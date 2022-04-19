Local farmworkers share hardships during rally for emergency protections

Several Sonoma County farmworkers on Monday shared stories of discrimination and hardship while working Sonoma County’s vineyards during an event meant to rally support for countywide policy changes that would solidify agricultural worker protections during emergencies.

The event, held from 5 to 7 p.m. outside the Sonoma County Administration Building, was attended by more than 100 people and hosted by North Bay Jobs with Justice.

The nonprofit is urging the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to make three worker protections — hazard pay, disaster insurance and language justice — a requirement for winery and farm owners who seek to access their lands during wildfires and other types of emergencies through a county permit.

Monday evening’s speakers included Isidro Rodriguez, a Santa Rosa resident who has been a farmworker in Sonoma County since 1996. He recounted harvesting grapes with his co-workers in a haze of smoke sans masks during the 2017 Tubbs fire.

Ultimately, the vineyard he worked for ended up having to throw out 400 tons of smoke-tainted grapes, which translated into lost wages for Rodriguez and the other farmworkers.

“ (We were) looking for extra work on the weekends when we were supposed to be with family,” Rodriquez said.

Other farmworkers spoke about having to choose between harvesting during wildfires to pay rent and staying home with their families in case danger struck.

After introducing herself to the crowd in her native Mixteco, Margarita Garcia, another farmworker, highlighted the importance of workers’ having access to emergency safety information in their native languages.

“What is it like to hear Mixteco and not understand what I’m saying?” she asked those gathered around. “That’s what it feels like when they talk about our rights in languages that we don’t understand.”

North Bay Jobs with Justice has garnered support from 80 organizations and businesses in their appeal to the county board.

County officials say they plan to discuss this issue during the Board of Supervisors meeting in May.

This story will be updated.

