Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, July 8, 2022

San Diego 6, San Francisco 3
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf302001.274
b-Pederson ph-rf000010.264
Flores 1b300011.240
Mercedes lf401002.250
Ruf dh300012.222
Estrada 2b300001.253
c-Yastrzemski ph100001.227
Crawford ss310011.224
Villar 3b411102.188
Bart c300002.155
d-Belt ph111200.208
Wade Jr. rf-cf400001.196
Totals32353414
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim ss412011.236
Cronenworth 2b-1b512101.240
Machado 3b311320.315
Voit dh400012.231
Alfaro c400002.270
Hosmer 1b401001.273
1-Abrams pr-2b010000.214
Azocar rf310011.246
Grisham cf301010.193
Batten lf100010.333
a-Mazara ph-lf212200.303
Totals3369678
San Francisco000010002350
San Diego30000102x691

a-singled for Batten in the 6th. b-walked for Slater in the 8th. c-struck out for Estrada in the 9th. d-homered for Bart in the 9th.

1-ran for Hosmer in the 8th.

E – Kim (4). LOB – San Francisco 6, San Diego 10. 2B – Cronenworth (21). HR – Villar (1), off Snell; Belt (6), off Martinez; Machado (14), off Long. RBIs – Villar (2), Belt 2 (15), Machado 3 (50), Mazara 2 (15), Cronenworth (44).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 2 (Crawford 2); San Diego 5 (Voit 4, Kim). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 3; San Diego 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Grisham. GIDP – Flores.

DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Long, L, 0-22⅓43302372.48
Ty.Rogers2⅔00012294.50
Littell1⅓11144465.04
Brebbia1⅓00010182.39
McGee1⅔42210307.17
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell, W, 1-56⅔3112111084.66
Martinez, S, 3-33⅔22223413.73

Inherited runners-scored – Littell 1-0, Brebbia 2-0. WP – McGee, Snell.

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 3:16. A – 42,861 (40,209).

Houston 8, Oakland 3
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b401011.279
Díaz lf512002.231
Alvarez dh421112.311
Bregman 3b522200.242
Tucker rf401111.262
Gurriel 1b503100.233
Meyers cf512003.313
Dubón ss511001.203
Maldonado c411303.162
Totals418148313
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Machín 3b400002.143
Laureano cf401000.246
Brown 1b400000.214
Murphy c411001.225
Bethancourt dh411001.249
Andrus ss311200.232
Piscotty rf200100.194
Kemp lf300000.208
Allen 2b200010.216
Totals3034314
Houston0003302008140
Oakland020000100341

E – Snead (1). LOB – Houston 9, Oakland 2. 2B – Díaz (5), Alvarez (11), Gurriel (24), Bregman (18), Altuve (16), Murphy (18). HR – Alvarez (26), off Blackburn; Maldonado (8), off Blackburn; Andrus (6), off Urquidy. RBIs – Alvarez (60), Maldonado 3 (21), Tucker (58), Gurriel (25), Andrus 2 (22), Piscotty (7). SF – Piscotty.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 5 (Dubón 2, Meyers, Maldonado, Díaz); Oakland 1 (Kemp). RISP – Houston 7 for 15; Oakland 0 for 3.

GIDP – Bregman, Brown.

DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, Dubón, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Andrus, Allen, Brown).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urquidy, W, 8-38⅔43312984.08
S.Martinez1⅔0000290.79
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn, L, 6-44⅔76616863.36
Moll2⅔20001202.10
Selman1⅔32212334.91
Snead2⅔20014406.35

Inherited runners-scored – Moll 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Ben May; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 2:57. A – 6,012 (46,847).

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1 (10)
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Y.Díaz 3b511002.293
Franco ss401010.261
Choi 1b401102.282
Ramírez dh301010.314
Arozarena lf400000.255
Kiermaier cf300010.228
Paredes 2b300012.248
Pinto c300003.196
a-Mejía ph-c100000.221
Lowe rf401002.182
Totals34151411
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b400002.216
Drury 1b-3b411102.269
Pham lf300011.249
Farmer ss300001.268
Solano dh400001.231
Reynolds 3b100021.245
b-Moustakas ph-1b100001.209
1-Kolozsvary pr010000.091
Senzel cf302001.258
Almora Jr. rf300012.239
Papierski c301000.161
c-Naquin ph000000.255
Totals29241412
Tampa Bay0010000000150
Cincinnati0010000001240

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Pinto in the 9th. b-struck out for Reynolds in the 9th. c-pinch hit for Papierski in the 10th.

1-ran for Moustakas in the 10th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Y.Díaz (15), Senzel (6). HR – Drury (18), off McClanahan. RBIs – Choi (38), Drury (48). SB – Kiermaier (6). S – Senzel.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Mejía); Cincinnati 3 (Papierski, Almora Jr. 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 7; Cincinnati 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Franco. LIDP – Franco. GIDP – India, Solano.

DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Paredes, Choi; Y.Díaz, Paredes, Choi); Cincinnati 1 (Farmer).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan6⅔31128951.73
Poche1⅔10011292.08
Thompson1⅔00002184.94
Adam1⅔00001121.35
Wisler, L, 2-301010112.65
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo7⅔411181082.92
A.Díaz1⅔00013232.32
Strickland1⅔00020205.16
Kuhnel, W, 1-11⅔10000116.38

HBP – Adam (Farmer).

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 3:18. A – 26,529 (42,319).

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Villar 3b511002.238
Trout cf513301.271
Ohtani dh513100.262
Ward rf401012.302
Walsh 1b401000.247
Stefanic 2b300000.286
Velazquez ss100001.164
Rengifo ss-2b401001.241
Stassi c311010.210
Marsh lf401002.226
Totals38412429
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf522102.265
Mancini dh502101.282
Mountcastle 1b401101.278
Hays lf411002.264
Santander rf200021.237
Urías 2b-ss401100.237
Nevin 3b300002.181
b-Araúz ph100001.118
Chirinos c301002.164
Odor 2b111000.205
Mateo ss200000.192
a-Rutschman ph-c211101.218
Totals365105213
Los Angeles0030000014120
Baltimore0000001135101

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Mateo in the 7th. b-struck out for Nevin in the 9th.

E – Chirinos (1). LOB – Los Angeles 9, Baltimore 7. 2B – Mullins (23), Rutschman (13). HR – Trout (24), off Wells; Ohtani (19), off Tate. RBIs – Trout 3 (51), Ohtani (54), Urías (21), Mountcastle (43), Rutschman (12), Mullins (36), Mancini (34). SB – Trout (1), Mountcastle (4), Odor 2 (3). CS – Ohtani (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Villar, Rengifo, Stefanic 2, Marsh); Baltimore 2 (Santander, Rutschman). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 9; Baltimore 5 for 10.

Runners moved up – Walsh, Mancini.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers6⅔20017914.22
Quijada, H, 21⅔21113282.63
Tepera, H, 151⅔21102204.19
Iglesias, L, 2-5, BS, 15-1843301334.50
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells4⅔63323813.28
Baker1⅔20001214.37
Akin110003242.31
Sulser1⅓20002244.15
Tate, W, 1-31⅔11100102.68

Inherited runners-scored – Sulser 1-0. WP – Iglesias.

Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 3:30. A – 27,814 (45,971).

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 2
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle 3b400100.277
Berti 2b411000.257
Cooper 1b411201.307
Aguilar dh411000.246
Sánchez cf400002.211
García rf402000.229
2-Hamilton pr-lf010000.000
De La Cruz lf-rf313110.231
Rojas ss402000.257
Stallings c300100.191
Totals34510513
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf511101.277
Marte rf501001.292
Lindor ss511101.240
Alonso 1b400001.274
McNeil 2b301001.317
Canha lf101020.277
Do.Smith dh200010.216
a-Davis ph000010.253
1-Inciarte pr-dh000000.167
Escobar 3b400002.218
Nido c300012.211
Totals3225259
Miami0100100215101
New York001000010250

a-walked for Do.Smith in the 8th.

1-ran for Davis in the 8th. 2-ran for García in the 9th.

E – Rojas (6). LOB – Miami 5, New York 10. 2B – De La Cruz 3 (9), Berti (9), Canha (7), Marte (18), McNeil (19). HR – Cooper (7), off Dr.Smith; Nimmo (8), off López; Lindor (14), off Okert. RBIs – De La Cruz (18), Wendle (14), Cooper 2 (40), Stallings (22), Nimmo (32), Lindor (58). SB – Hamilton (2). SF – Wendle. S – Stallings.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Berti, Wendle, Stallings 2); New York 5 (Nido, Escobar 3, Alonso). RISP – Miami 4 for 11; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Stallings, Rojas 2, Lindor. GIDP – Stallings, Marte.

DP – Miami 1 (Wendle, Berti, Cooper); New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
López, W, 6-45⅔41115932.91
Floro, H, 41⅔00011154.71
Bass, H, 141⅔00002171.56
Okert, H, 121⅔11121262.60
Scott, S, 11-131⅔00010224.24
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, L, 6-66⅓62203993.94
Dr.Smith132200303.06
Rodríguez1⅔11110224.67

Inherited runners-scored – Dr.Smith 1-0. HBP – López (Canha), Okert (McNeil).

Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 3:37. A – 25,208 (41,922).

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf401000.273
Rosario ss401001.274
Ramírez 3b411001.285
Reyes dh411201.212
Giménez 2b200001.295
Miller 1b410000.244
Jones rf302100.667
1-Mercado pr-rf000010.212
Hedges c300002.156
a-Naylor ph101000.279
Maile c000000.184
Straw cf402000.199
Totals3339316
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield 2b413200.242
Benintendi lf401101.318
Witt Jr. ss401000.236
Melendez c400001.218
Dozier 1b401001.263
Pasquantino dh401000.147
3-Olivares pr010000.286
Isbel rf400003.212
Taylor cf412101.270
Rivera 3b301000.219
2-Lopez pr-3b010000.233
Totals35410407
Cleveland010000200391
Kansas City0010000214101

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Hedges in the 9th.

1-ran for Jones in the 7th. 2-ran for Rivera in the 8th. 3-ran for Pasquantino in the 9th.

E – Rosario (8), Isbel (2). LOB – Cleveland 7, Kansas City 6. 2B – Jones (1), Ramírez (28), Pasquantino (1). HR – Reyes (8), off Singer; Merrifield (5), off Morgan. RBIs – Jones (1), Reyes 2 (24), Benintendi (34), Merrifield 2 (36), Taylor (24). SB – Witt Jr. (13). S – Kwan.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Hedges, Reyes, Kwan 2); Kansas City 3 (Melendez 2, Dozier). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 8; Kansas City 2 for 6.

LIDP – Kwan. GIDP – Rosario.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Witt Jr., Dozier; Dozier).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale7⅔61106916.28
Morgan, BS, 0-41⅔22200203.05
Hentges, L, 2-121101133.60
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer7⅔633051004.25
Payamps1⅔20001252.86
Barlow, W, 3-21⅔10010282.33

HBP – Singer (Giménez), Barlow (Giménez).

Umpires – Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T – 2:44. A – 19,611 (37,903).

N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 5
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b522011.265
Judge dh500013.282
Carpenter lf423201.305
1-Kiner-Falefa pr-ss010110.272
Torres 2b613201.269
Donaldson 3b421310.231
Hicks cf322020.240
Trevino c522001.255
Gonzalez ss-lf300111.250
Gallo rf501200.166
Totals4012141178
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Refsnyder cf-rf524001.339
Devers 3b300002.327
Cordero rf-1b200001.251
Martinez dh413010.314
Bogaerts ss400101.306
Vázquez c503201.296
Verdugo lf400012.253
Story 2b511102.224
Arroyo rf-3b401001.224
Duran cf100001.305
Dalbec 1b-3b311112.210
Totals405135314
New York41220011112140
Boston2002010005131

1-ran for Carpenter in the 8th.

E – Vázquez (4). LOB – New York 10, Boston 12. 2B – Hicks (5), Carpenter (3), Trevino (5), Torres (16), Vázquez (16), Refsnyder (5). HR – Donaldson (9), off Seabold; Carpenter (9), off Feliz; Story (15), off Cortes; Dalbec (6), off Cortes. RBIs – Torres 2 (37), Donaldson 3 (32), Carpenter 2 (20), Gallo 2 (21), Gonzalez (10), Kiner-Falefa (20), Vázquez 2 (33), Story (55), Dalbec (19), Bogaerts (35). SB – Hicks (9), Gonzalez (2). S – Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 7 (Donaldson, Hicks, Gonzalez 2, Torres 2, LeMahieu); Boston 6 (Vázquez 2, Verdugo, Story 2, Devers). RISP – New York 4 for 16; Boston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Judge, Trevino, Bogaerts.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes384424732.74
Castro, W, 5-01⅓10003283.33
Abreu31101212.79
Luetge, S, 1-13⅓10016492.70
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Seabold, L, 0-22977227111.91
Feliz3⅓12124612.70
Davis2⅔32201372.55
Bradley Jr.1⅔11131309.00

Inherited runners-scored – Castro 2-0, Luetge 2-0, Feliz 1-0. HBP – Seabold (Carpenter), Castro (Bogaerts). WP – Abreu.

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 3:51. A – 36,841 (37,755).

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf400014.240
Báez ss502201.215
Cabrera dh400002.304
Haase c412000.241
Grossman lf400001.204
Schoop 2b411001.210
Torkelson 1b220020.195
Candelario 3b422301.191
W.Castro rf411101.259
Totals35786311
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss412000.316
Pollock lf411011.239
Robert cf512201.291
Abreu 1b512002.292
E.Jiménez dh411102.224
Engel rf300001.233
a-Sheets ph-rf101100.230
Zavala c301112.345
García 2b300001.199
b-Vaughn ph100001.296
Moncada 3b000000.184
Harrison 3b-2b401000.244
Totals375115211
Detroit000002410780
Chicago2000000305111

a-singled for Engel in the 8th. b-struck out for García in the 8th.

E – Robert (1). LOB – Detroit 4, Chicago 8. 2B – Báez (14), Abreu (22), Harrison (10). HR – Candelario (6), off Giolito; Robert (10), off Skubal. RBIs – Candelario 3 (22), W.Castro (15), Báez 2 (31), Robert 2 (45), E.Jiménez (11), Sheets (18), Zavala (12). SB – W.Castro (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Cabrera 2, Candelario); Chicago 4 (Engel, Vaughn, Abreu, Anderson). RISP – Detroit 3 for 5; Chicago 3 for 9.

GIDP – Schoop.

DP – Chicago 1 (Anderson, García, Abreu).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Skubal, W, 6-76⅔62217913.99
J.Jiménez1⅔0000283.06
Foley23310173.72
Alexander, H, 120001134.50
Fulmer, S, 2-41⅔10001121.97
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, L, 5-5655528945.05
Kelly21110169.95
Foster1⅔11002125.03
López1⅔00001133.08

Inherited runners-scored – Alexander 2-2, Kelly 2-2. HBP – Fulmer (Anderson).

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 2:56. A – 29,215 (40,615).

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b300010.247
Reynolds cf413000.263
Chavis 1b300002.238
d-Gamel ph100001.258
Perez c000000.154
Tsutsugo dh400000.180
Castillo rf321210.200
Suwinski lf300012.212
Newman 2b401000.250
Cruz ss400003.191
Delay c200000.111
c-Vogelbach ph-1b101110.245
Totals3236348
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf400002.248
Adames ss411102.208
Tellez 1b400000.234
McCutchen cf-rf312011.254
Wong 2b422102.242
Urías 3b201021.227
Narváez c100010.256
a-Caratini ph-c200001.241
Hiura dh302111.235
Peterson rf201100.250
b-Davis ph-cf000010.189
Totals29494610
Pittsburgh000200001360
Milwaukee01020010x490

a-struck out for Narváez in the 6th. b-walked for Peterson in the 6th. c-walked for Delay in the 8th. d-struck out for Chavis in the 8th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B – Reynolds (11). 3B – Wong (4). HR – Castillo (10), off Ashby; Adames (17), off De Los Santos. RBIs – Castillo 2 (23), Vogelbach (29), Hiura (17), Wong (22), Peterson (28), Adames (46). SB – Wong (10), McCutchen (6). CS – McCutchen (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Tsutsugo, Newman); Milwaukee 3 (Adames 2, Urías). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 9; Milwaukee 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Narváez. GIDP – Caratini, Peterson.

DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Cruz, Chavis; Cruz, Vogelbach).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brubaker, L, 2-85⅔533561004.34
Bañuelos1⅔100122333.75
De Los Santos2⅔31102313.07
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashby, W, 2-65⅔32223724.52
Gott, H, 91⅔00001173.86
Milner, H, 41⅔00001112.25
Williams, H, 221⅔10011221.93
Hader, S, 26-271⅔21112241.88

WP – Ashby, Hader.

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T – 3:01. A – 29,471 (41,900).

Atlanta 12, Washington 2
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández 2b300010.246
Soto rf312210.239
Bell 1b400000.306
Cruz dh300011.236
García ss400002.316
Ruiz c401001.256
Hernandez lf301001.273
Franco 3b300001.238
Thomas cf311001.218
Totals3025237
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf512301.275
Heredia rf000000.121
Swanson ss503101.302
Olson 1b422111.258
Riley 3b511001.275
Ozuna dh401210.229
Rosario lf510000.100
Contreras c321110.266
Arcia 2b321011.250
Harris II cf434400.310
Totals3812151245
Washington002000000250
Atlanta15110004x12150

LOB – Washington 4, Atlanta 6. 2B – Ruiz (15), Harris II (8), Olson (33), Riley (21). HR – Soto (16), off Morton; Olson (13), off Fedde; Acuña Jr. (8), off Fedde; Contreras (11), off Fedde; Harris II (7), off Ramírez. RBIs – Soto 2 (36), Olson (49), Harris II 4 (24), Acuña Jr. 3 (22), Contreras (22), Swanson (50), Ozuna 2 (37). SB – Rosario (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 2 (Franco, Hernandez); Atlanta 4 (Riley 2, Ozuna 2). RISP – Washington 0 for 2; Atlanta 4 for 8.

GIDP – Bell, Acuña Jr..

DP – Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Bell); Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Swanson, Olson).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fedde, L, 5-63⅔88831755.01
Weems2⅔00003255.91
Ramírez2⅓52201414.70
Escobar222101227.00
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton, W, 5-37⅔422371054.21
McHugh1⅔10000133.50
Stephens1⅔00000172.93

Inherited runners-scored – Weems 2-0. WP – Fedde.

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T – 2:51. A – 41,725 (41,084).

Texas 6, Minnesota 5
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b411010.352
Correa ss511201.285
Buxton cf410002.214
Kepler rf503100.238
Polanco 2b501002.243
Kirilloff dh300001.255
a-Garlick ph-dh100000.282
Gordon lf312001.274
b-Miranda ph100000.241
Celestino lf000000.281
Urshela 3b400001.262
Jeffers c413201.204
Totals39511519
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Smith 3b411101.236
Semien 2b400000.235
Seager ss312310.237
García rf403000.252
Lowe 1b411002.284
Heim c411002.257
Calhoun lf310011.230
Garver dh210110.210
Taveras cf200101.273
Totals3068637
Minnesota2010020005110
Texas00006000x683

a-flied out for Kirilloff in the 7th. b-flied out for Gordon in the 7th.

E – Lowe (6), Seager (11), Heim (3). LOB – Minnesota 9, Texas 5. 2B – Gordon 2 (9), Arraez (15). 3B – García (4). HR – Correa (10), off J.Gray; Jeffers (6), off J.Gray; Seager (17), off Thielbar. RBIs – Correa 2 (31), Kepler (37), Jeffers 2 (23), Garver (23), Taveras (6), Smith (2), Seager 3 (42). SF – Taveras.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 5 (Miranda, Correa, Gordon, Buxton 2); Texas 2 (Lowe 2). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 13; Texas 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Kirilloff. GIDP – Polanco, Lowe.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Correa, Arraez); Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
S.Gray, L, 4-2445520823.03
Thielbar21101135.52
Cotton2⅔20014422.73
Pagán1⅔00002105.16
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
J.Gray, W, 5-45⅓95318984.03
Richards, H, 200000173.00
Burke, H, 41⅔10000121.06
Santana, H, 141⅔10000142.18
Martin, S, 1-21⅔00001103.12

Inherited runners-scored – Thielbar 2-2, Burke 1-0. HBP – S.Gray (Garver), Richards (Buxton). WP – J.Gray.

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, James Hoye; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T – 3:22. A – 30,392 (40,300).

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf400001.221
Hoskins 1b401002.252
Castellanos rf401000.251
1-Vierling pr-rf000000.248
Hall dh400000.257
Realmuto c300000.239
Gregorius ss300000.247
Stott 2b300000.176
Bohm 3b322200.269
Herrera cf301000.240
Totals3125203
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan lf400000.285
Yepez 1b400001.268
Goldschmidt dh402001.344
Arenado 3b402000.295
Gorman 2b201010.261
a-Pujols ph100000.198
Carlson cf401002.256
Edman ss400001.258
Capel rf300000.176
Knizner c300000.173
Totals3306015
Philadelphia000001010250
St. Louis000000000060

a-flied out for Gorman in the 9th.

1-ran for Castellanos in the 9th.

LOB – Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 7. HR – Bohm 2 (6), off Wainwright. RBIs – Bohm 2 (32).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 0; St. Louis 3 (Carlson, Edman, Gorman). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 0; St. Louis 0 for 3.

GIDP – Castellanos.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Gorman, Yepez).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, W, 8-47⅔50015972.46
Domínguez, H, 121⅔10000111.69
Hand, S, 4-51⅔0000082.33
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright, L, 6-79⅔522031033.15

Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, John Tumpane; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Bacon.

T – 2:23. A – 41,100 (45,494).

Colorado 6, Arizona 5
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh500004.262
Bryant lf423210.301
Rodgers 2b411111.258
Cron 1b201100.295
1-Joe pr-1b100010.268
McMahon 3b400102.238
Iglesias ss312000.297
Hampson ss100001.225
Grichuk rf400001.248
Daza cf311110.304
Serven c411000.284
Totals3569649
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 3b312310.275
Thomas cf301000.246
b-Marte ph101000.268
Luplow rf100000.168
Peralta lf400001.245
Walker 1b201020.213
Varsho rf-cf400002.238
Hummel dh400002.176
Perdomo ss332011.202
Alcántara 2b411201.163
Herrera c100010.209
a-C.Kelly ph-c201001.161
2-Kennedy pr000000.204
Totals3259558
Colorado100121100691
Arizona120100001590

a-struck out for Herrera in the 7th. b-singled for Thomas in the 7th.

1-ran for Cron in the 5th. 2-ran for C.Kelly in the 9th.

E – Serven (4). LOB – Colorado 7, Arizona 6. 2B – Cron (19), Serven (2), Iglesias (18), Bryant (7), Rojas (11). HR – Bryant (2), off Gallen; Bryant (3), off Nelson; Rojas (5), off Kuhl; Alcántara (2), off Kuhl. RBIs – Bryant 2 (9), McMahon (40), Rodgers (42), Cron (66), Daza (18), Rojas 3 (23), Alcántara 2 (12). SB – Rojas (7). CS – Thomas (1), Iglesias (3). S – Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (McMahon 2, Joe, Iglesias); Arizona 3 (Thomas 2, Luplow). RISP – Colorado 0 for 8; Arizona 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – McMahon, Grichuk, Alcántara. GIDP – Serven, Peralta, Varsho.

DP – Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Hampson, Joe; Hampson, Rodgers, Joe); Arizona 2 (Herrera, Perdomo, Herrera; Perdomo, Alcántara, Walker).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kuhl, W, 6-55⅔64434874.02
Stephenson, H, 41⅔0000176.08
Gilbreath, H, 31⅔10011133.55
Bird, H, 21⅔00011121.69
Colomé, S, 4-51⅔21101232.81
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen5⅔64437863.62
Poppen, L, 1-211100123.91
Nelson1⅔11110212.00
Middleton1⅓00001192.45
Weaver1⅔100011910.32

Inherited runners-scored – Nelson 1-0, Middleton 1-0. HBP – Gallen (Cron). WP – Kuhl, Colomé.

Umpires – Home, Brock Ballou; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 3:28. A – 15,524 (48,686).

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 3 (10)
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel 2b411002.272
Happ lf401201.281
Wisdom 3b301001.230
Suzuki rf400000.250
Hoerner ss411100.300
Gomes c400000.211
Higgins 1b300000.286
Rivas 1b100000.236
Velazquez cf400000.239
Bote dh211001.217
a-Ortega ph-dh100000.260
Totals3435305
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf400102.272
T.Turner ss510002.300
Freeman 1b411010.297
Smith c402111.257
Muncy 2b-3b300011.162
J.Turner 3b401001.246
1-McKinstry pr-2b010000.143
Lamb dh211111.267
Bellinger cf400002.208
Lux lf301011.296
Totals33463511
Chicago0000120000351
Los Angeles0000011011460

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Bote in the 8th.

1-ran for J.Turner in the 9th.

E – Suzuki (2). LOB – Chicago 3, Los Angeles 10. 2B – Happ (22), Freeman (26). 3B – Lux (4). HR – Hoerner (5), off Anderson; Lamb (1), off Martin. RBIs – Hoerner (25), Happ 2 (40), Lamb (2), Betts (46), Smith (39). SB – Bellinger (11). SF – Betts. S – Wisdom.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Velazquez); Los Angeles 6 (Betts, T.Turner 2, Lux 2, Muncy). RISP – Chicago 1 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Rivas.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
K.Thompson521018963.16
Martin, H, 51⅔21102143.62
Effross, H, 110000042.95
Givens, H, 51⅔00011203.15
Robertson, BS, 12-171⅔11120262.10
Wick, L, 1-41101064.63
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson7⅔53304943.15
Almonte1⅔0000051.59
Ferguson1⅔0000170.00
Phillips, W, 3-31⅔0000081.60

Inherited runners-scored – Martin 1-0, Effross 1-0. IBB – off Wick (Freeman). HBP – K.Thompson (Lamb). WP – Anderson.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jose Navas.

T – 3:01. A – 44,158 (56,000).

