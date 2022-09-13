Kenneth Starr, independent counsel in Clinton investigation, dies at 76

WASHINGTON — Kenneth Starr, the independent counsel whose investigation uncovered President Bill Clinton’s affair with a White House intern and led to his impeachment for lying under oath and obstructing justice, died Tuesday at a hospital in Texas. He was 76.

Starr’s family said in a statement that he died of complications from surgery at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston but gave no further details.