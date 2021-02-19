Lake County’s public health officer to resign mid-April to return to private practice

Lake County’s public health officer Dr. Gary Pace plans to step down in mid-April, Pace announced in a statement on Friday.

The Lake County Board of Supervisors will discuss a strategy to replace Pace during a meeting on Tuesday, according to county officials.

Pace, who has worked over two decades in family medicine, said he aims to return to clinical practice in the coming months.

In his statement, Pace described his role during the pandemic as “one of the most rewarding experiences and greatest challenges of my career.”

“Particularly over these past 11 months, I have given all I had the capacity to give,” he said. “I sought to listen to the needs of local residents, and provide safety measures and other health recommendations that best reflected the available science, knowing they would often be widely criticized.”

That criticism, from both residents and some county officials, included pushback to Pase’s decision to enact a mask mandate for businesses that preceded state requirements for facial coverings. Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin has in some instances declined to enforce the mandate, as well as other state and local public health orders.

In an email to the Press Democrat, Pace said: “Personally, I have given what I could, and have a strong desire to return to clinical medicine.”

Pace added he is ready to help the county recruit a new public health officer.

County spokesman Matthew Rothstein said Pace’s expected April end date is “not set in stone,” and that “every reasonable effort will be made, both by the County and Dr. Pace, to ensure a smooth transition.”

