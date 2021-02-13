LeBaron: Pioneer Black barbers made their mark on Sonoma County’s early towns

Another census year is over and, in due time (whatever that means), we will be told how many of us are here, how old we are, where we live, what we do and, most important for the subject of this column — and the focus of this particular month — what color we are.

We are in the middle of Black History Month, a time to consider and to honor some 40 million Black Americans along with two of the nation’s greatest leaders — one who owned slaves, the other who freed them.

It’s a time when we are urged to consider how the wide variations in the colors of our skins has governed our family histories. As always, we attempt to bring the questions home, to our doorsteps.

...

The 1850 federal census of the new state of California was an out-and-out disaster. “Slapdash” is the term that has been used to describe the hurry-up count of this newly explored region, far-off from the place where laws were made, populated by people that have been referred to as “rolling stones,” come to mine gold, maybe going home, maybe not.

The first “official” count was so bad, in fact, that the feds ordered another, in 1852, to iron out the kinks and, for all purposes, discarded the ’50 version.

Nonetheless, those sketchy first numbers are, in Black History Month, interesting to explore.

That highly questionable 1850 census, for all its flaws, does provide the only quasi-official first look at the demographics of the new county; all of it apparently tabulated by a census taker named Mizner between Oct. 20 and Nov. 2 of 1850. (Statehood had become official Sept. 9 of that year.)

Mizner’s count totaled 561 people — 50 names for 121 households, 355 males, 204 females, 559 white and 2 Black people.

It tells us the two Black residents were Joseph Silver, a 28-year-old “freeman” born in Pennsylvania and his wife, Louisa, 18. It listed Silver’s occupation as “steward.”

The Silvers lived in the household of Dr. Elisha Ely, a 26-year-old bachelor physician in the then-county seat of “Sonoma City.” Dr. Ely has the distinction of being the first Sonoma County coroner.

The Silvers, however, were not the Sonoma Valley’s only Black residents.

Sonoma historian Peter Meyerhof tells of a visitor to Joseph Hooker’s Agua Caliente ranch in 1852 who wrote that Hooker (who, of course, would later go east to lead Union troops in the Civil War as “Fighting Joe.”) took him into his house “where I found a colored woman, who acted as cook, etc., for the Colonel.”

...

BY 1860, with California’s gold flowing east to the national coffers, the census takers were a lot more careful and, one presumes, more accurate. And there were newspapers in our towns — in Sonoma in the earliest years, then Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Healdsburg — and their archives offer information, sometimes in glimpses only, of what their world was like.

We learn a lot from those pioneer journalists about the early citizenry, all the people it takes to make a working community. The farmers, the hostelers, the money lenders, the merchants, the stage drivers, the stable owners, a doctor, maybe two per town, the circuit riding ministers, and — oh, yes, the barbers.

Author Quincy Mills, in his 2013 book, Cutting Along the Color Line, writes of the Black “entrepreneurs” before and after the Civil War who shaped and shaved “White Customers Only,” as the signs read, achieved unprecedented financial independence and established an unprecedented Black commercial sphere.

Indeed, the Black men who had the first barbershops in Sonoma County’s early towns found themselves important in the communities, accepted for their craft if not as equal citizens. Their service was absolutely necessary. Their shops were where men gathered — sometimes in or near the hotels where the stages came and went — where all the news of the outside world arrived from the populated East. Barbers were familiar and important figures. And, more often than not, they were Black.

George Miller

George Miller was. A Black man, born in New Jersey, Miller came to Petaluma with his young family in 1855, and opened a barbershop, the Humboldt Shaving and Hair Dressing Salon on Main Street, for white clientele.

It was, as Petaluma historian John Sheehy indicates in a post last April on his “Petaluma Historian” blog, a financial success.

But Miller, like many Black people in early California, was “interested in more than just providing a close shave and a good haircut.”

He represented Sonoma County in the state’s first Convention of Colored Citizens, working to end the state’s “restrictions” on Black people’s right to vote. And, with public schooling denied “Negroes and Mongolians,” Miller was front and center in the establishment of Petaluma’s Black School, in a house on Washington Street, with a Black teacher from San Francisco.