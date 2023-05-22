Going to BottleRock Napa Valley is almost like a visiting a small city, or even another country, where live music and adventurous cuisine are the national pastimes.

The Napa music, food, wine and brew festival, founded in 2013, typically draws 40,000 fans per day for three straight days, with more than 75 bands playing five stages. The event is sponsored by JaM Cellars.

This year's 10th anniversary BottleRock runs Friday through Sunday, May 26-28, at the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds in downtown Napa, with headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X and The Smashing Pumpkins.

Before embarking on a journey like this, it makes sense to do a little planning, so here are some tips:

Still need tickets?

First of all, you’ll want to get in. If you don't already have tickets, there is still hope, even though three-day passes to this year's BottleRock Napa Valley festival sold out in five hours in January. And the last of the single-day tickets sold just 10 days ago.

Sold-out passes and tickets still can be obtained through the Lyte service at https://bit.ly/43e6U9v.

What to bring

Since the festival runs from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, you'll need both sunscreen for the daytime and a sweater or jacket for the inevitable temperature drop after dark.

The festival's instructions are quite specific: bags made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and no larger than 12 by 12 by 6 inches are allowed, as are empty hydration packs with an empty water bladder. Small clutch purses (no larger than 4.5 by 6.5 inches) and fanny packs with no more than one pocket are allowed.

Other items allowed include beach blankets and towels, empty reusable water bottles and non-professional cameras.

What not to bring

One thing you won’t need inside the festival is cash. BottleRock is a cash-free event.

Cashless payment methods include adding PayPal, Venmo, or a credit/debit card, directly to your festival wristband to pay with the tap of your wrist. Mobile pay or credit/debit cards will also be accepted as forms of payment throughout the festival.

No backpacks are allowed. Any bags that are not clear or are larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches and any hydration packs with more than two pockets are not allowed.

BottleRock won't let you bring in chairs, but you can bring a beach towel or blanket to sit on. Those will get some use, especially earlier in the day, before the shoulder-to-shoulder stand-up crowding sets in at some of the stages.

Items not allowed include alcohol, aerosol cans or sprays including sunscreen, audio or video recording equipment, coolers, drones, fireworks, glass containers, bicycles, rollerblades, skateboards, scooters or motorized vehicles, and outside food or beverages.

Bringing the kids?

Children age 6 and younger get free entry with a ticketed adult. A ticketed adult can bring up to two children age 6 and under for free. All visitors age 7 and over must have a ticket/wristband.

Wagons are not permitted but strollers are allowed, as long as they do not exceed 31″ wide x 52″ long.

With nearly four-score bands playing over three days, it can get loud at BottleRock, too loud for little ears.

Smart parents outfit their kids with ear-defenders, noise-blocking earphones, available on Amazon. In past years, toddlers wearing the earphones could be seen trailing along with their families, looking comfortable and unconcerned.

The quest for parking

All-day street parking is at least theoretically available in the downtown Napa area; check signs for restrictions.

There are a dozen designated parking lots available during the festival. General admission parking is open to all festival-goers and can be purchased at bit.ly/3PBpdig.

There is no overnight or RV parking in the BottleRock lots. Parking lots will open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 11:59 p.m. daily.

VIP parking will be available for VIP ticket purchasers only. Platinum ticket holders should have received an email by now about complimentary platinum parking.

BottleRock has a very limited amount of American Disability Act parking available at the festival. To park in this lot you will need to purchase a BottleRock ADA Parking Pass and bring your valid disabled persons parking permit, placard, or plate.

Have some fun

One of the advantages of BottleRock is that there is always something to see or do. Grab a schedule on your way in and pick the bands you want to see. Early in the day, some local groups get a chance to shine. And when the headliners hit the stages at the end of day, there is a lot of energy in the air.

The best stages to see major headliners will be the JaM Cellars and Verizon stages. The best stages for a more intimate experience and a chance to catch some up-and-coming acts will be the Truly and Allianz stages.

For impromptu fun and some zany antics, try the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, where chefs and music stars improvise in the onstage kitchen.

There are some extra attractions you won’t want to overlook. One is BottleRock’s Porta-Party Speakeasy, hosted by whiskey-maker Monkey Shoulder. Walk into a Porta Potti located near the Third Street entrance to the festival, and go on through to a hidden nightclub.

At the Cisco Silent Disco on the festival’s Main Street, put on some headphones and dance. Then, each night head to The Truly Stage by 8 p.m. to reserve your spot for the nightly Cisco Silent Disco with guest DJs.

The party doesn’t stop when the festival closes for the night. AfterDark shows in downtown Napa offer sets by Lucius, Mike Campell & the Dirty Knobs, Yung Gravy and others throughout the festival weekend. For tickets: bottlerocknapavalley.com/bottlerock-presents/

You also could duck inside the Spa Oasis by Craft 1861 for a massage, hydration therapy or even hairstyling.

Parting thoughts

A few last basic tips: Stay hydrated. Pace yourself on your alcohol intake, and make sure you get something to eat. There is a wide array of food choices available on the grounds.

To keep up to date, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com. Join the conversation on Facebook and follow BottleRock on Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and TikTok (@bottlerocknapa, #BottleRock).

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.