Justice Dept. won’t bring charges against Gaetz in sex-trafficking inquiry, lawyers say

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has decided not to bring charges against Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after a lengthy sex-trafficking investigation that imperiled one of President Donald Trump’s most ambitious and hard-charging allies in Congress.

In recent weeks, investigators have signaled they were not likely to pursue a criminal case against Gaetz, people familiar with the matter said, and department officials told his legal team about the decision early Wednesday.

“We have just spoken with the DOJ and have been informed that they have concluded their investigation into Congressman Gaetz and allegations related to sex trafficking and obstruction of justice and they have determined not to bring any charges against him,” Gaetz’s lawyers, Isabelle Kirshner and Marc Mukasey, said in a statement.

In 2020, federal prosecutors began examining whether Gaetz, 40, broke federal sex-trafficking laws, focusing on his relationships with women recruited online for sex, and whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

The decision not to prosecute Gaetz came two months after his close associate, Joel Greenberg, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on charges including sex trafficking after agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

Prosecutors in Florida, along with lawyers from the Justice Department’s public integrity division, investigated Gaetz’s encounters with women who were initially contacted online by Greenberg, a former tax collector in Seminole County.

In encounters during 2019 and 2020, the women received cash payments after meeting with the congressman and having sex with him, according to people familiar with the encounters.

In 2021, The New York Times reviewed receipts from Cash App, a mobile payments app, and Apple Pay that revealed payments from Gaetz and Greenberg to one of the women, and a payment from Greenberg to a second woman. The women told their friends that the payments were for sex with the two men, two people familiar with the conversations said at the time.

Gaetz has maintained he did nothing wrong, claiming that the women involved were former girlfriends and denying paying any of them in exchange for sex.

“I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward,” Gaetz told the Times in 2021.