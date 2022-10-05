Magical gala at Hanna Center benefits Sonoma Valley Museum of Art

Around 200 people sipped wine, enjoyed dinner and had their minds blown by magician David Gerard at the Hanna Center in Sonoma during Sonoma Valley Museum of Art’s ‘Imagine That!’ Gala Oct. 1.

The sold-out event was centered around the theme “Imagine That Art Makes Anything Possible,” and raised money for the nonprofit museum’s exhibitions and art education programs.

“It was a great theme for us because we were asking our guests to imagine how their support could grow our mission,” said Linda Keaton, executive director of the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art.

Guests first enjoyed wine, hors d'oeuvres and a mezcal tasting on the patio of the Hanna Center, before moving inside to the three-course dinner provided by Cuvée Wine Country Events.

Guests could buy paintbrushes for $50 to enter into a wine raffle for bottles of wine ranging in price from $50-$100, with one special magnum bottle grand prize. Most guests opened and enjoyed their wine with dinner, Keaton said.

Next, Gerard took the stage to first emcee the event’s Fund a Need, in which — rather than bidding on auction packages — guests could hold up paddles to pledge donations at various levels.

Gerard then performed his brand of close-up magic and mentalist trickery.

“I’m still getting calls from people trying to figure out how he did what he did,” Keaton said. “He kept the audience wrapped the entire time. It was amazing.”

Keaton declined to say how much money the event raised but did say the amount exceeded the museum’s fundraising goals.

Currently, Sonoma Valley Museum is exhibiting “Raymond Saunders: On Freedom and Trust,” a career-spanning show of mixed-media works from the legendary Bay Area artist.

For more information, go to svma.org.