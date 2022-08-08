La Tortilla Factory patriarch Carlos Tamayo dies at 76

Carlos Tamayo was a young, well-educated man pursuing a career in business nearly a half-century ago when he paused to help his folks open a modest taqueria and tortilleria in Santa Rosa.

Then he joined them and became key to growing La Tortilla Factory into an entrepreneurial and community phenomenon familiar to supermarket shoppers in all 50 states and Canada.

Tamayo died July 29 surrounded by family members at his home in Santa Rosa. He was 76.

The eldest of five sons of La Tortilla Factory founders Mary and Jose Tamayo, and also the couple’s original partner and business guru, Tamayo was known as fiercely competitive yet caring, generous and down-to-earth. His fingerprints were on all of the business decisions that made La Tortilla Factory the country’s largest nationally distributed tortilla maker, with a workforce that grew from 2 to about 300.

All of Tamayo’s brothers were active in the business at one time or another, but he and brothers Willie and Mike were chiefly responsible for innovating a line of better-for-you, creative tortillas.

The brothers invested profits in their employees and the employees’ children, and in a host of Sonoma County community endeavors and nonprofits.

“He was just real,” said Carlos Tamayo’s son, Sam Tamayo of Santa Rosa, who grew up in the company and serves on its board. “He treated people so well. Nobody was bigger or smaller than him. He saw them as equal.”

Jenny Tamayo of Forestville, now the tortilla company’s People and Community Engagement manager, said her father “had humble beginnings and he remained humble.”

Carlos Tamayo was from the outset the prime visionary and strategic force behind the family enterprise that began modesty as a “Mexicattessen” on Santa Rosa’s Dutton Avenue. He worked in every aspect of the business and over the decades bore the title and responsibilities of CEO, president and chairman.

In January 2021, his family sold a majority interest in La Tortilla Factory to the Idaho-based Flagship Food Group. Carlos Tamayo then retired from his final remaining role — chairman of the board of directors — after having guided the company for most of his adult life.

At the time of his retirement, he was fighting back from the paralyzing effects of a stroke that occurred in May 2019.

“One of the more difficult things was to see him sitting down, because he never sat down,” Sam Tamayo said.

Carlos Tamayo’s health declined in recent months. He was under hospice care when he died.

“We were all there, right by his side,” Jenny Tamayo said. “He wasn’t afraid. He had a very strong faith and he knew where he was going.”

Carlos Guadalupe Tamayo was born in 1946 in North Platte, Nebraska. His Mexico-born father, Jose, came to the U.S. through the Bracero labor program. His mother, Maria, was born in Kansas to parents who were Mexican immigrants.

The Tamayos had relocated to Omaha when Carlos graduated from high school. He then studied political science at Arizona State University. “He thought he was going into government,” Jenny Tamayo said.

It was at ASU that Carlos Tamayo met fellow student Alayna Wagner. Both were in their early 20s when they married in 1969.

That same year, Tamayo enlisted in the Army. The Vietnam War was on, but his college education allowed noncombat assignments that took him to Germany.

Upon his honorable discharge in 1971, he returned to school, earning a master’s degree in international business from Arizona’s Thunderbird School of Global Management.

He launched his career by moving to Hayward and training to become a branch manager for First Interstate Bank. His daughter Jenny said he liked bank work, which deepened his grasp of what he called “the language of business.”

But he also found himself drawn to the prospect of helping Latinos and others improve their lives through entrepreneurship, so he left the bank and hired on with the National Economic Development Association in Fresno.

He became a financial analyst tasked with assisting Latinos who sought to go into business. Among his discoveries was that new entrepreneurs were doing well producing traditional Mexican foods for aficionados that included the state’s growing Latino population.

Tamayo was just 29 when, in 1975 his father was laid off from the Union Pacific Railroad in Nebraska because the job he’d worked for 30 years was eliminated.

Jose and Mary Tamayo told their son the business analyst they were going to send him their life savings, and they’d like for him to help them start a business in California.

Carlos Tamayo did some thinking and some research. Aware of the growing demand for tortillas and other Mexican foods in California, and discovering that there was little or no competition for such business in Sonoma County, he advised his folks to move to Santa Rosa.