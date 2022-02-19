Kirk Veale, prominent Sonoma County businessman, dies at 82

Kirk Veale, a private yet prominent Sonoma County businessman who expanded his family’s stake in Santa Rosa auto sales, founded a leading North Bay outdoor advertising company and shaped even more of the county as housing developer and property investor, died Tuesday.

He was several weeks shy of his 83rd birthday.

Among his career achievements: He cofounded Santa Rosa’s Corby Avenue auto row. He advised and assisted women who were in business for themselves, or aspired to be. He quietly donated and inspired colleagues to donate large sums to community causes. He played a lead role in the construction and funding of the Salvation Army complex in west Santa Rosa. And he put up the large, electronic billboard alongside Highway 101 in Rohnert Park.

Adds longtime friend and tennis partner Sal Rosano, the former Santa Rosa police chief, “He was truly a gentleman.”

At 82, Kirk Veale was still active in his billboard company and in Veale Investment Properties when he was diagnosed less than a year ago with aggressive, metastatic squamous cell carcinoma. He told very few people what he was going through.

“He never, ever complained, that man,” said his stepdaughter, Jill Medin of Windsor. “He went down with a smile.”

Veale was 11 when his parents, Henry and Marianne Veale, moved their family to Santa Rosa from Stockton in 1950. Veale spent his teen years on his parents’ 30-acre ranch on Santa Rosa’s Brush Creek Road, where the Brush Creek Villas townhouse neighborhood is now. His father, Henry Veale, opened a Volkswagen dealership downtown in 1955.

Young Kirk Veale was active in Future Farmers of America at Santa Rosa High School up to his graduation in 1958. He then went to sea as a merchant mariner, and subsequently with the U.S. Coast Guard.

He and Jamie Gobler of Sonoma met at Santa Rosa Junior College. They married in 1960.

He was a year out of Menlo College, where he studied business, when, in 1964, his father died.

Veale and his brother, Dusty, took over the running of Henry Veale VW, which by then had moved south from downtown to Santa Rosa Avenue. A few years later, the dealership became the second, after Comanche Chevrolet, to take root on the city’s new auto row on Corby Avenue.

After Dusty Veale sold his brother his interest in the business and moved to Yreka, Kirk Veale took on additional German car brands: Porsche, BMW, Audi.

He and Jamie reared a family on a 16-acre farm in Bennett Valley. Veale provided all the necessities to their children, Vicki, Kent and Kelly, but doled no silver spoons.

“My dad was strict,” said Vicki Veale of Santa Rosa. Her sister Kelly Veale Juul agreed, noting, “He really wanted to teach his children to be independent and to make it on our own.”

At the same time, the sisters said, their dad was there for them in full if they got into a bind or needed help.

Said Vicki Veale, “If we fell, he would pick us back up. But he let us fall.”

Her brother Kent called their dad “a teacher of lessons of which he would never give you the answer. And most of the time you didn’t even know he was teaching you a lesson.”

Kirk and Jamie Veale divorced in 1980. Five years later, something clicked as Veale spoke at the restaurant at Santa Rosa’s landmark Flamingo Hotel with Pat Gawley. The native of San Francisco had come to Santa Rosa with her daughter, Jill, following a divorce and was working at the Flamingo as a hostess.

They began to date and soon Veale invited Gawley to fly with him to Brazil.

“He proposed to me on the beach at Ipanema,” she said. They married in November 1985.

Their combined four children and their friends commonly observe that the love they shared was something to behold.

“I loved him for loving his wife so beautifully,” said Julie Nation, a longtime friend who credits Kirk Veale for much of the success of the Julie Nation Academy, a 50-year-old Santa Rosa modeling and talent school.

While still selling cars, Veale moved also into developing land and managing properties. He turned to real estate investment full time after he sold his dealership to the Hansel group in 1991. The site of the former Veale dealership is home now to CarMax.

Early on, Veale bought land and built affordable apartments, subdivisions and other developments. His company transitioned over time to buying, upgrading and renting buildings.

Among the Sonoma County buildings owned or formerly owned by Veale are the now long-gone Highland House restaurant, La Rose Hotel and the former Bank of America building in Guerneville.

His Veale Outdoor Advertising erected the highway-side electronic billboard in Rohnert Park and other billboards throughout Sonoma and Solano counties.