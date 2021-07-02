Katie Sorensen, the Instagram influencer charged with lying to police, pleads not guilty

The Instagram influencer at the center of a viral controversy surrounding accusations she leveled against a Petaluma Latino couple has pleaded not guilty to charges of giving false information to police, marking the latest development in a case that has captured international attention.

Sonoma mom Katie Sorensen, 28, entered her not guilty plea Thursday afternoon in Sonoma County Superior Court after the court rejected a motion to dismiss the case against her entirely.

Sorensen faces possible jail time over two misdemeanor charges revolving around her December 2020 allegations that a Latino couple had tried to kidnap her children at a Petaluma Michaels craft store.

At her last appearance, in late May, Sorensen asked the court for a demurrer, sometimes called a motion to dismiss, asserting that even if the allegations she faces are true, they are insufficient to establish a valid cause of action.

“In layman’s terms, they’re saying, ‘If all the facts are true, then these facts are insufficient,” Sonoma County Assistant District Attorney Bill Brockley told the Argus-Courier in May.

But that request was rejected Thursday, officials with the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday morning. The schedule for Sorensen’s next appearance wasn’t immediately available.

A phone message with Sorensen’s attorney, San Francisco-based criminal defense attorney Gail Shifman, was not immediately returned.

Shifman is a white collar criminal defense specialist who also touts her success in winning acquittals or reduced sentences for clients accused of sexual and gender-based harassment, domestic violence and rape and other serious crimes.

In her LinkedIn profile, Shifman also highlights her ability to secure deals.

“Gail is also a master of victories achieved quietly, outside of the courtroom, far from the glare of adverse publicity,” according to Shifman’s online profile.

Sorensen’s mom launched a fundraising campaign on the popular fundraising platform Go Fund Me, seeking to bolster her daughter’s defense with a goal of raising $50,000.

The campaign has reached just $2,250 in donations, mostly from anonymous donors. There have been no donations since late May.

The District Attorney’s Office’s April 29 decision to charge Sorensen came nearly four months after she accused Petaluma parents Eddie and Sadie Martinez of attempting to kidnap her two children Dec. 7 at a local Michaels craft store. Sorensen would later document the allegations, now widely viewed as a case of racial profiling, in two Instagram videos that garnered 4.5 million views and set off a firestorm of media attention while funneling tens of thousands of new followers to Sorensen’s Instagram account.

