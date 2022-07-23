Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, July 22, 2022

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 1
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf200011.297
a-Pederson ph-rf200000.249
Flores 2b301010.251
Ruf 1b300001.226
b-Wade Jr. ph-1b100000.176
Longoria 3b311011.247
Belt dh300001.237
c-Villar ph-dh100000.216
Estrada ss402001.263
Mercedes lf401102.243
Bart c300000.179
d-González ph101000.283
Yastrzemski rf-cf401000.234
Totals3417137
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf512000.267
T.Turner ss401001.306
Freeman 1b412000.324
Smith c300011.265
Muncy 3b310011.155
Lux 2b300111.291
Lamb dh311000.235
Bellinger cf411400.208
Thompson lf201020.243
Totals3158554
San Francisco000100000172
Los Angeles10000004x581

a-flied out for Slater in the 8th. b-grounded out for Ruf in the 8th. c-grounded out for Belt in the 8th. d-doubled for Bart in the 9th.

E – Mercedes (1), Wade Jr. (2), Muncy (6). LOB – San Francisco 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B – González (14). HR – Bellinger (12), off Long. RBIs – Mercedes (5), Lux (23), Bellinger 4 (35). CS – Bellinger (2).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Pederson 2, Flores, Villar, Bart); Los Angeles 3 (Smith, Lamb 2). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Wade Jr., T.Turner. GIDP – T.Turner.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Flores, Ruf).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb6⅔511421032.77
Rogers1⅔10001134.53
Long, L, 1-31⅔24011312.92
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson6⅔41026912.79
Price1⅔00001133.47
Almonte10010121.37
Vesia, W, 2-00000023.64
Kimbrel1⅔20000204.09

Inherited runners-scored – Vesia 2-0. HBP – Long (Lamb). WP – Long.

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 3:04. A – 51,316 (56,000).

Oakland 5, Texas 4
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b502100.245
Seager ss410000.249
Heim c400001.258
García dh401101.239
Lowe 1b412102.271
Taveras cf220022.337
Duran 3b401002.257
Culberson lf200000.262
a-Smith ph-lf201100.213
Hernandez rf200001.250
b-Calhoun ph-rf100001.221
Totals34474210
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Machín 3b301121.218
Laureano rf511104.235
Murphy c311010.240
Brown 1b412200.227
Andrus ss401000.227
Pinder lf412000.246
Bolt cf310010.191
Kemp 2b300010.201
Allen 2b000000.194
Neuse dh300001.226
c-Vogt ph-dh101100.156
Totals3359556
Texas000100012470
Oakland01003001x591

a-lined out for Culberson in the 8th. b-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th. c-singled for Neuse in the 8th.

E – Murphy (5). LOB – Texas 6, Oakland 9. 2B – Machín (1), Pinder (13). HR – Lowe (13), off Trivino; Laureano (10), off Howard; Brown (12), off Howard. RBIs – García (55), Semien (44), Lowe (40), Smith (10), Machín (3), Laureano (22), Brown 2 (41), Vogt (11).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Semien 2, Seager); Oakland 5 (Andrus, Bolt, Laureano 3). RISP – Texas 3 for 5; Oakland 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Heim, Bolt.

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Howard, L, 1-2464433817.11
Burke1⅓10001201.12
Hernández1⅔00011130.00
Leclerc1⅔21111315.52
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, W, 5-77⅔32118843.08
Jackson, H, 1910001142.89
Moll, H, 90000011.86
Trivino, H, 232211226.83
Puk, S, 1-40000042.27

Inherited runners-scored – Burke 1-0, Jackson 1-1, Moll 2-0, Puk 2-0. HBP – Puk (Calhoun).

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 2:53. A – 6,620 (46,847).

Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 5
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss401113.259
O'Neill lf411212.239
Goldschmidt 1b512201.331
Arenado 3b502000.295
Gorman dh500003.234
Carlson cf412001.260
Donovan 2b411003.286
Nootbaar rf310010.194
Romine c301001.136
a-Dickerson ph000010.202
Knizner c000000.207
Totals375105414
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b411100.231
Drury 3b400000.275
Pham lf400001.239
Votto 1b411101.217
Stephenson c000000.319
Papierski c220020.139
K.Farmer ss221020.262
Naquin rf422401.246
Solano dh311301.289
Senzel cf301002.257
Totals3097946
St. Louis0200200105100
Cincinnati04100310x970

a-walked for Romine in the 8th.

LOB – St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 2. 2B – Arenado (22), Carlson (20), K.Farmer (18). 3B – Naquin (2). HR – Goldschmidt (21), off Ashcraft; Solano (2), off Wainwright; Votto (7), off Wainwright; India (5), off Oviedo. RBIs – O'Neill 2 (30), Goldschmidt 2 (72), Edman (34), Naquin 4 (30), Solano 3 (9), Votto (31), India (16). SF – Solano.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 4 (O'Neill, Goldschmidt, Gorman 2); Cincinnati 1 (Pham). RISP – St. Louis 2 for 8; Cincinnati 2 for 3.

Runners moved up – Nootbaar.

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright, L, 6-85⅓577321013.40
Hicks11101114.10
Oviedo1⅔11102193.33
Thompson1⅔00011192.57
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft4744381124.70
Sanmartin, W, 4-40000167.79
B.Farmer, H, 11⅔10001195.19
Díaz1⅔0000192.10
Gibaut1⅔21112258.53
Strickland1⅔00001125.24

Inherited runners-scored – Hicks 2-2, Sanmartin 1-0. WP – Wainwright, Ashcraft.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 3:21. A – 25,547 (42,319).

Miami 8, Pittsburgh 1
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle 2b503200.295
Cooper 1b400011.279
Aguilar dh502000.252
Anderson 3b511000.260
García rf422100.233
Rojas ss412100.241
Soler lf311001.207
a-De La Cruz ph-lf100000.211
Sánchez cf321010.202
Fortes c411301.253
Totals38813723
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman ss300011.264
Hayes 3b401001.251
Chavis 1b400001.236
Tsutsugo dh300003.173
Castillo 2b300001.205
Mitchell rf300001.196
Marisnick cf300000.234
Gamel lf300001.245
Delay c311102.324
Totals29121111
Miami0004031008130
Pittsburgh001000000120

a-flied out for Soler in the 7th.

LOB – Miami 5, Pittsburgh 2. 2B – Rojas 2 (13), Sánchez (10), Wendle (11). HR – García (7), off Peters; Delay (1), off Garrett. RBIs – Rojas (22), Fortes 3 (12), Wendle 2 (18), García (29), Delay (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Aguilar, García, De La Cruz); Pittsburgh 1 (Castillo). RISP – Miami 3 for 10; Pittsburgh 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Cooper, Fortes. LIDP – Cooper. GIDP – Anderson.

DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Castillo; Hayes, Castillo, Chavis).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garrett, W, 2-36⅔21117793.42
Okert1⅔00001122.20
Floro1⅔00001153.91
Bass1⅔00002111.33
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson, L, 3-75⅓97722894.64
Peters231100345.18
Stratton1⅔10001125.03

Inherited runners-scored – Peters 1-1. WP – Thompson.

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 2:41. A – 22,316 (38,747).

Chicago Cubs 15, Philadelphia 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ortega cf300000.236
a-Velazquez ph-cf222500.231
Contreras c322120.258
1-Higgins pr-c121000.277
Suzuki rf524210.286
Happ lf614201.281
Hoerner ss611200.304
Wisdom 3b401110.221
Schwindel dh501001.237
Rivas 1b320021.232
Morel 2b533101.274
Totals4315191464
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf411100.209
d-Hall ph111100.274
Hoskins 1b401010.244
Castellanos rf500001.248
Realmuto c201021.253
Bohm dh301011.276
Vierling cf301011.234
Gregorius ss400000.229
Muñoz 3b300000.209
b-Herrera ph100000.243
Stott 2b200010.186
c-Camargo ph100000.241
Totals3326264
Chicago00016003515190
Philadelphia100000001261

a-homered for Ortega in the 8th. b-lined out for Muñoz in the 9th. c-popped out for Stott in the 9th. d-homered for Schwarber in the 9th.

1-ran for Contreras in the 8th.

E – Hoskins (7). LOB – Chicago 8, Philadelphia 10. 2B – Morel (11), Hoerner (12), Wisdom (19), Contreras (18), Higgins (6), Hoskins (19). HR – Contreras (14), off Gibson; Velazquez (3), off Romero; Velazquez (4), off Stubbs; Suzuki (7), off Stubbs; Schwarber (30), off Steele; Hall (5), off Uelmen. RBIs – Contreras (36), Morel (27), Happ 2 (44), Hoerner 2 (29), Wisdom (47), Velazquez 5 (11), Suzuki 2 (28), Schwarber (59), Hall (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Schwindel, Rivas, Happ); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius 2, Vierling, Stott). RISP – Chicago 6 for 12; Philadelphia 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Muñoz. GIDP – Wisdom, Hoerner, Contreras.

DP – Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Gregorius, Hoskins; Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins; Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele, W, 4-65⅔41142894.02
Hughes1⅔10000173.51
Effross1⅔0000082.85
Wick1⅔00011144.57
Uelmen1⅔11111209.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, L, 5-44⅓66630784.69
Familia21101184.99
Knebel1⅔10012222.95
Nelson1⅔10001194.00
Romero1⅔433102213.50
Stubbs1⅔555102545.00

Inherited runners-scored – Familia 2-2. HBP – Gibson (Ortega). WP – Steele. PB – Contreras (3).

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T – 3:28. A – 27,775 (42,792).

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 1
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf401002.241
Cronenworth 2b-1b411011.241
Machado 3b400011.299
Mazara rf400002.293
Ruiz rf000000.263
Voit dh412001.224
Hosmer 1b312210.275
1-Kim pr-ss000000.242
Nola c301012.244
Grisham cf311100.192
Abrams ss-2b300000.231
Totals3248349
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf400001.267
Marte rf402001.297
Lindor ss400003.245
Alonso 1b301000.265
McNeil lf310010.297
Escobar 3b400001.222
Guillorme 2b301101.294
b-Canha ph100000.268
Blankenhorn dh300001.000
Nido c100001.210
a-Mazeika ph-c200000.175
Totals3214119
San Diego000200200481
New York000000100142

a-popped out for Nido in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Guillorme in the 9th.

1-ran for Hosmer in the 8th.

E – Abrams (3), Alonso (5), Mazeika (1). LOB – San Diego 8, New York 6. 2B – Hosmer (15), Nola (9), Guillorme (10). 3B – Cronenworth (3). HR – Hosmer (7), off Scherzer; Grisham (10), off Rodríguez. RBIs – Hosmer 2 (37), Grisham (34), Guillorme (11). S – Profar, Grisham.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Voit, Mazara, Grisham, Machado, Profar); New York 2 (Canha, Blankenhorn). RISP – San Diego 0 for 9; New York 0 for 3.

GIDP – Grisham, Hosmer.

DP – New York 2 (Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso; Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, W, 9-47⅔41119993.28
Martinez, H, 21⅔00000123.57
Rogers, S, 27-321⅔00000153.72
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, L, 6-26⅔52218932.28
Rodríguez22110194.94
Lugo00010143.75
Williams2⅔10011253.43

Inherited runners-scored – Lugo 2-1. HBP – Scherzer (Abrams), Rogers (Alonso). PB – Nido (3).

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T – 3:01. A – 36,855 (41,922).

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 2b311021.282
Judge cf422401.284
Rizzo 1b401001.224
Stanton dh400003.229
Donaldson 3b422001.232
Trevino c401102.247
Kiner-Falefa ss401101.273
Locastro rf300000.240
a-Hicks ph-lf100001.238
Gallo lf-rf321111.164
Totals34797312
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf412111.259
Rutschman c402012.229
1-McKenna pr000000.253
Mancini dh410012.274
Santander rf512301.241
Mountcastle 1b300011.268
Hays lf310010.267
Odor 2b401000.203
Urías 3b411102.255
Mateo ss411100.206
Totals3569659
New York003111100790
Baltimore002001300690

a-struck out for Locastro in the 9th.

1-ran for Rutschman in the 9th.

LOB – New York 3, Baltimore 7. 2B – Donaldson 2 (18), Trevino (6), Mateo (13), Rutschman (16), Odor (14). HR – Judge 2 (36), off Wells; Gallo (12), off Krehbiel; Santander (16), off Chapman. RBIs – Judge 4 (77), Trevino (28), Kiner-Falefa (29), Gallo (24), Mateo (24), Mullins (37), Urías (32), Santander 3 (49). CS – LeMahieu (2), Kiner-Falefa (4).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Locastro, Stanton); Baltimore 5 (Hays 2, Mateo, Santander 2). RISP – New York 3 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Kiner-Falefa, Trevino, Mancini, Urías. GIDP – Mancini.

DP – New York 1 (Donaldson, LeMahieu, Rizzo); Baltimore 1 (Rutschman, Mateo, Rutschman).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon242232673.93
Luetge, W, 3-32⅓10003372.88
Loáisiga1⅔11110147.52
Chapman23311205.75
King, H, 161⅔00000172.29
Holmes, S, 17-19110003181.26
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells, L, 7-65⅔55524813.69
Krehbiel1⅓32211262.62
Baker10001144.02
Bautista1⅔00003121.67
Tate1⅔00003182.40

Inherited runners-scored – Luetge 3-0, Baker 1-0. WP – Chapman(2).

Umpires – Home, Marty Foster; First, Ben May; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 3:47. A – 28,468 (45,971).

Toronto 28, Boston 5
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tapia cf-rf723601.279
Guerrero Jr. 1b422211.273
a-Collins ph-1b200001.203
Kirk dh623010.319
Bichette ss533201.262
b-Biggio ph-2b211000.226
Hernández rf443211.272
c-Zimmer ph-cf200001.107
Gurriel Jr. lf736500.318
Chapman 3b633402.232
Espinal 2b-ss642110.272
Jansen c643611.260
Totals5728292859
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf501003.250
Refsnyder dh-lf411102.333
Devers 3b301001.324
Dalbec 3b100001.204
Bogaerts ss300003.313
Sánchez 2b-p100001.000
Verdugo lf300000.260
d-Cordero ph-1b100000.224
Vázquez 1b-2b423200.281
Plawecki c413000.186
Bradley Jr. rf411202.203
Downs 2b-ss400003.172
Totals375105016
Toronto1274(11)200128292
Boston0003011005102

a-popped out for Guerrero Jr. in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Bichette in the 6th. c-struck out for Hernández in the 6th. d-flied out for Verdugo in the 8th.

E – Espinal (6), Jansen (1), Davis (1), Downs (1). LOB – Toronto 8, Boston 5. 2B – Guerrero Jr. (16), Bichette (21), Tapia (16), Gurriel Jr. (24), Biggio (12), Devers (29), Duran (9). HR – Chapman (16), off Eovaldi; Tapia (5), off Davis; Hernández (13), off Davis; Jansen (8), off Davis; Jansen (9), off Hernandez; Vázquez (7), off Gausman; Bradley Jr. (2), off Gausman; Vázquez (8), off Beasley; Refsnyder (4), off Beasley. RBIs – Bichette 2 (52), Chapman 4 (49), Gurriel Jr. 5 (41), Espinal (38), Tapia 6 (31), Hernández 2 (45), Jansen 6 (19), Guerrero Jr. 2 (59), Vázquez 2 (38), Bradley Jr. 2 (27), Refsnyder (12).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 6 (Hernández, Chapman, Kirk, Zimmer, Jansen 2); Boston 3 (Bogaerts 2, Downs). RISP – Toronto 15 for 26; Boston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Bichette.

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, W, 7-75⅔7330101083.00
Beasley, H, 13⅔32105485.54
Banda1⅔00001136.23
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi, L, 4-3289923634.30
Davis1⅓45511394.50
Ort788113416.88
Hernandez1⅓654125012.27
Diekman1⅔10001184.41
Sawamura1⅔0000192.48
Sánchez1⅔31100159.00

Inherited runners-scored – Davis 3-3, Hernandez 1-1. HBP – Davis (Chapman). WP – Davis, Diekman.

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T – 3:49. A – 36,796 (37,755).

Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ohtani p-dh300002.256
Ward lf-cf401001.286
Rengifo 2b301000.260
Walsh 1b401003.237
Adell rf300012.233
Villar 3b311110.178
Marsh cf200001.223
b-Gosselin ph100001.261
Thomas lf100001.000
Stassi c301011.205
Velazquez ss200001.170
c-Stefanic ph100000.200
Totals30151313
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf300012.262
Swanson ss310013.292
Olson 1b311200.255
Riley 3b412001.287
d'Arnaud c411001.261
Rosario lf411102.135
Ozuna dh411101.222
Canó 2b000000.163
a-Arcia ph-2b411302.256
Harris II cf311002.284
Totals32887214
Los Angeles000000001150
Atlanta00000071x880

a-struck out for Canó in the 3rd. b-struck out for Marsh in the 7th. c-popped out for Velazquez in the 9th.

LOB – Los Angeles 8, Atlanta 3. 2B – Walsh (13), Riley (23). HR – Villar (1), off Smith; Olson (18), off Ohtani; Arcia (5), off Ohtani; Ozuna (18), off Peguero. RBIs – Villar (3), Olson 2 (62), Rosario (5), Arcia 3 (21), Ozuna (38). S – Velazquez.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Adell, Ward); Atlanta 3 (Riley 2, Ozuna). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 4; Atlanta 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Rosario. GIDP – Villar.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Swanson, Olson).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ohtani, L, 9-56⅓666111922.80
Loup11111174.36
Peguero1⅓11102197.20
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton6⅔200371054.20
Lee, W, 2-01⅔10003161.44
Stephens1⅔10002232.93
Smith1⅔11101104.04

Inherited runners-scored – Peguero 3-1. HBP – Morton 2 (Ohtani,Rengifo), Loup (Olson). WP – Peguero.

Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, John Bacon; Third, Mark Wegner.

T – 2:59. A – 42,867 (41,084).

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf523001.285
Rosario ss312121.294
Ramírez 3b511100.287
Naylor dh512300.276
Miller 1b401101.251
Giménez 2b512200.298
Jones rf300001.300
a-Call ph-rf201000.125
Maile c512001.194
Straw cf411000.212
Totals41815825
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss412001.313
b-Sheets ph100000.223
Moncada 3b310011.210
Vaughn rf401000.300
Abreu 1b301100.305
Grandal c400102.181
Jiménez dh301000.203
Pollock lf401002.228
Harrison 2b301010.233
Engel cf400003.250
Totals3327229
Cleveland4200020008150
Chicago002000000272

a-singled for Jones in the 7th. b-popped out for Anderson in the 9th.

E – Engel (1), Anderson (12). LOB – Cleveland 9, Chicago 8. 2B – Ramírez (31), Naylor (14), Rosario (17), Abreu (25). HR – Giménez (11), off Giolito. RBIs – Naylor 3 (50), Miller (38), Giménez 2 (45), Rosario (30), Ramírez (76), Abreu (47), Grandal (16). SB – Kwan (6), Anderson (12). SF – Miller.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 6 (Miller 3, Straw, Naylor 2); Chicago 5 (Engel, Grandal, Moncada, Pollock, Sheets). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 14; Chicago 1 for 10.

Runners moved up – Ramírez, Harrison, Grandal. GIDP – Harrison.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill, W, 7-55⅔62214973.75
Sandlin1⅔00011122.92
De Los Santos1⅔00001123.00
Shaw1⅔00001135.01
Karinchak1⅔10002223.86
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, L, 6-63⅔96602645.12
Lambert2⅔10010302.42
Foster12210105.11
Banks1⅓20000252.95
Ruiz1⅔10001143.52
Kelly1⅔10002157.13

Inherited runners-scored – Banks 2-2. HBP – Quantrill 2 (Abreu,Jiménez). WP – Quantrill, Karinchak, Lambert.

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T – 3:20. A – 31,379 (40,615).

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b301320.295
B.Lowe 2b502101.252
Arozarena lf401110.254
Quinn lf000000---
Choi dh500001.271
Paredes 1b310020.222
J.Lowe rf411003.200
Walls ss410010.176
Mejía c422201.247
Phillips cf221021.151
Totals3478787
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez c512002.221
Witt Jr. ss511000.254
Benintendi lf402210.319
Dozier rf301100.266
Pasquantino dh401000.211
Merrifield 2b400001.237
Pratto 1b402001.333
Taylor cf401001.264
Lopez 3b412001.244
Totals37312316
Tampa Bay001400020780
Kansas City0010002003121

E – Taylor (3). LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Kansas City 9. 2B – Díaz (19), Mejía (12), Pratto 2 (3). RBIs – Arozarena (44), Mejía 2 (23), Díaz 3 (29), B.Lowe (13), Benintendi 2 (39), Dozier (32). SB – Lopez (7), Witt Jr. (18). SF – Dozier.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 5 (Choi 2, Arozarena, B.Lowe, Paredes); Kansas City 5 (Pasquantino, Lopez 2, Melendez, Taylor). RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 14; Kansas City 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Arozarena, Benintendi. GIDP – Walls, Dozier.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, B.Lowe, Paredes); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Witt Jr., Pratto).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rasmussen, W, 6-35⅔71114943.13
B.Raley1⅔20001152.70
Fairbanks1⅔222001713.50
Poche1⅔00000132.27
Armstrong1⅔10001173.05
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 5-104⅔45451854.16
Garrett1⅔0000186.17
Coleman1⅔10011203.05
Mills1⅔00012164.41
Staumont1⅔32211294.18
Payamps1⅔0000193.31

HBP – Keller (J.Lowe). WP – Keller(2).

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 3:21. A – 22,102 (37,903).

Arizona 10, Washington 1
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández 2b412001.244
Ruiz c400100.244
Soto rf401000.250
Bell 1b300011.308
Cruz dh400002.239
García ss300002.289
Hernandez lf300001.261
Franco 3b300001.237
Robles cf300001.229
Totals3113119
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
C.Kelly c413111.210
Luplow lf411211.182
Marte 2b422400.274
Rojas 3b000000.271
Walker 1b400101.202
B.Kennedy dh201010.243
a-Peralta ph-dh100000.235
McCarthy rf410003.232
Alcántara 3b-2b400003.189
Varsho cf433100.239
Perdomo ss422100.205
Totals3510121039
Washington000000001131
Arizona00410113x10121

a-popped out for B.Kennedy in the 7th.

E – Franco (10), Alcántara (6). LOB – Washington 4, Arizona 6. 2B – Hernández (20), C.Kelly (7). 3B – Marte (2). HR – Marte (9), off Corbin; Varsho (13), off Weems. RBIs – Ruiz (21), Luplow 2 (26), Marte 4 (33), C.Kelly (15), Varsho (46), Walker (47), Perdomo (18). SF – Walker, Marte.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 0; Arizona 2 (Walker 2). RISP – Washington 0 for 1; Arizona 5 for 9.

Runners moved up – Ruiz, Perdomo, Alcántara.

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 4-135⅔85517996.02
Weems1⅔11102237.07
Harvey1⅔11100164.05
Arano1⅔23120215.18
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, W, 5-27⅔20007973.31
I.Kennedy1⅔00002103.45
Uceta1⅔11110214.26

WP – Uceta.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 2:46. A – 17,819 (48,686).

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5 (13)
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe rf501000.261
Hampson cf110001.239
Bryant lf511010.298
Blackmon dh622301.278
Cron 1b601005.295
Rodgers 2b501103.259
McMahon 3b600003.241
Iglesias ss511011.300
Díaz c302111.237
Hilliard cf300000.173
b-Grichuk ph-rf100010.247
Totals46595415
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf401021.251
Adames ss621101.219
Tellez 1b511011.227
McCutchen dh411220.255
Renfroe rf512200.247
1-Davis pr010000.237
Wong 2b402011.231
Urías 3b601101.221
Narváez c201000.239
a-Brosseau ph100001.284
Caratini c200000.240
Taylor cf501003.227
Totals44611669
Colorado0020010002000590
Milwaukee00300000020016112

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Narváez in the 6th. b-walked for Hilliard in the 9th.

1-ran for Renfroe in the 13th.

E – Urías (9), Renfroe (1). LOB – Colorado 12, Milwaukee 14. 2B – Joe (17), Díaz (11), Tellez (18), Wong (12), Yelich (13). HR – Blackmon (15), off Burnes; Adames (20), off Senzatela; McCutchen (10), off Senzatela; Renfroe (14), off Stephenson. RBIs – Blackmon 3 (57), Díaz (24), Rodgers (48), Adames (52), McCutchen 2 (43), Renfroe 2 (31), Urías (31). SF – Rodgers. S – Wong.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 8 (McMahon 2, Cron 2, Hampson, Hilliard 2, Iglesias); Milwaukee 7 (Narváez, Taylor, Adames, Renfroe 2, Urías, Brosseau). RISP – Colorado 1 for 18; Milwaukee 3 for 17.

Runners moved up – Blackmon, Caratini, Adames. GIDP – Yelich, Renfroe.

DP – Colorado 2 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron); Milwaukee 1 (Taylor, Tellez, Taylor).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senzatela5⅔73314954.98
Gilbreath2⅔00012263.09
Colomé1⅔10010142.78
Bard1⅔10001151.96
Stephenson, BS, 0-11⅔12101155.34
Estévez1⅔00001165.01
Bird, L, 1-21⅔11030164.70
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes5⅔622251082.20
Gott, BS, 0-31⅔11111224.20
Boxberger1⅔0000062.50
Williams1⅔00003111.72
Hader1⅔00012214.35
Gustave22100133.91
Milner1⅓00002191.91
Suter, W, 2-32⅔00002124.34

Inherited runners-scored – Gilbreath 2-0, Milner 1-0. IBB – off Bird (Yelich), off Bird (Tellez), off Bird (Wong). HBP – Senzatela (Renfroe), Milner (Díaz).

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 4:44. A – 33,357 (41,900).

Houston 5, Seattle 2
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b523100.276
Peña ss401000.263
Alvarez dh211210.310
Bregman 3b401000.245
Tucker rf400001.250
Gurriel 1b401001.235
Díaz lf411000.234
Meyers cf401102.234
Maldonado c411100.166
Totals35510514
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss511001.264
France 1b411110.307
Winker lf401000.230
Santana dh200020.216
Suárez 3b301112.240
Lewis rf300010.222
Raleigh c400002.202
Frazier 2b401000.237
Moore cf402000.197
Totals3327255
Houston1001210005100
Seattle000001010270

LOB – Houston 5, Seattle 9. 2B – Bregman (21), Díaz (8), Suárez (19), Moore (6). HR – Altuve (18), off Gonzales; Alvarez (28), off Gonzales; Maldonado (10), off Gonzales; France (12), off Urquidy. RBIs – Altuve (34), Alvarez 2 (65), Maldonado (27), Meyers (11), France (50), Suárez (51). SB – Gurriel (4). SF – Alvarez.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (Meyers, Maldonado, Díaz); Seattle 4 (France, Raleigh 2, Frazier). RISP – Houston 1 for 6; Seattle 0 for 9.

Runners moved up – Gurriel. GIDP – Bregman, Lewis.

DP – Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, France).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urquidy, W, 9-46⅔411231053.93
Martinez1⅔10000121.33
Maton11120163.66
Stanek, H, 1000011150.55
Neris, S, 1-31⅔10001173.60
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales, L, 5-10595512843.74
Murfee1⅓10000242.56
Festa1⅔00001133.51
Swanson1⅔00001111.00

Inherited runners-scored – Stanek 3-1, Murfee 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 3:04. A – 45,290 (47,929).

