Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, July 8, 2022

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Slater cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .274 b-Pederson ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .264 Flores 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240 Mercedes lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Ruf dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .222 Estrada 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .253 c-Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .224 Villar 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .188 Bart c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .155 d-Belt ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .208 Wade Jr. rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .196 Totals 32 3 5 3 4 14

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kim ss 4 1 2 0 1 1 .236 Cronenworth 2b-1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .240 Machado 3b 3 1 1 3 2 0 .315 Voit dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .231 Alfaro c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 1-Abrams pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .214 Azocar rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .246 Grisham cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .193 Batten lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .333 a-Mazara ph-lf 2 1 2 2 0 0 .303 Totals 33 6 9 6 7 8

San Francisco 000 010 002 3 5 0 San Diego 300 001 02x 6 9 1

a-singled for Batten in the 6th. b-walked for Slater in the 8th. c-struck out for Estrada in the 9th. d-homered for Bart in the 9th.

1-ran for Hosmer in the 8th.

E – Kim (4). LOB – San Francisco 6, San Diego 10. 2B – Cronenworth (21). HR – Villar (1), off Snell; Belt (6), off Martinez; Machado (14), off Long. RBIs – Villar (2), Belt 2 (15), Machado 3 (50), Mazara 2 (15), Cronenworth (44).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 2 (Crawford 2); San Diego 5 (Voit 4, Kim). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 3; San Diego 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Grisham. GIDP – Flores.

DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Long, L, 0-2 2⅓ 4 3 3 0 2 37 2.48 Ty.Rogers 2⅔ 0 0 0 1 2 29 4.50 Littell 1⅓ 1 1 1 4 4 46 5.04 Brebbia 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 0 18 2.39 McGee 1⅔ 4 2 2 1 0 30 7.17

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell, W, 1-5 6⅔ 3 1 1 2 11 108 4.66 Martinez, S, 3-3 3⅔ 2 2 2 2 3 41 3.73

Inherited runners-scored – Littell 1-0, Brebbia 2-0. WP – McGee, Snell.

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 3:16. A – 42,861 (40,209).