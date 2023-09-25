Jack London Park Gala 2023: Jack’s Bohemian Groove

Jack London Park Partners brought to life the bohemian spirit of Jack and Charmian London during Saturday’s sold-out annual fundraising gala.

Held at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, this year’s gala offered attendees the experience of what a visit to Beauty Ranch might have been like for guests of the Londons.

Proceeds from the event benefited Jack London State Historic Park, which has been operated and funded since 2012 by Jack London Park Partners, one of the first nonprofit organizations to be entrusted with management of a state park on behalf of the people of California.

The park receives no public funding. Its operating budget is generated completely from visitors, members and generous donors.

“Jack London Park Partners’ annual gala is our most important fundraiser of the year, keeping the park accessible and thriving for all to enjoy,” Matt Leffert, executive director of the park, said in a news release.

The festivities began at 6 p.m. in the Eucalyptus Grove with liberal libations and a variety of interactive artistic activities.

The musical highlights of the evening in the winery ruins featured songs and stories by songwriter John Elliott and a performance by jazz songbird Sony Holland. A special dance performance was also part of the program.

The significant contributions by four individuals in three categories were also recognized during the evenings festivities:

Philanthropy: Mary Clark-Janis is a member of the Clark-Janis Family Foundation. She began her professional life as an elementary classroom teacher in Virginia, but eventually moved into advertising and then event planning. In 2008, she purchased a vacation home in Glen Ellen, but after designing and completing an extensive remodel, decided to make it her primary residence. She supervises her family's foundation, is very mindful of the needs and challenges of nonprofits in Sonoma Valley and is an active member of Impact100 Sonoma. She has been a generous and steadfast supporter of the park since 2016.

Volunteers: Kathy Hillback-Ely and George Ely have been park volunteers since 2012, when Jack London Park Partners was first formed to keep the park open and operating. Between the two of them, they have donated more than 3,200 hours of service. Hillback-Ely specializes in the park’s artistic legacy, buildings, and history. Ely’s primary focus is on the environmental and ecological aspects of the park. The couple is at the park almost daily and can be found caring for the museum and cottage, driving the golf cart, leading hikes and tours, and assisting visitors.

Park Advocate: Chris Locke is a senior partner and former chair of the environmental law practice at Farella Braun + Martel in San Francisco. He and wife Starr have enjoyed the history and beauty of the park for more than two decades. During an orchard walk in 2021, Locke learned that Jack London Park Partners was addressing some environmental law issues and offered his pro bono assistance. Among other matters, he represented JLPP in successfully seeking the direct transfer of open space at Sonoma Developmental Center to Jack London State Historic Park. The land includes the historic orchard, which is being resorted, and provides produce for Farm to Pantry, which is fighting food insecurity in Sonoma County.

Wines were provided by park partner Eco Terreno Wines & Vineyards, while spirtis were donated by 3 Badge Beverage Corp. with Hanson of Sonoma Distillery.

Other corporate sponsors of the event included Lasseter Family Winery, Shone Group Real Estate, Bank of Marin, Benziger Family Winery, Exchange Bank, Hamel Family Wines, Mac’s Deli & Café, Sonoma Valley Authors Festival and Transcendence Theatre Company.

Park Avenue Catering provided a family-style dinner.

Jack’s Bohemian Groove was the creation of Gregangelo’s Velocity Entertainment, with hands-on direction by former Sonoma Alcalde Marcelo DeFreitas.