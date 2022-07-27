Dave Chappelle adds fifth show in Santa Rosa

Live Nation announced Wednesday it is adding a fifth Dave Chappelle performance on Thursday at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

According to the Luther Burbank Center, a fifth show was already in Live Nation’s contract renting their facility, with three nights and five performances planned.

The newly added show will be at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets went on sale at noon Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased at the center’s box office (50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa) or at lutherburbankcenter.org.

“As with any other client and artist, they determine when shows are announced and sold,” said Anita Wiglesworth, a spokesperson for the center.

The same security and safety protocols will be in place to ensure everyone’s safety, she added.

Chappelle’s previous remarks about transgender people in his series of Netflix comedy specials, including 2021’s “The Closer,” sparked a walkout among some Netflix employees and led to outrage in the LBGTQ+ community that still has not abated.

Tuesday night’s opening performance was sold out, as his fans said they supported him all the way.

The Luther Burbank Center chose to honor its contract with Live Nation, informed by censorship concerns, the center said.

However, in a statement, Wiglesworth said the center will "continue to be a place for diverse voices and opinions to be heard,“ adding that they have invited those who expressed concerns to meet and ”discuss ways in which we can collaborate to help elevate other voices so that all feel heard and supported.”

“We always appreciate feedback from our community, and we have shared the collective concerns we’ve received with Live Nation,” she said.

Staff writer Dan Taylor contributed to this article.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.