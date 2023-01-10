Jay Levine-Goldberg, longtime teacher at Analy High, remembered as ‘passionate and charismatic’

Everyone who knew Jay Levine-Goldberg knew that he loved his job.

The longtime Analy High School science teacher would lend his free time to tutor students preparing for Advanced Placement exams, hosting dozens of students at a time for study sessions followed by cookouts at his Sebastopol home.

“He couldn’t help but teach everywhere he went,” said Rachel Lasek, his oldest daughter.

“It was his passion,” she said.

Beloved on campus for his encouraging attitude, and admired at home for the enthusiasm he brought to his job, Levine-Goldberg died of pancreatic cancer Dec. 15 at his home. He was 71.

He’d been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer only 48 days earlier and had opted not to pursue treatment for the aggressive, late-stage illness.

“He made his choices — he was incredibly brave. He said goodbye to the people that were most important to him,” said Anita Levine-Goldberg, his wife of 43 years.

A New York native, Jay Goldberg attended SUNY Binghamton and worked as a New York City cabdriver before he moved to San Francisco. At San Francisco State University, he earned his bachelor's degree in physical science and teaching credentials in math and science.

He met his wife in San Francisco in 1977, while playing on a coed softball team. They married in 1979, when they combined their last names. The couple raised two daughters, both of whom later became educators themselves.

The young family moved to Sonoma County in 1981, when Levine-Goldberg was hired as a science teacher at Analy High School.

“There were many times he would say to me how lucky we both were because we both had professions that we loved. He would say that all the time he just loved teaching and loved being at Analy. He felt very fortunate and loved the students,” Anita said.

The AP exam study groups were an annual tradition at their home. About a week or two before the exams, Levine-Goldberg would invite students to the house, and anywhere between 30 and 70 would show for extra lessons and lectures in their living room and a barbecue afterward. The tradition lasted for about 30 years, Anita said.

While at Analy, he mostly taught science classes, with a few math classes sprinkled in. He also was an adviser for the Global Student Embassy program at Analy, which allowed students to go on one- to two-week trips to various countries for hands-on service-learning projects and cultural exchange opportunities.

With students, Levine-Goldberg went to Ecuador, Panama and Nicaragua.

“Growing up, not only did everyone know Mr. Goldberg, but there were times when people were waving and I thought they were waving at me but actually they were waving at my father. One time, a few of my friends showed up to the house and I asked them what they were doing and they said they were taking my dad out to dinner,” said Lasek, of Sebastopol.

He retired with some reluctance in 2018, but he couldn’t help from continuing to teach. After a short break, he came out of retirement to fill in for six months as a science teacher at Forestville’s El Molino High School, where Lasek taught.

“Nobody loved to teach more than he did. He would teach at the dinner table, in the car — you know, anywhere he was,” his wife said.

He also loved music and dancing, teaching himself how to play the guitar, ukulele, accordion and piano.

Along with teaching, his passions included spending time outdoors in the garden, going on hikes, riding his bike, and watching and playing sports. He was Giants season-tickets holder and weathered many a late game even when he had to work the next day.

A dedicated father, he spent as much of his final months as possible with his grandchildren, his wife said. In November, his health deteriorating, he still managed to make the bar mitzvah for his grandson, Kazimir. There, he danced the night away with family.

“That’s all he cared about in the hospital,” Anita said.

Initial notice of his death last month brought a flood of warm emails and notes from past students, colleagues and friends.

“He made friends with everyone he met and connected really deeply with everyone. People felt very comfortable with him — he had this charismatic personality,” said his younger daughter Leah Goldberg Kenzy, of Cotati.

In addition to his wife and two daughters, he is survived by brother Joel Goldberg of New Jersey; and by four grandchildren, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family is hosting a public celebration of his life at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Analy High gym.

A scholarship at the school is also being created in his honor. Donors to the Jay Levine-Goldberg Memorial Scholarship can go to any Redwood Credit Union branch to contribute directly to the fund, or via mailed check, made out to Analy High School, under the care of Rachel Lasek.

Kylie Lawrence can be reached at kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.