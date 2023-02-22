Jury in Georgia Trump inquiry recommended multiple indictments, forewoman says

A special grand jury that investigated election interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies in Georgia recommended indictments for multiple people on a range of charges in its report, most of which remains sealed, the forewoman of the jury said Tuesday.

“It is not a short list,” forewoman Emily Kohrs said in an interview.

Kohrs, 30, declined to identify people recommended for indictment, since the judge handling the case decided to keep those details secret when he made public a few sections of the report last week.

Special grand juries in Georgia do not have indictment powers. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis has led the investigation and will decide what charges to bring before a regular grand jury.

Asked whether the jurors had recommended indicting Trump, Kohrs would not answer directly but said: “You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science.” In the slim portions of the report released last week, jurors said they saw possible evidence of perjury by “one or more” witnesses who testified before them.

“It is not going to be some giant plot twist,” she added. “You probably have a fair idea of what may be in there. I’m trying very hard to say that delicately.”

The investigation in Atlanta has been seen as one of the most significant legal threats to Trump as he begins another run for the presidency. In November, the Justice Department named a special counsel, Jack Smith, to oversee two Trump-related criminal investigations. And last month, the Manhattan district attorney’s office began presenting evidence to a grand jury on whether Trump paid hush money to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign, laying the groundwork for potential criminal charges against the former president in the coming months.

A focal point of the Atlanta inquiry is a call that Trump made on Jan. 2, 2021, to Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, in which he pressed Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to recalculate the results and “find” 11,780 votes, or enough to overturn his loss in the state.

The jury heard evidence from June to December in a courthouse in downtown Atlanta and heard testimony from 75 witnesses, including Giuliani; Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff; and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., as well as a number of election experts. Trump was not among the witnesses, and his lawyers have said that he did nothing wrong.