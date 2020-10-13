Subscribe

Lake County wildfire prompts evacuations near Lakeport

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 13, 2020, 3:46PM
Updated 51 minutes ago

Firefighters were responding to a 5-acre vegetation fire in Lake County’s North Lakeport community Tuesday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

The fire, named the Lions fire, was reported near Highway 29 and Nice-Lucerne Cutoff, Cal Fire said.

The blaze prompted evacuation orders for North Lakeport in the areas of Lakeside Heights, Hill Road East and Penelope Court, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a Nixle alert.

The order means residents in those areas should leave immediately, the alert said.

Sutter Lakeside Hospital was under a shelter in place due to the blaze, Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin said in video posted on Facebook.

No buildings had been destroyed by the wildfire, he said.

“So far we’ve been very fortunate, very lucky,” Martin said in the video. “This hasn’t resulted in any structure loss and we’re going to try to keep it that way.”

People traveling in the area were asked to use caution, Cal Fire said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine
'); });