Kansas teen’s fentanyl death spurs bill to hold social media accountable

The death last year of a Johnson County, Kansas, teenager poisoned by fentanyl has led to a congressional effort to make social media companies report illegal drug activity on their platforms.

The Cooper Davis Act, introduced Thursday by Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, requires communication service providers to work more closely with federal authorities who need data to fight illegal drug sales.

Cooper’s parents had told The Star the pill laced with the synthetic opioid that killed their 16-year-old son was purchased by a friend who used Snapchat to hook up with a dealer in Missouri. Cooper and his friends thought they were taking Percocet pills. He was the only one who died.

Libby Davis had said she had monitored her son’s Snapchat account and, “I could see drugs being sold on Snapchat, so it’s not hard to find. It’s definitely happening.

“People were posting pictures of what they had for sale and how much they cost. And it was people in our area. I know he had routes to drugs on Snapchat.”

Last month in a back-to-school message to families, Marshall warned parents that “your children through social media, through the Snapchats, are able to purchase one tablet of fentanyl, which can kill them. So please parents, teachers, talk to your children about the dangers out there.”

Marshall has described his proposal as a way to hold social media companies accountable. Law enforcement officials warn that an alarming rate of fentanyl-laced pills are sold through TikTok, Snapchat and other popular social media sites. Drug cartels trafficking fentanyl in the United States use vast distribution networks on social media, Marshall says.

Drug dealers take payment via apps.

Marshall and seven other Republican senators sent a letter this week to the CEOs of Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and TikTok asking them to identify the “steps your companies are taking to protect children and crackdown on illegal drug sales on your platforms” and “recognizing the role your platforms play in the evolving illicit drug ecosystem.”

“Social media platforms like yours provide a convenient venue for dealers to anonymously and discreetly peddle these counterfeit pills to a young audience,” they wrote. “With 4 in 10 of these pills containing a lethal dose of fentanyl, more and more of these online transactions are ending in tragedy.”

Some of the companies, however, have already taken steps to combat illegal drug sales on their platforms. Snapchat unveiled new safety policies last year. For instance, it developed an educational portal that users are directed to if they search for drug-related keywords. The company said it also increased its detection rates by more than 200% in the early part of last year alone.

“We are determined to remove illegal drug sales from our platform, and we have been investing in proactive detection and collaboration with law enforcement to hold drug dealers accountable for the harm they are causing our community,” the company said in a statement.

Facebook has said its standards are clear to users: Neither Facebook nor Instagram allow people to buy, sell or trade pharmaceuticals on their platforms, and they have created partnerships with experts and groups fighting the opioid crisis.

TikTok also prohibits the depiction, promotion or trade of drugs and other controlled substances — violators of the platform’s community guidelines get kicked off. But some users still find ways to work around those rules.

As easy as Grubhub

Cooper’s death was one of two high-profile fentanyl deaths of young people in the Kansas City area in the past year tied to social media.

In the Northland, Oak Park High School sophomore Ethan Everly died on March 29, five days after taking a tiny blue pill he apparently thought was Percocet, a narcotic used to treat pain but also sold illegally to people looking for a high.

His father told The Star that Ethan didn’t know it was a fake packed with a lethal dose of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Young people like Cooper and Ethan are taking pills they think are Xanax, Percocet, OxyContin and other pharmaceuticals, not knowing that some are counterfeit pills jacked up with enough fentanyl to kill them.

Ethan was communicating with the person who sold him the fake Percocet via Facebook Messenger. His father later saw the conversation on Ethan’s phone. His son paid for the pill that killed him through Cash App.

“So it’s no longer the idea of you going to a back alley in this dangerous area and making a buy,” Rogeana Patterson-King, assistant special agent in charge with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Kansas City district office, told The Star earlier this year.