Several Petaluma parents reacted with concern and outrage Thursday after members of The Gideons were seen passing out Bibles to students outside Kenilworth Junior High School.

But the school’s principal said it’s allowed so long as they stay outside the campus and do not bother the students.

The issue boiled over on social media after Suzy Berberian, a Kenilworth parent, made a public post on Facebook minutes after school let out Thursday.

“Hi Kenilworth parents, if your child came home from school with a bible, it’s because these men were standing just outside the campus soliciting the kids,” she wrote. Her post included photos of two well-dressed men giving away pocket-sized copies of the New Testament.

One of the men was Jack Rasmussen, owner of Wine Country Fine Furniture in Petaluma. Reached Friday afternoon, Rasmussen said Gideons supply free Bibles for those who want them, including to hotels, prisons like San Quentin, colleges, high schools and middle schools.

Berberian said she spoke with another of the Gideons, who was not identified, who told her Kenilworth is “teaching trans, which is an abomination where kids get mutilated.”

“I love trans kids, and they need to stay away from young, vulnerable kids … with their backwards beliefs,” Berberian replied, according to her Facebook post.

On Friday, Berberian told the Petaluma Argus-Courier she is not anti-religious or anti-Christian, but she is against strangers engaging with unattended children near their school.

“I’m opposed to them being right outside the junior high, speaking to kids about religion without their parents around, and handing them things,” she said. “I don’t mind them being at festivals, fairs, the mall … but proselytizing right outside the school is inappropriate.”

Rasmussen said Gideons did not speak with the students. “We’re trained on how to do this,” he said. “For colleges we can engage in conversations, but for high schools or middle schools we cannot.”

Rasmussen said he was disappointed to see the anti-trans comment, and that it does not reflect his views or that of The Gideons in general.

“I endorse and support and love working with LGBTQ” people, he said. As for the comment, “I don’t know who said it, and I don’t know if that was the person’s words.”

On Facebook, parents condemned both the alleged comment and the activity of handing out Bibles.

“This is extremely disturbing, my daughter came home with a bible and thought because it had a locker on it the school was giving them away,” one Kenilworth parent wrote. “When I called the school, they told me the police were aware, but there is nothing they can do about it. Now I don’t feel safe having my daughter walk home.”

“Oh this is so not ok!” wrote another parent, echoing the opinions of dozens of others.

Kenilworth Junior High School Principal Justin Mori said he’s seen this activity before, both at Kenilworth and elsewhere, and that people are within their rights to hand out Bibles if they stay outside school boundaries and do not interact inappropriately with the students.

He added that he and a student adviser were in front of the school and saw the Gideons across the street on Thursday.

“To our knowledge they were simply handing out Bibles,” he said, and not holding conversations with the students.

The organization typically shows up once or twice a year, he said. “In most cases they will tell us they’re here, but it’s literally right before we release” kids for the day, he said.

“They need to be cognizant that these are children,” he added, noting that junior high students are typically 12 to 14 years old.

Caitlin Quinn, an elected school board trustee for Petaluma City Schools, joined local parents in condemning the alleged anti-trans remarks.

“I hope adults everywhere will step up and join me in telling trans kids that they matter, they are valued, and they are loved here in Petaluma.”

Mori said Kenilworth’s “number one priority is our students’ health and safety, especially their mental health.” He also said the school strives to be inclusive for all students.

“At our school we accept our students for who they are. We want them to be comfortable being who they are. And that’s what’s important to us.”

