Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, June 17, 2022

San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
González rf-lf311110.303
Yastrzemski cf-rf301011.270
Longoria 3b400002.214
Pederson lf411102.269
Slater cf000000.235
Belt 1b302010.243
Estrada 2b300012.264
La Stella dh201000.246
a-Flores ph-dh200001.239
Crawford ss300002.219
Wynns c200011.294
Totals29262511
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b401000.272
Reynolds cf400002.252
Chavis 1b400002.257
Vogelbach dh200010.212
Castillo ss300001.192
Suwinski lf301000.211
Chang 2b200011.179
Mitchell rf300002.212
Heineman c300000.122
Totals2802028
San Francisco100100000260
Pittsburgh000000000020

a-grounded out for La Stella in the 7th.

LOB – San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 3. 2B – Belt (3). HR – González (3), off Thompson; Pederson (14), off Thompson. RBIs – González (22), Pederson (34). SB – Estrada (9). CS – Estrada (2).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 1 (Longoria); Pittsburgh 1 (Mitchell). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 4; Pittsburgh 0 for 1.

LIDP – Yastrzemski. GIDP – Longoria, Wynns, Suwinski.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Crawford, Belt); Pittsburgh 3 (Chang, Chavis; Hayes, Chang, Chavis; Chavis).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón, W, 6-48⅔20028982.84
Doval, S, 10-121⅔00000112.54
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson, L, 3-54⅓42252834.47
Vieaux110003290.00
De Los Santos1⅔00002202.35
De Jong2⅔10004311.93

Inherited runners-scored – Vieaux 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 2:46. A – 19,075 (38,747).

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3 (Game 1)
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf411013.213
Hoskins 1b500002.248
Harper dh423010.323
Castellanos rf412210.262
Gregorius ss300022.289
Herrera cf500101.264
Bohm 3b513101.261
Stott 2b400002.171
Stubbs c200020.317
Totals36594711
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas lf501100.233
Hernández 2b502001.272
Soto rf400001.220
Cruz dh310012.258
Bell 1b311211.294
Franco 3b401001.254
García ss402001.339
Adams c100011.214
a-Ruiz ph-c200000.257
Robles cf312010.248
Totals3439348
Philadelphia202001000590
Washington001002000391

a-flied out for Adams in the 6th.

E – Adams (1). LOB – Philadelphia 11, Washington 8. 2B – Schwarber (11), Castellanos 2 (17), Bohm (9), Thomas (9). HR – Bell (9), off Suárez. RBIs – Castellanos 2 (35), Herrera (16), Bohm (24), Thomas (27), Bell 2 (41).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 8 (Hoskins 3, Herrera, Bohm, Stott 3); Washington 5 (Thomas, Hernández 3, Ruiz). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 17; Washington 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Herrera, Castellanos, Thomas. GIDP – Franco, Soto.

DP – Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Stott, Hoskins; Stott, Gregorius, Hoskins).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez, W, 5-4563335944.43
Brogdon, H, 31⅓20000182.16
Domínguez, H, 101⅔00002111.80
Hand, S, 2-21⅔10011231.86
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Adon, L, 1-115⅔74416976.97
Lee1⅔11041314.15
Edwards Jr.1⅔00013203.26
Finnegan1⅔00001123.55
Perez1⅔10010204.15

Inherited runners-scored – Brogdon 1-0, Edwards Jr. 2-0. WP – Lee(2).

Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, John Bacon; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 3:32. A – 15,501 (41,339).

Philadelphia 8, Washington 7 (10) (Game 2)
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh-lf331021.215
Hoskins 1b311021.249
Castellanos rf501101.261
Realmuto c511202.242
Herrera cf300000.258
Familia p000000---
a-Harper ph101200.326
Bellatti p000000---
Alvarado p100001.000
Bohm 3b500001.255
Stott ss-2b400001.165
Vierling lf-cf322210.232
Muñoz 2b210010.111
b-Gregorius ph-ss100001.286
Totals3687769
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas lf-cf500003.227
Soto rf400011.216
Cruz dh320022.254
Bell 1b332320.299
Ruiz c512000.261
Franco 3b402101.258
García ss502102.343
Adrianza 2b-lf501101.185
Robles cf300001.244
c-Hernandez ph101000.265
1-Hernández pr-2b110000.271
Totals397106511
Philadelphia0030000212871
Washington01020200117101

a-doubled for Familia in the 8th. b-struck out for Muñoz in the 9th. c-singled for Robles in the 9th.

1-ran for Hernandez in the 9th.

E – Gregorius (2), García (4). LOB – Philadelphia 5, Washington 9. 2B – Harper (21), García (4), Adrianza (1). HR – Vierling (2), off Espino; Vierling (3), off Rainey; Bell 2 (11), off Falter. RBIs – Vierling 2 (7), Castellanos (36), Harper 2 (48), Realmuto 2 (24), Bell 3 (44), Franco (29), García (10), Adrianza (1). SB – Harper (8), Realmuto (8). SF – Franco.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Bohm 2, Realmuto); Washington 5 (Hernández, Adrianza, Ruiz 2, García). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 12; Washington 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Castellanos, García. GIDP – Adrianza.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Muñoz, Hoskins).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Falter5⅔53314784.50
Nelson1⅔12220175.23
Knebel1⅔00002163.12
Familia1⅔20002214.30
Bellatti, H, 311002113.20
Alvarado, W, 1-11⅓11021227.16
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Espino5⅔33245892.29
Ramírez1⅔0000054.55
Edwards Jr., H, 31⅔00000103.10
Finnegan, BS, 0-122210224.15
Rainey1⅓11103253.43
Cishek, L, 0-21⅔12111254.08

Inherited runners-scored – Alvarado 1-1, Rainey 1-0. IBB – off Alvarado (Bell). WP – Nelson, Espino.

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, John Bacon.

T – 3:45. A – 24,785 (41,339).

Chicago Cubs 1, Atlanta 0
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf401001.283
Swanson ss400002.290
Riley 3b400003.255
Olson 1b200020.246
d'Arnaud c300000.257
1-Heredia pr000000.137
Ozuna dh300011.230
Duvall lf200022.204
Arcia 2b401001.367
Harris II cf300001.314
Totals29020511
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel cf300103.276
Wills.Contreras dh401003.276
Wisdom 3b200001.223
Happ lf200001.280
Schwindel 1b100000.237
Higgins 1b200000.283
Hoerner ss301000.274
Gomes c300001.242
Heyward rf200001.202
a-Villar ph010010.218
Ortega rf000000.257
Simmons 2b201000.179
Totals24131110
Atlanta000000000020
Chicago00000001x130

a-walked for Heyward in the 8th.

1-ran for d'Arnaud in the 9th.

LOB – Atlanta 8, Chicago 4. 2B – Arcia (5). RBIs – Morel (15). SB – Villar (6). SF – Morel. S – Simmons.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Arcia 3, Harris II); Chicago 1 (Happ). RISP – Atlanta 0 for 4; Chicago 0 for 1.

GIDP – Gomes.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Riley, Arcia, Olson).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton7⅔30009945.08
Minter, L, 2-11⅔01111221.26
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson6⅔20029923.27
Givens1⅔00011184.21
Martin, W, 1-01⅔00000154.82
Robertson, S, 8-101⅔00021201.82

Inherited runners-scored – Givens 1-0. HBP – Morton 2 (Happ,Wisdom), Robertson (d'Arnaud).

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T – 2:40. A – 35,676 (41,649).

Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bruján 2b402002.158
Díaz dh401002.269
Choi 1b402001.290
Arozarena lf400002.257
Ramírez rf301011.288
Phillips cf400003.162
Paredes 3b300000.189
Walls ss301001.149
Pinto c200001.167
a-Margot ph101000.314
Mejía c000000.206
Totals32080113
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf401001.250
Mancini 1b401003.290
Santander rf300003.235
1-McKenna pr-rf000000.238
Hays lf400001.284
Mountcastle dh411000.270
Rutschman c302100.212
Odor 2b300001.209
Nevin 3b100000.202
Mateo ss300002.208
Totals29151011
Tampa Bay000000000080
Baltimore00000010x150

a-singled for Pinto in the 8th.

1-ran for Santander in the 8th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 7. 2B – Choi (12), Mancini (10), Mountcastle (11). RBIs – Rutschman (4). SB – Mullins 2 (15), McKenna (1). CS – Bruján (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Díaz); Baltimore 5 (Hays, Mateo 2, Mountcastle 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Baltimore 1 for 11.

Runners moved up – Choi, Nevin. GIDP – Arozarena.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Odor, Mateo, Mancini).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Baz6⅔20007765.40
Faucher, L, 0-1211001413.50
Raley0000292.89
Bard1⅔10002190.00
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer6⅔50015822.35
Bautista, W, 3-21⅓00003191.65
Pérez, H, 720001121.35
López, S, 10-121⅓10004220.82

Inherited runners-scored – Raley 1-0, López 2-0. HBP – Baz (Nevin), Raley (Nevin), Bard (Santander). WP – Baz.

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 2:49. A – 13,140 (45,971).

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf300010.238
Adames ss411102.204
Tellez 1b411000.252
McCutchen dh312010.239
Renfroe rf411302.251
Narváez c400001.274
Taylor cf401001.229
Peterson 3b300012.228
Hiura 2b311102.205
Urías 2b100000.212
Totals33575310
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b401001.286
Drury 3b411102.270
Pham lf411101.250
Farmer dh302010.289
1-Friedl pr000000.202
Reynolds ss300001.264
a-Schrock ph100000.000
Senzel cf300011.206
Moustakas 1b411001.212
Almora Jr. rf311200.291
b-Votto ph100000.205
Garcia c301001.154
Totals3348428
Milwaukee000310100570
Cincinnati000022000481

a-popped out for Reynolds in the 9th. b-flied out for Almora Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Farmer in the 9th.

E – India (2). LOB – Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 4. 2B – Taylor (12). HR – Renfroe (11), off Greene; Adames (12), off Greene; Hiura (6), off Detwiler; Almora Jr. (3), off Lauer; Drury (14), off Lauer; Pham (9), off Lauer. RBIs – Renfroe 3 (24), Adames (31), Hiura (14), Almora Jr. 2 (18), Drury (35), Pham (26). SB – Yelich (10). CS – McCutchen (3), India (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (McCutchen, Adames, Renfroe, Urías); Cincinnati 1 (Votto). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 7; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Yelich. GIDP – Senzel.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Adames, Tellez).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer, W, 6-26⅓64415913.57
Sánchez, H, 10000163.97
Williams, H, 151⅔10002132.52
Boxberger, S, 1-51⅔10010162.49
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene5⅔44426975.26
Hoffman1⅓00012222.87
Detwiler, L, 0-111100131.50
Kuhnel1⅔10001113.12
Strickland1⅔10001115.48

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 2:53. A – 21,147 (42,319).

Texas 7, Detroit 0
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b-ss412010.225
Seager ss322010.228
a-Miller ph-lf100001.216
A.García rf311200.245
b-Reks ph-rf100001.267
Heim c412310.250
Lowe dh501101.275
Huff 1b500002.284
Duran 3b511002.308
Culberson lf-2b411101.230
Taveras cf302010.214
Totals38712748
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Reyes rf401000.306
H.Castro 3b400001.285
W.Castro cf402001.257
Cabrera dh301001.294
c-Clemens ph100001.074
Báez ss301000.192
Grossman lf300001.191
Schoop 2b300001.189
Torkelson 1b300001.178
Barnhart c300001.227
Totals3105008
Texas3010120007120
Detroit000000000052

a-struck out for Seager in the 8th. b-struck out for A.García in the 8th. c-struck out for Cabrera in the 9th.

E – Vest (1), Báez (7). LOB – Texas 9, Detroit 4. 2B – A.García (11), Heim (9), Seager (8), Lowe (9), W.Castro (8). HR – Heim (8), off Skubal. RBIs – A.García 2 (43), Heim 3 (25), Lowe (25), Culberson (7). CS – Taveras (1). SF – A.García.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Lowe 2, Huff, Seager, Duran); Detroit 2 (Báez, Schoop). RISP – Texas 4 for 13; Detroit 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Lowe, Heim, Semien.

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 2-37⅔500061024.27
Martin1⅔0000094.12
Richards1⅔00002163.86
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Skubal, L, 5-45⅔855241003.13
Vest32220302.28
Alexander2⅓10002307.02
Jiménez1⅔00002154.07

Inherited runners-scored – Alexander 3-0.

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jose Navas.

T – 3:01. A – 21,996 (41,083).

Boston 6, St. Louis 5
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss512101.287
Donovan 2b401212.338
Goldschmidt 1b501002.344
Arenado 3b312110.276
Gorman dh300001.256
b-Yepez ph100000.270
O'Neill lf400001.215
Carlson rf312010.259
Bader cf412100.263
Knizner c310000.192
Totals35510537
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf211010.318
a-Dalbec ph-1b111000.201
Devers 3b302200.333
Martinez dh411001.349
Bogaerts ss413001.339
Verdugo lf400002.241
Story 2b401202.219
Cordero 1b-rf411001.220
Vázquez c400000.265
Bradley Jr. rf-cf311101.236
Totals33611518
St. Louis0100000045100
Boston10020030x6110

a-doubled for Duran in the 7th. b-flied out for Gorman in the 9th.

LOB – St. Louis 7, Boston 5. 2B – Carlson (11), Edman (10), Donovan (14), Bogaerts (20), Cordero (8), Dalbec (6). 3B – Bader (3), Duran (2). HR – Arenado (12), off Wacha. RBIs – Arenado (42), Bader (20), Edman (27), Donovan 2 (22), Story 2 (44), Bradley Jr. (21), Devers 2 (42). SB – Devers (2).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (Edman, O'Neill, Goldschmidt); Boston 2 (Verdugo, Martinez). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 8; Boston 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Martinez, Vázquez. LIDP – Gorman. GIDP – Bader, Verdugo, Martinez.

DP – St. Louis 2 (Edman, Donovan, Goldschmidt; Goldschmidt, Arenado, Goldschmidt); Boston 2 (Cordero; Devers, Story, Cordero).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright, L, 5-56⅓74415963.06
McFarland3220077.71
Wittgren110003305.40
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wacha, W, 5-15⅓61115882.28
Schreiber, H, 91⅓00011200.92
Strahm, H, 61⅓00010163.72
Davis23300182.49
Houck, S, 3-321101153.56

McFarland pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – McFarland 1-1, Wittgren 1-0, Schreiber 2-0, Houck 2-2. HBP – Wainwright (Devers), Davis (Knizner).

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Paul Emmel.

T – 3:05. A – 35,251 (37,755).

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 3
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge cf512011.312
Donaldson dh501003.231
Rizzo 1b322410.228
Stanton rf411210.263
Gonzalez rf000000.224
LeMahieu 3b523100.261
Torres 2b432101.254
Gallo lf422311.191
Kiner-Falefa ss511001.268
Higashioka c500102.168
Totals4012141249
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf400002.266
Espinal ss400001.287
Guerrero Jr. 1b300010.267
Kirk dh321100.318
Hernández rf300011.247
Chapman 3b411000.223
Gurriel Jr. lf400001.271
Moreno c403200.421
Biggio 2b300011.181
Totals3235336
New York00028000212140
Toronto010001100350

LOB – New York 7, Toronto 6. 2B – Torres 2 (10), Gallo (4), Chapman (10). HR – Stanton (14), off Thornton; LeMahieu (6), off Thornton; Rizzo (17), off Richards; Gallo (9), off Lawrence; Kirk (6), off Montgomery. RBIs – Torres (29), Higashioka (11), Stanton 2 (42), LeMahieu (27), Gallo 3 (18), Rizzo 4 (47), Moreno 2 (4), Kirk (22). SB – Kiner-Falefa (10).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, Stanton, LeMahieu); Toronto 3 (Chapman, Biggio, Espinal). RISP – New York 4 for 15; Toronto 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Higashioka, Stanton, Chapman, Gurriel Jr., Kirk. GIDP – Stanton.

DP – Toronto 1 (Chapman, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, W, 3-16⅔32215932.72
Bañuelos1⅓21121352.16
Castro0000093.60
Luetge1⅔00000113.86
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stripling, L, 3-2352223843.28
Thornton55501234.38
Richards1⅔23312246.59
Lawrence4⅔22213523.68

Inherited runners-scored – Castro 1-0, Thornton 1-0, Richards 1-1. IBB – off Richards (Judge). HBP – Montgomery (Kirk), Thornton (Rizzo), Lawrence (Torres).

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 3:21. A – 44,688 (53,506).

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 4
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chisholm Jr. 2b310022.242
Cooper 1b412011.315
Soler lf302121.223
García rf402000.230
Berti 3b-ss501101.275
Rojas ss301001.225
b-L.Williams ph-3b200002.241
Astudillo dh200000.286
a-L.Díaz ph-dh311002.333
Stallings c400000.199
De La Cruz cf411101.214
Totals374103511
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf512000.271
Marte rf420110.279
Lindor ss321400.243
Alonso 1b412410.284
McNeil 2b311010.324
Canha lf311000.296
Guillorme 3b411001.320
Davis dh411102.260
Nido c300003.233
Totals331091036
Miami0000102104101
New York30000700x1090

a-struck out for Astudillo in the 6th. b-struck out for Rojas in the 7th.

E – De La Cruz (3). LOB – Miami 12, New York 6. 2B – Soler (13), L.Díaz (1). HR – De La Cruz (3), off Carrasco; Lindor (10), off P.López; Alonso (19), off Nance. RBIs – De La Cruz (13), Soler (30), Berti (11), Lindor 4 (49), Davis (14), Marte (35), Alonso 4 (63). SB – Berti (15).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 6 (Berti, García 2, Stallings 2, L.Williams); New York 2 (Lindor 2). RISP – Miami 1 for 12; New York 4 for 8.

Runners moved up – De La Cruz, Marte.

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
P.López, L, 4-35⅓87615842.85
Nance13320225.06
Yacabonis1⅔00001120.00
Head1⅔00000116.75
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco, W, 8-26⅓83327983.96
Medina1⅓21121364.91
Ottavino1⅓00013272.92

Inherited runners-scored – Nance 3-3, Medina 2-2, Ottavino 2-0. HBP – P.López 2 (Nido,Canha), Nance (Lindor), Medina (García), Head (Lindor).

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 3:23. A – 36,111 (41,922).

Houston 13, Chicago White Sox 3
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pollock lf411301.262
Vaughn rf401001.314
Robert cf401001.282
J.Abreu 1b400002.268
Burger dh400003.265
Moncada 3b100000.179
Harrison 3b302001.210
García 2b400002.194
Zavala c312000.333
Mendick ss311001.289
Totals34383012
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b300012.269
a-Dubón ph-2b100000.182
Brantley dh522401.302
Bregman 3b331220.216
Alvarez lf422200.316
Siri cf100001.193
Tucker rf422200.264
Gurriel 1b323100.229
Matijevic 1b000000.000
Díaz ss411000.218
McCormick cf-lf311110.221
Maldonado c400003.155
Totals3513121247
Chicago003000000381
Houston21000(10)00x13121

a-lined out for Altuve in the 7th.

E – Vaughn (2), Altuve (5). LOB – Chicago 4, Houston 3. 2B – Zavala (1), Tucker (10). HR – Pollock (4), off Valdez; Bregman (7), off Giolito; Gurriel (5), off Giolito; Brantley (5), off Foster; Alvarez (18), off Foster; Tucker (13), off Banks. RBIs – Pollock 3 (21), Bregman 2 (30), Gurriel (18), Tucker 2 (41), McCormick (16), Brantley 4 (25), Alvarez 2 (47).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 0; Houston 1 (Brantley). RISP – Chicago 3 for 4; Houston 4 for 7.

GIDP – Díaz.

DP – Chicago 1 (García, J.Abreu).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, L, 4-35⅔78833864.78
Foster34412285.13
Banks2⅓21102304.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, W, 7-36⅔83307912.78
Stanek1⅔0000280.82
Martinez1⅔00000100.00
B.Abreu1⅔00003142.39

Inherited runners-scored – Foster 3-3. HBP – Giolito (Gurriel).

Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Brian Knight.

T – 2:55. A – 35,467 (41,168).

Colorado 10, San Diego 4
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf300100.250
Cronenworth 2b312000.251
Machado dh411100.327
Voit 1b201120.233
Alfaro c401000.283
Kim ss400001.221
Grisham cf411100.188
Azocar rf311000.247
a-Mazara ph100001.341
Alcántara 3b301000.171
Totals3148422
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe lf412001.273
Daza cf522000.333
Blackmon dh423211.267
Cron 1b523501.291
Rodgers 2b300010.249
Iglesias ss411001.301
Serven c311011.333
Grichuk rf412301.259
Trejo 3b400001.231
Totals3610141037
San Diego000040000480
Colorado30032200x10140

a-struck out for Azocar in the 9th.

LOB – San Diego 4, Colorado 6. 2B – Machado (17), Voit (10), Serven (1), Daza (7). 3B – Azocar (2), Blackmon (2). HR – Grisham (5), off Freeland; Cron 2 (16), off Gore; Grichuk (6), off Gore. RBIs – Grisham (25), Profar (36), Machado (44), Voit (29), Blackmon 2 (35), Cron 5 (49), Grichuk 3 (30). SF – Profar.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Alfaro, Azocar); Colorado 3 (Joe, Trejo, Iglesias). RISP – San Diego 1 for 4; Colorado 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Grisham, Grichuk, Rodgers. LIDP – Alfaro. GIDP – Profar, Kim, Rodgers, Daza.

DP – San Diego 2 (Kim, Cronenworth, Voit; Kim, Cronenworth, Voit); Colorado 3 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; Trejo, Rodgers, Cron; Cron).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore, L, 4-34⅔98831793.64
Clevinger2⅔52202393.79
Knehr2⅔00004340.00
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, W, 3-57⅔84410824.46
Estévez1⅔00010194.98
Bird1⅔00002110.00

Inherited runners-scored – Clevinger 1-0. HBP – Freeland (Cronenworth), Knehr (Joe).

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 2:55. A – 34,304 (50,445).

Arizona 7, Minnesota 2
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton dh512100.231
Correa ss400001.297
Urshela 3b411001.261
Sánchez c402000.224
Arraez 2b402000.357
Miranda 1b402101.225
Kepler rf301010.245
Celestino cf300001.321
a-Kirilloff ph100001.167
Larnach lf400000.234
Totals36210215
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
C.Kelly c512100.125
Rojas 3b500002.254
Luplow lf422300.183
Walker 1b300010.198
Varsho rf411000.247
B.Kennedy dh311010.333
Thomas cf412001.276
Hager 2b413101.219
Perdomo ss300000.226
Totals35711524
Minnesota1010000002102
Arizona20131000x7110

a-struck out for Celestino in the 9th.

E – Smeltzer (1), Urshela (5). LOB – Minnesota 8, Arizona 7. 2B – Arraez (6), Buxton (9), Urshela (9), Sánchez (16), Miranda (9). HR – Buxton (19), off Bumgarner; Luplow 2 (9), off Smeltzer. RBIs – Buxton (33), Miranda (16), Luplow 3 (18), C.Kelly (3), Hager (3). S – Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 6 (Miranda 3, Correa 2, Kepler); Arizona 2 (C.Kelly 2). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 9; Arizona 3 for 6.

Runners moved up – Sánchez, Arraez. GIDP – Celestino.

DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Hager, Walker).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smeltzer, L, 3-14⅓97623963.52
Thornburg220001330.00
Duffey1⅔0000096.12
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bumgarner, W, 3-66⅔922131033.45
Poppen1⅔00001112.66
Nelson1⅔10000131.80
Wendelken1⅔0000184.56

Inherited runners-scored – Thornburg 3-1.

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 2:40. A – 26,351 (48,686).

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward rf400000.315
Trout dh300012.289
Wade 3b000000.220
Duffy 1b400000.278
Rengifo 2b300000.204
Stassi c402001.238
Marsh lf400003.242
Lagares cf311002.216
Velazquez ss301101.172
Mayfield 3b-p300002.186
Totals31141111
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss410110.291
France 1b412300.320
Rodríguez cf413100.267
Suárez 3b401101.237
Winker dh310011.210
Upton lf200001.000
1-Moore pr-lf100001.194
Frazier 2b411000.229
Raleigh c422100.180
Trammell rf312111.259
Totals33811835
Los Angeles000000010142
Seattle11140100x8110

1-ran for Upton in the 5th.

E – Marsh (2), Stassi (3). LOB – Los Angeles 5, Seattle 5. 2B – Velazquez (6), France (13), Raleigh (4). 3B – Lagares (1). HR – Raleigh (8), off Lorenzen. RBIs – Velazquez (17), Suárez (35), Raleigh (18), Rodríguez (29), Crawford (17), France 3 (44), Trammell (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Trout, Stassi); Seattle 1 (Rodríguez). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 5; Seattle 4 for 6.

GIDP – France, Suárez.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Duffy; Rengifo, Duffy).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lorenzen, L, 6-45⅔77733964.15
Warren2⅔31102313.97
Mayfield1⅔10000130.00
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ray, W, 6-67⅔3111101024.25
Murfee1⅔00001101.85
Elías1⅔10000124.05

Inherited runners-scored – Murfee 1-0. HBP – Ray (Rengifo), Lorenzen (Upton). WP – Lorenzen(2), Murfee.

Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, David Arrieta.

T – 2:37. A – 37,500 (47,929).

