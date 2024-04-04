Glen Ellen Historical Society for working in cataloging historical documents from the Sonoma Developmental Center.

Tina Dungan and a number of friends and colleagues showed up to a reception celebrating a local women’s history project at Sonoma State University and were dumbfounded by a glaring omission.

No lesbians.

There was literally not the word “lesbian” in any of the pieces in the so-called history, Dungan recalled.

Lesbians participated in the project, they were sure, because some of Dungan’s group were among those interviewed.

“There were pictures of people who are lesbians but it didn’t say lesbian,” Dungan said.

It felt like erasure.

Ruth Mahaney, a leading educator in the field of women’s studies who has taught at Santa Rosa Junior College, Sonoma State and City College of San Francisco, was interviewed at length, but when she showed up to the reception, she too was disappointed.

“They had given us Post-it Notes to add what we thought was missing,” she said. “There were women who had a stream of like 20 Post-it Notes.”

At that moment, the idea behind the Lesbian Archives of Sonoma County was born.

“I just remember sitting in this little coffee shop in Guerneville and there were four, maybe five of us, and we were talking about the display we had seen that we were so displeased with,” Dungan said. “So in our typical women’s movement fashion, we wanted to get as many people involved, and as much as possible, we wanted to get people to come and tell their own stories.”

That was nearly two decades ago.

Today, the members of LASC have been honored by the Sonoma County Historical Records Commission for their work creating and preserving video interviews of lesbians who were activists in a broad array of fields between 1965-1995.

“Right away I said ‘Oh LASC, they deserve recognition,” said Eve Goldberg, a Sonoma County Library Commissioner who nominated LASC for the annual award. “I just thought it was important to come to the attention of the wider community.”

“I come from a baseline belief that knowing about history and knowing about all the diversity and small bits of history and people and groups, that really made history and have changed our society, is important to know,” she said.

Among other honorees in the annual ceremony are George Baur for his book “Third Street Petaluma,” Lee Torliatt, longtime archivist for the Sonoma County Historical Society, Tim Danesi and Irene Hilsendager for work with the Rohnert Park Archives Working Group and Paula Freund and Amy Hogan for work on the Petaluma Pioneers website.

The work of LASC focuses on activism, community building and work by lesbians in Sonoma County over a three decade period. The breadth of topics and subjects interviewed in the various oral histories is immense.

There are discussions covering Women’s Voices newspaper, the Lesbian bar scene, Lesbian Voters Action Caucus and AIDS caregivers.

There are talks with thespian groups, softball league leaders and environmental action committees.

Ann Neel, who taught the first women’s studies class at Santa Rosa Junior College and was instrumental in the development of the women’s studies program at Sonoma State, said Sonoma County gained a reputation as a leader in progressive action and activism.

“My thing was in terms of future of research into the activism of the 70s, Sonoma County played a special role in that,” she said. “Sonoma County was known. There was all kinds of action going on.”

And beyond the list of interview subjects, noteworthy, too, is the interview format LASC adopted from the start.

Unlike many forms of oral and recorded histories in which recorders interview people individually in an effort to keep subjects from influencing each other, LASC interviews are done en masse.

Those being interviewed sit on a couch or in a circle of chairs, more often as not facing each other as much as the interviewer.

It’s intentional.

LASC embraces the influence and celebrates the interplay among people being interviewed.

“Considering that two of our founding members are sociologists, it was a real step away from tradition,” Dungan said.

But the benefits outweighed the rooted-in-tradition drawbacks, she said.

“It added to the reunion kind of thing,” she said. “It brought up stuff that wouldn’t have come up if we just worked with individuals.”

And it allowed those being interviewed to navigate the emotions that came up as people recalled lives lived.

“We wanted people to trigger each other’s memories,” Mahaney said. “It was really, really rich. People would say ‘Oh I really don’t remember that,’ or ‘Oh wow your impression of the event was that, mine was …’”

Dungan recalled one interview of four women who had been caregivers for men with AIDS at a time when fear ran rampant and dying people were being abandoned.