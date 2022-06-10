‘Jeopardy!’ clue mentions Mendocino County community of Leggett
Located 17 miles northwest of Laytonville, the Mendocino County community of Leggett is known for its redwood forests and Drive-Thru Chandelier Tree that stands 315-feet tall and 21-feet wide.
On Monday, “Jeopardy!” viewers learned that Leggett is also the end of the line for the Pacific Coast Highway when the town was mentioned in a clue on the show’s opening round.
Early in the June 6 episode, contestant Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist from Minneapolis, chose the $600 block of a category titled “On the Coast.”
“Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik then read the clue, saying “PCH for short, this road has its northern terminus near Leggett, California.”
Returning contestant Ryan Long, a “super champion” who previously worked as a rideshare driver, correctly answered the Pacific Coast Highway, which runs 665 miles up the California coast from Dana Point in Orange County to just outside of Leggett.
Long — who had won 16 games in a row — lost Monday’s game to Ahasic, who is currently on a four-game win streak of his own.
Long departed the show on Monday with $299,400 in winnings. On Friday, Ahasic, who is currently sitting on $105, 801 in winnings, is set to face off against Walnut Creek attorney Randy Moss and Santa Barbara voice and speech teacher Siobhan Doherty.
“Jeopardy!” airs at 7 p.m. on ABC affiliate KGO-TV.
