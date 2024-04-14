Community members will have the opportunity to weigh in on the Santa Rosa Police Department’s plan for a Real Time Crime Center at the next public safety subcommittee at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Santa Rosa City Council chambers, 100 Santa Rosa Ave.

The Santa Rosa Police Department’s recent announcement that it will ramp up public surveillance isn’t sitting well with some.

The agency secured $898,000 in federal funds in March to establish a Real Time Crime Center, which will likely use some contentious technology to gather data in the hopes of curbing violent crime.

Some jurisdictions, such as Elk Grove and Baltimore, Maryland, have decided the risks are worth the investment, spending millions to incorporate the technologies into their departments.

While some support the effort locally, other leaders have raised questions about the project, including why this technology is being implemented, how it will be regulated, if it will be effective and whether it unfairly harms local groups.

Will it work?

Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan said the technology for the Real Time Crime Center will help police respond faster to gunshots and more quickly identify suspects and where they are fleeing.

“One thing that I really want to focus on is our police officers and our dispatchers being more efficient when we're responding to calls and more effective when responding to those calls,” Cregan said. “That's exactly what the Real Time Crime Center does, it focuses on using technology for efficiency and effectiveness.”

The project’s goal is to reduce gun-related violence, he said, though data shows it is already decreasing locally.

Santa Rosa police seized 170 illegal guns in 2021, 251 in 2022, and 255 in 2023. Shootings decreased from 106 to 51 in those three years, said department spokesperson Sgt. Patricia Seffens.

In 2023, fewer firearms were used in other cases, such as aggravated assault and battery, than in 2022.

This year, from Jan. 1 to April 11, Santa Rosa police seized 169 guns for evidence. During that time, there has been a 67% decrease in shootings, based on preliminary data, Seffens said.

“Though the numbers are trending down, the fact that there are that many illegally possessed firearms still out there is alarming, and if not for the enforcement efforts of the officers and problem-oriented policing strategies such as the RTCC, those numbers would sure be swinging the other way,” Seffens said.

But Cregan also wants to use the technology to reduce general violent crime, improve traffic safety and address sideshows.

More than 148 cities — nine in California — have implemented Real Time Crime Centers as of April, according to the Atlas of Surveillance, a project that monitors police surveillance technology.

There has been recorded success, such as in Elk Grove, where a few days into the program a man wanted for murder was apprehended by police after four different cameras caught his license plate.

Baltimore recently approved a three-year, $2.1 million project for gunshot detection technology known as ShotSpotter, which is a potential option for Santa Rosa.

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2008 file photo, engineer Stephan Noetzel alerts a police officer to gunshots using ShotSpotter, strategically placed acoustic sensors designed to help police track gunfire in East Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Mathew Sumner, File)

But in some areas, such as Chicago, the decision to use the technology has been tested and found not viable. Specifically, the use of the gunshot detection sensors has been scrutinized because of the system’s inaccuracy and misuse.

In Chicago, a 2021 report conducted by the Office of the Inspector General concluded that ShotSpotter “rarely produces documented evidence of a gun-related crime, investigatory stop, or recovery of a firearm” and that “some officers, at least some of the time” used the quantity of ShotSpotter alerts as an additional reason to initiate stops or pat-downs.

In March, the city of Chicago said it would not continue its contract with ShotSpotter, now named SoundThinking.

A Houston Chronicle investigation found ShotSpotter systems actually delayed response times instead of curbing violence in the city, due to the overwhelming number of alerts produced by the system.

Another report published in 2021, in the peer-reviewed Journal of Urban Health, analyzed the effect of ShotSpotter in 68 metropolitan counties from 1999 to 2016 and concluded the technology didn’t have a significant impact on firearm-related homicides or arrest outcomes.

The Santa Rosa Police Department has yet to decide which gunshot detection technology system it will purchase, but Cregan listed Flock and ShotSpotter among the options.

He said the department will model its Real Time Crime Center after that of Elk Grove.

Despite criticism, Cregan said he believes the sensors will allow the department to respond with more efficiency and effectiveness.