Los Angeles police release video to identify killer of teen boy

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 24, 2022, 2:14PM

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police have released crime video in an effort to identify a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy early this month.

The victim, Hector Flores, was shot around 2 p.m. on Feb. 2 as he sat in a parked car in a neighborhood southwest of downtown and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

During the investigation, homicide detectives obtained surveillance video that recorded the shooting, the Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

The video shows a male with a shaved head and face mask drive up, get out of his car and approach the victim while pointing a handgun.

The shooter's vehicle is believed to be a 2017 to 2019 metallic blue Kia Sportage SUV.

