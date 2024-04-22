Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies and SWAT team members responded to a man who barricaded himself in a Boyes Hot Springs home late Sunday night, according to Sonoma Police.

Law enforcement first received a call about a man behaving erratically at 9:15 p.m. Sunday night in the area of Mountain Avenue and Highway 12, according to Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Dillion.

A neighbor who spoke with the subject Sunday afternoon was concerned about the man based on his interaction, Dillion said. The neighbor called law enforcement to perform a mental health welfare check on the man. Dillion was unable to provide more details about the call.

A SWAT team arrived at approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday morning, Dillion said. The Sheriff’s Office issued a public alert via Nixle at 3:50 a.m. asking the public to avoid the area as law enforcement officers negotiated with the man.

The Sheriff’s Office helicopter Henry-1 was deployed for hours during the incident, according to Dillion. Later in the night, deputies deployed a drone to monitor the situation.

Around noon on Monday, a negotiator was able to get the man to agree to end the stand-off. He was arrested without force, a Sonoma Police spokesperson said.

