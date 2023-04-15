Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, April 14, 2023

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Estrada lf 5 2 3 1 1 0 .370 Flores 1b 6 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Yastrzemski cf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .260 Davis 3b 3 1 2 3 1 1 .324 Ruf dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .333 Villar 2b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .186 Crawford ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .205 Bart c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .364 c-Wade Jr. ph-rf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .267 Ramos rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 d-Conforto ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .225 1-Sabol pr-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Totals 43 5 11 5 3 13

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Vierling rf 6 2 2 0 0 3 .256 Nevin 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Maton ph-3b 3 1 1 3 1 0 .194 Greene cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .231 Báez ss 3 1 2 2 2 0 .159 Haase lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .182 e-Baddoo ph-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Torkelson 1b 4 0 0 1 0 3 .216 Cabrera dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .207 2-Kreidler pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .111 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .182 b-McKinstry ph-2b 2 1 0 0 0 1 .174 J.Rogers c 4 0 1 0 1 2 .231 Totals 40 7 10 7 5 15

San Francisco 100 000 030 01 5 11 0 Detroit 011 020 000 03 7 10 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Nevin in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Schoop in the 8th. c-struck out for Bart in the 9th. d-walked for Ramos in the 9th. e-sacrificed for Haase in the 10th.

1-ran for Conforto in the 9th. 2-ran for Cabrera in the 11th.

E – Haase (3). LOB – San Francisco 11, Detroit 10. 2B – Estrada (3), Haase (2), Vierling (2), Báez (2), J.Rogers (2). 3B – Greene (2). HR – Estrada (3), off Wentz; Davis (3), off Englert; Maton (3), off Doval. RBIs – Estrada (6), Davis 3 (10), Wade Jr. (3), Torkelson (7), Greene (4), Báez 2 (3), Maton 3 (9). SB – Vierling (2), McKinstry (2). SF – Torkelson. S – Baddoo.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 6 (Flores 4, Villar, Crawford); Detroit 6 (Cabrera, Torkelson 2, Vierling, Haase, Schoop). RISP – San Francisco 4 for 15; Detroit 4 for 17.

Runners moved up – Greene. GIDP – Villar, Ramos, Schoop.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Davis, Villar, Flores); Detroit 2 (Nevin, Schoop, Torkelson; Schoop, Torkelson).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea 3⅓ 4 2 2 1 4 82 4.76 Junis 3⅔ 5 2 2 3 4 69 2.70 Hjelle 0 0 0 0 0 11 8.10 Ty.Rogers 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 3 18 0.00 S.Alexander 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.80 Doval, L, 0-2 1 1 3 2 0 3 21 6.35

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wentz 5 6 1 1 1 7 94 6.39 T.Alexander, H, 1 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 0 13 7.45 Hill, H, 1 ⅓ 1 2 2 1 0 19 10.29 Englert, BS, 0-1 2 1 1 1 1 5 46 6.30 Cisnero, W, 1-0 1⅔ 2 1 0 0 1 18 5.40

Inherited runners-scored – Hjelle 2-0, T.Alexander 1-0, Englert 2-2. HBP – Englert (Davis). WP – Hill. PB – Bart (1).

Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T – 3:50. A – 15,289 (41,083).