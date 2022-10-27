Kathleen Finigan, hard-charging activist who landed in Santa Rosa late in life, dies at 80

Kate and Carrie Seros, daughters of activist Kathleen Finigan, ask that people moved by her death to donate to the following organizations. Finigan was involved in all three.

Kathleen Finigan arrived in Sonoma County sometime in the past decade, having traveled the world and lived “nine lives” already, as one of her daughters put it.

But in her adopted Northern California home, the hard-driving Finigan would unspool a final act that left a lasting legacy.

Finigan died Sept. 3 at her Oakmont home from a long-standing illness, according to daughters Kate and Carrie Seros.

Her lifelong repulsion to injustice was reignited by the death of Andy Lopez in 2013, her daughters and people who worked with Finigan said, and the former world traveler threw herself into local activism in response.

“It really got to her,” Carrie Seros said.

Over the next nine years Finigan organized, protested and harangued elected officials, bureaucrats and journalists alike over police oversight. She also advocated for the county’s homeless, even as a hard-lived life caught up with her and her health deteriorated.

“She didn’t give up and she didn’t forget about issues, or people,” Carrie Seros said.

Finigan helped push for the creation of the Sonoma County Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach after Lopez’s death and later advocated for a ballot measure to increase its powers.

In October 2021, Supervisor Susan Gorin appointed her to the county’s Human Rights Commission.

Finigan was a founding member of the group Homeless Action. In 2019, she commissioned a photographer to shoot portraits of Sonoma County’s homeless residents that would portray them as individuals and not people to just be hurried by in the street.

She served as role model and mentor to younger female activists.

Finigan paired “respect (for families like the Lopezes) with this happy positive energy that stands in the face of injustice,” said Kimi Barbosa, leader of the North Bay Organizing Project’s Police Accountability Task Force.

“She was in it for the long haul, and she wanted the rest of us to be in it for the long haul.” Adrienne Lauby, co-founder of Homeless Action and president of Sonoma Applied Village Services

Over the years, Finigan built political relationships and knowledge of how local government works. She knew where to apply pressure for maximum effect and she wanted to pass that knowledge on, Barbosa said.

“She knew the ins and outs, who the person was to talk to,” Barbosa said.

Gorin recalled an activist unafraid to give politicians a scathing review but whose years of advocacy, writing and public comment earned respect.

“Her passion came from a very authentic place in her,” Gorin said. “Often she was missing some filters that other people might have, and she didn’t apologize for that.”

Even among activists she grew close with, Finigan’s life before Sonoma County was something of a mystery. She seldom discussed her past.

Her daughters believe Finigan threw herself into advocacy in part as a response to a past that, while adventurous and full, had not always been rosy.

“It was a big part of healing herself, even if she was unable to discuss that or say it,” Kate Seros said.

Born in New Jersey in 1942, Finigan’s father died when she was about 10, her daughters said. At 13, she moved with her mother to the San Fernando Valley, where she lived a fun-centered Southern California life among early surf and skate cultural scenes.

Finigan’s mother died of breast cancer, leaving her parentless by age 20. Finigan would survive her own bout with the disease in her 60s.

She married Michael Seros, who attended her high school but whom she did not meet until after graduation, in 1963. Seros joined the U.S. Foreign Service, and the couple moved to Japan, where he worked at the embassy.

Daughter Carrie was born there.

The family moved to Silver Spring, Maryland, a suburb Washington, D.C. But soon they were bound for a new embassy job posting in Singapore.

There, Finigan gave birth to Kate Seros in the back seat of a car speeding to a hospital and was back on the tennis court days later, her daughters said. While her husband worked, Finigan dedicated herself to art and writing, socializing, and exploring southeast Asian cultures.

In 1978 the family moved to Korea. They experienced the unrest that included the 1979 assassination of president Park Chung-hee. Finigan adapted a book of Korean fairy and folk tales for English consumption, working with an illustrator to publish the book, “Sun & Moon: Fairy Tales from Korea,” in 1982.

Wherever they lived, Finigan had a habit of befriending boisterous, rough-around-the-edges philosophers and artists, her daughters said.

Eventually the marriage faltered, and Finigan and the girls moved back to Silver Spring in the early 1980s. There she immersed herself in the Washington, D.C., blues and jazz music scene, and developed a business managing bands and booking acts.