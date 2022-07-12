Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, July 22, 2022

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Machín 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .261 Laureano cf-rf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .241 Murphy c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .230 Brown 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .217 b-Allen ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .207 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .226 Pinder dh 5 1 1 3 0 2 .229 Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .197 1-Bolt pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .125 Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .206 Neuse 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .240 Totals 39 8 12 8 1 5

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith 3b-2b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .238 Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .236 Duggar lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Seager ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .245 García rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .242 Lowe 1b 3 2 2 0 1 1 .281 Huff 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Heim c 3 2 1 0 0 1 .266 a-Viloria ph-c 0 1 0 0 1 0 .200 Calhoun dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .232 Miller lf-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Taveras cf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .317 Totals 33 10 9 8 6 7

Oakland 000 110 060 8 12 1 Texas 020 312 20x 10 9 1

a-walked for Heim in the 7th. b-singled for Brown in the 9th.

1-ran for Piscotty in the 8th.

E – Brown (3), Smith (1). LOB – Oakland 7, Texas 6. 2B – Kemp (10), Taveras 2 (4), Lowe (12). HR – Neuse (3), off Howard; Laureano (7), off Allard; Pinder (6), off Allard; Seager (20), off Martinez; Smith (1), off Snead. RBIs – Brown (38), Neuse 2 (21), Laureano 2 (17), Pinder 3 (20), Calhoun (40), Taveras 3 (9), Smith 3 (8), Seager (46). SB – Taveras (2). SF – Smith.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Pinder, Murphy, Machín); Texas 3 (Lowe, Semien, Smith). RISP – Oakland 2 for 7; Texas 4 for 12.

Runners moved up – Neuse. GIDP – Andrus.

DP – Texas 1 (Smith, Semien).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martinez, L, 2-2 4⅓ 4 6 4 4 3 88 6.52 Snead 1⅓ 3 2 2 1 1 30 6.87 Tapia 1⅓ 2 2 2 1 1 32 14.40 Acevedo 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.18

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Howard, W, 1-1 5⅔ 6 2 1 0 1 84 8.04 Leclerc 2⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 18 4.50 Allard ⅓ 4 5 5 0 1 22 7.71 Richards, H, 3 ⅓ 1 1 1 0 0 15 3.16 Santana, H, 15 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.38 Martin, S, 3-4 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 2 22 2.89

Inherited runners-scored – Tapia 1-0, Santana 1-0. HBP – Allard (Murphy), Richards (Piscotty). WP – Martinez(2).

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Brennan Miller.

T – 3:28. A – 20,660 (40,300).