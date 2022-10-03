Walking buddies work together to revive Sonoma State University garden

For the last 10 years, longtime Rohnert Park friends and neighbors Andie McHatton and Kathy O’Connor have kicked off their days by walking around Sonoma State University’s campus together.

In mid-July, the two 70-year-old women noticed an area in the art building, referred to by professors and students as the “hangout area,” needed some love and attention.

The area, decorated with a mural and full of raised garden beds, was built by art students in 2019 as a place to gather between classes. But, since the pandemic hit in 2020 it was neglected, full of weeds and dead plants.

The women, avid gardeners who have known each other since they were 14 years old, got to work pulling weeds and getting rid of dead plants.

“It is such a pretty campus, so we enjoyed the beauty of it and embraced everything it had to offer with all the different plants, flowers, birds, lakes and fountains. We felt that we needed to take care of it also. We want to watch out for it because it’s a part of our community and we want it to look pretty,” O’Connor said.

To make sure they weren’t “stepping on anyone’s toes,” O’Connor said they reached out to Shepard McCallum, one of the school’s gardeners, for help. He liked the idea, and spent a few days helping the women clear the 40-by-40-foot space.

After the initial cleanup, the women continued to spruce up the space with plants from their own gardens and a variety of vegetables, including tomatoes, artichokes and zucchini.

Students and professors are welcome to harvest the vegetables and take them home to eat when they are ready.

“Over the last few weeks that we’ve done this, it’s been so nice to see students and teachers sitting out there and seeming to enjoy the tranquility and serenity of the space. It’s the perfect place to just sit and relax and regroup your thoughts,” O’Connor said.

The SSU community has been “thrilled” with the space, McHatton said, even bringing their own plants to the once-neglected area.

“It's amazing how the kindness of everybody created this place that looks so pleasant and inviting,” McHatton said.

Art Professor Jenny Braun spends time in between classes watering the garden.

“I just think it’s so special they found this little place and are taking some ownership of it,” Braun said.

Now, the women are looking for students to contribute artwork to the newly rehabbed space.

People who want to contribute artwork, plants or garden decor should drop it off at the atrium in SSU’s art building near Room 136.

“The campus always changes with the seasons, but the last eight to nine months it's like it’s been reborn. Beauty is coming back to that campus,” O’Connor said.