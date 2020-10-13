Lake County wildfire prompts evacuations near Lakeport

Firefighters were responding to a 5-acre vegetation fire in Lake County’s North Lakeport community Tuesday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

The fire, named the Lions fire, was reported near Highway 29 and Nice-Lucerne Cutoff, Cal Fire said.

The blaze prompted evacuation orders for North Lakeport in the areas of Lakeside Heights, Hill Road East and Penelope Court, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a Nixle alert.

The order means residents in those areas should leave immediately, the alert said.

Sutter Lakeside Hospital was under a shelter in place due to the blaze, Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin said in video posted on Facebook.

No buildings had been destroyed by the wildfire, he said.

“So far we’ve been very fortunate, very lucky,” Martin said in the video. “This hasn’t resulted in any structure loss and we’re going to try to keep it that way.”

People traveling in the area were asked to use caution, Cal Fire said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.