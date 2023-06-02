The popular radio show “The Drive with Steve Jaxon,” a mainstay on KSRO for the past decade and a half, has been canceled by station management, the host said Friday.

“It wasn’t my idea, after 15 years,” Jaxon said. “They canceled us. We’re talking to other stations.”

The show will air in its regular time slot, 3 to 6 p.m., on Friday for the last time on KSRO.

The show is produced by Jaxon and his partner Cathy Ratto through their company Vicario Productions.

“Vicario is my real last name,” Jaxon said. “I own the show and we ran the show. Technically, I don’t work for KSRO. We’re talking to other stations about moving the show.”

Email and phone requests for comment from the management of Amaturo Sonoma Media Group, which owns KSRO, were not immediately returned.

“I am not going say anything negative about Amaturo today, although some of my guests might,” Jaxon said. “It’s going to be a crazy day.”

The show features a large number of regular contributors and regular segments on beer, live theater and more, and well as Jaxon’s many contacts, who he calls “The Drive Hall-of-Famers,” speaking on local issues and national politics.

For the last two years, Harry Duke has served as co-host of “The Drive” and has hosted the show’s “Theatre Thursday” segment since 2015. He also has been the theater critic for the Bohemian and Pacific Sun weekly newspapers for five years.

“If the show moves, Harry will go with it, more than likely,” Jaxon said.

