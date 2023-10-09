In honor of National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11 we want to highlight the locally owned LGBTQ+ businesses that contribute to the success and economy of Wine Country.

Here’s a list of LGBTQ+ owned businesses in Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino and Napa counties. If any are missing from this list, please email: elissa.torres@pressdemocrat.com.

Sonoma County

Birdhorse Wines: Birdhouse Wines’ Corinne Rich and Katie Rouse are partners in life and in business. The Sonoma-based team say they are driven by intellectual curiosity, transparency, science and data, but most importantly an ardor for delicious wines and sharing them with the wider drinking public. Birdhouse Wines can be purchased online. 707-532-4631, birdhorsewines.com

Boon eat + drink: Chef-owner Crista Luedtke learned to cook from her mother. She also grew up in working in family restaurants doing everything from waiting tables to cooking on the line. Luedtke is passionate about seasonal ingredients and uses her gardens at boon to help inspire the menu. 16248 Main St., Guerneville. 707-869-0780. eatatboon.com

Brew Coffee and Beer House: This friendly establishment just west of downtown Santa Rosa serves locally sourced coffee, beer and baked goods. Brew also offers a menu of rotating food items prepared in-house, including a few creative takes on the ever-popular avocado toast. The homey dining room doubles as an art gallery, displaying works by local artists, and as an event space for open mic nights and music performances. 555 Healdsburg Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-303-7372, brewcoffeeandbeer.com

Brot: BROT literally means “bread” in German but, figuratively, it means “livelihood.” Chef-owner Crista Luedtke called on her German roots for this spot. The menu includes salads, shareable bites, main dishes and desserts. 16248 Main St., Guerneville. 707-869-0780. brotguerneville.com

Cluster Funk Studios: Co-founders Tyler Ann Shahan and Brittany Lee host art events around Sonoma County including live and guided painting tutorials, DJ appearances and musical performances. 707-536-1314‬. clusterfunkstudios.com

Corner 103: This Sonoma winery is led by vintner Lloyd Davis. Originally from New York City, Davis left the banking and finance industry to work in wine. He opened Corner 103 in 2015. The winery produces sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, pinot noir, syrah, malbec, cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, zinfandel and rosé. 103 W. Napa St., Sonoma, 707-931-6141, corner103.com

Eco Terreno Wines and Vineyard: Eco Terreno, a Spanish phrase, translates to “ecology of the land.” Founder and winemaker Mark Lyon began producing his own wine in 1985 and his bottles support various causes and communities. For example, his Pink Pride Rosé supports the LGBTQ+ community and his Climate Conscious cabernet sauvignon supports environmental causes. The winery has a tasting room in San Francisco. 19410 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-938-3833, ecoterreno.com

El Barrio: Chef-owner Crista Luedtke’s restaurant showcases artisanal handcrafted spirits with a focus on mezcal, tequila and bourbon in an upscale, authentic Mexican-inspired atmosphere. 707-604-7601. 16230 Main St., Guerneville. elbarriobar.com

Equality Wines: Michael Volpatt is one of three co-owners of Guerneville-based Equality Vines. Volpatt is the voice of the boutique brand that’s closing in on 2,000 cases a year. He works closely with co-founder and co-owner Matt Grove, who handles operations. The label champions the rights of women, migrants and those who identify as LGBTQ+ by donating 15% of sales to related organizations. 16215 Main St., Suite 4, Guerneville, 877-379-4637, equalityvines.com

Fast Signs: Kevin Jones is the owner of Fast Signs in Santa Rosa. His team offers graphic design assistance, exhibits, banners, displays, interior design help and more. 707-931-4277. 3768 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. fastsigns.com

Guerneville Bank Club: The Guerneville Bank Club is a collective of businesses located in the historic Bank of Guerneville building built in 1921. It takes its name from this and an old bar across the street called the Bank Club. The collective was the brainchild of local chef Crista Luedtke and building owner Bob Pullum, both a part of the LGBTQ+ community. The building is home to Nimble & Finn’s Ice Cream, the Wine Vault, VaVa Vault and the Russian River Historical Society’s exhibit space.

Passaggio Wines: In 2008, Cindy Cosco established her Passaggio Wines with 50 cases of unoaked chardonnay, her flagship wine. In 2014, Passaggio Wines’ tasting room opened in Glen Ellen and in 2016, Cosco launched her own production facility. Now the label produces 1,700 cases with grapes sourced from various vineyards. The brand produces Grenache blanc, Grenache, chardonnay, pinot grigio, syrah, rosé and red blends. 4301 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, 707-548-5366, passaggiowines.com