Lincoln Fire fully contained, NB Hwy. 101 in Marin County open

Northbound traffic on Highway 101 has returned to normal Monday evening and a fire that initially reduced lanes and hindered traffic at the border of Marin and Sonoma counties has been fully contained.

The Lincoln Fire was reported at about 3 p.m. just north of Sausalito.

It burned along the right side of the freeway and traffic was confined to the left lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

By 4 p.m., the fire’s forward progress was stopped, but three northbound lanes were temporarily blocked while authorities focused on controlling the flames.

A second lane of traffic opened just after 5 p.m.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Caltrans indicated northbound traffic was still backed up across the Golden Gate Bridge. By 7 p.m., conditions appeared to be clearing up.

Residents of a nearby apartment complex were ordered to shelter in place but the order has been lifted, the Sheriff’s Office added.

Fire officials said the blaze was fully contained as of 7:15 p.m.

