Latest North Bay forecast shows continued dry pattern, but less likelihood of severe fire conditions

A forecast from the National Weather Service Friday morning included an encouraging update on the possibility of dangerous fire weather in the coming weekend, making a red flag warning less likely than earlier models suggested.

“In terms of relative humidity, it looks like it’s going to stay fairly robust,” said Brian Garcia, a warning coordination meteorologist. “Once we’re north of 30 to 40%, that’s where you kind of start breathing a little easier.”

In addition to the update on relative humidity, Garcia said, wind gusts are not expected to be much faster than 35 to 40 mph, with the possibility of a single gust or two in the mountains reaching 45 to 50 mph.

“We need to see those gusts happen on a regular-ish basis, or to expect them, to trigger that red flag,” he said. “If we’re just going to see a peak gust of 45-50, and that’s all it’ll be, that’s not enough.”

Meteorologists issue red flag warnings based on a combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity and strong winds. As of Friday, the combined outlook for those factors throughout the weekend was not expected to reach similar severity as in previous red flag events. The last such event in the region in December was in 2017.

But getting through the weekend without a red flag warning doesn’t mean residents should entirely let their guard down, Garcia said.

“It’s important to always have a plan in place,” he said. “It’s important for people to remember that we’re not out of fire season yet. Despite getting that little bit of rain, we’re not quite done. We need more moisture in the soils and vegetation before we can stick a fork in fire season.”

Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said Thursday that both ground and air resources remain on hand while fire season persists.

“We’re planning on staffing our stations through Dec. 27, with the idea that we’re not going to see significant fire-season-ending rainfall before then,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.