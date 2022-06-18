Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, June 17, 2022
San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|González rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.303
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Slater cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.264
|La Stella dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|a-Flores ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Wynns c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|5
|11
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Castillo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Suwinski lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Chang 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Mitchell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.122
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|2
|8
|San Francisco
|100
|100
|000
|2
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
a-grounded out for La Stella in the 7th.
LOB – San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 3. 2B – Belt (3). HR – González (3), off Thompson; Pederson (14), off Thompson. RBIs – González (22), Pederson (34). SB – Estrada (9). CS – Estrada (2).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 1 (Longoria); Pittsburgh 1 (Mitchell). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 4; Pittsburgh 0 for 1.
LIDP – Yastrzemski. GIDP – Longoria, Wynns, Suwinski.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Crawford, Belt); Pittsburgh 3 (Chang, Chavis; Hayes, Chang, Chavis; Chavis).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, W, 6-4
|8⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|98
|2.84
|Doval, S, 10-12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.54
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, L, 3-5
|4⅓
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
|83
|4.47
|Vieaux
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|0.00
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.35
|De Jong
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|31
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored – Vieaux 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 2:46. A – 19,075 (38,747).
Philadelphia 5, Washington 3 (Game 1)
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.213
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Harper dh
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.323
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.262
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.289
|Herrera cf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Bohm 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Stubbs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.317
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|4
|7
|11
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Hernández 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.258
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.294
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|García ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.339
|Adams c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|a-Ruiz ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|4
|8
|Philadelphia
|202
|001
|000
|5
|9
|0
|Washington
|001
|002
|000
|3
|9
|1
a-flied out for Adams in the 6th.
E – Adams (1). LOB – Philadelphia 11, Washington 8. 2B – Schwarber (11), Castellanos 2 (17), Bohm (9), Thomas (9). HR – Bell (9), off Suárez. RBIs – Castellanos 2 (35), Herrera (16), Bohm (24), Thomas (27), Bell 2 (41).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 8 (Hoskins 3, Herrera, Bohm, Stott 3); Washington 5 (Thomas, Hernández 3, Ruiz). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 17; Washington 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Herrera, Castellanos, Thomas. GIDP – Franco, Soto.
DP – Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Stott, Hoskins; Stott, Gregorius, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez, W, 5-4
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|94
|4.43
|Brogdon, H, 3
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.16
|Domínguez, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.80
|Hand, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|1.86
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Adon, L, 1-11
|5⅔
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|97
|6.97
|Lee
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|31
|4.15
|Edwards Jr.
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|3.26
|Finnegan
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.55
|Perez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored – Brogdon 1-0, Edwards Jr. 2-0. WP – Lee(2).
Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, John Bacon; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T – 3:32. A – 15,501 (41,339).
Philadelphia 8, Washington 7 (10) (Game 2)
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh-lf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.215
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.249
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.242
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|a-Harper ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.326
|Bellatti p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Alvarado p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Stott ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|Vierling lf-cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.232
|Muñoz 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|b-Gregorius ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|36
|8
|7
|7
|6
|9
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas lf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Cruz dh
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.254
|Bell 1b
|3
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.299
|Ruiz c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|García ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.343
|Adrianza 2b-lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.185
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|c-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|1-Hernández pr-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Totals
|39
|7
|10
|6
|5
|11
|Philadelphia
|003
|000
|021
|2
|8
|7
|1
|Washington
|010
|202
|001
|1
|7
|10
|1
a-doubled for Familia in the 8th. b-struck out for Muñoz in the 9th. c-singled for Robles in the 9th.
1-ran for Hernandez in the 9th.
E – Gregorius (2), García (4). LOB – Philadelphia 5, Washington 9. 2B – Harper (21), García (4), Adrianza (1). HR – Vierling (2), off Espino; Vierling (3), off Rainey; Bell 2 (11), off Falter. RBIs – Vierling 2 (7), Castellanos (36), Harper 2 (48), Realmuto 2 (24), Bell 3 (44), Franco (29), García (10), Adrianza (1). SB – Harper (8), Realmuto (8). SF – Franco.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Bohm 2, Realmuto); Washington 5 (Hernández, Adrianza, Ruiz 2, García). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 12; Washington 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Castellanos, García. GIDP – Adrianza.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Muñoz, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Falter
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|78
|4.50
|Nelson
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|17
|5.23
|Knebel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.12
|Familia
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|4.30
|Bellatti, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.20
|Alvarado, W, 1-1
|1⅓
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|22
|7.16
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino
|5⅔
|3
|3
|2
|4
|5
|89
|2.29
|Ramírez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.55
|Edwards Jr., H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.10
|Finnegan, BS, 0-1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|4.15
|Rainey
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|25
|3.43
|Cishek, L, 0-2
|1⅔
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|25
|4.08
Inherited runners-scored – Alvarado 1-1, Rainey 1-0. IBB – off Alvarado (Bell). WP – Nelson, Espino.
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, John Bacon.
T – 3:45. A – 24,785 (41,339).
Chicago Cubs 1, Atlanta 0
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.246
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|1-Heredia pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.137
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Duvall lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.204
|Arcia 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.367
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|5
|11
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.276
|Wills.Contreras dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.276
|Wisdom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Happ lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Schwindel 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Higgins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Heyward rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|a-Villar ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Ortega rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Simmons 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Totals
|24
|1
|3
|1
|1
|10
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|01x
|1
|3
|0
a-walked for Heyward in the 8th.
1-ran for d'Arnaud in the 9th.
LOB – Atlanta 8, Chicago 4. 2B – Arcia (5). RBIs – Morel (15). SB – Villar (6). SF – Morel. S – Simmons.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Arcia 3, Harris II); Chicago 1 (Happ). RISP – Atlanta 0 for 4; Chicago 0 for 1.
GIDP – Gomes.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Riley, Arcia, Olson).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|94
|5.08
|Minter, L, 2-1
|1⅔
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|1.26
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|92
|3.27
|Givens
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.21
|Martin, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.82
|Robertson, S, 8-10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|1.82
Inherited runners-scored – Givens 1-0. HBP – Morton 2 (Happ,Wisdom), Robertson (d'Arnaud).
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T – 2:40. A – 35,676 (41,649).
Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bruján 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Ramírez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.162
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|Pinto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Margot ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Mejía c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Totals
|32
|0
|8
|0
|1
|13
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.290
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|1-McKenna pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Rutschman c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Nevin 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|0
|11
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|0
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|10x
|1
|5
|0
a-singled for Pinto in the 8th.
1-ran for Santander in the 8th.
LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 7. 2B – Choi (12), Mancini (10), Mountcastle (11). RBIs – Rutschman (4). SB – Mullins 2 (15), McKenna (1). CS – Bruján (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Díaz); Baltimore 5 (Hays, Mateo 2, Mountcastle 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Baltimore 1 for 11.
Runners moved up – Choi, Nevin. GIDP – Arozarena.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Odor, Mateo, Mancini).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Baz
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|76
|5.40
|Faucher, L, 0-1
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|13.50
|Raley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.89
|Bard
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|6⅔
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|82
|2.35
|Bautista, W, 3-2
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|1.65
|Pérez, H, 7
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.35
|López, S, 10-12
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|0.82
Inherited runners-scored – Raley 1-0, López 2-0. HBP – Baz (Nevin), Raley (Nevin), Bard (Santander). WP – Baz.
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T – 2:49. A – 13,140 (45,971).
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.204
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|McCutchen dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.251
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.228
|Hiura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.205
|Urías 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|3
|10
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Farmer dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|1-Friedl pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Reynolds ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|a-Schrock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Almora Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|b-Votto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|2
|8
|Milwaukee
|000
|310
|100
|5
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|022
|000
|4
|8
|1
a-popped out for Reynolds in the 9th. b-flied out for Almora Jr. in the 9th.
1-ran for Farmer in the 9th.
E – India (2). LOB – Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 4. 2B – Taylor (12). HR – Renfroe (11), off Greene; Adames (12), off Greene; Hiura (6), off Detwiler; Almora Jr. (3), off Lauer; Drury (14), off Lauer; Pham (9), off Lauer. RBIs – Renfroe 3 (24), Adames (31), Hiura (14), Almora Jr. 2 (18), Drury (35), Pham (26). SB – Yelich (10). CS – McCutchen (3), India (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (McCutchen, Adames, Renfroe, Urías); Cincinnati 1 (Votto). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 7; Cincinnati 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Yelich. GIDP – Senzel.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Adames, Tellez).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, W, 6-2
|6⅓
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|91
|3.57
|Sánchez, H, 1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.97
|Williams, H, 15
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.52
|Boxberger, S, 1-5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.49
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene
|5⅔
|4
|4
|4
|2
|6
|97
|5.26
|Hoffman
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.87
|Detwiler, L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|1.50
|Kuhnel
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.12
|Strickland
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.48
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 2:53. A – 21,147 (42,319).
Texas 7, Detroit 0
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Seager ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|a-Miller ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|A.García rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.245
|b-Reks ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Heim c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.250
|Lowe dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Huff 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Duran 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Culberson lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|4
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|H.Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|W.Castro cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|c-Clemens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.074
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|0
|8
|Texas
|301
|012
|000
|7
|12
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|2
a-struck out for Seager in the 8th. b-struck out for A.García in the 8th. c-struck out for Cabrera in the 9th.
E – Vest (1), Báez (7). LOB – Texas 9, Detroit 4. 2B – A.García (11), Heim (9), Seager (8), Lowe (9), W.Castro (8). HR – Heim (8), off Skubal. RBIs – A.García 2 (43), Heim 3 (25), Lowe (25), Culberson (7). CS – Taveras (1). SF – A.García.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Lowe 2, Huff, Seager, Duran); Detroit 2 (Báez, Schoop). RISP – Texas 4 for 13; Detroit 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Lowe, Heim, Semien.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 2-3
|7⅔
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6
|102
|4.27
|Martin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.12
|Richards
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.86
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, L, 5-4
|5⅔
|8
|5
|5
|2
|4
|100
|3.13
|Vest
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|30
|2.28
|Alexander
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|7.02
|Jiménez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.07
Inherited runners-scored – Alexander 3-0.
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jose Navas.
T – 3:01. A – 21,996 (41,083).
Boston 6, St. Louis 5
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Donovan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.338
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.344
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|Gorman dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|b-Yepez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|O'Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Carlson rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Knizner c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|3
|7
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|a-Dalbec ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.349
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.339
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.219
|Cordero 1b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Bradley Jr. rf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|5
|1
|8
|St. Louis
|010
|000
|004
|5
|10
|0
|Boston
|100
|200
|30x
|6
|11
|0
a-doubled for Duran in the 7th. b-flied out for Gorman in the 9th.
LOB – St. Louis 7, Boston 5. 2B – Carlson (11), Edman (10), Donovan (14), Bogaerts (20), Cordero (8), Dalbec (6). 3B – Bader (3), Duran (2). HR – Arenado (12), off Wacha. RBIs – Arenado (42), Bader (20), Edman (27), Donovan 2 (22), Story 2 (44), Bradley Jr. (21), Devers 2 (42). SB – Devers (2).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (Edman, O'Neill, Goldschmidt); Boston 2 (Verdugo, Martinez). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 8; Boston 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – Martinez, Vázquez. LIDP – Gorman. GIDP – Bader, Verdugo, Martinez.
DP – St. Louis 2 (Edman, Donovan, Goldschmidt; Goldschmidt, Arenado, Goldschmidt); Boston 2 (Cordero; Devers, Story, Cordero).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, L, 5-5
|6⅓
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|96
|3.06
|McFarland
|⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|7.71
|Wittgren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|5.40
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, W, 5-1
|5⅓
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|88
|2.28
|Schreiber, H, 9
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.92
|Strahm, H, 6
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.72
|Davis
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|18
|2.49
|Houck, S, 3-3
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.56
McFarland pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – McFarland 1-1, Wittgren 1-0, Schreiber 2-0, Houck 2-2. HBP – Wainwright (Devers), Davis (Knizner).
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Paul Emmel.
T – 3:05. A – 35,251 (37,755).
N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 3
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.312
|Donaldson dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.228
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.263
|Gonzalez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|LeMahieu 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Torres 2b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Gallo lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.191
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Higashioka c
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.168
|Totals
|40
|12
|14
|12
|4
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Espinal ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Kirk dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Moreno c
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.421
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.181
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|3
|6
|New York
|000
|280
|002
|12
|14
|0
|Toronto
|010
|001
|100
|3
|5
|0
LOB – New York 7, Toronto 6. 2B – Torres 2 (10), Gallo (4), Chapman (10). HR – Stanton (14), off Thornton; LeMahieu (6), off Thornton; Rizzo (17), off Richards; Gallo (9), off Lawrence; Kirk (6), off Montgomery. RBIs – Torres (29), Higashioka (11), Stanton 2 (42), LeMahieu (27), Gallo 3 (18), Rizzo 4 (47), Moreno 2 (4), Kirk (22). SB – Kiner-Falefa (10).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, Stanton, LeMahieu); Toronto 3 (Chapman, Biggio, Espinal). RISP – New York 4 for 15; Toronto 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Higashioka, Stanton, Chapman, Gurriel Jr., Kirk. GIDP – Stanton.
DP – Toronto 1 (Chapman, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 3-1
|6⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|93
|2.72
|Bañuelos
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|35
|2.16
|Castro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.60
|Luetge
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.86
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, L, 3-2
|3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|84
|3.28
|Thornton
|⅓
|5
|5
|5
|0
|1
|23
|4.38
|Richards
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|24
|6.59
|Lawrence
|4⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|52
|3.68
Inherited runners-scored – Castro 1-0, Thornton 1-0, Richards 1-1. IBB – off Richards (Judge). HBP – Montgomery (Kirk), Thornton (Rizzo), Lawrence (Torres).
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 3:21. A – 44,688 (53,506).
N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 4
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.242
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.315
|Soler lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.223
|García rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Berti 3b-ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|b-L.Williams ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Astudillo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|a-L.Díaz ph-dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|3
|5
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Marte rf
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Lindor ss
|3
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.243
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.284
|McNeil 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.324
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Guillorme 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Totals
|33
|10
|9
|10
|3
|6
|Miami
|000
|010
|210
|4
|10
|1
|New York
|300
|007
|00x
|10
|9
|0
a-struck out for Astudillo in the 6th. b-struck out for Rojas in the 7th.
E – De La Cruz (3). LOB – Miami 12, New York 6. 2B – Soler (13), L.Díaz (1). HR – De La Cruz (3), off Carrasco; Lindor (10), off P.López; Alonso (19), off Nance. RBIs – De La Cruz (13), Soler (30), Berti (11), Lindor 4 (49), Davis (14), Marte (35), Alonso 4 (63). SB – Berti (15).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 6 (Berti, García 2, Stallings 2, L.Williams); New York 2 (Lindor 2). RISP – Miami 1 for 12; New York 4 for 8.
Runners moved up – De La Cruz, Marte.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|P.López, L, 4-3
|5⅓
|8
|7
|6
|1
|5
|84
|2.85
|Nance
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|22
|5.06
|Yacabonis
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Head
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.75
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 8-2
|6⅓
|8
|3
|3
|2
|7
|98
|3.96
|Medina
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|36
|4.91
|Ottavino
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|2.92
Inherited runners-scored – Nance 3-3, Medina 2-2, Ottavino 2-0. HBP – P.López 2 (Nido,Canha), Nance (Lindor), Medina (García), Head (Lindor).
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 3:23. A – 36,111 (41,922).
Houston 13, Chicago White Sox 3
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.262
|Vaughn rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Burger dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Moncada 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Harrison 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Zavala c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Mendick ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|0
|12
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.269
|a-Dubón ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Brantley dh
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.302
|Bregman 3b
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.216
|Alvarez lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.316
|Siri cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Tucker rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Matijevic 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Díaz ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|McCormick cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.155
|Totals
|35
|13
|12
|12
|4
|7
|Chicago
|003
|000
|000
|3
|8
|1
|Houston
|210
|00(10)
|00x
|13
|12
|1
a-lined out for Altuve in the 7th.
E – Vaughn (2), Altuve (5). LOB – Chicago 4, Houston 3. 2B – Zavala (1), Tucker (10). HR – Pollock (4), off Valdez; Bregman (7), off Giolito; Gurriel (5), off Giolito; Brantley (5), off Foster; Alvarez (18), off Foster; Tucker (13), off Banks. RBIs – Pollock 3 (21), Bregman 2 (30), Gurriel (18), Tucker 2 (41), McCormick (16), Brantley 4 (25), Alvarez 2 (47).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 0; Houston 1 (Brantley). RISP – Chicago 3 for 4; Houston 4 for 7.
GIDP – Díaz.
DP – Chicago 1 (García, J.Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 4-3
|5⅔
|7
|8
|8
|3
|3
|86
|4.78
|Foster
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|28
|5.13
|Banks
|2⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|30
|4.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 7-3
|6⅔
|8
|3
|3
|0
|7
|91
|2.78
|Stanek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0.82
|Martinez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|B.Abreu
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.39
Inherited runners-scored – Foster 3-3. HBP – Giolito (Gurriel).
Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Brian Knight.
T – 2:55. A – 35,467 (41,168).
Colorado 10, San Diego 4
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Machado dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.327
|Voit 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.233
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|Azocar rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|a-Mazara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|Alcántara 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|2
|2
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Daza cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Blackmon dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.267
|Cron 1b
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.291
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Serven c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.259
|Trejo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|36
|10
|14
|10
|3
|7
|San Diego
|000
|040
|000
|4
|8
|0
|Colorado
|300
|322
|00x
|10
|14
|0
a-struck out for Azocar in the 9th.
LOB – San Diego 4, Colorado 6. 2B – Machado (17), Voit (10), Serven (1), Daza (7). 3B – Azocar (2), Blackmon (2). HR – Grisham (5), off Freeland; Cron 2 (16), off Gore; Grichuk (6), off Gore. RBIs – Grisham (25), Profar (36), Machado (44), Voit (29), Blackmon 2 (35), Cron 5 (49), Grichuk 3 (30). SF – Profar.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Alfaro, Azocar); Colorado 3 (Joe, Trejo, Iglesias). RISP – San Diego 1 for 4; Colorado 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Grisham, Grichuk, Rodgers. LIDP – Alfaro. GIDP – Profar, Kim, Rodgers, Daza.
DP – San Diego 2 (Kim, Cronenworth, Voit; Kim, Cronenworth, Voit); Colorado 3 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; Trejo, Rodgers, Cron; Cron).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore, L, 4-3
|4⅔
|9
|8
|8
|3
|1
|79
|3.64
|Clevinger
|2⅔
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|39
|3.79
|Knehr
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|34
|0.00
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 3-5
|7⅔
|8
|4
|4
|1
|0
|82
|4.46
|Estévez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|4.98
|Bird
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Clevinger 1-0. HBP – Freeland (Cronenworth), Knehr (Joe).
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 2:55. A – 34,304 (50,445).
Arizona 7, Minnesota 2
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Celestino cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|a-Kirilloff ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Larnach lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|2
|1
|5
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|C.Kelly c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|Rojas 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Luplow lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.183
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Varsho rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|B.Kennedy dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Hager 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|5
|2
|4
|Minnesota
|101
|000
|000
|2
|10
|2
|Arizona
|201
|310
|00x
|7
|11
|0
a-struck out for Celestino in the 9th.
E – Smeltzer (1), Urshela (5). LOB – Minnesota 8, Arizona 7. 2B – Arraez (6), Buxton (9), Urshela (9), Sánchez (16), Miranda (9). HR – Buxton (19), off Bumgarner; Luplow 2 (9), off Smeltzer. RBIs – Buxton (33), Miranda (16), Luplow 3 (18), C.Kelly (3), Hager (3). S – Perdomo.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 6 (Miranda 3, Correa 2, Kepler); Arizona 2 (C.Kelly 2). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 9; Arizona 3 for 6.
Runners moved up – Sánchez, Arraez. GIDP – Celestino.
DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Hager, Walker).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smeltzer, L, 3-1
|4⅓
|9
|7
|6
|2
|3
|96
|3.52
|Thornburg
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|0.00
|Duffey
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.12
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, W, 3-6
|6⅔
|9
|2
|2
|1
|3
|103
|3.45
|Poppen
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.66
|Nelson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.80
|Wendelken
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.56
Inherited runners-scored – Thornburg 3-1.
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 2:40. A – 26,351 (48,686).
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Trout dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.289
|Wade 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Duffy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Marsh lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Lagares cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.172
|Mayfield 3b-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|11
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.291
|France 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.320
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Winker dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Upton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|1-Moore pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Raleigh c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.180
|Trammell rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.259
|Totals
|33
|8
|11
|8
|3
|5
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010
|1
|4
|2
|Seattle
|111
|401
|00x
|8
|11
|0
1-ran for Upton in the 5th.
E – Marsh (2), Stassi (3). LOB – Los Angeles 5, Seattle 5. 2B – Velazquez (6), France (13), Raleigh (4). 3B – Lagares (1). HR – Raleigh (8), off Lorenzen. RBIs – Velazquez (17), Suárez (35), Raleigh (18), Rodríguez (29), Crawford (17), France 3 (44), Trammell (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Trout, Stassi); Seattle 1 (Rodríguez). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 5; Seattle 4 for 6.
GIDP – France, Suárez.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Duffy; Rengifo, Duffy).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lorenzen, L, 6-4
|5⅔
|7
|7
|7
|3
|3
|96
|4.15
|Warren
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|31
|3.97
|Mayfield
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 6-6
|7⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|10
|102
|4.25
|Murfee
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.85
|Elías
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.05
Inherited runners-scored – Murfee 1-0. HBP – Ray (Rengifo), Lorenzen (Upton). WP – Lorenzen(2), Murfee.
Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, David Arrieta.
T – 2:37. A – 37,500 (47,929).
