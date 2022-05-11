Lightning, hail, snow reported in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino counties

Some two-dozen lightning strikes, thunder, pea-sized hail and even mountain snow were reported Tuesday in Sonoma and Napa counties.

The unstable weather was confirmed Tuesday afternoon by the National Weather Service.

“There’s been maybe a half-dozen (lightning strikes) in the Santa Rosa area of Sonoma County,” said meteorologist Rick Canepa, who works with the Monterey-based agency. “Napa (County) reported the most.”

The strikes were reported starting at about 2 p.m., he said, and continued into the late afternoon and early evening as more reports came in. Hail was reported to be coming down just before 6 p.m. in the downtown and northwest areas of Santa Rosa.

Snow was seen in the mountains surrounding Round Valley and Covelo in Mendocino County.

A special weather statement was issued by the weather service for the Napa-Yountville-Silverado Resort area for 4-4:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding the hail and 30 mph winds.

This type of weather is not unusual if there is a subfreezing pool of air aloft, Canepa said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XLEdOoPNjOA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Once the sun starts warming the ground, it creates an unstable air mass and we get lightning strikes and rain,” he said.

The last time a lightning storm was reported here was in September, when officials were worried about the combination of hot, dry weather along with strikes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_0h6X1RmYvU">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The storm system is expected to leave the area by Wednesday morning and move to the central Sierra Nevada, Canepa said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.