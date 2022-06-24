Lighthouse Christian Church pastor: An unborn child ‘is actually a life’

Lighthouse Christian Church Pastor Steve Reyes has long been ready to see America’s abortion rights law overturned.

But he doesn’t want to fight about it or exchange harsh words. He just knows what he and his church believe, and he’s willing to share his thoughts, but in a civil conversation.

And in a nutshell, Reyes is thrilled at what appears to be the end of what he calls “a pretty barbaric season in U.S. history.”

“A baby in the womb is a human life,” said Reyes, who oversees four church campuses in fellowship with the Assemblies of God. “It’s been pretty grim to see what to us is a lot of babies get killed.”

Not only was Roe v. Wade “bad law,” he said, it imposed a universal view on states with contrary views and on tens of millions of people in America for whom an unborn child is “actually a life; it’s not some tissue.”

The high court’s ruling would give states the opportunity to enact law “harmonious with their constituents.”

Reyes, whose church has two campuses in Sonoma, one in Santa Rosa and one in Guerneville, also wants to correct the common view that those who are “pro-life” stop caring after birth, calling those who utter such assertions “unread” and “ignorant.”

People of faith have founded many orphanages and homes to aid young mothers and children through the years, and in his own congregations have embraced young couples grappling with unexpected pregnancy and new babies, both materially and through the support and wisdom of their members.

“I got a hundred of these stories,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.