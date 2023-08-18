Guests dined with “American Idol” Season 6 winner and platinum-selling singer Jordin Sparks under the stars at Jordan Vineyard & Winery’s Healdsburg estate last month to benefit an organization that spreads smiles around the world.

Jordan Winery’s Starlight Supper, which took place at the winery July 22, raised $50,000 for Smile Train, the largest nonprofit organization in the world providing free corrective surgeries for children with cleft lips and palates.

Tickets were $500, which represents the cost of two cleft lip surgeries provided to children in need.

Guests enjoyed a performance by Sparks and bid on items ranging from Jerry Rice and Joe Montana signed 49ers memorabilia to magnum bottles of Jordan cabernet sauvignon.

Jordan’s Executive Chef Jesse Mallgren and team served a five-course menu that included caviar, Dungeness crab salad, peeled cherry tomatoes, duck confit, and roasted Wagyu beef alongside ingredients from the winery garden — all paired with multiple vintages of Jordan wines.

The event was hosted by the John Jordan Foundation, a charity created by winery CEO John Jordan in 2012.

Through grants, the foundation supports more than 200 organizations that provide disadvantaged youth with educational and professional services.

Recent projects include providing funding for two new pediatric dental wings at Santa Rosa Health Centers and a $1 million commitment to Santa Rosa’s Social Advocates for Youth, which helps homeless and foster youth build sustainable lives through housing, counseling and career services.

“When searching for charity partners for this summer dinner, we were especially moved by Smile Train’s mission to impact the lives of children and families across the globe in such a sustainable and impactful way,” Jordan wrote in an email to The Press Democrat.

Founded in 1999, Smile Train has financially supported 1.5 million free cleft surgeries and comprehensive cleft care for children in more than 90 countries through training, funding, and resources for local doctors.

Jordan also said that he was honored to have Sparks at the event, writing, “Jordin Sparks was equally as moved by Smile Train’s work and efforts and I’m so glad she and her husband were able to join us for the evening.”

In a statement, Sparks said that the event was a testament to the power of coming together to make a difference.

“As a mother, I hold dear the significance of organizations like Smile Train, which tirelessly strive to create a profound impact in the lives of children worldwide through life-changing, and at times, lifesaving procedures,” she said.

For more information, go to jordanwinery.com/values/social-responsibility.