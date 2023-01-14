Troy Duncan with Sonoma Public Infrastructure’s roads division, uses an excavator to place boulders for riprap in Mark West Creek, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 along narrow St. Helena Road near the Sonoma, Napa County line. High flows from the creek, coupled with weeks of heavy rain has softened hillsides and roadways. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023

January storm damage to Sonoma County roads estimated at $15 million — and rising

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 14, 2023, 12:14PM
Heavy equipment operator Troy Duncan dropped hulking boulders Thursday into an excavated section of red earth between Mark West Creek and St. Helena Road northeast of Santa Rosa.

The stretch of sinuous mountain road, burned over in the monster 2020 Glass Fire, has been battered by rain from an incessant parade of storms over the past two and a half weeks.

Seated in an excavator, Duncan deftly nudged the one-ton riprap with the teeth on the machine’s bucket while two maintenance workers shoveled broken shards and smaller rock from the road.

The work, eased by a rare break in the storms, aimed to reinforce a roughly 20-foot section of road bank with a 15-foot high rock wall. It also was meant to save the rest of the road from washout in the next storms.

Rain or shine, a large platoon of workers from the county’s newly renamed Department of Public Infrastructure have been at this kind of work, nearly around the clock, since the big wind-driven storm hit Jan. 4.

“It’s nice to have days like this to not be soaking wet all day,” said Andrew Hopper, a county maintenance worker.

They’ve scrambled to shore up a sprawling road network that for the county spans more than 1,300 miles outside of cities, making it one of the largest in the Bay Area.

“The damage to infrastructure, to our roadways is significant — today we’re getting hammered.” Johannes Hoevertsz, Sonoma County’s director of public infrastructure

So far, a complete survey of the storm damage has been impossible amid the waves of incoming rain and wind. But county officials know — as do many rural residents and motorists — that the road network has suffered a big blow.

As of Friday, the estimated damage and cost of repairs was $15 million and rising, said Johannes Hoevertsz, the county’s director of public infrastructure.

“The damage to infrastructure, to our roadways is significant — today we’re getting hammered,” Hoevertsz said Friday. “What we’re going to see is more flooding, more trees coming down.”

On St. Helena Road alone, the 20-foot section of reinforced bank required about 40 tons of one-ton rip rap and an additional 20 tons of smaller, 4-to-8 inch rock, brought in by several rock truck deliveries.

Throw in the hours of maintenance crew work and that one emergency road repair will likely cost an estimated $75,000 to $100,000, but much more if a permanent repair is needed, Hoevertsz said.

On Friday, he had a crew of about 60 workers assigned to emergency response, including road maintenance and setting up traffic signs and signals.

Between Jan. 4 and Jan. 9, those all-hours crews did maintenance work on 82 roads and performed 168 “emergency openings” that required debris removal.

The initial damage and repair work also includes:

• An estimated $3 million to build a new bridge over Salmon Creek Road north of Bodega, where a 10-foot diameter culvert, blocked by a downed tree, caused a blowout that washed away roughly 50 feet of road. Crews rushed to erect a temporary bridge that now spans the gap.

• An estimated $3 million to build a retaining wall at Moscow Road in Monte Rio, where a stretch of the slide-prone lane was washed out after runoff uprooted a tree.

If there’s a bright spot in looking back at disaster records, Hoevertsz offered this comparison: The current estimated cost of damage to county roads is smaller than that of the historic 2019 flood, which reached $50 million for roads — accounting for about a third of the countywide property damage toll.

But it hasn’t stopped raining, he added.

Erosive rain across sprawling network

The county is responsible for 1,368 miles of roads outside of cities. During times of flooding and storms that bring powerful winds, county road crews must fan out to all corners of the region while prioritizing the work they do.

Pothole repair and repaving work is put off until the county dries out and warms up, even as the rain makes things worse.

“I don’t know if I can take much more of this.” Patrick Patricelli, resident along Moscow Road

According to road upkeep experts, the surest way to make a pothole worse is to add water, and lots of it. Asphalt pavement is designed to absorb and drain water, but too much will begin to compromise the soil beneath the pavement, degrading the structural integrity of the roadway.

The parade of recent storms means that county residents are going to have to endure growing potholes, as repair crews focus on emergency work that keeps roads safe and open, where possible.

They also have scrambled to deal with mudslides at Rock Pile Road, near Lake Sonoma; Timber Cove Road, north of Jenner; and Cherry Creek Road, near Cloverdale.

The work couldn’t happen soon enough for cutoff residents.

Patrick Patricelli, who lives off the Russian River on Moscow Road, just west of the newest washed out section of that road, said the river has been eroding the road bank since he moved to the area in 2004.

The flood of 2019 caused a slipout, undermining a section of road near the Casini Ranch Campground. Patricelli and other Moscow Road neighbors said the road was only recently reopened after the latest washout to allow residents access.

The road near Patricelli’s home was closed again Thursday, after a car drove into a sinkhole caused by the latest washout. A massive redwood tree, leaning from the sinkhole into the river, kept the car from ending up in the rushing torrent, officials said.

Shattered headlights from the car were still visible in the sinkhole on Thursday.

“I don’t know if I can take much more of this,” Patricelli said of the road closures.

He recently reinforced the road bank on his property with riprap, work approved by the county that cost him about $30,000.

“They could have prevented this from happening if they had brought in some riprap like I did,” he said.

Wildfire’s lingering fallout

In some parts of the county, such as St. Helena and Los Alamos roads, on Santa Rosa’s eastern flank, the one-two punch of climate change and wildfires also is worsening road woes.

What was once a steeply forested landscape here has been laid by wildfires in recent years, the soil seared, its structure weakened in advance of repeated deluges from atmospheric rivers that can carry off tons of soil.

One resident applauded efforts to prevent more slides.

Jim Franchetti, who lives at the top of twisting, sometimes perilous Los Alamos Road, which climbs and drops to the back entrance of Hood Mountain Regional Park, said his stretch of road was recently repaved and is in “pretty good shape, all things considered.”

“There’s always rock slides on this road, but the county’s been keeping track of those,” Franchetti said.

He also welcomed work to trim and remove trees damaged and killed by the Glass Fire, which otherwise might have toppled during recent storms.

The biggest hazard, he said, are missing stretches of guardrail on the downhill side of the road. That preexisting condition has nothing to do with the storms, although its danger is compounded by rain and low visibility.

Sonoma Public Infrastructure’s Stevan Hunter guides a measuring wheel to calculate the distance of a slip-out on Moscow Road, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 in Monte Rio. Redwood trees fell from the bank of the Russian River before the waterway approached flood stage, causing the trees to undermine the roadway as the river rose. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023
Sonoma Public Infrastructure’s Stevan Hunter guides a measuring wheel to calculate the distance of a slip-out on Moscow Road, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 in Monte Rio. Redwood trees fell from the bank of the Russian River before the waterway approached flood stage, causing the trees to undermine the roadway as the river rose. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023

Help from the feds

On Friday, Rep. Mike Thompson said he has been working with representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ensure federal dollars are secured to pay for storm damage.

The county on Tuesday formally advanced its request for that aid with an emergency declaration by the Board of Supervisors.

“My office is in touch with FEMA,” said Thompson, D-St. Helena. “I’ll continue to work with FEMA and the federal government to help us get the funds that we need.”

Until then, Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Coursey said the first priority is public safety, a challenge that encompasses maintenance crews, engineers and first responders. “It’s an all-hands-on-deck situation right now,” he said.

And, the task of assessing the financial damage is being undertaken, Coursey added.

“There are people in the Emergency Operations Center keeping track of all that expense, all those resources that we’re buying, everything from food for shelters to additional equipment for helping people clean up, janitorial services,” he said. “The number of things that become necessary in a situation like this can boggle the mind.”

For now, World War II technology

A week ago, the massive 10-foot diameter culvert under Salmon Creek Road at Fitzpatrick Lane was barely visible.

But on Jan. 8, a storm brought down a large tree that eventually blocked the culvert and caused the Salmon Creek crossing to wash out. The wrecked carcass of the huge culvert is now visible in the creek.

Acting fast to clear the way for stranded residents, county crews erected a steel-framed and wood-planked “Bailey bridge,” doing so in just three days, said Hoevertsz, the county public infrastructure director.

The county-owned bridge cost $25,000 to $30,000 in labor and materials to erect. A more permanent bridge will have to be constructed, Hoevertsz said, pegging that cost at about $3 million.

Driving over the temporary bridge, a relic of World War II engineering, makes a loud, rickety racket that evokes the rumble of an old military tank.

Hoevertsz said he doesn’t think the tally of storm damage will rise to the dollar figure from 2019.

But it’s still early in the flood season and incoming rains are expected to continue off and on, at least until Jan. 20, according to the National Weather Service.

“It hasn’t stopped,” Hoevertsz said.

Staff Writer Austin Murphy contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

