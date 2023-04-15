Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, April 14, 2023

Detroit 7, San Francisco 5 (11)
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Estrada lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.370
|Flores 1b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Yastrzemski cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Davis 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.324
|Ruf dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Villar 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Bart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|c-Wade Jr. ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Ramos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|d-Conforto ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|1-Sabol pr-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Totals
|43
|5
|11
|5
|3
|13
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Vierling rf
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Nevin 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Maton ph-3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.194
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.231
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.159
|Haase lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|e-Baddoo ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.216
|Cabrera dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|2-Kreidler pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|b-McKinstry ph-2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|J.Rogers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Totals
|40
|7
|10
|7
|5
|15
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|030
|01
|5
|11
|0
|Detroit
|011
|020
|000
|03
|7
|10
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Nevin in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Schoop in the 8th. c-struck out for Bart in the 9th. d-walked for Ramos in the 9th. e-sacrificed for Haase in the 10th.
1-ran for Conforto in the 9th. 2-ran for Cabrera in the 11th.
E – Haase (3). LOB – San Francisco 11, Detroit 10. 2B – Estrada (3), Haase (2), Vierling (2), Báez (2), J.Rogers (2). 3B – Greene (2). HR – Estrada (3), off Wentz; Davis (3), off Englert; Maton (3), off Doval. RBIs – Estrada (6), Davis 3 (10), Wade Jr. (3), Torkelson (7), Greene (4), Báez 2 (3), Maton 3 (9). SB – Vierling (2), McKinstry (2). SF – Torkelson. S – Baddoo.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 6 (Flores 4, Villar, Crawford); Detroit 6 (Cabrera, Torkelson 2, Vierling, Haase, Schoop). RISP – San Francisco 4 for 15; Detroit 4 for 17.
Runners moved up – Greene. GIDP – Villar, Ramos, Schoop.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Davis, Villar, Flores); Detroit 2 (Nevin, Schoop, Torkelson; Schoop, Torkelson).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|3⅓
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|82
|4.76
|Junis
|3⅔
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|69
|2.70
|Hjelle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|8.10
|Ty.Rogers
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|18
|0.00
|S.Alexander
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.80
|Doval, L, 0-2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|3
|21
|6.35
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wentz
|5
|6
|1
|1
|1
|7
|94
|6.39
|T.Alexander, H, 1
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|7.45
|Hill, H, 1
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|10.29
|Englert, BS, 0-1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|46
|6.30
|Cisnero, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored – Hjelle 2-0, T.Alexander 1-0, Englert 2-2. HBP – Englert (Davis). WP – Hill. PB – Bart (1).
Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T – 3:50. A – 15,289 (41,083).
N.Y. Mets 17, Oakland 6
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.268
|Marte rf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|.295
|a-Locastro ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lindor ss
|5
|3
|2
|7
|1
|0
|.245
|Pham lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|.269
|McNeil lf-2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|.200
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.114
|Guillorme 2b-ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|.273
|Nido c
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.107
|Totals
|37
|17
|11
|17
|17
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.213
|Noda 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.176
|Rooker dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.346
|Laureano rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Wade rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|J.Peterson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Díaz ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.174
|K.Smith ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Capel lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Langeliers c
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Totals
|39
|6
|13
|6
|4
|12
|New York
|060
|061
|004
|17
|11
|0
|Oakland
|001
|211
|100
|6
|13
|0
a-flied out for Marte in the 9th.
LOB – New York 12, Oakland 11. 2B – Lindor (5), Nimmo (3), Marte (4), Escobar (2), Langeliers (1). HR – Lindor (3), off Kaprielian; Langeliers (3), off Senga; Díaz (1), off Senga; Rooker (4), off Nogosek. RBIs – Nimmo 2 (7), Marte 3 (5), Lindor 7 (15), Vogelbach 2 (3), Escobar 2 (6), Guillorme (1), Rooker 2 (11), Langeliers 2 (6), Díaz (3), Kemp (5). SB – Marte (5), Kemp (2). SF – Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 8 (Escobar, Lindor, Locastro 2, McNeil 4); Oakland 6 (Kemp 2, Langeliers, Capel, Rooker, J.Peterson). RISP – New York 5 for 14; Oakland 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Lindor, Ruiz. LIDP – Kemp. GIDP – Nido.
DP – New York 1 (Escobar, Alonso, Escobar); Oakland 1 (Kemp, Noda).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senga
|4
|7
|4
|4
|4
|7
|96
|3.38
|Nogosek
|1⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|2.84
|Santana, W, 1-0
|2⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|31
|7.04
|Curtiss
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.23
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian, L, 0-2
|3
|4
|6
|6
|7
|4
|95
|12.15
|Moll
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.15
|Harris
|⅓
|1
|6
|6
|5
|0
|39
|162.00
|C.Smith
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|46
|1.93
|Familia
|1⅓
|0
|4
|4
|4
|2
|34
|8.10
|Pérez
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Nogosek 1-0, Santana 1-0, Moll 2-0, C.Smith 2-1, Pérez 3-3. HBP – Harris (Nimmo), C.Smith (McNeil). PB – Nido (1).
Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Gabe Morales.
T – 3:29. A – 11,102 (46,847).
Miami 5, Arizona 1
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Rojas dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.395
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Carroll rf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.407
|a-Smith ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Perdomo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.409
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|1
|8
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.256
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.370
|Soler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|b-Sánchez ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|García lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.121
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Segura 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|Hampson 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.100
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|5
|1
|2
|Arizona
|000
|000
|100
|1
|6
|1
|Miami
|000
|500
|00x
|5
|11
|0
a-grounded out for Ahmed in the 7th. b-flied out for Soler in the 7th.
E – Longoria (1). LOB – Arizona 6, Miami 7. 2B – Hampson (1), Berti (1). RBIs – Moreno (4), Stallings (1), Hampson (1), Berti 2 (4), Cooper (9). SB – Berti (4), Carroll (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 1 (Smith); Miami 2 (García, Gurriel). RISP – Arizona 0 for 3; Miami 4 for 10.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 0-2
|5⅔
|9
|5
|5
|1
|1
|82
|7.90
|Solomon
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|5.40
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers, W, 1-2
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|96
|4.20
|Brazoban
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.82
|Floro
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Puk
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|1.50
Inherited runners-scored – Brazoban 2-1. HBP – Solomon (Hampson).
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 2:11. A – 10,961 (37,446).
Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Solano 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.341
|a-Gordon ph-lf-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Miranda 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.353
|Garlick rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Larnach rf-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Castro lf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Julien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|b-Vázquez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.367
|Wallner rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|2
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Volpe ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.171
|Judge cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.319
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|1-Hicks pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|F.Cordero rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|c-Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|1
|11
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|120
|4
|7
|0
|New York
|200
|001
|000
|3
|8
|0
a-pinch hit for Solano in the 8th. b-grounded out for Julien in the 9th. c-popped out for Trevino in the 9th.
1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.
LOB – Minnesota 4, New York 5. 2B – Solano (4), Correa (3). HR – Correa (2), off Cortes; Garlick (1), off Cortes; Volpe (1), off Varland; Judge (5), off Varland; Stanton (4), off Varland. RBIs – Correa 3 (6), Garlick (1), Volpe (1), Judge (8), Stanton (9). SB – Cabrera (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 1 (Garlick); New York 1 (Trevino). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 7; New York 0 for 1.
GIDP – Miranda, Castro, Julien, Cabrera.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Correa, Miranda); New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo; Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo; Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Varland
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|83
|4.50
|Pagán, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.69
|J.López, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Duran, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.38
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes
|7⅔
|5
|2
|2
|0
|7
|93
|2.60
|Holmes, L, 0-1, BS, 4-5
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|5.40
|Peralta
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.00
HBP – Cortes 2 (Jeffers,Castro).
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 2:11. A – 41,039 (47,309).
Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 3
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Stott 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.383
|Turner ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Schwarber dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.222
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.308
|Marsh cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.361
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.229
|Bohm 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.327
|Cave lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Sosa 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.300
|Totals
|38
|8
|13
|8
|4
|6
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Friedl lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Fraley rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.314
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Myers dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Vosler 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|a-Fairchild ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Steer 3b-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.326
|Senzel cf-3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Barrero ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|4
|8
|Philadelphia
|113
|000
|003
|8
|13
|1
|Cincinnati
|001
|000
|101
|3
|6
|0
a-struck out for Vosler in the 8th.
E – Sosa (3). LOB – Philadelphia 9, Cincinnati 8. 2B – Schwarber (3), Castellanos (9), Stott (5), Realmuto (3), Friedl (3). 3B – Marsh (3). HR – Sosa (2), off Overton. RBIs – Schwarber (8), Sosa (5), Castellanos (8), Marsh (9), Realmuto 2 (5), Bohm 2 (13), Fraley (10), India 2 (5). SB – Myers (1), Steer (1). CS – Bohm (1). SF – Realmuto, India.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Turner, Stott, Realmuto 2); Cincinnati 3 (Friedl, Senzel, Stephenson). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 13; Cincinnati 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Marsh, Fraley, Friedl.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 1-1
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|98
|4.20
|Domínguez
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|12.71
|Alvarado, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|1.42
|Brogdon
|1⅔
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|21
|3.68
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Overton, L, 0-1
|3⅔
|5
|5
|5
|3
|0
|55
|11.45
|Herget
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|44
|1.59
|Sanmartin
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|4.76
|Cruz
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|4
|34
|5.62
Inherited runners-scored – Sanmartin 2-0, Cruz 1-0. HBP – Herget (Bohm). WP – Brogdon.
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, David Rackley.
T – 2:42. A – 17,610 (43,891).
Cleveland 4, Washington 3
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|J.Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.315
|Naylor 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Bell dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.140
|1-Gonzalez pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Brennan rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.286
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|3
|6
|6
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Call lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.233
|Smith 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Meneses dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Candelario 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|2-Chavis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|García 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.226
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Abrams ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Totals
|37
|3
|8
|3
|3
|7
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|210
|4
|7
|1
|Washington
|000
|300
|000
|3
|8
|1
1-ran for Bell in the 8th. 2-ran for Candelario in the 9th.
E – J.Ramírez (2), Edwards Jr. (1). LOB – Cleveland 9, Washington 11. 2B – Brennan (3), Rosario (2), Bell (2), Candelario (2). HR – Bell (1), off Harvey; García (1), off Quantrill. RBIs – Bell (5), J.Ramírez (7), Brennan (6), García (4), Call 2 (9). SB – Thomas (2), Giménez (4), Abrams 2 (3), Brennan (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 5 (Brennan, Straw, Kwan, Naylor 2); Washington 6 (Smith, Ruiz, García, Robles 2, Call). RISP – Cleveland 1 for 10; Washington 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Naylor, Brennan, Ruiz. GIDP – Naylor.
DP – Washington 1 (Abrams, Smith).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|104
|5.74
|Stephan, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.12
|Karinchak, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|5.14
|Clase, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.38
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|95
|3.52
|Harvey, H, 4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|31
|3.52
|Edwards Jr., L, 0-1, BS, 1-2
|1⅓
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|26
|1.23
|Harris
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Harvey 2-1, Edwards Jr. 3-1. HBP – Williams (Giménez), Karinchak (Abrams). WP – Clase.
Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T – 2:41. A – 21,367 (41,376).
Boston 5, L.A. Angels 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.295
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Lamb 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.172
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Rengifo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|O'Hoppe c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|5
|11
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.309
|Turner dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Refsnyder lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.148
|Devers 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.283
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.146
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Casas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.122
|Wong c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.115
|Chang ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|2
|6
|9
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|100
|3
|11
|3
|Boston
|000
|212
|00x
|5
|5
|0
E – Rengifo (3), Rendon 2 (3). LOB – Los Angeles 11, Boston 10. 2B – Renfroe (4), Trout (3), Hernández (3). HR – Devers (6), off Herget. RBIs – Renfroe 2 (11), Rendon (6), Hernández (7), Devers (13). CS – Rengifo (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Lamb, Renfroe 2, O'Hoppe, Ward 2); Boston 7 (Refsnyder 2, Turner 2, Hernández 2, Devers). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 14; Boston 1 for 12.
Runners moved up – Rengifo, Rendon, Refsnyder, Verdugo. GIDP – Rengifo, Renfroe, Chang.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Rendon, Lamb); Boston 2 (Chang, Arroyo, Casas; Chang, Casas).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3
|6
|90
|1.23
|Herget, L, 0-2
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|6.35
|Loup
|1⅓
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|36
|4.91
|Barría
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|4.15
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houck
|4⅔
|4
|2
|2
|4
|6
|90
|4.50
|Winckowski, W, 1-0
|3⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|45
|1.50
|Schreiber, H, 4
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.29
|Jansen, S, 3-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Herget 3-0, Loup 1-0. HBP – Winckowski (Drury), Loup 2 (Wong,Chang). WP – Sandoval. PB – O'Hoppe (1).
Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 2:57. A – 36,680 (37,755).
Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 3
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.192
|Rutschman c
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|.377
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Santander dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Henderson ss-3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.150
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|b-Mateo ph-ss
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.306
|Urías 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|c-O'Hearn ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.600
|1-McKenna pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Vavra rf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Totals
|32
|6
|7
|6
|9
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Burger 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|a-Sheets ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Alberto 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|Sosa 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Colás rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|4
|9
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|420
|6
|7
|0
|Chicago
|010
|002
|000
|3
|6
|1
a-walked for Burger in the 6th. b-walked for Frazier in the 7th. c-flied out for Urías in the 7th.
1-ran for O'Hearn in the 8th.
E – Lambert (1). LOB – Baltimore 8, Chicago 6. 2B – Rutschman (2), Hays (6), Mateo (2), O'Hearn (1), Andrus 2 (3). HR – Burger (2), off Wells. RBIs – Mullins (10), Rutschman 3 (12), Mateo (9), O'Hearn (4), Burger (3), Benintendi (3), Jiménez (4). SB – Mullins (7), Mountcastle (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 6 (Henderson 3, Vavra, Mountcastle, Santander); Chicago 2 (Sosa 2). RISP – Baltimore 4 for 15; Chicago 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Rutschman. GIDP – Vavra, Mountcastle, Robert Jr..
DP – Baltimore 1 (Vavra, Mountcastle); Chicago 2 (Andrus, Sosa, Vaughn; Sosa, Andrus, Vaughn).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells
|5⅓
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|85
|3.86
|Baumann, W, 1-0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|1.23
|Pérez, H, 3
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|5.14
|Cano, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|0.00
|Bautista, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|15
|1.35
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger
|6⅔
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5
|92
|2.20
|Diekman, H, 2
|⅓
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|13
|10.50
|López, L, 0-1, BS, 2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|8.53
|Lambert
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|17
|2.57
|Santos
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored – Baumann 2-0, Cano 2-0, López 2-2. WP – Baumann. PB – Grandal (1).
Umpires – Home, Alex MacKay; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 2:58. A – 18,941 (40,241).
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bae ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Joe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Suwinski cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Smith-Njigba rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Mathias 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.077
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Totals
|32
|0
|8
|0
|2
|8
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Burleson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|1-Walker pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Arenado 3b
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.357
|W.Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.178
|Gorman dh
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|O'Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Edman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|2
|12
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|0
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|02x
|3
|9
|0
1-ran for Burleson in the 8th.
LOB – Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 8. 2B – Hedges (1), Donovan (2). RBIs – Gorman 2 (12), W.Contreras (3). SB – Smith-Njigba (1), Bae (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (McCutchen, Reynolds); St. Louis 5 (Carlson 2, O'Neill 2, Burleson). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 7; St. Louis 3 for 12.
Runners moved up – Reynolds, W.Contreras. GIDP – Hedges, Reynolds.
DP – St. Louis 2 (Donovan, Edman, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Goldschmidt).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo, L, 1-1
|7⅔
|6
|1
|1
|1
|10
|93
|2.45
|Underwood Jr.
|⅓
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|5.68
|Stephenson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodford
|5⅓
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|81
|5.65
|Thompson, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|31
|0.00
|VerHagen, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.70
|Gallegos, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Stephenson 2-0. HBP – Woodford (Bae).
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 2:17. A – 40,637 (44,494).
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.390
|Olson 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.304
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.327
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|.250
|Rosario dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Grissom ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Pillar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Hilliard cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.348
|Totals
|38
|10
|11
|10
|3
|13
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.196
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Pasquantino 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Olivares lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.128
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Lopez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|a-Duffy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.389
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|2
|2
|9
|Atlanta
|430
|012
|000
|10
|11
|2
|Kansas City
|100
|110
|000
|3
|7
|0
a-flied out for Lopez in the 9th.
E – Morton (1), Grissom (1). LOB – Atlanta 4, Kansas City 7. 2B – Rosario (3), Grissom (1), Murphy (5), Melendez (4), Isbel (3). 3B – Olivares (1). HR – Olson (5), off Singer; Riley (3), off Singer; Hilliard (1), off Singer; Murphy (2), off Singer; Acuña Jr. (3), off Cuas. RBIs – Olson 2 (14), Riley (8), Grissom (1), Hilliard (2), Murphy 3 (9), Acuña Jr. 2 (11), Massey (4), Isbel (2). SF – Massey.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Albies, Pillar); Kansas City 4 (Isbel 3, Massey). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 7; Kansas City 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Perez. GIDP – Olivares.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Riley, Olson).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 2-1
|6⅔
|6
|3
|2
|2
|5
|89
|3.86
|Lee
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Jiménez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.60
|Young
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.70
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, L, 1-1
|5⅔
|10
|8
|8
|0
|8
|85
|7.88
|Cuas
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|25
|6.14
|Staumont
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Garrett
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|3.18
|Hernández
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|1.59
HBP – Morton (Isbel).
Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 2:22. A – 20,186 (38,427).
Texas 6, Houston 2
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.236
|J.Smith ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.278
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.216
|Jung 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Heim c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Miller dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Jankowski lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|4
|11
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCormick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|a-Meyers ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.158
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.295
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Hensley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Dubón 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|4
|8
|Texas
|102
|020
|001
|6
|11
|0
|Houston
|001
|010
|000
|2
|6
|0
a-struck out for McCormick in the 3rd.
LOB – Texas 9, Houston 7. 2B – Lowe (6), García (1), Semien (4), Maldonado (1). 3B – Jankowski (1). HR – García (3), off Garcia; Alvarez (4), off Pérez; Maldonado (1), off Pérez. RBIs – Lowe 3 (13), García 2 (13), Jung (6), Alvarez (17), Maldonado (3). S – J.Smith.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Taveras 3, Jung, Heim); Houston 4 (Dubón, Maldonado, J.Abreu, Alvarez). RISP – Texas 4 for 14; Houston 0 for 8.
Runners moved up – J.Smith, Miller, Hensley, Bregman.
DP – Texas 1 (García, J.Smith, García).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, W, 2-1
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|4
|4
|90
|2.87
|Dunning, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|0.00
|W.Smith, H, 3
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|1.50
|Leclerc
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, L, 0-2
|5⅔
|6
|5
|5
|2
|7
|91
|7.71
|Maton
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Stanek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.50
|Martinez
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|6.43
|Blanco
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|7.50
Inherited runners-scored – Dunning 1-0, W.Smith 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T – 2:46. A – 39,343 (41,000).
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Arozarena dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.315
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Raley lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Bethancourt c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|1
|10
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.391
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.393
|Varsho lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.460
|Belt dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|a-Kirk ph-dh
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.219
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.074
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.040
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.366
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|5
|7
|6
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|200
|3
|8
|2
|Toronto
|110
|040
|00x
|6
|10
|0
a-walked for Belt in the 5th.
E – Bethancourt (1), B.Lowe (2). LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 10. 2B – Bichette 2 (4). HR – J.Lowe (3), off García; Bethancourt (2), off García; Springer (3), off Rasmussen. RBIs – Raley (7), J.Lowe (7), Bethancourt (3), Springer (7), Bichette (10), Kirk (8), Espinal (2), Jansen (3). SB – Varsho (3), B.Lowe (1). CS – Espinal (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes); Toronto 4 (Varsho, Springer, Guerrero Jr. 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 4; Toronto 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Franco. GIDP – Belt.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (B.Lowe, Franco, Díaz).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, L, 2-1
|4⅓
|8
|5
|5
|4
|4
|93
|2.60
|Poche
|⅔
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|13
|2.08
|Chirinos
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|41
|0.00
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, W, 1-2
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|77
|7.98
|Richards
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.06
|Pop
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.29
|García
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|5.14
|Swanson, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.45
|Romano, S, 5-6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.86
Poche pitched to 3 batters in the 5th
Inherited runners-scored – Poche 3-3, Chirinos 2-0, Pop 2-0. WP – Rasmussen.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 2:37. A – 34,822 (49,282).
Milwaukee 11, San Diego 2
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Adames ss
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.280
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.350
|Tellez dh
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.214
|Anderson rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.295
|Voit 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Brosseau 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Miller 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Wiemer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.195
|Totals
|40
|11
|15
|11
|5
|4
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Odor 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|Cruz dh-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Kim 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Campusano c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Dixon 1b-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.100
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Azocar rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|2
|7
|Milwaukee
|410
|023
|010
|11
|15
|0
|San Diego
|000
|010
|010
|2
|9
|1
E – Machado (1). LOB – Milwaukee 7, San Diego 7. 2B – Yelich (2), Adames (2), Anderson 2 (3), Brosseau (2), Miller (1), Azocar (2), Grisham (3), Cruz (3). HR – Yelich (2), off Wacha; Tellez (4), off Wacha; Tellez (5), off Crismatt; Campusano (1), off Lauer. RBIs – Adames (9), Anderson 2 (12), Voit 2 (2), Brosseau (6), Yelich (5), Tellez 4 (12), Campusano (2), Odor (2). SB – Miller (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 5 (Voit, Miller, Yelich 2, Adames); San Diego 4 (Bogaerts 2, Kim 2). RISP – Milwaukee 5 for 15; San Diego 1 for 10.
Runners moved up – Tellez, Anderson. LIDP – Kim. GIDP – Brosseau, Soto.
DP – Milwaukee 2 (Miller, Adames, Miller; Adames, Voit, Miller, Voit); San Diego 1 (Machado, Kim, Dixon).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, W, 2-1
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|94
|5.28
|B.Wilson, S, 2-2
|3⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|50
|1.00
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, L, 2-1
|4⅓
|11
|7
|7
|1
|3
|93
|6.06
|Crismatt
|2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|60
|10.12
|Tapia
|1⅔
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|26
|4.91
|Dixon
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Crismatt 1-1. WP – Wacha.
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T – 2:42. A – 43,822 (40,222).
Seattle 5, Colorado 3
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Bryant rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.321
|Blackmon dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.340
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Trejo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|a-Moustakas ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|Tovar ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.200
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|4
|8
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.356
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.298
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Pollock dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Kelenic lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.366
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.050
|Haggerty 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.118
|Wong 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|5
|9
|Colorado
|100
|002
|000
|3
|7
|0
|Seattle
|020
|300
|00x
|5
|7
|0
a-pinch hit for Trejo in the 6th.
LOB – Colorado 7, Seattle 7. 2B – Kelenic (5), Rodríguez (5), France (7). HR – Bryant (1), off Milone; Kelenic (4), off Gomber. RBIs – Bryant (4), Daza (5), Tovar (4), Kelenic 2 (7), Rodríguez (5), France 2 (11). SB – Haggerty (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Díaz, Profar 2); Seattle 3 (Hernández, Suárez, Rodríguez). RISP – Colorado 1 for 5; Seattle 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – Cron, Murphy. GIDP – Daza, Pollock.
DP – Colorado 1 (Tovar, McMahon, Cron); Seattle 1 (Suárez, Haggerty, France).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, L, 0-3
|3
|6
|5
|5
|4
|2
|86
|8.16
|Bird
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|45
|7.27
|Lamet
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.68
|Hand
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.93
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Milone
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|82
|1.93
|Gott
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|24
|3.12
|Brash, W, 1-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|4.05
|Topa, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Speier, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Sewald, S, 3-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored – Bird 2-0, Gott 1-0, Brash 3-1, Speier 1-0. HBP – Bird (France).
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Jerry Layne.
T – 2:34. A – 32,698 (47,929).
Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Dodgers 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.340
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.356
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|4
|3
|1
|0
|.349
|Suzuki rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Wisdom 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Ríos dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Gomes c
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|8
|3
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|T.Thompson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Vargas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Taylor lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.114
|a-Outman ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|1
|10
|Chicago
|001
|110
|032
|8
|12
|1
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|100
|2
|3
|0
a-grounded out for Taylor in the 8th.
E – Wisdom (1). LOB – Chicago 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B – Happ 2 (6), Bellinger (2). HR – Gomes (2), off Syndergaard; Happ (2), off Jackson; Suzuki (1), off Jackson; Wisdom (4), off Jackson; Gomes (3), off Jackson; Taylor (3), off Steele; Muncy (6), off Steele. RBIs – Happ 3 (9), Hosmer (9), Gomes 2 (6), Suzuki (1), Wisdom (7), Taylor (6), Muncy (14). SB – Gomes (1), Happ (2), Hoerner 2 (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Suzuki, Bellinger 2); Los Angeles 0. RISP – Chicago 2 for 11; Los Angeles 0 for 0.
Runners moved up – Wisdom, Hosmer. GIDP – Betts.
DP – Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Hosmer).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, W, 2-0
|7⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|8
|101
|1.42
|Boxberger
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.69
|Rucker
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.05
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, L, 0-2
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|2
|9
|92
|5.62
|Graterol
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.06
|Jackson
|2⅔
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|55
|8.64
Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 2:20. A – 52,298 (56,000).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: