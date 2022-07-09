Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, July 8, 2022
San Diego 6, San Francisco 3
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|b-Pederson ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Mercedes lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Ruf dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|c-Yastrzemski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Villar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.188
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.155
|d-Belt ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.208
|Wade Jr. rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|4
|14
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Cronenworth 2b-1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.315
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|1-Abrams pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Azocar rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.193
|Batten lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|a-Mazara ph-lf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.303
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|7
|8
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|002
|3
|5
|0
|San Diego
|300
|001
|02x
|6
|9
|1
a-singled for Batten in the 6th. b-walked for Slater in the 8th. c-struck out for Estrada in the 9th. d-homered for Bart in the 9th.
1-ran for Hosmer in the 8th.
E – Kim (4). LOB – San Francisco 6, San Diego 10. 2B – Cronenworth (21). HR – Villar (1), off Snell; Belt (6), off Martinez; Machado (14), off Long. RBIs – Villar (2), Belt 2 (15), Machado 3 (50), Mazara 2 (15), Cronenworth (44).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 2 (Crawford 2); San Diego 5 (Voit 4, Kim). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 3; San Diego 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Grisham. GIDP – Flores.
DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Long, L, 0-2
|2⅓
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|37
|2.48
|Ty.Rogers
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|4.50
|Littell
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|46
|5.04
|Brebbia
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.39
|McGee
|1⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|30
|7.17
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 1-5
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|11
|108
|4.66
|Martinez, S, 3-3
|3⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|41
|3.73
Inherited runners-scored – Littell 1-0, Brebbia 2-0. WP – McGee, Snell.
Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 3:16. A – 42,861 (40,209).
Houston 8, Oakland 3
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Díaz lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Alvarez dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.311
|Bregman 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.262
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Meyers cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.313
|Dubón ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.162
|Totals
|41
|8
|14
|8
|3
|13
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Bethancourt dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.232
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.194
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Allen 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|1
|4
|Houston
|000
|330
|200
|8
|14
|0
|Oakland
|020
|000
|100
|3
|4
|1
E – Snead (1). LOB – Houston 9, Oakland 2. 2B – Díaz (5), Alvarez (11), Gurriel (24), Bregman (18), Altuve (16), Murphy (18). HR – Alvarez (26), off Blackburn; Maldonado (8), off Blackburn; Andrus (6), off Urquidy. RBIs – Alvarez (60), Maldonado 3 (21), Tucker (58), Gurriel (25), Andrus 2 (22), Piscotty (7). SF – Piscotty.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 5 (Dubón 2, Meyers, Maldonado, Díaz); Oakland 1 (Kemp). RISP – Houston 7 for 15; Oakland 0 for 3.
GIDP – Bregman, Brown.
DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, Dubón, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Andrus, Allen, Brown).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, W, 8-3
|8⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|98
|4.08
|S.Martinez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.79
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn, L, 6-4
|4⅔
|7
|6
|6
|1
|6
|86
|3.36
|Moll
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.10
|Selman
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|33
|4.91
|Snead
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|40
|6.35
Inherited runners-scored – Moll 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Ben May; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 2:57. A – 6,012 (46,847).
Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1 (10)
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Y.Díaz 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Paredes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.196
|a-Mejía ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Lowe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Totals
|34
|1
|5
|1
|4
|11
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Drury 1b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Solano dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Reynolds 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.245
|b-Moustakas ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|1-Kolozsvary pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Almora Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Papierski c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|c-Naquin ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|1
|4
|12
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Cincinnati
|001
|000
|000
|1
|2
|4
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Pinto in the 9th. b-struck out for Reynolds in the 9th. c-pinch hit for Papierski in the 10th.
1-ran for Moustakas in the 10th.
LOB – Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Y.Díaz (15), Senzel (6). HR – Drury (18), off McClanahan. RBIs – Choi (38), Drury (48). SB – Kiermaier (6). S – Senzel.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Mejía); Cincinnati 3 (Papierski, Almora Jr. 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 7; Cincinnati 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Franco. LIDP – Franco. GIDP – India, Solano.
DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Paredes, Choi; Y.Díaz, Paredes, Choi); Cincinnati 1 (Farmer).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|95
|1.73
|Poche
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|2.08
|Thompson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.94
|Adam
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.35
|Wisler, L, 2-3
|⅓
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.65
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|108
|2.92
|A.Díaz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|2.32
|Strickland
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|20
|5.16
|Kuhnel, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.38
HBP – Adam (Farmer).
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 3:18. A – 26,529 (42,319).
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.271
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.302
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Stefanic 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Rengifo ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Marsh lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Totals
|38
|4
|12
|4
|2
|9
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|Mancini dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Santander rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.237
|Urías 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Nevin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|b-Araúz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.164
|Odor 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|a-Rutschman ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|2
|13
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|001
|4
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|113
|5
|10
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Mateo in the 7th. b-struck out for Nevin in the 9th.
E – Chirinos (1). LOB – Los Angeles 9, Baltimore 7. 2B – Mullins (23), Rutschman (13). HR – Trout (24), off Wells; Ohtani (19), off Tate. RBIs – Trout 3 (51), Ohtani (54), Urías (21), Mountcastle (43), Rutschman (12), Mullins (36), Mancini (34). SB – Trout (1), Mountcastle (4), Odor 2 (3). CS – Ohtani (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Villar, Rengifo, Stefanic 2, Marsh); Baltimore 2 (Santander, Rutschman). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 9; Baltimore 5 for 10.
Runners moved up – Walsh, Mancini.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|91
|4.22
|Quijada, H, 2
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|28
|2.63
|Tepera, H, 15
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|4.19
|Iglesias, L, 2-5, BS, 15-18
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|33
|4.50
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells
|4⅔
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|81
|3.28
|Baker
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|4.37
|Akin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|2.31
|Sulser
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|4.15
|Tate, W, 1-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2.68
Inherited runners-scored – Sulser 1-0. WP – Iglesias.
Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 3:30. A – 27,814 (45,971).
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 2
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Berti 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.307
|Aguilar dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|García rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|2-Hamilton pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|De La Cruz lf-rf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.191
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|1
|3
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Marte rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Canha lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.277
|Do.Smith dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|a-Davis ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|1-Inciarte pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|5
|9
|Miami
|010
|010
|021
|5
|10
|1
|New York
|001
|000
|010
|2
|5
|0
a-walked for Do.Smith in the 8th.
1-ran for Davis in the 8th. 2-ran for García in the 9th.
E – Rojas (6). LOB – Miami 5, New York 10. 2B – De La Cruz 3 (9), Berti (9), Canha (7), Marte (18), McNeil (19). HR – Cooper (7), off Dr.Smith; Nimmo (8), off López; Lindor (14), off Okert. RBIs – De La Cruz (18), Wendle (14), Cooper 2 (40), Stallings (22), Nimmo (32), Lindor (58). SB – Hamilton (2). SF – Wendle. S – Stallings.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Berti, Wendle, Stallings 2); New York 5 (Nido, Escobar 3, Alonso). RISP – Miami 4 for 11; New York 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Stallings, Rojas 2, Lindor. GIDP – Stallings, Marte.
DP – Miami 1 (Wendle, Berti, Cooper); New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, W, 6-4
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|93
|2.91
|Floro, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.71
|Bass, H, 14
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.56
|Okert, H, 12
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|26
|2.60
|Scott, S, 11-13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|4.24
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, L, 6-6
|6⅓
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|99
|3.94
|Dr.Smith
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|30
|3.06
|Rodríguez
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|4.67
Inherited runners-scored – Dr.Smith 1-0. HBP – López (Canha), Okert (McNeil).
Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 3:37. A – 25,208 (41,922).
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.212
|Giménez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Miller 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.667
|1-Mercado pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|a-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|1
|6
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.318
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|3-Olivares pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Isbel rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|2-Lopez pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|0
|7
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|200
|3
|9
|1
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|021
|4
|10
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Hedges in the 9th.
1-ran for Jones in the 7th. 2-ran for Rivera in the 8th. 3-ran for Pasquantino in the 9th.
E – Rosario (8), Isbel (2). LOB – Cleveland 7, Kansas City 6. 2B – Jones (1), Ramírez (28), Pasquantino (1). HR – Reyes (8), off Singer; Merrifield (5), off Morgan. RBIs – Jones (1), Reyes 2 (24), Benintendi (34), Merrifield 2 (36), Taylor (24). SB – Witt Jr. (13). S – Kwan.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Hedges, Reyes, Kwan 2); Kansas City 3 (Melendez 2, Dozier). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 8; Kansas City 2 for 6.
LIDP – Kwan. GIDP – Rosario.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Witt Jr., Dozier; Dozier).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale
|7⅔
|6
|1
|1
|0
|6
|91
|6.28
|Morgan, BS, 0-4
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|3.05
|Hentges, L, 2-1
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.60
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|7⅔
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|100
|4.25
|Payamps
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|2.86
|Barlow, W, 3-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|2.33
HBP – Singer (Giménez), Barlow (Giménez).
Umpires – Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T – 2:44. A – 19,611 (37,903).
N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 5
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Judge dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.282
|Carpenter lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.305
|1-Kiner-Falefa pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Torres 2b
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.269
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.231
|Hicks cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.240
|Trevino c
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Gonzalez ss-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Gallo rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.166
|Totals
|40
|12
|14
|11
|7
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Refsnyder cf-rf
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.339
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.327
|Cordero rf-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Vázquez c
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.296
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Story 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Arroyo rf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Duran cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Dalbec 1b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.210
|Totals
|40
|5
|13
|5
|3
|14
|New York
|412
|200
|111
|12
|14
|0
|Boston
|200
|201
|000
|5
|13
|1
1-ran for Carpenter in the 8th.
E – Vázquez (4). LOB – New York 10, Boston 12. 2B – Hicks (5), Carpenter (3), Trevino (5), Torres (16), Vázquez (16), Refsnyder (5). HR – Donaldson (9), off Seabold; Carpenter (9), off Feliz; Story (15), off Cortes; Dalbec (6), off Cortes. RBIs – Torres 2 (37), Donaldson 3 (32), Carpenter 2 (20), Gallo 2 (21), Gonzalez (10), Kiner-Falefa (20), Vázquez 2 (33), Story (55), Dalbec (19), Bogaerts (35). SB – Hicks (9), Gonzalez (2). S – Gonzalez.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 7 (Donaldson, Hicks, Gonzalez 2, Torres 2, LeMahieu); Boston 6 (Vázquez 2, Verdugo, Story 2, Devers). RISP – New York 4 for 16; Boston 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Judge, Trevino, Bogaerts.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes
|3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|4
|73
|2.74
|Castro, W, 5-0
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|3.33
|Abreu
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|2.79
|Luetge, S, 1-1
|3⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|49
|2.70
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Seabold, L, 0-2
|2
|9
|7
|7
|2
|2
|71
|11.91
|Feliz
|3⅓
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|61
|2.70
|Davis
|2⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|37
|2.55
|Bradley Jr.
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|30
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Castro 2-0, Luetge 2-0, Feliz 1-0. HBP – Seabold (Carpenter), Castro (Bogaerts). WP – Abreu.
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T – 3:51. A – 36,841 (37,755).
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.240
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.215
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Haase c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Torkelson 1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.195
|Candelario 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.191
|W.Castro rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|6
|3
|11
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Robert cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.291
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|E.Jiménez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Engel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|a-Sheets ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.345
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|b-Vaughn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Moncada 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Harrison 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|2
|11
|Detroit
|000
|002
|410
|7
|8
|0
|Chicago
|200
|000
|030
|5
|11
|1
a-singled for Engel in the 8th. b-struck out for García in the 8th.
E – Robert (1). LOB – Detroit 4, Chicago 8. 2B – Báez (14), Abreu (22), Harrison (10). HR – Candelario (6), off Giolito; Robert (10), off Skubal. RBIs – Candelario 3 (22), W.Castro (15), Báez 2 (31), Robert 2 (45), E.Jiménez (11), Sheets (18), Zavala (12). SB – W.Castro (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Cabrera 2, Candelario); Chicago 4 (Engel, Vaughn, Abreu, Anderson). RISP – Detroit 3 for 5; Chicago 3 for 9.
GIDP – Schoop.
DP – Chicago 1 (Anderson, García, Abreu).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, W, 6-7
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|7
|91
|3.99
|J.Jiménez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|3.06
|Foley
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|17
|3.72
|Alexander, H, 1
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.50
|Fulmer, S, 2-4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.97
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 5-5
|6
|5
|5
|5
|2
|8
|94
|5.05
|Kelly
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|9.95
|Foster
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.03
|López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.08
Inherited runners-scored – Alexander 2-2, Kelly 2-2. HBP – Fulmer (Anderson).
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Chris Segal.
T – 2:56. A – 29,215 (40,615).
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Reynolds cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Chavis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|d-Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Castillo rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.200
|Suwinski lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.191
|Delay c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|c-Vogelbach ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|4
|8
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.208
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|McCutchen cf-rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Wong 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Urías 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.227
|Narváez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|a-Caratini ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Hiura dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|Peterson rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Davis ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|Totals
|29
|4
|9
|4
|6
|10
|Pittsburgh
|000
|200
|001
|3
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|010
|200
|10x
|4
|9
|0
a-struck out for Narváez in the 6th. b-walked for Peterson in the 6th. c-walked for Delay in the 8th. d-struck out for Chavis in the 8th.
LOB – Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B – Reynolds (11). 3B – Wong (4). HR – Castillo (10), off Ashby; Adames (17), off De Los Santos. RBIs – Castillo 2 (23), Vogelbach (29), Hiura (17), Wong (22), Peterson (28), Adames (46). SB – Wong (10), McCutchen (6). CS – McCutchen (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Tsutsugo, Newman); Milwaukee 3 (Adames 2, Urías). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 9; Milwaukee 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Narváez. GIDP – Caratini, Peterson.
DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Cruz, Chavis; Cruz, Vogelbach).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker, L, 2-8
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|5
|6
|100
|4.34
|Bañuelos
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|33.75
|De Los Santos
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|31
|3.07
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashby, W, 2-6
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|72
|4.52
|Gott, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.86
|Milner, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.25
|Williams, H, 22
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1.93
|Hader, S, 26-27
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|1.88
WP – Ashby, Hader.
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T – 3:01. A – 29,471 (41,900).
Atlanta 12, Washington 2
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.239
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|García ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|3
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.275
|Heredia rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.121
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.229
|Rosario lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Contreras c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.266
|Arcia 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Harris II cf
|4
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.310
|Totals
|38
|12
|15
|12
|4
|5
|Washington
|002
|000
|000
|2
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|151
|100
|04x
|12
|15
|0
LOB – Washington 4, Atlanta 6. 2B – Ruiz (15), Harris II (8), Olson (33), Riley (21). HR – Soto (16), off Morton; Olson (13), off Fedde; Acuña Jr. (8), off Fedde; Contreras (11), off Fedde; Harris II (7), off Ramírez. RBIs – Soto 2 (36), Olson (49), Harris II 4 (24), Acuña Jr. 3 (22), Contreras (22), Swanson (50), Ozuna 2 (37). SB – Rosario (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 2 (Franco, Hernandez); Atlanta 4 (Riley 2, Ozuna 2). RISP – Washington 0 for 2; Atlanta 4 for 8.
GIDP – Bell, Acuña Jr..
DP – Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Bell); Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Swanson, Olson).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, L, 5-6
|3⅔
|8
|8
|8
|3
|1
|75
|5.01
|Weems
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|5.91
|Ramírez
|2⅓
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|41
|4.70
|Escobar
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|27.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 5-3
|7⅔
|4
|2
|2
|3
|7
|105
|4.21
|McHugh
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.50
|Stephens
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.93
Inherited runners-scored – Weems 2-0. WP – Fedde.
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T – 2:51. A – 41,725 (41,084).
Texas 6, Minnesota 5
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.352
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.285
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Kepler rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Polanco 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Kirilloff dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|a-Garlick ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|b-Miranda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Celestino lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Jeffers c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.204
|Totals
|39
|5
|11
|5
|1
|9
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.237
|García rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Heim c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Calhoun lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Garver dh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.210
|Taveras cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|6
|3
|7
|Minnesota
|201
|002
|000
|5
|11
|0
|Texas
|000
|060
|00x
|6
|8
|3
a-flied out for Kirilloff in the 7th. b-flied out for Gordon in the 7th.
E – Lowe (6), Seager (11), Heim (3). LOB – Minnesota 9, Texas 5. 2B – Gordon 2 (9), Arraez (15). 3B – García (4). HR – Correa (10), off J.Gray; Jeffers (6), off J.Gray; Seager (17), off Thielbar. RBIs – Correa 2 (31), Kepler (37), Jeffers 2 (23), Garver (23), Taveras (6), Smith (2), Seager 3 (42). SF – Taveras.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 5 (Miranda, Correa, Gordon, Buxton 2); Texas 2 (Lowe 2). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 13; Texas 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Kirilloff. GIDP – Polanco, Lowe.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Correa, Arraez); Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|S.Gray, L, 4-2
|4
|4
|5
|5
|2
|0
|82
|3.03
|Thielbar
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|5.52
|Cotton
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|42
|2.73
|Pagán
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5.16
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|J.Gray, W, 5-4
|5⅓
|9
|5
|3
|1
|8
|98
|4.03
|Richards, H, 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.00
|Burke, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.06
|Santana, H, 14
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.18
|Martin, S, 1-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.12
Inherited runners-scored – Thielbar 2-2, Burke 1-0. HBP – S.Gray (Garver), Richards (Buxton). WP – J.Gray.
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, James Hoye; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T – 3:22. A – 30,392 (40,300).
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|1-Vierling pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Hall dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Bohm 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|0
|3
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Yepez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Goldschmidt dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.344
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Gorman 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|a-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Capel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|1
|5
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|010
|2
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|0
a-flied out for Gorman in the 9th.
1-ran for Castellanos in the 9th.
LOB – Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 7. HR – Bohm 2 (6), off Wainwright. RBIs – Bohm 2 (32).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 0; St. Louis 3 (Carlson, Edman, Gorman). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 0; St. Louis 0 for 3.
GIDP – Castellanos.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Gorman, Yepez).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 8-4
|7⅔
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|97
|2.46
|Domínguez, H, 12
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.69
|Hand, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.33
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, L, 6-7
|9⅔
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|103
|3.15
Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, John Tumpane; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Bacon.
T – 2:23. A – 41,100 (45,494).
Colorado 6, Arizona 5
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.262
|Bryant lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.301
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Cron 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|1-Joe pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Hampson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Daza cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.304
|Serven c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|4
|9
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.275
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|b-Marte ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Luplow rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.168
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Walker 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.213
|Varsho rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Hummel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Perdomo ss
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|Alcántara 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.163
|Herrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|a-C.Kelly ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|2-Kennedy pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|5
|8
|Colorado
|100
|121
|100
|6
|9
|1
|Arizona
|120
|100
|001
|5
|9
|0
a-struck out for Herrera in the 7th. b-singled for Thomas in the 7th.
1-ran for Cron in the 5th. 2-ran for C.Kelly in the 9th.
E – Serven (4). LOB – Colorado 7, Arizona 6. 2B – Cron (19), Serven (2), Iglesias (18), Bryant (7), Rojas (11). HR – Bryant (2), off Gallen; Bryant (3), off Nelson; Rojas (5), off Kuhl; Alcántara (2), off Kuhl. RBIs – Bryant 2 (9), McMahon (40), Rodgers (42), Cron (66), Daza (18), Rojas 3 (23), Alcántara 2 (12). SB – Rojas (7). CS – Thomas (1), Iglesias (3). S – Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (McMahon 2, Joe, Iglesias); Arizona 3 (Thomas 2, Luplow). RISP – Colorado 0 for 8; Arizona 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – McMahon, Grichuk, Alcántara. GIDP – Serven, Peralta, Varsho.
DP – Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Hampson, Joe; Hampson, Rodgers, Joe); Arizona 2 (Herrera, Perdomo, Herrera; Perdomo, Alcántara, Walker).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, W, 6-5
|5⅔
|6
|4
|4
|3
|4
|87
|4.02
|Stephenson, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.08
|Gilbreath, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.55
|Bird, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|1.69
|Colomé, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|2.81
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|5⅔
|6
|4
|4
|3
|7
|86
|3.62
|Poppen, L, 1-2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.91
|Nelson
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|2.00
|Middleton
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.45
|Weaver
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|10.32
Inherited runners-scored – Nelson 1-0, Middleton 1-0. HBP – Gallen (Cron). WP – Kuhl, Colomé.
Umpires – Home, Brock Ballou; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T – 3:28. A – 15,524 (48,686).
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 3 (10)
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.281
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Higgins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Rivas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Velazquez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Bote dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|a-Ortega ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|34
|3
|5
|3
|0
|5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|T.Turner ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Smith c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Muncy 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.162
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|1-McKinstry pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Lamb dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Lux lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|3
|5
|11
|Chicago
|000
|012
|000
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|101
|1
|4
|6
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Bote in the 8th.
1-ran for J.Turner in the 9th.
E – Suzuki (2). LOB – Chicago 3, Los Angeles 10. 2B – Happ (22), Freeman (26). 3B – Lux (4). HR – Hoerner (5), off Anderson; Lamb (1), off Martin. RBIs – Hoerner (25), Happ 2 (40), Lamb (2), Betts (46), Smith (39). SB – Bellinger (11). SF – Betts. S – Wisdom.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Velazquez); Los Angeles 6 (Betts, T.Turner 2, Lux 2, Muncy). RISP – Chicago 1 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Rivas.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|K.Thompson
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|96
|3.16
|Martin, H, 5
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|3.62
|Effross, H, 11
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.95
|Givens, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.15
|Robertson, BS, 12-17
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|26
|2.10
|Wick, L, 1-4
|⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|4.63
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|7⅔
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|94
|3.15
|Almonte
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.59
|Ferguson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Phillips, W, 3-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.60
Inherited runners-scored – Martin 1-0, Effross 1-0. IBB – off Wick (Freeman). HBP – K.Thompson (Lamb). WP – Anderson.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jose Navas.
T – 3:01. A – 44,158 (56,000).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: