Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, July 22, 2022
Texas 10, Oakland 8
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Machín 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Laureano cf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|b-Allen ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Pinder dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.229
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|1-Bolt pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Neuse 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|8
|1
|5
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.238
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Duggar lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.245
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.242
|Lowe 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Huff 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Heim c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|a-Viloria ph-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Calhoun dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.232
|Miller lf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Taveras cf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.317
|Totals
|33
|10
|9
|8
|6
|7
|Oakland
|000
|110
|060
|8
|12
|1
|Texas
|020
|312
|20x
|10
|9
|1
a-walked for Heim in the 7th. b-singled for Brown in the 9th.
1-ran for Piscotty in the 8th.
E – Brown (3), Smith (1). LOB – Oakland 7, Texas 6. 2B – Kemp (10), Taveras 2 (4), Lowe (12). HR – Neuse (3), off Howard; Laureano (7), off Allard; Pinder (6), off Allard; Seager (20), off Martinez; Smith (1), off Snead. RBIs – Brown (38), Neuse 2 (21), Laureano 2 (17), Pinder 3 (20), Calhoun (40), Taveras 3 (9), Smith 3 (8), Seager (46). SB – Taveras (2). SF – Smith.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Pinder, Murphy, Machín); Texas 3 (Lowe, Semien, Smith). RISP – Oakland 2 for 7; Texas 4 for 12.
Runners moved up – Neuse. GIDP – Andrus.
DP – Texas 1 (Smith, Semien).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez, L, 2-2
|4⅓
|4
|6
|4
|4
|3
|88
|6.52
|Snead
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|30
|6.87
|Tapia
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|32
|14.40
|Acevedo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.18
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Howard, W, 1-1
|5⅔
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|84
|8.04
|Leclerc
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.50
|Allard
|⅓
|4
|5
|5
|0
|1
|22
|7.71
|Richards, H, 3
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|3.16
|Santana, H, 15
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.38
|Martin, S, 3-4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.89
Inherited runners-scored – Tapia 1-0, Santana 1-0. HBP – Allard (Murphy), Richards (Piscotty). WP – Martinez(2).
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Brennan Miller.
T – 3:28. A – 20,660 (40,300).
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|W.Castro rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Clemens lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|b-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Haase c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|0
|1
|8
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.182
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|O'Hearn rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|a-Olivares ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|2
|1
|4
|Detroit
|000
|001
|000
|1
|4
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|102
|00x
|3
|9
|1
a-walked for O'Hearn in the 6th. b-lined out for Barnhart in the 8th.
E – Báez (11), Witt Jr. (9). LOB – Detroit 5, Kansas City 7. 2B – Gallagher (5), Taylor (6). HR – Pasquantino (2), off Pineda. RBIs – Pasquantino 2 (3). SB – Witt Jr. 2 (15), W.Castro (4). CS – Olivares (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (Torkelson, H.Castro 2, Candelario); Kansas City 6 (Pasquantino 2, Lopez 2, Gallagher, Taylor). RISP – Detroit 1 for 7; Kansas City 1 for 10.
Runners moved up – Greene, Báez.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda, L, 2-4
|5⅓
|7
|3
|2
|0
|2
|77
|3.58
|Chafin
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|2.39
|Vest
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|3.55
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 5-9
|7⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|91
|4.15
|Clarke, H, 9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.99
|Barlow, S, 14-16
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.27
Inherited runners-scored – Chafin 2-1. WP – Keller, Clarke.
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 2:30. A – 11,084 (37,903).
Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.238
|Castillo rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.204
|Suwinski lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Gamel lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|VanMeter 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Marisnick cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.192
|Delay c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|4
|10
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 2b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Cooper dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|1-Hamilton pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Fortes c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|Sánchez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Rojas ss-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|a-Berti ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|2
|9
|Pittsburgh
|210
|000
|002
|5
|11
|1
|Miami
|000
|001
|000
|1
|5
|1
a-walked for Stallings in the 8th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.
E – Delay (2), Aguilar (3). LOB – Pittsburgh 9, Miami 7. 2B – Newman (5), Marisnick (3), Delay (3), VanMeter (3), Cooper (21). HR – Marisnick (1), off Yacabonis. RBIs – Castillo 2 (25), Newman (10), Marisnick 2 (3), García (26). SB – Hayes (10), Marisnick (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 6 (Chavis, Suwinski 2, Marisnick, Delay, Hayes); Miami 1 (García). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 16; Miami 1 for 4.
GIDP – Vogelbach, García.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, VanMeter, Chavis); Miami 1 (Aguilar, Rojas, Aguilar).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 3-6
|7⅔
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|95
|4.88
|De Jong, H, 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|2.20
|De Los Santos, S, 3-4
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|26
|2.81
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers, L, 4-8
|5⅓
|6
|3
|2
|3
|7
|101
|5.42
|Pop
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.25
|Bleier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.63
|Yacabonis
|1⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|28
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored – De Los Santos 1-0, Pop 2-0. HBP – Keller (Aguilar).
Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ryan Additon; Second, James Hoye; Third, Alex MacKay.
T – 3:03. A – 8,560 (36,742).
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.191
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Sheets rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.218
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|García 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|1
|6
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Reyes dh
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Giménez 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Jones rf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.538
|a-Call ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.181
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|34
|8
|12
|8
|2
|6
|Chicago
|003
|100
|000
|4
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|500
|030
|00x
|8
|12
|0
a-lined out for Jones in the 7th.
E – García (6). LOB – Chicago 3, Cleveland 7. 2B – Pollock (13), Jones (2). HR – Moncada (4), off Quantrill. RBIs – Moncada 3 (21), Pollock (26), Reyes (26), Jones 4 (8), Straw 3 (13). SB – Anderson (11), Reyes (1). CS – Ramírez (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Zavala); Cleveland 5 (Giménez, Naylor, Rosario 3). RISP – Chicago 3 for 7; Cleveland 6 for 12.
Runners moved up – Kwan. GIDP – Anderson, Sheets, Rosario.
DP – Chicago 1 (García, Anderson, Abreu); Cleveland 2 (Naylor, Ramírez, Naylor; Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 1-2
|4⅔
|9
|8
|8
|2
|3
|100
|6.97
|Foster
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.89
|Kelly
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|9.22
|Banks
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|3.19
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 5-5
|6⅔
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|93
|3.99
|Stephan, H, 4
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.00
|Clase
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.49
Inherited runners-scored – Foster 1-1, Stephan 2-0. HBP – Lynn 2 (Kwan,Giménez), Banks (Ramírez).
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T – 2:51. A – 13,655 (34,788).
St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Hall dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Bohm 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Muñoz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|32
|1
|8
|1
|0
|7
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Yepez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Nootbaar rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.173
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.335
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Carlson cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Pujols dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Dickerson lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.196
|Sosa 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.183
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.181
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|0
|9
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|000
|1
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|030
|21x
|6
|9
|0
LOB – Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3. 2B – Sosa (3), Pujols (6). HR – Hoskins (18), off Mikolas; Dickerson (3), off Nola; Nootbaar (3), off Kelly. RBIs – Hoskins (43), Dickerson 3 (14), Sosa (6), Knizner (13), Nootbaar (10).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto); St. Louis 0. RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 1; St. Louis 4 for 4.
Runners moved up – Pujols. GIDP – Castellanos, Schwarber.
DP – St. Louis 2 (Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt; Sosa, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 5-7
|7⅔
|7
|5
|5
|0
|7
|98
|3.35
|Kelly
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|3.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, W, 6-7
|7⅓
|6
|1
|1
|0
|5
|99
|2.62
|Cabrera
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.16
|Fernández
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Will Little; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Bacon.
T – 2:41. A – 34,399 (45,494).
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.269
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.272
|1-Inciarte pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.273
|Do.Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.309
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Jankowski rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|6
|8
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.251
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|0
|13
|New York
|002
|000
|011
|4
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100
|1
|5
|0
1-ran for Alonso in the 9th.
LOB – New York 10, Atlanta 4. 2B – Guillorme (8), Nimmo (16), Alonso (14), Ozuna (12), Acuña Jr. (10). HR – Guillorme (2), off O'Day; Riley (24), off Scherzer. RBIs – Alonso 2 (72), Guillorme 2 (9), Riley (57).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Nido, Davis, Alonso); Atlanta 3 (Rosario, Swanson 2). RISP – New York 2 for 10; Atlanta 0 for 2.
GIDP – Davis, Alonso.
DP – Atlanta 2 (Riley, Canó, Swanson, Canó; Swanson, Canó, Olson).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 6-1
|7⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|9
|93
|2.15
|Ottavino, H, 12
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.67
|Díaz, S, 19-22
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|1.73
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, L, 9-3
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|5
|5
|99
|2.56
|Lee
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|1.35
|O'Day
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|4.15
|Stephens
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|25
|3.14
HBP – Fried (Jankowski).
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 3:03. A – 42,925 (41,084).
Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Vázquez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.313
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.315
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Cordero 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.240
|Refsnyder rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.338
|Dalbec 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|3
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.307
|Choi 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.283
|a-Ramírez 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.330
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Aranda 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Chang 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Lowe rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.187
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|L.Raley lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.083
|Walls ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Phillips cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Totals
|35
|10
|14
|10
|3
|7
|Boston
|012
|110
|000
|5
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|230
|002
|03x
|10
|14
|0
a-singled for Vázquez in the 6th.
E – Dalbec (4). LOB – Boston 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B – Bogaerts (22), Vázquez (18), Martinez 2 (29), Díaz 2 (18), Mejía (10). RBIs – Verdugo (47), Martinez 2 (38), Duran (7), Bogaerts (36), Lowe 2 (11), Díaz 3 (23), Choi (39), Aranda (2), Ramírez 2 (34), Chang (3). SB – Verdugo (1), Bogaerts (4), Duran (6). CS – Duran (1), Ramírez (4). SF – Díaz.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 4 (Vázquez, Cordero 2, Story); Tampa Bay 3 (Phillips, Lowe 2). RISP – Boston 4 for 9; Tampa Bay 7 for 14.
Runners moved up – Dalbec. GIDP – Arozarena, Mejía.
DP – Boston 2 (Cordero, Bogaerts; Bogaerts, Story, Cordero).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello
|4⅔
|7
|5
|5
|3
|5
|82
|10.12
|Davis
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.48
|Diekman, L, 4-1
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|3.48
|Valdez
|2⅔
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|45
|4.70
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wisler
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.52
|Fleming
|3⅔
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|67
|6.84
|Bard, W, 1-0
|3⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|53
|1.00
|Poche, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.95
|Adam
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|1.27
HBP – Bello (Díaz), Diekman (Walls). PB – Mejía (5).
Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 3:31. A – 10,629 (25,000).
Kansas City 7, Detroit 3
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Haase c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|W.Castro cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.191
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Totals
|37
|3
|11
|3
|1
|6
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.217
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.252
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.213
|Dozier 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|O'Hearn rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.182
|Olivares lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Benintendi lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Rivera 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Lopez 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|33
|7
|12
|6
|5
|5
|Detroit
|100
|110
|000
|3
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|131
|000
|02x
|7
|12
|1
E – Rivera (4). LOB – Detroit 8, Kansas City 9. 2B – Báez (15), W.Castro (10), Cabrera (8), Witt Jr. (18), Rivera (6). RBIs – Báez (34), Candelario (23), Cabrera (32), Witt Jr. 3 (45), O'Hearn 2 (9), Melendez (25). SB – Witt Jr. (16). SF – Melendez. S – Lopez.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (Cabrera, Schoop 2, Candelario); Kansas City 6 (Isbel 4, Dozier 2). RISP – Detroit 2 for 13; Kansas City 5 for 14.
Runners moved up – Cabrera, Torkelson 2, Melendez. LIDP – Reyes. GIDP – Schoop, Dozier.
DP – Detroit 1 (Schoop, Báez, Torkelson); Kansas City 2 (Dozier; Witt Jr., Lopez, Dozier).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Faedo, L, 1-5
|1
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|60
|5.53
|Alexander
|3⅓
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|40
|4.30
|Foley
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.48
|Jiménez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.97
|Lange
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|2.38
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch
|4⅔
|6
|3
|2
|1
|3
|72
|4.92
|Cuas
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.65
|Zerpa, W, 1-0
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|0.00
|Coleman, H, 6
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.22
|Barlow
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.21
Inherited runners-scored – Alexander 3-2, Cuas 1-1. WP – Faedo, Lange, Zerpa.
Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 3:00. A – 16,202 (37,903).
San Diego 6, Colorado 5
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cronenworth 2b-1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.241
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Kim ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Grisham cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.190
|Abrams ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.234
|Azocar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|5
|6
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Blackmon dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.292
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.296
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Grichuk rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|2
|9
|San Diego
|101
|000
|130
|6
|10
|0
|Colorado
|000
|100
|112
|5
|10
|0
LOB – San Diego 8, Colorado 7. 2B – Mazara (6), Díaz (7), Iglesias (19), Joe (15), Blackmon (16). 3B – Blackmon (3). HR – Cronenworth (8), off Ureña; Machado (15), off Gilbreath; Abrams (2), off Bird; Grichuk (9), off Manaea. RBIs – Voit (36), Cronenworth (45), Machado (51), Abrams 3 (11), Cron (67), Grichuk (37), Iglesias (24), Joe (21), Blackmon (47). SB – McMahon (4). SF – Voit, Cron.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Alfaro 2, Hosmer); Colorado 5 (McMahon, Cron, Joe 2, Grichuk). RISP – San Diego 1 for 7; Colorado 1 for 7.
GIDP – Azocar.
DP – Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 4-4
|6⅓
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|91
|4.09
|Crismatt, H, 2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|29
|1.98
|Rogers, S, 24-29
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|4.04
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, L, 0-1
|6⅔
|7
|2
|2
|3
|3
|90
|2.66
|Gilbreath
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|26
|3.76
|Bird
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|27
|3.97
|Estévez
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.60
Inherited runners-scored – Estévez 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ed Hickox.
T – 3:01. A – 27,592 (50,445).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: