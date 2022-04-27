Los Cien to host sheriff candidate debate Thursday evening

The three candidates for Sonoma County sheriff on Thursday night will debate issues affecting Sonoma County communities of color at a forum hosted by Los Cien.

The virtual event, part of Los Cien’s Decision Sonoma 2022 Candidate Series, will begin at 7 p.m. Members of the public can register to attend over Zoom.

The Latino leadership group plans to ask Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram, former Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Captain Dave Edmonds and former San Francisco Police Sgt. Carl Tennenbaum questions about “how they will create tangible equity-building change in our communities and our County,” according to Los Cien’s website.

“In Sonoma County, the Latinx and other BIPOC residents represent nearly half of the population, with certain cities and regions having higher proportions of communities of color,” Thursday night’s debate listing says. “Local elected leaders make critical decisions that impact justice, opportunity, education, our economy, our workplaces, and our everyday lives.”

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.