The Koi Nation of Northern California, a Pomo band with ancestral roots in Lake County, is suing the city of Clearlake over the proposed development of a recreational complex within city limits.

The tribe, claiming the Burns Valley Sports Project necessitates a full environmental review under the California Environmental Quality Act, seeks to delay the city’s development of a 25½-acre parcel between Burns Valley Road and Olympic Drive in Clearlake.

Kronick, a Sacramento-based law firm, filed a complaint on behalf of the Koi Nation in Lake County Superior Court on July 14.

City leaders disagree with the Koi’s assessment of the site. On June 16, they issued a mitigated negative declaration — essentially arguing that measures they plan to put in place during construction are enough to protect Native artifacts known to exist there.

The city seeks to build a full-size baseball field, two smaller Little League fields, two tee-ball fields and a full-size soccer field at the location, plus a large recreation center, concession stand, public works building (which would include a Clearlake Police Department investigation facility) and storage yard.

“All kinds of amenities the city sorely needs,” Clearlake City Councilperson Dirk Slooten said in a telephone interview. “The site where kids play baseball now is dilapidated. And we don’t even have soccer fields for kids to play. Over 30% of our population is Hispanic, and as you know Hispanics like to play soccer.”

As Slooten and city manager Alan Flora (in a written statement) point out, Lake County in general — and Clearlake in particular — rank low in community health statistics.

“Any kind of recreational opportunities for youth are an important part of getting a healthier population here,” Slooten said. “We hope the Koi will come to their senses and work with us.”

Protecting indigenous interests

But the tribe’s suit claims the city did not adequately take into consideration Koi Nation’s concerns about protecting Indigenous interests at what they believe is a site of major cultural importance.

The project site marked the boundary between the Koi and Elem nations, according to the legal complaint, and “is where Ancestors had trade, made marriages, and engaged in other economic and cultural activities for countless generations.” It is also bordered by Burns Valley Creek, or Kuulbidai Creek, which the Koi say has been habitat to the Clearlake Hitch, a threatened species of fish that was traditionally an important source of food and trade for local tribes.

Clearlake officials don’t necessarily dispute that significance.

In a report prepared for the city during a previous project, archaeologist Greg White cited “a high prehistoric population density and a dense, ancient, and complex archaeological record in the area.”

There is also some agreement on artifacts found by survey terms during study of the Burns Valley site. As detailed by White, principal investigator for Sub-Terra Heritage Resource Investigations in Chico, two intact archaeological sites have been identified on the land there. Both are dominated by Borax Lake obsidian.

“The presence of possible fire-cracked rock and a few basalt spalls probably derived from basalt cores and core tools suggests that the site also served a temporary residential function,” White wrote in a report on the Burns Valley project.

But the two parties diverge on the spatial relevance of resources located at the site. White’s report identified two distinct archaeological sites. In a separate report prepared at the behest of the Koi Nation, another archaeologist, John Parker of Wolf Creek Archaeology, described a more dispersed arrangement.

“We found no break in surface artifact scatter between the two site areas reported by White,” Parker wrote. “It is suggested here that these two sites may be a single with areas of artifact concentration.”

Similar archaeological findings

Flora, the city manager, said in a response to The Press Democrat that the two archaeological determinations were actually quite similar, and that Parker’s recommendations aren’t even consistent with what the Koi are seeking.

“It is important to note that Dr. White did a full records search and field study (with direct Koi Nation involvement and monitors),” Flora wrote. “Dr. Parker did a short walk of the site on his own, without permission of the city or coordination with Dr. White.”

Flora shared a letter written by White, and dated June 6, that picks holes in Parker’s analysis.

In general, the Koi believe the City of Clearlake isn’t properly reckoning with the volume of tribal artifacts at Burns Valley.