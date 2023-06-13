A large demonstration in front of the Petaluma Regional Library last Saturday – which began as a protest against the library’s upcoming Drag Story Hour, but became overwhelmed by counterprotesters in support of the event – remained peaceful throughout, with no incidents reported by police.

But library officials remain concerned that the event itself, scheduled for this Saturday, could draw more protests to the branch on E. Washington Street, or to other branches in the countywide system.

“We are concerned, because we want to ensure that everyone is safe, and we are taking measures to do so,” said Sonoma County Library Director Erika Thibault. “But we think that by being prepared, we can mitigate some of the concerns.”

Last weekend’s demonstration, originally organized by members of a private Facebook group called Sonoma County Parents Stand Up for Our Kids, ballooned when an estimated 130 counterprotesters arrived in support of Drag Story Hour, an all-ages event scheduled for this coming Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Petaluma branch.

Sonoma County Library has organized a total of four Drag Story Hour events as part of its Pride Month celebrations – the one in Petaluma, a second in Rincon Valley later that day, and events in the Windsor and Central Santa Rosa regional libraries on Sunday, June 18. All four readings will be given by drag performer Vera Hannush.

The Facebook group first made its stance known on Wednesday, June 7, when several members came to the regular Library Commission meeting in Rohnert Park to speak during the public comment period.

“I don’t know what a drag queen can possibly teach children. Because not too long ago drag queens were only entertaining adults,” said Alicia Grupico, a mother of six and self-described educator. An online search indicated Grupico is a homeschooler living in Windsor.

Due to Drag Story Hour, she said, the library “does not feel like a place that I can bring my kids.”

“I am the protector of their innocence. Me alone, nobody else is going to take that from them.”

Statements like that galvanized counterprotesters from Amor Para Todos, Petaluma Pride, Unitarian Universalists of Petaluma and other groups, who arrived in large numbers on Saturday holding signs and waving LGBTQ+ Pride flags alongside five protesters from the Facebook group.

Petaluma police Lt. Garrett Glaviano said afterward that participants were “respectful” and "There were no issues.“

Those protesting Drag Story Hour said they were not against LGBTQ+ rights, but rather in favor of protecting children’s innocence.

“We want everybody to live and enjoy their lives, but there are certain things that are adult-appropriate that are not appropriate for others,” said Renata Gingher, of Cotati, who is a member of the roughly 2,000-member online group. Drag performers, she said, “are adult entertainers … it’s not child material.”

But counterprotester Jennifer Horis, a board member of Petaluma Pride, said that by protesting Drag Story Hour, “You’re sending the message to kids that ‘you’re not safe.’”

Online, the local rhetoric over Drag Story Hour was far more strident, mirroring battle lines seen across the nation as some states enact restrictions on issues of gender identity and sexuality, such as what books are allowed in libraries and what teachers can say in classrooms.

With so much emotion invested in events like Drag Story Hour, local librarians knew they’d have to be prepared.

“We are ready,” said library director Thibault on Monday. “We are still planning on having the events, provided that we can maintain a safe and respectful atmosphere for all of our patrons. We have been working with our branch staff over the past two weeks to prepare. Our local branches have been in contact with law enforcement, and members of our management team have gone over safety plans for our community rooms, including best practices for keeping the library safe for a protest.”

She added, “Librarians are very collaborative; we have also reached out to other library systems in the North Bay region who have had similar challenges.”

Deborah Doyle, chair of the Library Commission, said commissioners supported Drag Story Hour because it makes reading fun, with readers like Vera Hannush being “funny and entertaining.”

Among librarians, “We have been talking about equity, diversity and inclusion for a very long time,” Doyle said. She drew a parallel with book banning, noting that no one is forcing parents or children to attend Drag Story Hour or to read books they don’t want to read.

“You can tell your kid what to read, but don’t tell my kid what to read. … Same thing with the drag queen story hours, don’t bring your kids that day.”

“Libraries are for everyone,” underscored Ray Holley, communications manager for Sonoma County Library. “Not every book in the library is for every patron, but every patron is going to find a book in the library.”

The Petaluma branch has about 12,000 to 15,000 monthly visitors who check out about 30,000 to 35,000 items a month, according to Diana Spaulding, manager of the Petaluma branch – who also said that in that in the seven years she’s worked there, last Saturday’s demonstration was the first major protest at the library.

“It is very gratifying to know that the LGBTQIA+ community supports us and our decision to have these events,” said Thibault. “I will be at all of the events next weekend, to provide support to staff.”

Press Democrat reporter Jennifer Sawhney contributed to this report.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com or on Twitter at @MrDonFrances.