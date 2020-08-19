Subscribe

Live updates: Multiple fires in Sonoma County, North Bay continue to rage with little containment

LORI A. CARTER, WILL SCHMITT AND JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 19, 2020, 11:24AM
11:20 AM: Evacuation centers in Sonoma County

There are several locations where evacuees can seek safety.

https://socoemergency.org/emergency/evacuation-centers/

11:15 AM: New Covelo evacuation order for Creek fire in Mendocino County

Northern boundary Short Creek Road and the intersection of Highway 162 east to the Eel River

East of Short Creek Road to East Lane

East Lane to Hill Road

East of Hill Road to Mill Creek

Mill Creek to the Eel River

West of the Eel River to the northern county boundary

11:10 AM: More evacuations in Napa County

Cal Fire ordered additional evacuations Wednesday morning as the fire evolves.

Now under order to leave are residents along Highway 121/ Monticello Road from Wooden Valley Road to Vichy Avenue.

Now under warnings to be ready to leave are:

Highway 121/Monticello Road from Vichy Avenue to Silverado Trail

Ink Grade from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road

Howell Mountain Road from Pope Valley to White Cottage

11 AM: Cal Fire gives update on wildfire

Watch a press conference on the wildfires:

10:30 AM: Guerneville emptied by evacuation orders; Armstrong Woods closed

The streets of Guerneville were largely empty Wednesday morning as most residents in the tourism-heavy town of about 5,000 on the Russian River seem to have heeded evacuation orders.

Skies were clear to the west, but smoke from the uncontained 1,500-acre Walbridge fire billowed in the air to the east.

On Main Street, longtime Guerneville resident Wendell Joost walked with his 13-month-old Newfoundland, Jupiter. He said he did not plan to evacuate anytime soon.

“I’ll leave when the door burns off,” Joost said.

To the north, Armstrong Woods State Natural Reserve, the grove of old growth redwoods that is a popular summertime destination, was closed. The forest and adjoining Austin Creek State Recreation Area are on the southern end of the mandatory evacuation zone.

Cal Fire has ordered additional evacuations in Napa County Wednesday morning. Orders require people to leave immediately.

Areas affected:

Highway 121/Monticello Road from Wooden Valley Road to Silverado Trail

Pope Valley Road from Aetna Springs Road to Chiles Pope Valley Road

Aetna Springs Road from Pope Valley to the dead end

Butts Canyon Road from Aetna Springs to the Lake County line

James Creek Road from Butts Canyon to the dead end.

Meanwhile, Napa County residents received a worrisome alert from the county’s office of emergency services during the night.

It noted that the Hennessey fire was moving toward Atlas Peak, Soda Canyon, the Silverado Highlands and the homes around Silverado Country Club – areas more populated than those hit thus far by the Lightning Complex group of fires.

Also, the Lightning fires had created a new danger as they spread swiftly to the southeast, toward Vacaville and Interstate 80 in Solano County. Evacuations were ordered in several neighborhoods of northwest Vacaville.

Cal Fire will hold a press conference to offer updates on the lightning complex, at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga at 11 a.m.

9:30 AM: Expanded evacuation warnings in Sonoma County

Additional evacuation warnings have been issued in Sonoma County by Cal Fire Wednesday morning.

Warnings mean there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

Areas affected

Meyers fire - County evacuation zone 1F1

• All areas east of Bohemian Highway

• North of Graton Road and Harrison Grade Road

• West of Harrison Grade Road, Green Valley Road, and Highway 116

• South of the Russian River

Meyers Fire - County evacuation zone 1F2

• All areas south of the Russian River

• East and north of Highway 116 (Pocket Canyon)

• West of Martinelli Road

Walbridge Fire - County evacuation zone 4A1

• All areas east of the Russian River

• North of River Road

• West of Trenton Healdsburg Road and Eastside Road

• South of the area between the western dead end of Windsor River Road and the Russian River

The public is reminded to stay updated on current fire conditions, to adhere to road closures and evacuation warnings. Motorists are asked to drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel.

9:10 AM: Empty streets, smoky skies in Guerneville

Will Schmitt reports from Guerneville, one of the Sonoma County communities evacuated due to the Wallbridge fire. See his Facebook Live report here.

8:30 AM: Fires continue to rage, four injuries reported

Fires in Sonoma, Napa, Marin and Mendocino counties continued to burn largely out of control Wednesday morning with more than 48,000 acres of wildland afffected in the Sonoma-Napa group of lightning-sparked blazes.

Cal Fire reported four civilian injuries early Wednesday, but no further details were available.

The largest of several groups of fires, the Lightning complex, which includes the Hennessey fire in Napa County and Wallbridge (formerly 13-4) and Meyers (formerly 11-16) fires in Sonoma County, totaled 46,225 acres burned with zero containment.

See the latest evacuations and incidents in Sonoma County here.

Fifty structures have been destroyed and 1,900 structures remained threatened. Another 50 structures have been damaged.

The Wallbridge fire west of Healdsburg and north of Guerneville was estimated at 1,500 acres. North of Jenner, the Meyers fire was listed at 25 acres.

The town of Windsor alerted residents Wednesday morning that although the fire may be visible today from Windsor and appear threatening, it is not expected to reach Windsor at this time.

In Napa County, the Hennessey fire remained at 12,500 acres , the Gamble fire at 13,000 acres, the Green fire at 8,000, Spanish Flat 4,000, Markley 5,000 and Morgan 2,200 acres.

In Mendocino County, the Creek fire near Covelo had burned 1,000 acres and had 20% containment, while the 3-19 fire in Potter Valley was 62 acres and 40 percent contained.

In Marin County, the Woordard fire near Point Reyes had burned 800 acres and was uncontained.

In Sonoma County, mandatory evacuation orders were in effect in these areas:

• North of Austin Creek Recreational Area

• East of The Cedars

• Mill Creek Road west of the intersection of Puccioni Road

• South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

• South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

• West of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road

• North of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road

• East of the East Austin Creek (the actual creek)

Evacuation warning, to be ready to leave, were in effect here:

• West of Meyers Grade Road to the coast

• South of Fort Ross Road

• North of Russian Gulch State Beach

• North of Austin Cree Recreational Area

• East of Cedars

• West of Mill Creek Road

• South of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Spring Road

In Napa County, orders to evacuate were active for:

• Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road

• Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road

• Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road

• All of Hennessey Ridge Road

• From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Road, Including the community of Circle Oaks

• Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetery at 2462 Atlas Peak Road to the dead end

• From Loma Vista Road / Soda Canyon Road to the dead end

• All of Steele Canyon Road from Highway 128 to and including the Berryessa Highlands Subdivison

• Wragg Canyon Rd - from Highway 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort

• Chiles Pope Valley Road - From Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road

Evacuation centers were open at the Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First Street in Napa, and animals were being taken in at the Napa County Animal Shelter, 942 Hartle Court.

In Sonoma County, temporary evacuation points include:

•Veterans Memorial Beach in Healdsburg

•Westside Park, 2400 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay

• Ragle Ranch, 500 Ragle Road, Sebastopol

•Schopflin Fields, 4351 Old Redwood Highway in Santa Rosa

• A Place to Play, 2375 West 3rd Street, Santa Rosa

• Spring Lake Regional Park, 5585 Newanga Ave., Santa Rosa

• Animals may be taken to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa

For road closures, see:

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

