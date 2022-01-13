Sonoma Land Trust says more time needed to study wildlife corridor at Sonoma Developmental Center

Less than two weeks before a landmark vote by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, the Sonoma Land Trust is urging political leaders to delay identifying a plan that will shape the future of the Sonoma Developmental Center property in Glen Ellen.

Trust members are asking for an extension of up to two years to study the wildlife corridor that runs through site.

The Jan. 25 meeting of the supervisors was circled months ago as the moment the board would formally select a redevelopment plan for a 930-acre site, which overflows with history and scenic wonder.

The schedule, jointly developed by the state of California and Sonoma County, calls for completion of a draft environmental impact report by June or July, and adoption of a final specific plan for September.

Because of major disruptions from COVID-19 and years of episodic wildfires, the Land Trust said, there simply hasn’t been enough time to make an informed decision on a preferred alternative.

“We respectfully suggest that we blew past that timeline a long time ago,” said Eamon O’Byrne, executive director of Sonoma Land Trust. “And with no blame to the county. With the fires, and more recently the pandemic, how could we expect county staff to devote one minute of time to this? Let’s take a deep breath, take a step back and see what we can come up with.

“All we ask is let’s reset the clock.”

It’s a request that county officials call unrealistic, because of the unique decision-making structure guiding the process. The state owns SDC — which opened in 1891 as the California Home for the Care and Training of the Feeble Minded, and operated for 127 years as a facility for Californians with learning disabilities. It is the state that will reap the financial profit. But it is offering Sonoma County what both call an unprecedented opportunity to help decide how the property will ultimately be used.

The California Department of General Services, which manages the former institution, offered a chilly reception to the Land Trust’s proposal.

“We entered into the agreement and provided $3.5 million in funding on the premise that the Specific Plan would be completed within 3 years of County’s acceptance of the agreement,” DGS said in a written statement. “While, certainly, some degree of schedule adjustments could happen, the agreement doesn’t contemplate an extension to the degree that the Land Trust is suggesting.”

Maintaining the aging campus costs state taxpayers roughly $10 million a year, the department said.

And a major delay to the sell-off might be more than imprudent. According to DGS, it could be illegal under the legislation that authorized funding as part of the state’s budget process, which contemplated a three-year plan.

Map showing the study area of the 'wildlife corridor' running between Sonoma Mountain and the Mayacamas, the heart of the Sonoma Valley. (Critical Linkage Designs provided by Conservation Lands Network and produced by Science and Collaboration for Connected Wildlands)

“The two-year extension appears to violate what is required by the law,” DGS said. “A delay will only delay a project that could help alleviate the state’s acute housing shortage, homelessness, and housing insecurity.”

If county leaders upend the agreement, Permit Sonoma policy manager Bradley Dunn said, “the state can walk away from the process and program land use there as it sees fit.”

Because different local stakeholders rank priorities like housing, open space and historic preservation differently, selling and redeveloping the SDC land was always bound to trigger friction. And there has been perhaps even more rancor than expected since Sonoma County presented three alternative plans in November. Judging by the many meetings, surveys and community workshops conducted since then, some would say no one is happy with any of the three alternatives.

Susan Gorin certainly isn’t. The county supervisor whose jurisdiction includes SDC believes all three are “lacking in innovation and creativity.”

Yet Gorin does not support the Land Trust’s appeal for months, or even years, of additional study. She believes the board can select among the best features of the various alternatives and come up with a better solution in a timely fashion.

“It’s premature to even talk about extending the timeline,” she said.

Her point, and Dunn’s, is that the environmental impact report scheduled for the next few months, and other work likely to follow the Jan. 25 vote, will adequately address whatever needs to be strengthened — including establishment of a wildlife corridor.