'Major change' in Bay Area weather forecast for Friday, including possible rain

The National Weather Service is forecasting a "major change" in the weather across the Bay Area on Friday and through the weekend, with temperatures dropping, winds kicking up and the potential for rain.

Dry conditions and seasonable temperatures are forecast through Thursday with the mercury dropping a degree or two each day, but coastal areas staying in the 70s and inland valleys in the 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny with some high clouds and onshore winds pushing lingering smoke from the Creek Fire in Fresno County into the region.

On Friday, the weather is expected to shift as a low-pressure system dives down from the Northwest, delivering a mass of cool air and strong winds.

High temperatures will plummet on the order of 20 degrees from Thursday to Friday with afternoon highs on Friday in the low to mid-60s regionwide and blustery northwest winds, the weather service said in its report.

Earlier forecasts indicated this storm would be wet, but weather service forecaster David King said the latest models are showing the system drying out before it reaches the Bay Area.

"It looks like the bulk of the precipitation is in the Pacific Northwest," said King. "Once again it's probably going to be just the North Bay that sees minimal rain."

The highest probability for rain is Friday night into Saturday in the North Bay with a 15-20% chance. There's a 10-15% chance in San Francisco.

If the storm isn't carrying any moisture, it's possible the gusty conditions could increase fire danger as the vegetation on the ground is extremely dry.

"We just haven't had any precipitation," King said. "Winds are going to increase Friday into Saturday. Since these are onshore winds, that's a little better because they're coming from the ocean, but these winds are going to be strong enough, it could bring about some fire concerns."

King said in coming days the weather service will decide weather to issue fire warnings.