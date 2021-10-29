Light plane crashes at Ukiah Regional Airport

A Cessna 172 light plane crashed at the Ukiah Regional Airport Thursday afternoon.

Ukiah Valley Fire responded to the crash, which occurred about 1:14 p.m., according to Tracy Porter, Ukiah police/fire dispatch supervisor. Ukiah police officers also responded and took a report, she said.

One person was reportedly killed in the crash, however, when asked if there were injuries Porter said she didn’t know.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted about the crash Thursday at 7:41 p.m., saying it was under investigation. No one from the NTSB or the Federal Aviation Administration was available for a comment late Thursday.

No details were available about the circumstances of the crash of the Cessna Skyhawk, but a news release was expected to be issued Friday morning, Porter said.

The city of Ukiah owns and operates the Ukiah Regional Airport and has owned the facility since the 1930s. The airport is comprised of one 4,400 ft. runway and taxiway, 160 acres in size, and has 87 aircraft based on site.

