Little people, big debate: Wrestling show at Sonoma County Fair delights some, offends others

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 6, 2022, 5:23PM
There were a half-dozen of them, young men in their late teens or early 20s, the opposite of woke, impatient for the show to begin.

“We want the midgets!” shouted one.

“Give us the midgets!” screamed his friend.

Later, as the 4-foot-2 wrestler Short Sleeve Sampson perched on a turnbuckle, facing the crowd, one of those unkind bros yelled, “How can you be so short?” His buddies cracked up.

They were a mean-spirited minority in the crowd of some 500 gathered Friday night at the Sonoma County Fair for a show called “Midget Wrestling Warriors.”

It was a rowdy, rollicking exhibition of professional wrestling. There were detestable heels, such as Little Mean Kathleen, and the annoying, cowardly and ironically named Rob the Giant. There was acrobatic action, especially during the match between Zoey Skye and Reina Dorado, trained in the Mexican lucha libre tradition of high-flying attacks.

“It’s a very athletic mix of acrobatics, mixed with martial arts, mixed with entertainment,” effused Rob Haugh, who was doing a brisk business selling shirts, posters, trading cards and other merchandise at a pop-up tent by the ring.

But that wasn’t obvious to everyone, at least at first.

“I thought it was kind of weird they’d have it,” said Steve from Sonoma — he chose not to share his last name — who was sitting in the bleachers facing the ring.

“Are people here because they want to watch wrestling, or because they want to watch midgets?”

Providing a ‘showcase’

So, how did this event, which struck many as insensitive, exploitative and antiquated, end up at this year’s county fair?

Dan DiLucchio, aka Short Sleeve Sampson — he is also owner and promoter of Midget Wrestling Warriors — sent a flyer to Rebecca Bartling, CEO of the Sonoma County Fair. During a subsequent conversation, they talked about “potential issues” around such an event.

DiLucchio emphasized that he and his colleagues are professional athletes and entertainers who “project a positive image” for their community, recalled Bartling, who also noted that the fair is always looking for ways to “diversify” the acts and entertainment it offers.

“I spoke with my board about it, and we all thought this would be a good opportunity for him to showcase what he does with his group.”

People are laughing’

Angie Giuffre, who lives in the city of Sonoma, is administrative manager for Little People of America, which offers support to people with dwarfism and their families. “It’s a tough one,” she said, when asked for her thoughts on Friday’s show.

On one hand, “the wrestlers are getting paid — this is what they do for a living.”

On the other, she believes that the very existence of “midget wrestling” events stunt progress made by little people in gaining mainstream acceptance.

Now 60, she’s has been teased and taunted her whole life, especially when she was a child, and in high school.

“Now, things are a lot better,” she said, especially since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.

Midget wrestling events, she believes, “are just such a negative environment. People are laughing.” The day before Friday’s show, which she didn’t attend, Giuffre said, “Why are we doing this? This is just going to put us two steps back.”

The M-word

Nor does Jennifer Crumley, publicity director for Little People of America, begrudge the wrestlers their livelihood. Every little person “has the right to be employed in any and all professions just as the rest of the population,” she wrote in an email. “We encompass a wide variety of careers and vocations, from acting, entrepreneurship, biologists and medical doctors to teachers and disability activists.”

However, she added, Little People of America does take issue “with the promoter’s choice to utilize the term midget.”

Little People of America regards that noun as a slur, pointing out that it wasn’t coined as an official term to identify people with dwarfism, but rather “was created as a label used to refer to people of short stature who were on public display for curiosity and sport.”

“No one’s getting exploited. We do this for us. It’s who we are as people.” — Zoey Skye, following her Friday night win.

Regardless of the “physical skills and expertise” of the microwrestlers, or their talents as performers, she concluded, “they are being advertised as if they are little more than a sideshow.”

This presents a branding problem for DiLucchio, who certainly doesn’t want to offend anyone in the little person community. “But if I called the show ‘Little People Wrestling,’ he said, “they’re going to think it’s a bunch of kids.”

True, DiLucchio could go with some variation of the term “microwrestling,” which “might be a little more socially acceptable,” he allowed.

But it would still be the same product. At the end of the day, he said, “we are the Midget Wrestling Warriors, and we’re proud of that.”

No one’s getting exploited’

The athletes in the ring Friday don’t think of themselves as curiosities. “No one’s getting exploited,” said Skye, following her bruising victory over Dorado. “We do this for us. It’s who we are as people.”

Taking justifiable pride in his performance as a bad guy was Rob Araujo, aka Rob the Giant — he’s 4-foot-11 — large indeed for a microwrestler — who rudely snatched the microphone from the ringside announcer Pete Pappas and commenced baiting the crowd, crowing about the superiority of his native Massachusetts over California in general and “this awful town of Santa Rosa” in particular.

“When you see greatness,” he instructed spectators, many of whom were already booing him with gusto, “get on your knees and bow to yours truly.”

His taunts were interrupted by the appearance of his opponent, the grotesquely face-painted and demonic Demus 666, whose approach provoked Rob the Giant — a coward at heart, you see — to scramble from the ring in fear.

While Araujo had several shining moments, once he summoned the courage to get back inside the ropes, Demus dispatched him with his trademark finishing move, the dreaded Martillo Negro — the Black Hammer.

“I love it,” said Araujo of his job. “It’s not fake, but what I’m doing is playing a character. My job is to make everyone hate me, and make sure they like the guy I’m fighting.”

What about knobs in the crowd screaming insults at them?

“If you’re just coming to the show to be a jerk and say mean things to the performers, that gets under our skin,” he said. “But if I can change the course of your thinking throughout the night, well, then I’m OK. That’s the goal.”

When the wrestling was over, the competitors stayed out for another 20 minutes, mingling with fans, who stood in line to have their pictures taken with them. Near the front of that queue, all smiles when it was their turn to pose with the wrestlers: several of the young men who’d been so nasty earlier in the evening.

“Will you send these to us?” one of them asked Pappas.

Informed that photos would be posted on the website in a few days, the young man thanked him profusely, then rejoined his friends.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.

