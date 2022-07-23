Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, July 22, 2022
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 1
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|a-Pederson ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Flores 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Ruf 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|b-Wade Jr. ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Belt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|c-Villar ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Estrada ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Mercedes lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|d-González ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Yastrzemski rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|3
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Muncy 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.155
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.291
|Lamb dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.208
|Thompson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|5
|4
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|000
|1
|7
|2
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|04x
|5
|8
|1
a-flied out for Slater in the 8th. b-grounded out for Ruf in the 8th. c-grounded out for Belt in the 8th. d-doubled for Bart in the 9th.
E – Mercedes (1), Wade Jr. (2), Muncy (6). LOB – San Francisco 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B – González (14). HR – Bellinger (12), off Long. RBIs – Mercedes (5), Lux (23), Bellinger 4 (35). CS – Bellinger (2).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Pederson 2, Flores, Villar, Bart); Los Angeles 3 (Smith, Lamb 2). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Wade Jr., T.Turner. GIDP – T.Turner.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Flores, Ruf).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|103
|2.77
|Rogers
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.53
|Long, L, 1-3
|1⅔
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|31
|2.92
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|6⅔
|4
|1
|0
|2
|6
|91
|2.79
|Price
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.47
|Almonte
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|1.37
|Vesia, W, 2-0
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.64
|Kimbrel
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|4.09
Inherited runners-scored – Vesia 2-0. HBP – Long (Lamb). WP – Long.
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 3:04. A – 51,316 (56,000).
Oakland 5, Texas 4
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|García dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.271
|Taveras cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.337
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Culberson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|a-Smith ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Hernandez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|b-Calhoun ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|2
|10
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Machín 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.218
|Laureano rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.235
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Brown 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Bolt cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.191
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Allen 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Neuse dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|c-Vogt ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.156
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|5
|6
|Texas
|000
|100
|012
|4
|7
|0
|Oakland
|010
|030
|01x
|5
|9
|1
a-lined out for Culberson in the 8th. b-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th. c-singled for Neuse in the 8th.
E – Murphy (5). LOB – Texas 6, Oakland 9. 2B – Machín (1), Pinder (13). HR – Lowe (13), off Trivino; Laureano (10), off Howard; Brown (12), off Howard. RBIs – García (55), Semien (44), Lowe (40), Smith (10), Machín (3), Laureano (22), Brown 2 (41), Vogt (11).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Semien 2, Seager); Oakland 5 (Andrus, Bolt, Laureano 3). RISP – Texas 3 for 5; Oakland 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Heim, Bolt.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Howard, L, 1-2
|4
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|81
|7.11
|Burke
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.12
|Hernández
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|0.00
|Leclerc
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|31
|5.52
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, W, 5-7
|7⅔
|3
|2
|1
|1
|8
|84
|3.08
|Jackson, H, 19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.89
|Moll, H, 9
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.86
|Trivino, H, 2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|6.83
|Puk, S, 1-4
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.27
Inherited runners-scored – Burke 1-0, Jackson 1-1, Moll 2-0, Puk 2-0. HBP – Puk (Calhoun).
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 2:53. A – 6,620 (46,847).
Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 5
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.259
|O'Neill lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.239
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.331
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Gorman dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Carlson cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Donovan 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Romine c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|a-Dickerson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Knizner c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|4
|14
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Stephenson c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Papierski c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.139
|K.Farmer ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|Naquin rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.246
|Solano dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.289
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Totals
|30
|9
|7
|9
|4
|6
|St. Louis
|020
|020
|010
|5
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|041
|003
|10x
|9
|7
|0
a-walked for Romine in the 8th.
LOB – St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 2. 2B – Arenado (22), Carlson (20), K.Farmer (18). 3B – Naquin (2). HR – Goldschmidt (21), off Ashcraft; Solano (2), off Wainwright; Votto (7), off Wainwright; India (5), off Oviedo. RBIs – O'Neill 2 (30), Goldschmidt 2 (72), Edman (34), Naquin 4 (30), Solano 3 (9), Votto (31), India (16). SF – Solano.
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 4 (O'Neill, Goldschmidt, Gorman 2); Cincinnati 1 (Pham). RISP – St. Louis 2 for 8; Cincinnati 2 for 3.
Runners moved up – Nootbaar.
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, L, 6-8
|5⅓
|5
|7
|7
|3
|2
|101
|3.40
|Hicks
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|4.10
|Oviedo
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|3.33
|Thompson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.57
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft
|4
|7
|4
|4
|3
|8
|112
|4.70
|Sanmartin, W, 4-4
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|7.79
|B.Farmer, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.19
|Díaz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.10
|Gibaut
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|25
|8.53
|Strickland
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.24
Inherited runners-scored – Hicks 2-2, Sanmartin 1-0. WP – Wainwright, Ashcraft.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 3:21. A – 25,547 (42,319).
Miami 8, Pittsburgh 1
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 2b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.295
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Aguilar dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Anderson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|García rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Soler lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|a-De La Cruz ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Sánchez cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Fortes c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.253
|Totals
|38
|8
|13
|7
|2
|3
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Tsutsugo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.173
|Castillo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Mitchell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Delay c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.324
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|1
|11
|Miami
|000
|403
|100
|8
|13
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|000
|1
|2
|0
a-flied out for Soler in the 7th.
LOB – Miami 5, Pittsburgh 2. 2B – Rojas 2 (13), Sánchez (10), Wendle (11). HR – García (7), off Peters; Delay (1), off Garrett. RBIs – Rojas (22), Fortes 3 (12), Wendle 2 (18), García (29), Delay (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Aguilar, García, De La Cruz); Pittsburgh 1 (Castillo). RISP – Miami 3 for 10; Pittsburgh 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Cooper, Fortes. LIDP – Cooper. GIDP – Anderson.
DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Castillo; Hayes, Castillo, Chavis).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett, W, 2-3
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|79
|3.42
|Okert
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.20
|Floro
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.91
|Bass
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.33
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, L, 3-7
|5⅓
|9
|7
|7
|2
|2
|89
|4.64
|Peters
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|34
|5.18
|Stratton
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.03
Inherited runners-scored – Peters 1-1. WP – Thompson.
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 2:41. A – 22,316 (38,747).
Chicago Cubs 15, Philadelphia 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|a-Velazquez ph-cf
|2
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.231
|Contreras c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.258
|1-Higgins pr-c
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Suzuki rf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|Happ lf
|6
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.281
|Hoerner ss
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|Schwindel dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Rivas 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.232
|Morel 2b
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Totals
|43
|15
|19
|14
|6
|4
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|d-Hall ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Realmuto c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.253
|Bohm dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Muñoz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|b-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Stott 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|c-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|6
|4
|Chicago
|000
|160
|035
|15
|19
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|001
|2
|6
|1
a-homered for Ortega in the 8th. b-lined out for Muñoz in the 9th. c-popped out for Stott in the 9th. d-homered for Schwarber in the 9th.
1-ran for Contreras in the 8th.
E – Hoskins (7). LOB – Chicago 8, Philadelphia 10. 2B – Morel (11), Hoerner (12), Wisdom (19), Contreras (18), Higgins (6), Hoskins (19). HR – Contreras (14), off Gibson; Velazquez (3), off Romero; Velazquez (4), off Stubbs; Suzuki (7), off Stubbs; Schwarber (30), off Steele; Hall (5), off Uelmen. RBIs – Contreras (36), Morel (27), Happ 2 (44), Hoerner 2 (29), Wisdom (47), Velazquez 5 (11), Suzuki 2 (28), Schwarber (59), Hall (9).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Schwindel, Rivas, Happ); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius 2, Vierling, Stott). RISP – Chicago 6 for 12; Philadelphia 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Muñoz. GIDP – Wisdom, Hoerner, Contreras.
DP – Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Gregorius, Hoskins; Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins; Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, W, 4-6
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|4
|2
|89
|4.02
|Hughes
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.51
|Effross
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.85
|Wick
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.57
|Uelmen
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|9.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 5-4
|4⅓
|6
|6
|6
|3
|0
|78
|4.69
|Familia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.99
|Knebel
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.95
|Nelson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.00
|Romero
|1⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|13.50
|Stubbs
|1⅔
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|25
|45.00
Inherited runners-scored – Familia 2-2. HBP – Gibson (Ortega). WP – Steele. PB – Contreras (3).
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T – 3:28. A – 27,775 (42,792).
San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 1
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Cronenworth 2b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Ruiz rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Voit dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.275
|1-Kim pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.192
|Abrams ss-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|3
|4
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|McNeil lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|b-Canha ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Blankenhorn dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Nido c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|a-Mazeika ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|1
|9
|San Diego
|000
|200
|200
|4
|8
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|100
|1
|4
|2
a-popped out for Nido in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Guillorme in the 9th.
1-ran for Hosmer in the 8th.
E – Abrams (3), Alonso (5), Mazeika (1). LOB – San Diego 8, New York 6. 2B – Hosmer (15), Nola (9), Guillorme (10). 3B – Cronenworth (3). HR – Hosmer (7), off Scherzer; Grisham (10), off Rodríguez. RBIs – Hosmer 2 (37), Grisham (34), Guillorme (11). S – Profar, Grisham.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Voit, Mazara, Grisham, Machado, Profar); New York 2 (Canha, Blankenhorn). RISP – San Diego 0 for 9; New York 0 for 3.
GIDP – Grisham, Hosmer.
DP – New York 2 (Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso; Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 9-4
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|9
|99
|3.28
|Martinez, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.57
|Rogers, S, 27-32
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.72
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, L, 6-2
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|93
|2.28
|Rodríguez
|⅓
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|19
|4.94
|Lugo
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.75
|Williams
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|3.43
Inherited runners-scored – Lugo 2-1. HBP – Scherzer (Abrams), Rogers (Alonso). PB – Nido (3).
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T – 3:01. A – 36,855 (41,922).
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.282
|Judge cf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.284
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Locastro rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|a-Hicks ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Gallo lf-rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.164
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|3
|12
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.259
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.229
|1-McKenna pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.241
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Hays lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.206
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|5
|9
|New York
|003
|111
|100
|7
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|002
|001
|300
|6
|9
|0
a-struck out for Locastro in the 9th.
1-ran for Rutschman in the 9th.
LOB – New York 3, Baltimore 7. 2B – Donaldson 2 (18), Trevino (6), Mateo (13), Rutschman (16), Odor (14). HR – Judge 2 (36), off Wells; Gallo (12), off Krehbiel; Santander (16), off Chapman. RBIs – Judge 4 (77), Trevino (28), Kiner-Falefa (29), Gallo (24), Mateo (24), Mullins (37), Urías (32), Santander 3 (49). CS – LeMahieu (2), Kiner-Falefa (4).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Locastro, Stanton); Baltimore 5 (Hays 2, Mateo, Santander 2). RISP – New York 3 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Kiner-Falefa, Trevino, Mancini, Urías. GIDP – Mancini.
DP – New York 1 (Donaldson, LeMahieu, Rizzo); Baltimore 1 (Rutschman, Mateo, Rutschman).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|2
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|67
|3.93
|Luetge, W, 3-3
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|2.88
|Loáisiga
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|7.52
|Chapman
|⅓
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|20
|5.75
|King, H, 16
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.29
|Holmes, S, 17-19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|1.26
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells, L, 7-6
|5⅔
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|81
|3.69
|Krehbiel
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|26
|2.62
|Baker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.02
|Bautista
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|1.67
|Tate
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|2.40
Inherited runners-scored – Luetge 3-0, Baker 1-0. WP – Chapman(2).
Umpires – Home, Marty Foster; First, Ben May; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T – 3:47. A – 28,468 (45,971).
Toronto 28, Boston 5
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tapia cf-rf
|7
|2
|3
|6
|0
|1
|.279
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.273
|a-Collins ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Kirk dh
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.319
|Bichette ss
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|b-Biggio ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Hernández rf
|4
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.272
|c-Zimmer ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.107
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|7
|3
|6
|5
|0
|0
|.318
|Chapman 3b
|6
|3
|3
|4
|0
|2
|.232
|Espinal 2b-ss
|6
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Jansen c
|6
|4
|3
|6
|1
|1
|.260
|Totals
|57
|28
|29
|28
|5
|9
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Refsnyder dh-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Dalbec 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.313
|Sánchez 2b-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|d-Cordero ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Vázquez 1b-2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|Plawecki c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.203
|Downs 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.172
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|0
|16
|Toronto
|127
|4(11)2
|001
|28
|29
|2
|Boston
|000
|301
|100
|5
|10
|2
a-popped out for Guerrero Jr. in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Bichette in the 6th. c-struck out for Hernández in the 6th. d-flied out for Verdugo in the 8th.
E – Espinal (6), Jansen (1), Davis (1), Downs (1). LOB – Toronto 8, Boston 5. 2B – Guerrero Jr. (16), Bichette (21), Tapia (16), Gurriel Jr. (24), Biggio (12), Devers (29), Duran (9). HR – Chapman (16), off Eovaldi; Tapia (5), off Davis; Hernández (13), off Davis; Jansen (8), off Davis; Jansen (9), off Hernandez; Vázquez (7), off Gausman; Bradley Jr. (2), off Gausman; Vázquez (8), off Beasley; Refsnyder (4), off Beasley. RBIs – Bichette 2 (52), Chapman 4 (49), Gurriel Jr. 5 (41), Espinal (38), Tapia 6 (31), Hernández 2 (45), Jansen 6 (19), Guerrero Jr. 2 (59), Vázquez 2 (38), Bradley Jr. 2 (27), Refsnyder (12).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 6 (Hernández, Chapman, Kirk, Zimmer, Jansen 2); Boston 3 (Bogaerts 2, Downs). RISP – Toronto 15 for 26; Boston 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Bichette.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 7-7
|5⅔
|7
|3
|3
|0
|10
|108
|3.00
|Beasley, H, 1
|3⅔
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|48
|5.54
|Banda
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.23
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, L, 4-3
|2
|8
|9
|9
|2
|3
|63
|4.30
|Davis
|1⅓
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|39
|4.50
|Ort
|7
|8
|8
|1
|1
|34
|16.88
|Hernandez
|1⅓
|6
|5
|4
|1
|2
|50
|12.27
|Diekman
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.41
|Sawamura
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.48
|Sánchez
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Davis 3-3, Hernandez 1-1. HBP – Davis (Chapman). WP – Davis, Diekman.
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T – 3:49. A – 36,796 (37,755).
Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ohtani p-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Ward lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Adell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Villar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.178
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|b-Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Thomas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|c-Stefanic ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|3
|13
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.292
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.135
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Canó 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|a-Arcia ph-2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.256
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Totals
|32
|8
|8
|7
|2
|14
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|001
|1
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|71x
|8
|8
|0
a-struck out for Canó in the 3rd. b-struck out for Marsh in the 7th. c-popped out for Velazquez in the 9th.
LOB – Los Angeles 8, Atlanta 3. 2B – Walsh (13), Riley (23). HR – Villar (1), off Smith; Olson (18), off Ohtani; Arcia (5), off Ohtani; Ozuna (18), off Peguero. RBIs – Villar (3), Olson 2 (62), Rosario (5), Arcia 3 (21), Ozuna (38). S – Velazquez.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Adell, Ward); Atlanta 3 (Riley 2, Ozuna). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 4; Atlanta 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Rosario. GIDP – Villar.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Swanson, Olson).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani, L, 9-5
|6⅓
|6
|6
|6
|1
|11
|92
|2.80
|Loup
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|4.36
|Peguero
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|7.20
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|105
|4.20
|Lee, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|1.44
|Stephens
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.93
|Smith
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|4.04
Inherited runners-scored – Peguero 3-1. HBP – Morton 2 (Ohtani,Rengifo), Loup (Olson). WP – Peguero.
Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, John Bacon; Third, Mark Wegner.
T – 2:59. A – 42,867 (41,084).
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.294
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Naylor dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.276
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Giménez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.298
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|a-Call ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Maile c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|41
|8
|15
|8
|2
|5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|b-Sheets ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Vaughn rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.181
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|2
|9
|Cleveland
|420
|002
|000
|8
|15
|0
|Chicago
|002
|000
|000
|2
|7
|2
a-singled for Jones in the 7th. b-popped out for Anderson in the 9th.
E – Engel (1), Anderson (12). LOB – Cleveland 9, Chicago 8. 2B – Ramírez (31), Naylor (14), Rosario (17), Abreu (25). HR – Giménez (11), off Giolito. RBIs – Naylor 3 (50), Miller (38), Giménez 2 (45), Rosario (30), Ramírez (76), Abreu (47), Grandal (16). SB – Kwan (6), Anderson (12). SF – Miller.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 6 (Miller 3, Straw, Naylor 2); Chicago 5 (Engel, Grandal, Moncada, Pollock, Sheets). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 14; Chicago 1 for 10.
Runners moved up – Ramírez, Harrison, Grandal. GIDP – Harrison.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 7-5
|5⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|97
|3.75
|Sandlin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|2.92
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.00
|Shaw
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.01
|Karinchak
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.86
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 6-6
|3⅔
|9
|6
|6
|0
|2
|64
|5.12
|Lambert
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|2.42
|Foster
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|10
|5.11
|Banks
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|2.95
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.52
|Kelly
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|7.13
Inherited runners-scored – Banks 2-2. HBP – Quantrill 2 (Abreu,Jiménez). WP – Quantrill, Karinchak, Lambert.
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T – 3:20. A – 31,379 (40,615).
Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.295
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Quinn lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Choi dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Paredes 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Mejía c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.247
|Phillips cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.151
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|7
|8
|7
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.319
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Lopez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Totals
|37
|3
|12
|3
|1
|6
|Tampa Bay
|001
|400
|020
|7
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|200
|3
|12
|1
E – Taylor (3). LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Kansas City 9. 2B – Díaz (19), Mejía (12), Pratto 2 (3). RBIs – Arozarena (44), Mejía 2 (23), Díaz 3 (29), B.Lowe (13), Benintendi 2 (39), Dozier (32). SB – Lopez (7), Witt Jr. (18). SF – Dozier.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 5 (Choi 2, Arozarena, B.Lowe, Paredes); Kansas City 5 (Pasquantino, Lopez 2, Melendez, Taylor). RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 14; Kansas City 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Arozarena, Benintendi. GIDP – Walls, Dozier.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, B.Lowe, Paredes); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Witt Jr., Pratto).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, W, 6-3
|5⅔
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|94
|3.13
|B.Raley
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.70
|Fairbanks
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|13.50
|Poche
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.27
|Armstrong
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.05
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 5-10
|4⅔
|4
|5
|4
|5
|1
|85
|4.16
|Garrett
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.17
|Coleman
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.05
|Mills
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|4.41
|Staumont
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|29
|4.18
|Payamps
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.31
HBP – Keller (J.Lowe). WP – Keller(2).
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 3:21. A – 22,102 (37,903).
Arizona 10, Washington 1
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|García ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Totals
|31
|1
|3
|1
|1
|9
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.210
|Luplow lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.182
|Marte 2b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.274
|Rojas 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.202
|B.Kennedy dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|a-Peralta ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|McCarthy rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|Alcántara 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.189
|Varsho cf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Perdomo ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|Totals
|35
|10
|12
|10
|3
|9
|Washington
|000
|000
|001
|1
|3
|1
|Arizona
|004
|101
|13x
|10
|12
|1
a-popped out for B.Kennedy in the 7th.
E – Franco (10), Alcántara (6). LOB – Washington 4, Arizona 6. 2B – Hernández (20), C.Kelly (7). 3B – Marte (2). HR – Marte (9), off Corbin; Varsho (13), off Weems. RBIs – Ruiz (21), Luplow 2 (26), Marte 4 (33), C.Kelly (15), Varsho (46), Walker (47), Perdomo (18). SF – Walker, Marte.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 0; Arizona 2 (Walker 2). RISP – Washington 0 for 1; Arizona 5 for 9.
Runners moved up – Ruiz, Perdomo, Alcántara.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 4-13
|5⅔
|8
|5
|5
|1
|7
|99
|6.02
|Weems
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|7.07
|Harvey
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|4.05
|Arano
|1⅔
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|21
|5.18
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 5-2
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|97
|3.31
|I.Kennedy
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.45
|Uceta
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|4.26
WP – Uceta.
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 2:46. A – 17,819 (48,686).
Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5 (13)
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Hampson cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Bryant lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Blackmon dh
|6
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.278
|Cron 1b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|.295
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.259
|McMahon 3b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|Hilliard cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|b-Grichuk ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Totals
|46
|5
|9
|5
|4
|15
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.251
|Adames ss
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Tellez 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.255
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.247
|1-Davis pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Urías 3b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|a-Brosseau ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Caratini c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Taylor cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Totals
|44
|6
|11
|6
|6
|9
|Colorado
|002
|001
|000
|200
|0
|5
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|003
|000
|000
|200
|1
|6
|11
|2
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Narváez in the 6th. b-walked for Hilliard in the 9th.
1-ran for Renfroe in the 13th.
E – Urías (9), Renfroe (1). LOB – Colorado 12, Milwaukee 14. 2B – Joe (17), Díaz (11), Tellez (18), Wong (12), Yelich (13). HR – Blackmon (15), off Burnes; Adames (20), off Senzatela; McCutchen (10), off Senzatela; Renfroe (14), off Stephenson. RBIs – Blackmon 3 (57), Díaz (24), Rodgers (48), Adames (52), McCutchen 2 (43), Renfroe 2 (31), Urías (31). SF – Rodgers. S – Wong.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 8 (McMahon 2, Cron 2, Hampson, Hilliard 2, Iglesias); Milwaukee 7 (Narváez, Taylor, Adames, Renfroe 2, Urías, Brosseau). RISP – Colorado 1 for 18; Milwaukee 3 for 17.
Runners moved up – Blackmon, Caratini, Adames. GIDP – Yelich, Renfroe.
DP – Colorado 2 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron); Milwaukee 1 (Taylor, Tellez, Taylor).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|5⅔
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|95
|4.98
|Gilbreath
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|3.09
|Colomé
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.78
|Bard
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.96
|Stephenson, BS, 0-1
|1⅔
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|15
|5.34
|Estévez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.01
|Bird, L, 1-2
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|16
|4.70
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes
|5⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|108
|2.20
|Gott, BS, 0-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|4.20
|Boxberger
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.50
|Williams
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|1.72
|Hader
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|4.35
|Gustave
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|13
|3.91
|Milner
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.91
|Suter, W, 2-3
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.34
Inherited runners-scored – Gilbreath 2-0, Milner 1-0. IBB – off Bird (Yelich), off Bird (Tellez), off Bird (Wong). HBP – Senzatela (Renfroe), Milner (Díaz).
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 4:44. A – 33,357 (41,900).
Houston 5, Seattle 2
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Alvarez dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.310
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Díaz lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.166
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|1
|4
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|France 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.307
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Santana dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.216
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.240
|Lewis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Moore cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|5
|5
|Houston
|100
|121
|000
|5
|10
|0
|Seattle
|000
|001
|010
|2
|7
|0
LOB – Houston 5, Seattle 9. 2B – Bregman (21), Díaz (8), Suárez (19), Moore (6). HR – Altuve (18), off Gonzales; Alvarez (28), off Gonzales; Maldonado (10), off Gonzales; France (12), off Urquidy. RBIs – Altuve (34), Alvarez 2 (65), Maldonado (27), Meyers (11), France (50), Suárez (51). SB – Gurriel (4). SF – Alvarez.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (Meyers, Maldonado, Díaz); Seattle 4 (France, Raleigh 2, Frazier). RISP – Houston 1 for 6; Seattle 0 for 9.
Runners moved up – Gurriel. GIDP – Bregman, Lewis.
DP – Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, France).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, W, 9-4
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|105
|3.93
|Martinez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.33
|Maton
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|16
|3.66
|Stanek, H, 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.55
|Neris, S, 1-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.60
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 5-10
|5
|9
|5
|5
|1
|2
|84
|3.74
|Murfee
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|2.56
|Festa
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.51
|Swanson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.00
Inherited runners-scored – Stanek 3-1, Murfee 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 3:04. A – 45,290 (47,929).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: