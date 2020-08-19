Live updates: Multiple fires in Sonoma County, North Bay continue to rage with little containment

11:20 AM: Evacuation centers in Sonoma County

There are several locations where evacuees can seek safety.

https://socoemergency.org/emergency/evacuation-centers/

11:15 AM: New Covelo evacuation order for Creek fire in Mendocino County

Northern boundary Short Creek Road and the intersection of Highway 162 east to the Eel River

East of Short Creek Road to East Lane

East Lane to Hill Road

East of Hill Road to Mill Creek

Mill Creek to the Eel River

West of the Eel River to the northern county boundary

11:10 AM: More evacuations in Napa County

Cal Fire ordered additional evacuations Wednesday morning as the fire evolves.

Now under order to leave are residents along Highway 121/ Monticello Road from Wooden Valley Road to Vichy Avenue.

Now under warnings to be ready to leave are:

Highway 121/Monticello Road from Vichy Avenue to Silverado Trail

Ink Grade from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road

Howell Mountain Road from Pope Valley to White Cottage

11 AM: Cal Fire gives update on wildfire

Watch a press conference on the wildfires:

10:30 AM: Guerneville emptied by evacuation orders; Armstrong Woods closed

The streets of Guerneville were largely empty Wednesday morning as most residents in the tourism-heavy town of about 5,000 on the Russian River seem to have heeded evacuation orders.

Skies were clear to the west, but smoke from the uncontained 1,500-acre Walbridge fire billowed in the air to the east.

On Main Street, longtime Guerneville resident Wendell Joost walked with his 13-month-old Newfoundland, Jupiter. He said he did not plan to evacuate anytime soon.

“I’ll leave when the door burns off,” Joost said.

To the north, Armstrong Woods State Natural Reserve, the grove of old growth redwoods that is a popular summertime destination, was closed. The forest and adjoining Austin Creek State Recreation Area are on the southern end of the mandatory evacuation zone.

Cal Fire has ordered additional evacuations in Napa County Wednesday morning. Orders require people to leave immediately.

Areas affected:

Highway 121/Monticello Road from Wooden Valley Road to Silverado Trail

Pope Valley Road from Aetna Springs Road to Chiles Pope Valley Road

Aetna Springs Road from Pope Valley to the dead end

Butts Canyon Road from Aetna Springs to the Lake County line

James Creek Road from Butts Canyon to the dead end.

Meanwhile, Napa County residents received a worrisome alert from the county’s office of emergency services during the night.

It noted that the Hennessey fire was moving toward Atlas Peak, Soda Canyon, the Silverado Highlands and the homes around Silverado Country Club – areas more populated than those hit thus far by the Lightning Complex group of fires.

Also, the Lightning fires had created a new danger as they spread swiftly to the southeast, toward Vacaville and Interstate 80 in Solano County. Evacuations were ordered in several neighborhoods of northwest Vacaville.

Cal Fire will hold a press conference to offer updates on the lightning complex, at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga at 11 a.m.

9:30 AM: Expanded evacuation warnings in Sonoma County

Additional evacuation warnings have been issued in Sonoma County by Cal Fire Wednesday morning.

Warnings mean there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

Areas affected

Meyers fire - County evacuation zone 1F1

• All areas east of Bohemian Highway

• North of Graton Road and Harrison Grade Road

• West of Harrison Grade Road, Green Valley Road, and Highway 116

• South of the Russian River

Meyers Fire - County evacuation zone 1F2

• All areas south of the Russian River

• East and north of Highway 116 (Pocket Canyon)

• West of Martinelli Road

Walbridge Fire - County evacuation zone 4A1

• All areas east of the Russian River

• North of River Road

• West of Trenton Healdsburg Road and Eastside Road

• South of the area between the western dead end of Windsor River Road and the Russian River

The public is reminded to stay updated on current fire conditions, to adhere to road closures and evacuation warnings. Motorists are asked to drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel.

9:10 AM: Empty streets, smoky skies in Guerneville

Will Schmitt reports from Guerneville, one of the Sonoma County communities evacuated due to the Wallbridge fire. See his Facebook Live report here.

8:30 AM: Fires continue to rage, four injuries reported

Fires in Sonoma, Napa, Marin and Mendocino counties continued to burn largely out of control Wednesday morning with more than 48,000 acres of wildland afffected in the Sonoma-Napa group of lightning-sparked blazes.