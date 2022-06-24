Local reactions to Roe v. Wade ruling

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, a decision that had been in place for nearly 50 years that had provided a constitutional right to abortion.

Reaction was swift from legislators on social media.

On Twitter, U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena called the decision “an assault on women.”

Today’s SCOTUS decision is an assault on women, plain and simple.



This will allow states to criminalize abortion & take freedom away from women to make their own health care decisions. I'm committed to protecting this right for all & will keep fighting to make it a reality. — Rep. Mike Thompson (@RepThompson) June 24, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted that the “Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions.”

Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 24, 2022

In a tweet, Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers called the Supreme Court “a bunch of cowards.”

The Court overturns Roe in a Friday news dump. What a bunch of cowards. And Thomas signaled where he wants to erode freedom next: "the Court should reconsider Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell — rulings that protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage" — Chris Rogers (@ChrisRogers_CA) June 24, 2022

Rep. Jared Huffman in video on Twitter said the ruling “goes against the will of the people.”

This decision by the radical SCOTUS goes against the will of the people and has hurled the U.S. down a terrifying path of stripping away fundamental freedoms.



We cannot accept a world where our future generations have fewer rights than those that came before them. pic.twitter.com/dw0Ntjde86 — Rep. Jared Huffman (@RepHuffman) June 24, 2022

In a thread on Twitter State Senator Mike McGuire called the day “tragic” and highlighted California lawmakers’ efforts to put an amendment on the November ballot to “permanently protect access to reproductive health, abortion services and contraception,” in the state.

Today is a tragic day for millions of women across America with the tossing out of Roe v. Wade.



Erika and I are absolutely livid… — Mike McGuire (@ilike_mike) June 24, 2022

Here at home, The Golden State will always stand for a woman’s right to choose.



We’ll never back down.



That’s why we’re advancing some of the strongest protections in America on reproductive health… — Mike McGuire (@ilike_mike) June 24, 2022

Through the leadership of @SenToniAtkins, a State Constitutional Amendment will soon be on the November ballot that will permanently protect access to reproductive health, abortion services and contraception.



Let’s get this done.https://t.co/CZJDJiXgrn — Mike McGuire (@ilike_mike) June 24, 2022

State Senator Bill Dodd also took to Twitter to express his disappointment with today’s ruling, calling the Supreme Court decision a “dangerous policy.”

Today's Supreme Court decision is dangerous policy, undoing a half century of precedent.



But California won’t sit idly by.



I’m principal coauthor of #SCA10 to explicitly add the guarantee of women's reproductive freedom in CA's Constitution.



It will go to a vote in Nov. — Senator Bill Dodd (@SenBillDodd) June 24, 2022

President Joe Biden will speak on the ruling later Friday.