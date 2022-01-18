Longtime Sonoma attorney, Bay Area radio host Len Tillem dies at 77

Retired Sonoma attorney Len Tillem, known to legions of radio listeners as the New York-reared “loy-yah” with the answers, died Thursday at the age of 77.

Tillem’s day job was counseling clients on matters related to wills and estates. But the showman in him derived great joy from standing before a live microphone and eliciting personal stories from callers with legal problems.

Funny and straight-talking, Tillem got his start in radio in 1990 on Napa Valley’s KVON. He moved onto KSRO in Santa Rosa, and in 2000 was given a Sunday afternoon show on San Francisco mega-station KGO.

The format of Tillem’s radio show was simple: Listeners phoned in to solicit advice for any conceivable short of legal challenge. It could be loud neighbors, a kid on drugs, a landlord beef, anything.

With his New York accent and humorous, down-to-earth delivery, Tillem put the callers at ease, often assuring them the problem wasn’t as bad as they perceived.

His show spread to Saturdays and then to weekday afternoons, and his audience grew huge.

A decade ago, however, KGO opted to cut ties with some of its biggest names, Tillem included.

“I’m in shock,” he told the Press Democrat in late 2011. He’d just been canned by KGO bosses, along with fellow talk-show hosts Ray Taliaferro, Gil Gross, Gene Burns and Rothmann. Only headliner Ronn Owens survived a programming change aimed at boosting listenership.

Tillem soon moved his program to San Francisco station KKSF. About a year later, he made the switch to podcasts.

Also for decades, Tillem dispensed legal advice in a newspaper column he co-wrote with Rosie McNichol, a partner in his Sonoma law firm, Tillem McNichol & Brown. McNichol writes the column to this day.

Tillem retired from the practice in late 2016.

Tillem had been in declining health when he sustained a cerebral hemorrhage last week. His wife of 35 years, Susan Fegan, was with him when he died at Sonoma Valley Hospital.

He also is survived by their daughters, Freya and Phoebe.

Check back on this story for more details.