Local reactions to Roe v. Wade ruling
The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, a decision that had been in place for nearly 50 years that had provided a constitutional right to abortion.
Reaction was swift from legislators on social media.
On Twitter, U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena called the decision “an assault on women.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted that the “Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions.”
In a tweet, Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers called the Supreme Court “a bunch of cowards.”
Rep. Jared Huffman in video on Twitter said the ruling “goes against the will of the people.”
In a thread on Twitter State Senator Mike McGuire called the day “tragic” and highlighted California lawmakers’ efforts to put an amendment on the November ballot to “permanently protect access to reproductive health, abortion services and contraception,” in the state.
State Senator Bill Dodd also took to Twitter to express his disappointment with today’s ruling, calling the Supreme Court decision a “dangerous policy.”
President Joe Biden will speak on the ruling later Friday.
