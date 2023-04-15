Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, April 14, 2023

Detroit 7, San Francisco 5 (11)
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Estrada lf523110.370
Flores 1b600001.281
Yastrzemski cf512002.260
Davis 3b312311.324
Ruf dh501002.333
Villar 2b510001.186
Crawford ss501002.205
Bart c301001.364
c-Wade Jr. ph-rf201101.267
Ramos rf300001.214
d-Conforto ph000010.225
1-Sabol pr-c100001.188
Totals435115313
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Vierling rf622003.256
Nevin 3b200001.000
a-Maton ph-3b311310.194
Greene cf411112.231
Báez ss312220.159
Haase lf402000.182
e-Baddoo ph-lf000000.250
Torkelson 1b400103.216
Cabrera dh501003.207
2-Kreidler pr010000.111
Schoop 2b300000.182
b-McKinstry ph-2b210001.174
J.Rogers c401012.231
Totals407107515
San Francisco100000030015110
Detroit011020000037101

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Nevin in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Schoop in the 8th. c-struck out for Bart in the 9th. d-walked for Ramos in the 9th. e-sacrificed for Haase in the 10th.

1-ran for Conforto in the 9th. 2-ran for Cabrera in the 11th.

E – Haase (3). LOB – San Francisco 11, Detroit 10. 2B – Estrada (3), Haase (2), Vierling (2), Báez (2), J.Rogers (2). 3B – Greene (2). HR – Estrada (3), off Wentz; Davis (3), off Englert; Maton (3), off Doval. RBIs – Estrada (6), Davis 3 (10), Wade Jr. (3), Torkelson (7), Greene (4), Báez 2 (3), Maton 3 (9). SB – Vierling (2), McKinstry (2). SF – Torkelson. S – Baddoo.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 6 (Flores 4, Villar, Crawford); Detroit 6 (Cabrera, Torkelson 2, Vierling, Haase, Schoop). RISP – San Francisco 4 for 15; Detroit 4 for 17.

Runners moved up – Greene. GIDP – Villar, Ramos, Schoop.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Davis, Villar, Flores); Detroit 2 (Nevin, Schoop, Torkelson; Schoop, Torkelson).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea3⅓42214824.76
Junis3⅔52234692.70
Hjelle00000118.10
Ty.Rogers1⅔00013180.00
S.Alexander1⅔00001161.80
Doval, L, 0-2113203216.35
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wentz561117946.39
T.Alexander, H, 11⅓10000137.45
Hill, H, 1122101910.29
Englert, BS, 0-1211115466.30
Cisnero, W, 1-01⅔21001185.40

Inherited runners-scored – Hjelle 2-0, T.Alexander 1-0, Englert 2-2. HBP – Englert (Davis). WP – Hill. PB – Bart (1).

Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T – 3:50. A – 15,289 (41,083).

N.Y. Mets 17, Oakland 6
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf432220.268
Marte rf322331.295
a-Locastro ph-rf100000.000
Lindor ss532710.245
Pham lf000000.276
Alonso 1b412022.269
McNeil lf-2b410010.229
Vogelbach dh420221.200
Escobar 3b511211.114
Guillorme 2b-ss322130.273
Nido c420022.107
Totals37171117177
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b300111.213
Noda 1b410012.176
Rooker dh512202.346
Laureano rf301010.234
Wade rf100000.000
J.Peterson 3b501003.233
Díaz ss412101.174
K.Smith ss100001.125
Capel lf412011.292
Langeliers c523201.250
Ruiz cf402000.311
Totals396136412
New York06006100417110
Oakland0012111006130

a-flied out for Marte in the 9th.

LOB – New York 12, Oakland 11. 2B – Lindor (5), Nimmo (3), Marte (4), Escobar (2), Langeliers (1). HR – Lindor (3), off Kaprielian; Langeliers (3), off Senga; Díaz (1), off Senga; Rooker (4), off Nogosek. RBIs – Nimmo 2 (7), Marte 3 (5), Lindor 7 (15), Vogelbach 2 (3), Escobar 2 (6), Guillorme (1), Rooker 2 (11), Langeliers 2 (6), Díaz (3), Kemp (5). SB – Marte (5), Kemp (2). SF – Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 8 (Escobar, Lindor, Locastro 2, McNeil 4); Oakland 6 (Kemp 2, Langeliers, Capel, Rooker, J.Peterson). RISP – New York 5 for 14; Oakland 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Lindor, Ruiz. LIDP – Kemp. GIDP – Nido.

DP – New York 1 (Escobar, Alonso, Escobar); Oakland 1 (Kemp, Noda).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senga474447963.38
Nogosek1⅔41102252.84
Santana, W, 1-02⅓21102317.04
Curtiss1⅔00001111.23
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kaprielian, L, 0-23466749512.15
Moll0000064.15
Harris1665039162.00
C.Smith241101461.93
Familia1⅓04442348.10
Pérez20010250.00

Inherited runners-scored – Nogosek 1-0, Santana 1-0, Moll 2-0, C.Smith 2-1, Pérez 3-3. HBP – Harris (Nimmo), C.Smith (McNeil). PB – Nido (1).

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Gabe Morales.

T – 3:29. A – 11,102 (46,847).

Miami 5, Arizona 1
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marte 2b400000.212
Rojas dh401001.395
Gurriel Jr. lf401001.250
Walker 1b400001.163
Longoria 3b311010.333
Carroll rf-cf402001.275
Ahmed ss201000.407
a-Smith ph-rf200000.300
Moreno c300102.229
Thomas cf300002.184
Perdomo ss000000.409
Totals3316118
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti ss412200.256
Cooper dh403100.370
Soler rf200010.208
b-Sánchez ph-lf100000.111
De La Cruz cf403000.308
García lf-rf411000.121
Gurriel 1b400000.300
Segura 3b410000.167
Stallings c411100.143
Hampson 2b311102.100
Totals34511512
Arizona000000100161
Miami00050000x5110

a-grounded out for Ahmed in the 7th. b-flied out for Soler in the 7th.

E – Longoria (1). LOB – Arizona 6, Miami 7. 2B – Hampson (1), Berti (1). RBIs – Moreno (4), Stallings (1), Hampson (1), Berti 2 (4), Cooper (9). SB – Berti (4), Carroll (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 1 (Smith); Miami 2 (García, Gurriel). RISP – Arizona 0 for 3; Miami 4 for 10.

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bumgarner, L, 0-25⅔95511827.90
Solomon3⅔20001345.40
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rogers, W, 1-26⅔51117964.20
Brazoban1⅔00000114.82
Floro1⅔0000190.00
Puk1⅔10000181.50

Inherited runners-scored – Brazoban 2-1. HBP – Solomon (Hampson).

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 2:11. A – 10,961 (37,446).

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton dh310012.271
Correa ss412301.250
Solano 1b301000.341
a-Gordon ph-lf-2b100000.100
Miranda 3b-1b402000.232
Jeffers c200011.353
Garlick rf311101.250
Larnach rf-lf100001.255
Castro lf-3b300001.118
Julien 2b300001.200
b-Vázquez ph100000.367
Wallner rf000000.000
Taylor cf311001.260
Totals3147429
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Volpe ss311112.171
Judge cf411101.294
Rizzo 1b401003.319
Stanton dh412101.271
1-Hicks pr-dh000000.158
Torres 2b400002.302
F.Cordero rf401002.250
Cabrera lf402000.286
Trevino c300000.200
c-Calhoun ph100000.154
Kiner-Falefa 3b300000.091
Totals34383111
Minnesota000001120470
New York200001000380

a-pinch hit for Solano in the 8th. b-grounded out for Julien in the 9th. c-popped out for Trevino in the 9th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.

LOB – Minnesota 4, New York 5. 2B – Solano (4), Correa (3). HR – Correa (2), off Cortes; Garlick (1), off Cortes; Volpe (1), off Varland; Judge (5), off Varland; Stanton (4), off Varland. RBIs – Correa 3 (6), Garlick (1), Volpe (1), Judge (8), Stanton (9). SB – Cabrera (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 1 (Garlick); New York 1 (Trevino). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 7; New York 0 for 1.

GIDP – Miranda, Castro, Julien, Cabrera.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Correa, Miranda); New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo; Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo; Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Varland6⅔63318834.50
Pagán, W, 1-01⅔00001121.69
J.López, H, 41⅔10002150.00
Duran, S, 4-51⅔10000103.38
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes7⅔52207932.60
Holmes, L, 0-1, BS, 4-51⅔22210175.40
Peralta1⅔00012180.00

HBP – Cortes 2 (Jeffers,Castro).

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 2:11. A – 41,039 (47,309).

Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 3
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Stott 2b501001.383
Turner ss522000.323
Schwarber dh322120.222
Castellanos rf412111.308
Marsh cf511102.361
Realmuto c412200.229
Bohm 1b301210.327
Cave lf501000.172
Sosa 3b411102.300
Totals38813846
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b401200.300
Friedl lf501000.333
Fraley rf401101.314
Stephenson c300011.292
Myers dh301010.213
Vosler 1b300002.154
a-Fairchild ph-cf100001.250
Steer 3b-1b311010.326
Senzel cf-3b410001.000
Barrero ss311012.226
Totals3336348
Philadelphia1130000038131
Cincinnati001000101360

a-struck out for Vosler in the 8th.

E – Sosa (3). LOB – Philadelphia 9, Cincinnati 8. 2B – Schwarber (3), Castellanos (9), Stott (5), Realmuto (3), Friedl (3). 3B – Marsh (3). HR – Sosa (2), off Overton. RBIs – Schwarber (8), Sosa (5), Castellanos (8), Marsh (9), Realmuto 2 (5), Bohm 2 (13), Fraley (10), India 2 (5). SB – Myers (1), Steer (1). CS – Bohm (1). SF – Realmuto, India.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Turner, Stott, Realmuto 2); Cincinnati 3 (Friedl, Senzel, Stephenson). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 13; Cincinnati 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Marsh, Fraley, Friedl.

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker, W, 1-16⅔41124984.20
Domínguez1⅔111112212.71
Alvarado, H, 31⅔10003181.42
Brogdon1⅔01010213.68
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Overton, L, 0-13⅔555305511.45
Herget220001441.59
Sanmartin120011384.76
Cruz143304345.62

Inherited runners-scored – Sanmartin 2-0, Cruz 1-0. HBP – Herget (Bohm). WP – Brogdon.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, David Rackley.

T – 2:42. A – 17,610 (43,891).

Cleveland 4, Washington 3
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf400010.263
Rosario ss411011.207
J.Ramírez 3b302120.315
Naylor 1b500000.188
Giménez 2b310001.291
Bell dh412100.140
1-Gonzalez pr-dh000000.147
Brennan rf412100.286
Zunino c200022.286
Straw cf400002.279
Totals3347366
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Call lf501202.233
Smith 1b500001.250
Meneses dh500000.204
Candelario 3b502000.241
2-Chavis pr000000.250
García 2b312121.226
Ruiz c401000.222
Thomas rf412002.315
Abrams ss210010.205
Robles cf400001.326
Totals3738337
Cleveland000001210471
Washington000300000381

1-ran for Bell in the 8th. 2-ran for Candelario in the 9th.

E – J.Ramírez (2), Edwards Jr. (1). LOB – Cleveland 9, Washington 11. 2B – Brennan (3), Rosario (2), Bell (2), Candelario (2). HR – Bell (1), off Harvey; García (1), off Quantrill. RBIs – Bell (5), J.Ramírez (7), Brennan (6), García (4), Call 2 (9). SB – Thomas (2), Giménez (4), Abrams 2 (3), Brennan (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 5 (Brennan, Straw, Kwan, Naylor 2); Washington 6 (Smith, Ruiz, García, Robles 2, Call). RISP – Cleveland 1 for 10; Washington 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Naylor, Brennan, Ruiz. GIDP – Naylor.

DP – Washington 1 (Abrams, Smith).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill6⅔633231045.74
Stephan, W, 1-01⅔10011161.12
Karinchak, H, 41⅔00002235.14
Clase, S, 4-51⅔10001183.38
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williams5⅔41122953.52
Harvey, H, 4122223313.52
Edwards Jr., L, 0-1, BS, 1-21⅓11021261.23
Harris1⅔00000110.00

Inherited runners-scored – Harvey 2-1, Edwards Jr. 3-1. HBP – Williams (Giménez), Karinchak (Abrams). WP – Clase.

Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T – 2:41. A – 21,367 (41,376).

Boston 5, L.A. Angels 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward lf511001.283
Trout cf401011.261
Ohtani dh411012.295
Rendon 3b413110.286
Renfroe rf501201.286
Lamb 1b302011.172
Drury 2b301002.200
Rengifo ss301011.182
O'Hoppe c400002.231
Totals353113511
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf301020.309
Turner dh501001.250
Refsnyder lf500002.148
Devers 3b321110.283
Hernández cf412100.146
Arroyo 2b400002.171
Casas 1b300012.122
Wong c110021.115
Chang ss310001.000
Totals3155269
Los Angeles2000001003113
Boston00021200x550

E – Rengifo (3), Rendon 2 (3). LOB – Los Angeles 11, Boston 10. 2B – Renfroe (4), Trout (3), Hernández (3). HR – Devers (6), off Herget. RBIs – Renfroe 2 (11), Rendon (6), Hernández (7), Devers (13). CS – Rengifo (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Lamb, Renfroe 2, O'Hoppe, Ward 2); Boston 7 (Refsnyder 2, Turner 2, Hernández 2, Devers). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 14; Boston 1 for 12.

Runners moved up – Rengifo, Rendon, Refsnyder, Verdugo. GIDP – Rengifo, Renfroe, Chang.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Rendon, Lamb); Boston 2 (Chang, Arroyo, Casas; Chang, Casas).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval332036901.23
Herget, L, 0-21⅔21101186.35
Loup1⅓02011364.91
Barría2⅔00021234.15
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houck4⅔42246904.50
Winckowski, W, 1-03⅔41110451.50
Schreiber, H, 41⅔20002201.29
Jansen, S, 3-31⅔10003130.00

Inherited runners-scored – Herget 3-0, Loup 1-0. HBP – Winckowski (Drury), Loup 2 (Wong,Chang). WP – Sandoval. PB – O'Hoppe (1).

Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 2:57. A – 36,680 (37,755).

Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 3
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf311121.192
Rutschman c201330.377
Mountcastle 1b501000.259
Santander dh500002.167
Henderson ss-3b310023.150
Hays lf411002.333
Frazier 2b200000.256
b-Mateo ph-ss121110.306
Urías 3b200001.231
c-O'Hearn ph-rf201100.600
1-McKenna pr-rf000000.250
Vavra rf-2b311011.250
Totals32676910
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Benintendi lf311111.264
Robert Jr. cf400000.316
Vaughn 1b300010.261
Jiménez dh401101.217
Burger 3b211101.308
a-Sheets ph000010.280
Alberto 3b100000.211
Grandal c401003.262
Sosa 2b400002.125
Colás rf300010.256
Andrus ss412001.173
Totals3236349
Baltimore000000420670
Chicago010002000361

a-walked for Burger in the 6th. b-walked for Frazier in the 7th. c-flied out for Urías in the 7th.

1-ran for O'Hearn in the 8th.

E – Lambert (1). LOB – Baltimore 8, Chicago 6. 2B – Rutschman (2), Hays (6), Mateo (2), O'Hearn (1), Andrus 2 (3). HR – Burger (2), off Wells. RBIs – Mullins (10), Rutschman 3 (12), Mateo (9), O'Hearn (4), Burger (3), Benintendi (3), Jiménez (4). SB – Mullins (7), Mountcastle (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 6 (Henderson 3, Vavra, Mountcastle, Santander); Chicago 2 (Sosa 2). RISP – Baltimore 4 for 15; Chicago 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Rutschman. GIDP – Vavra, Mountcastle, Robert Jr..

DP – Baltimore 1 (Vavra, Mountcastle); Chicago 2 (Andrus, Sosa, Vaughn; Sosa, Andrus, Vaughn).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells5⅓53313853.86
Baumann, W, 1-000012151.23
Pérez, H, 310010135.14
Cano, H, 1100001250.00
Bautista, S, 4-51⅔00013151.35
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger6⅔10055922.20
Diekman, H, 2022211310.50
López, L, 0-1, BS, 2-322210198.53
Lambert1⅔32203172.57
Santos1⅔10011235.40

Inherited runners-scored – Baumann 2-0, Cano 2-0, López 2-2. WP – Baumann. PB – Grandal (1).

Umpires – Home, Alex MacKay; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 2:58. A – 18,941 (40,241).

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bae ss301001.238
Reynolds lf401001.333
McCutchen dh401000.316
Joe 1b400001.333
Suwinski cf401001.148
Castro 3b301011.296
Smith-Njigba rf401001.182
Mathias 2b301011.077
Hedges c301001.100
Totals3208028
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan 2b401001.235
Burleson rf401002.289
1-Walker pr-rf010000.294
Goldschmidt 1b300011.333
Arenado 3b323010.357
W.Contreras c401101.178
Gorman dh403201.333
O'Neill lf400002.255
Carlson cf400002.250
Edman ss300002.244
Totals33393212
Pittsburgh000000000080
St. Louis00000102x390

1-ran for Burleson in the 8th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 8. 2B – Hedges (1), Donovan (2). RBIs – Gorman 2 (12), W.Contreras (3). SB – Smith-Njigba (1), Bae (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (McCutchen, Reynolds); St. Louis 5 (Carlson 2, O'Neill 2, Burleson). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 7; St. Louis 3 for 12.

Runners moved up – Reynolds, W.Contreras. GIDP – Hedges, Reynolds.

DP – St. Louis 2 (Donovan, Edman, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Goldschmidt).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oviedo, L, 1-17⅔611110932.45
Underwood Jr.32211175.68
Stephenson0000180.00
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodford5⅓70013815.65
Thompson, W, 1-0110014310.00
VerHagen, H, 31⅔00000112.70
Gallegos, S, 1-11⅔00001100.00

Inherited runners-scored – Stephenson 2-0. HBP – Woodford (Bae).

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 2:17. A – 40,637 (44,494).

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf533201.390
Olson 1b522202.304
Riley 3b511103.327
Murphy c412312.250
Rosario dh511001.225
Albies 2b400002.214
Grissom ss401100.250
Pillar lf400001.143
Hilliard cf221121.348
Totals38101110313
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez rf421012.196
Witt Jr. ss403000.269
Pasquantino 1b300010.273
Perez c401000.216
Isbel cf301101.222
Olivares lf411001.265
Massey 2b300101.128
Reyes dh400002.188
Lopez 3b300002.185
a-Duffy ph100000.389
Totals3337229
Atlanta43001200010112
Kansas City100110000370

a-flied out for Lopez in the 9th.

E – Morton (1), Grissom (1). LOB – Atlanta 4, Kansas City 7. 2B – Rosario (3), Grissom (1), Murphy (5), Melendez (4), Isbel (3). 3B – Olivares (1). HR – Olson (5), off Singer; Riley (3), off Singer; Hilliard (1), off Singer; Murphy (2), off Singer; Acuña Jr. (3), off Cuas. RBIs – Olson 2 (14), Riley (8), Grissom (1), Hilliard (2), Murphy 3 (9), Acuña Jr. 2 (11), Massey (4), Isbel (2). SF – Massey.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Albies, Pillar); Kansas City 4 (Isbel 3, Massey). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 7; Kansas City 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Perez. GIDP – Olivares.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Riley, Olson).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton, W, 2-16⅔63225893.86
Lee1⅔00001150.00
Jiménez1⅔10001163.60
Young1⅔00002132.70
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer, L, 1-15⅔108808857.88
Cuas1⅔12212256.14
Staumont1⅔00001150.00
Garrett1⅔00012143.18
Hernández1⅔00010131.59

HBP – Morton (Isbel).

Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 2:22. A – 20,186 (38,427).

Texas 6, Houston 2
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b332021.236
J.Smith ss400002.130
Lowe 1b412310.278
García rf411211.216
Jung 3b501102.277
Heim c502002.294
Miller dh401001.250
Jankowski lf401001.333
Taveras cf411001.143
Totals376116411
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McCormick cf000010.275
a-Meyers ph-cf200012.158
Bregman 3b401000.200
Alvarez lf411103.295
J.Abreu 1b400002.271
Tucker rf401000.306
Hensley dh300011.194
Peña ss300010.203
Dubón 2b401000.350
Maldonado c412100.219
Totals3226248
Texas1020200016110
Houston001010000260

a-struck out for McCormick in the 3rd.

LOB – Texas 9, Houston 7. 2B – Lowe (6), García (1), Semien (4), Maldonado (1). 3B – Jankowski (1). HR – García (3), off Garcia; Alvarez (4), off Pérez; Maldonado (1), off Pérez. RBIs – Lowe 3 (13), García 2 (13), Jung (6), Alvarez (17), Maldonado (3). S – J.Smith.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Taveras 3, Jung, Heim); Houston 4 (Dubón, Maldonado, J.Abreu, Alvarez). RISP – Texas 4 for 14; Houston 0 for 8.

Runners moved up – J.Smith, Miller, Hensley, Bregman.

DP – Texas 1 (García, J.Smith, García).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez, W, 2-15⅔52244902.87
Dunning, H, 2110001250.00
W.Smith, H, 31⅓00003161.50
Leclerc1⅔0000090.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia, L, 0-25⅔65527917.71
Maton1⅔10001180.00
Stanek1⅔00011144.50
Martinez1⅔20001246.43
Blanco1⅔21111257.50

Inherited runners-scored – Dunning 1-0, W.Smith 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 2:46. A – 39,343 (41,000).

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b400001.250
B.Lowe 2b411001.324
Arozarena dh301012.315
Franco ss401000.316
Raley lf401102.233
Paredes 3b400002.279
Margot cf401001.200
J.Lowe rf411101.333
Bethancourt c412100.231
Totals35383110
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf411111.267
Bichette ss515100.391
Guerrero Jr. 1b511001.393
Varsho lf411011.286
Chapman 3b300011.460
Belt dh200001.152
a-Kirk ph-dh110110.219
Espinal 2b200120.074
Jansen c300110.040
Kiermaier cf412001.366
Totals33610576
Tampa Bay000100200382
Toronto11004000x6100

a-walked for Belt in the 5th.

E – Bethancourt (1), B.Lowe (2). LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 10. 2B – Bichette 2 (4). HR – J.Lowe (3), off García; Bethancourt (2), off García; Springer (3), off Rasmussen. RBIs – Raley (7), J.Lowe (7), Bethancourt (3), Springer (7), Bichette (10), Kirk (8), Espinal (2), Jansen (3). SB – Varsho (3), B.Lowe (1). CS – Espinal (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes); Toronto 4 (Varsho, Springer, Guerrero Jr. 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 4; Toronto 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Franco. GIDP – Belt.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (B.Lowe, Franco, Díaz).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rasmussen, L, 2-14⅓85544932.60
Poche01020132.08
Chirinos320012410.00
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos, W, 1-25⅔41106777.98
Richards20001125.06
Pop0000181.29
García1⅔22201195.14
Swanson, H, 51⅔00010162.45
Romano, S, 5-61⅔0000193.86

Poche pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored – Poche 3-3, Chirinos 2-0, Pop 2-0. WP – Rasmussen.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 2:37. A – 34,822 (49,282).

Milwaukee 11, San Diego 2
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf522100.241
Adames ss332120.280
Contreras c311020.350
Tellez dh522401.214
Anderson rf522201.295
Voit 1b513201.276
Brosseau 3b501100.280
Miller 2b502001.286
Wiemer cf400010.195
Totals4011151154
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bogaerts ss401001.333
Machado 3b201010.259
Odor 2b101100.143
Soto lf300010.189
Cruz dh-1b401001.303
Kim 2b-3b400001.239
Campusano c411100.238
Dixon 1b-p400004.100
Grisham cf402000.222
Azocar rf412000.292
Totals3429227
Milwaukee41002301011150
San Diego000010010291

E – Machado (1). LOB – Milwaukee 7, San Diego 7. 2B – Yelich (2), Adames (2), Anderson 2 (3), Brosseau (2), Miller (1), Azocar (2), Grisham (3), Cruz (3). HR – Yelich (2), off Wacha; Tellez (4), off Wacha; Tellez (5), off Crismatt; Campusano (1), off Lauer. RBIs – Adames (9), Anderson 2 (12), Voit 2 (2), Brosseau (6), Yelich (5), Tellez 4 (12), Campusano (2), Odor (2). SB – Miller (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 5 (Voit, Miller, Yelich 2, Adames); San Diego 4 (Bogaerts 2, Kim 2). RISP – Milwaukee 5 for 15; San Diego 1 for 10.

Runners moved up – Tellez, Anderson. LIDP – Kim. GIDP – Brosseau, Soto.

DP – Milwaukee 2 (Miller, Adames, Miller; Adames, Voit, Miller, Voit); San Diego 1 (Machado, Kim, Dixon).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer, W, 2-16⅔51125945.28
B.Wilson, S, 2-23⅔41102501.00
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wacha, L, 2-14⅓117713936.06
Crismatt2433216010.12
Tapia1⅔01120264.91
Dixon1⅔0000070.00

Inherited runners-scored – Crismatt 1-1. WP – Wacha.

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 2:42. A – 43,822 (40,222).

Seattle 5, Colorado 3
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf500002.195
Bryant rf412101.321
Blackmon dh311011.340
Cron 1b411000.229
Díaz c402000.357
McMahon 2b300010.213
Daza cf401100.288
Trejo 3b200000.313
a-Moustakas ph-3b200002.136
Tovar ss200122.200
Totals3337348
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf311110.258
France 1b301200.356
Suárez 3b200021.298
Hernández rf412001.236
Pollock dh400001.158
Kelenic lf422201.366
Murphy c400002.050
Haggerty 2b300012.118
Wong 2b000000.105
Crawford ss311011.217
Totals3057559
Colorado100002000370
Seattle02030000x570

a-pinch hit for Trejo in the 6th.

LOB – Colorado 7, Seattle 7. 2B – Kelenic (5), Rodríguez (5), France (7). HR – Bryant (1), off Milone; Kelenic (4), off Gomber. RBIs – Bryant (4), Daza (5), Tovar (4), Kelenic 2 (7), Rodríguez (5), France 2 (11). SB – Haggerty (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Díaz, Profar 2); Seattle 3 (Hernández, Suárez, Rodríguez). RISP – Colorado 1 for 5; Seattle 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Cron, Murphy. GIDP – Daza, Pollock.

DP – Colorado 1 (Tovar, McMahon, Cron); Seattle 1 (Suárez, Haggerty, France).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gomber, L, 0-3365542868.16
Bird2⅓00015457.27
Lamet1⅔1000095.68
Hand1⅔00002131.93
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Milone431123821.93
Gott32210243.12
Brash, W, 1-100012134.05
Topa, H, 11⅔10001100.00
Speier, H, 21⅔0000020.00
Sewald, S, 3-31⅔00002113.38

Inherited runners-scored – Bird 2-0, Gott 1-0, Brash 3-1, Speier 1-0. HBP – Bird (France).

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Jerry Layne.

T – 2:34. A – 32,698 (47,929).

Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Dodgers 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoerner 2b411011.340
Swanson ss500005.356
Happ lf414310.349
Suzuki rf511101.200
Bellinger cf411010.239
Wisdom 3b511102.231
Hosmer 1b401101.270
Ríos dh400001.083
Gomes c433200.233
Totals398128311
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf400002.250
Freeman 1b400000.309
Martinez dh400002.259
Muncy 3b412102.239
T.Thompson cf300002.273
Vargas 2b300001.179
Rojas ss300000.160
Taylor lf211101.114
a-Outman ph-lf100000.282
Barnes c200010.000
Totals30232110
Chicago0011100328121
Los Angeles001000100230

a-grounded out for Taylor in the 8th.

E – Wisdom (1). LOB – Chicago 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B – Happ 2 (6), Bellinger (2). HR – Gomes (2), off Syndergaard; Happ (2), off Jackson; Suzuki (1), off Jackson; Wisdom (4), off Jackson; Gomes (3), off Jackson; Taylor (3), off Steele; Muncy (6), off Steele. RBIs – Happ 3 (9), Hosmer (9), Gomes 2 (6), Suzuki (1), Wisdom (7), Taylor (6), Muncy (14). SB – Gomes (1), Happ (2), Hoerner 2 (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Suzuki, Bellinger 2); Los Angeles 0. RISP – Chicago 2 for 11; Los Angeles 0 for 0.

Runners moved up – Wisdom, Hosmer. GIDP – Betts.

DP – Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Hosmer).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele, W, 2-07⅔322181011.42
Boxberger1⅔00001171.69
Rucker1⅔00001174.05
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Syndergaard, L, 0-26⅔63329925.62
Graterol1⅔0000185.06
Jackson2⅔65511558.64

Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 2:20. A – 52,298 (56,000).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.