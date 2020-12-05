Leading Santa Rosa attorney, writer, orator Ed Anderson and his wife, Jeanne, die days apart

Ed Anderson, who counseled “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles M. Schulz and globally known artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, was one of Sonoma County’s most celebrated attorneys and liveliest minds. He died on Nov. 29, just six days after the passing of his wife and partner in all things, Jeanne Anderson.

The Andersons were for more than 60 years supremely prominent and admired in greater Santa Rosa legal and social circles — and the hosts of one of the town’s cheeriest and most musical Christmas parties. They would have marked their 65th wedding anniversary on Dec. 26.

Ed Anderson, co-founder of the landmark Anderson Zeigler law firm, was renowned not only for his legal brilliance but for the extraordinary verve that powered his passion for early American history, tennis and fitness, writing and oratory, and for keeping about 50 books always at his bedside to feed a voracious appetite for knowledge in myriad, far-flung aspects of life.

He was 89.

“He was just so smart,” said longtime friend and law-firm partner Barbara Gallagher. “And was well balanced. He wasn’t an intellectual elitist or anything, he was down-to-earth.”

Observed Chuck Bartley, a friend since 1951: “He made everybody laugh, and you don’t know many lawyers that do that.

“Everybody loved Ed Anderson.”

Both Anderson and the former Jeanne Mary Baylor grew up in Washington state. They met there years before they married in 1955.

Jeanne Anderson trained as a teacher in Washington and started her career there. When she and Ed moved to Santa Rosa the same year they married, she became active as a parent and helper at St. Eugene’s Cathedral School, filling in as a substitute teacher when needed.

The mother of four children, Jeanne Anderson reigned over the family home in Santa Rosa and the countless, splendidly arranged dinner parties and other occasions that took place there.

“She really ran the whole show,” said son Timothy Anderson of Santa Rosa. “The house was hers.”

In addition to rearing her own kids, she and her husband were instrumental also in bringing up the three children of their daughter, Mary Jo.

Jeanne Anderson was 89.

In recent years, she struggled with dementia and her husband with Alzheimer’s disease, but they did so as they’d done everything, together.

Among the couple’s many friends were Jean and the late Charles “Sparky” Schulz. Ed Anderson served for decades as the famed cartoonist’s attorney.

Jean Schulz said her husband greatly enjoyed Ed Anderson’s fascination with founding father Thomas Paine and many other characters and elements of Revolution-period history.

“Sparky always loved listening to him,” Jean Schulz said. “We always followed along with everything he was doing, everything he was learning about. Ed just was always interesting and always fun, and always came up with something novel.”

Anderson for years took great joy in talking about the in-progress book on Paine into which he poured countless hours of professional-grade research. His son Tim recalled that not everyone was as eager to hear about it and about his dad’s other historical insights and questions as was Charles Schulz.

The younger Anderson remembers his mother admonishing his father prior to one party at the house, “Don’t talk about the four-letter word, ’book’.”

Jean Schulz witnessed many times not only Anderson’s gleeful fascination with American history but his genius as a speechwriter and a speaker.

In 2001, the Andersons accompanied Schulz to Washington, D.C., for the posthumous awarding of the Congressional Gold Medal to her husband, who was 77 when he died of colon cancer in early 2000. Several renowned congressional leaders had spoken when it came time for Ed Anderson to say something about his friend and client the cartoonist.

“I could see the legislators’ heads sort of whipping around,” Jean Schulz said. From the looks on their faces, they were thinking, “Who is this guy? He talks better than we do.”

Jean Schulz also credits Anderson as one of two people, the other being late Santa Rosa cartoon promoter and enthusiast Mark Cohen, who wore down her husband’s stubborn resistance to the creation of a museum of his works and his life. Thanks in large part to Anderson’s influence, the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center opened in August 2002 a stone’s throw from the Schulz family’s ice arena near Coddingtown Mall.

Anderson was long a force on the museum’s board of directors.

In the early 1970s, some of his law partners and colleagues thought he’d taken leave of his senses when he agreed to provide legal counsel and advocacy to a pair of artists from Bulgaria and Morocco who schemed to erect a temporary curtain across the ranch land of western Sonoma and Marin counties.