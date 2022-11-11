For up-to-the minute results on races across the North Bay and California: election.pressdemocrat.com

An additional 9,120 ballots have been processed and added Friday to Sonoma County election results, but the updated totals did not decide three close local races that remain hanging in the balance after Tuesday’s midterm election.

Two ballot measures — a public safety tax in Santa Rosa and a ban on fireworks in Cloverdale — were still leading, while candidates that were on track to win council races in Rohnert Park and Cloverdale held their leads.

Election officials have counted 109,643 ballots countywide, according to results posted around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

That’s up from 100,523 ballots counted as of the last update shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

With projected turnout expected to top 70%, that means there’s more than 103,000 uncounted ballots that have yet to be added to the tally. There are 304,066 registered voters in Sonoma County.

Here’s a look at the tight races:

Santa Rosa City Council District 4: Incumbent City Council member Victoria Fleming and challenger Terry Sanders are separated by 122 votes, with Sanders maintaining a slight edge of 40% of the vote to 38.2% for Fleming.

Sebastopol City Council: Five candidates are running for three seats on the Sebastopol council but all five are separated by just 3.6 percentage points, or 164 votes. The top three vote-getters maintained their lead with the count update, with Jill McLewis receiving 22% of the vote, followed by Stephen Zollman with 20.8% and Sandra Maurer with 20.2%.

Healdsburg City Council: A third seat on the Healdsburg council, a 2-year term to fill the vacancy left by Skylaer Palacios’ May resignation, also remains close with just 39 votes separating Ron Edwards and Brigette Mansell.

Measure K, a proposed ban on sales and use of fireworks in Cloverdale, remains on track to win.

With 1,951 ballots counted, Measure K was ahead with 55.1% of the vote — a small increase from Wednesday morning when supporters led with 55% of the vote.

Cloverdale is the last Sonoma County municipality allowing use and sales of July 4 fireworks. Measure K would enact a citywide fireworks ban except for supervised and professional public pyrotechnic shows.

Measure H, an extension to Santa Rosa’s quarter-cent sales tax, is still on track to pass with 73.2% of 32,393 votes counted.

Voters approved the tax in 2004 to fund police and fire services. It’s on tap to expire in March 2025 and the ballot measure proposes extending it another 20 years.

The tax increase, which brings the city’s sales tax to 9.25%, helps pay for more than 25 Santa Rosa police and fire positions, public safety equipment and youth and family violence prevention programs, officials say.

The bulk of outstanding ballots include those dropped off on Election Day or postmarked by Tuesday that have yet to arrive at the county elections office.

