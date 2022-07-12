Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, July 22, 2022

Texas 10, Oakland 8
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Machín 3b512000.261
Laureano cf-rf522201.241
Murphy c411000.230
Brown 1b401101.217
b-Allen ph101000.207
Andrus ss411011.226
Pinder dh511302.229
Piscotty rf301000.197
1-Bolt pr-cf010000.125
Kemp lf401000.206
Neuse 2b411200.240
Totals39812815
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Smith 3b-2b411300.238
Semien 2b300010.236
Duggar lf100001.250
Seager ss411111.245
García rf400012.242
Lowe 1b322011.281
Huff 1b000000.282
Heim c321001.266
a-Viloria ph-c010010.200
Calhoun dh311110.232
Miller lf-3b400001.211
Taveras cf423300.317
Totals33109867
Oakland0001100608121
Texas02031220x1091

a-walked for Heim in the 7th. b-singled for Brown in the 9th.

1-ran for Piscotty in the 8th.

E – Brown (3), Smith (1). LOB – Oakland 7, Texas 6. 2B – Kemp (10), Taveras 2 (4), Lowe (12). HR – Neuse (3), off Howard; Laureano (7), off Allard; Pinder (6), off Allard; Seager (20), off Martinez; Smith (1), off Snead. RBIs – Brown (38), Neuse 2 (21), Laureano 2 (17), Pinder 3 (20), Calhoun (40), Taveras 3 (9), Smith 3 (8), Seager (46). SB – Taveras (2). SF – Smith.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Pinder, Murphy, Machín); Texas 3 (Lowe, Semien, Smith). RISP – Oakland 2 for 7; Texas 4 for 12.

Runners moved up – Neuse. GIDP – Andrus.

DP – Texas 1 (Smith, Semien).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martinez, L, 2-24⅓46443886.52
Snead1⅓32211306.87
Tapia1⅓222113214.40
Acevedo1⅔00002113.18
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Howard, W, 1-15⅔62101848.04
Leclerc2⅔00001184.50
Allard45501227.71
Richards, H, 311100153.16
Santana, H, 150000052.38
Martin, S, 3-41⅔10012222.89

Inherited runners-scored – Tapia 1-0, Santana 1-0. HBP – Allard (Murphy), Richards (Piscotty). WP – Martinez(2).

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Brennan Miller.

T – 3:28. A – 20,660 (40,300).

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf412001.256
Báez ss300011.211
H.Castro 2b401000.268
Cabrera dh400002.291
Candelario 3b400001.190
W.Castro rf401001.255
Torkelson 1b300001.195
Clemens lf300001.161
Barnhart c200000.215
b-Reyes ph100000.307
Haase c000000.234
Totals3214018
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Taylor dh401000.264
Benintendi lf400001.313
Witt Jr. ss412000.243
Pasquantino 1b422201.182
Rivera 3b402000.233
O'Hearn rf200000.177
a-Olivares ph-rf101010.307
Isbel cf400001.209
Gallagher c301000.243
Lopez 2b300001.232
Totals3339214
Detroit000001000141
Kansas City00010200x391

a-walked for O'Hearn in the 6th. b-lined out for Barnhart in the 8th.

E – Báez (11), Witt Jr. (9). LOB – Detroit 5, Kansas City 7. 2B – Gallagher (5), Taylor (6). HR – Pasquantino (2), off Pineda. RBIs – Pasquantino 2 (3). SB – Witt Jr. 2 (15), W.Castro (4). CS – Olivares (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (Torkelson, H.Castro 2, Candelario); Kansas City 6 (Pasquantino 2, Lopez 2, Gallagher, Taylor). RISP – Detroit 1 for 7; Kansas City 1 for 10.

Runners moved up – Greene, Báez.

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pineda, L, 2-45⅓73202773.58
Chafin00012142.39
Vest2⅔20000253.55
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, W, 5-97⅔31118914.15
Clarke, H, 91⅔10000193.99
Barlow, S, 14-161⅔0000062.27

Inherited runners-scored – Chafin 2-1. WP – Keller, Clarke.

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 2:30. A – 11,084 (37,903).

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman ss513100.288
Hayes 3b511001.250
Chavis 1b400011.237
Vogelbach dh300022.238
Castillo rf402201.204
Suwinski lf100000.205
Gamel lf-rf400003.247
VanMeter 2b411001.197
Marisnick cf322211.192
Delay c402000.278
Totals375115410
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle 2b-ss402000.275
Cooper dh411000.299
Aguilar 1b200001.248
1-Hamilton pr000000.000
Fortes c000000.273
García rf401102.229
Sánchez cf300010.207
Anderson 3b400003.250
De La Cruz lf401001.226
Rojas ss-1b400002.247
Stallings c200000.185
a-Berti ph-2b000010.277
Totals3115129
Pittsburgh2100000025111
Miami000001000151

a-walked for Stallings in the 8th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.

E – Delay (2), Aguilar (3). LOB – Pittsburgh 9, Miami 7. 2B – Newman (5), Marisnick (3), Delay (3), VanMeter (3), Cooper (21). HR – Marisnick (1), off Yacabonis. RBIs – Castillo 2 (25), Newman (10), Marisnick 2 (3), García (26). SB – Hayes (10), Marisnick (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 6 (Chavis, Suwinski 2, Marisnick, Delay, Hayes); Miami 1 (García). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 16; Miami 1 for 4.

GIDP – Vogelbach, García.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, VanMeter, Chavis); Miami 1 (Aguilar, Rojas, Aguilar).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, W, 3-67⅔51105954.88
De Jong, H, 20001082.20
De Los Santos, S, 3-41⅓00014262.81
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rogers, L, 4-85⅓632371015.42
Pop110001262.25
Bleier1⅔0000164.63
Yacabonis1⅔42211286.75

Inherited runners-scored – De Los Santos 1-0, Pop 2-0. HBP – Keller (Aguilar).

Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ryan Additon; Second, James Hoye; Third, Alex MacKay.

T – 3:03. A – 8,560 (36,742).

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss411000.317
Moncada 3b411301.191
Robert cf400001.283
Abreu 1b412001.295
Sheets rf400001.237
Jiménez dh300012.218
Pollock lf402100.247
García 2b312000.212
Zavala c300000.323
Totals3348416
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf402000.278
Rosario ss512000.278
Ramírez 3b400001.287
Naylor 1b411001.279
Reyes dh423101.222
Giménez 2b220011.297
Jones rf322401.538
a-Call ph-rf100000.000
Maile c300011.181
Straw cf402300.211
Totals34812826
Chicago003100000481
Cleveland50003000x8120

a-lined out for Jones in the 7th.

E – García (6). LOB – Chicago 3, Cleveland 7. 2B – Pollock (13), Jones (2). HR – Moncada (4), off Quantrill. RBIs – Moncada 3 (21), Pollock (26), Reyes (26), Jones 4 (8), Straw 3 (13). SB – Anderson (11), Reyes (1). CS – Ramírez (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Zavala); Cleveland 5 (Giménez, Naylor, Rosario 3). RISP – Chicago 3 for 7; Cleveland 6 for 12.

Runners moved up – Kwan. GIDP – Anderson, Sheets, Rosario.

DP – Chicago 1 (García, Anderson, Abreu); Cleveland 2 (Naylor, Ramírez, Naylor; Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn, L, 1-24⅔988231006.97
Foster1⅔10001144.89
Kelly1⅔10002189.22
Banks2⅔10000203.19
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill, W, 5-56⅔84413933.99
Stephan, H, 42⅔00002143.00
Clase1⅔0000171.49

Inherited runners-scored – Foster 1-1, Stephan 2-0. HBP – Lynn 2 (Kwan,Giménez), Banks (Ramírez).

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T – 2:51. A – 13,655 (34,788).

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf400002.219
Hoskins 1b412100.255
Castellanos rf401002.251
Hall dh401001.283
Realmuto c402001.240
Gregorius ss300000.241
Bohm 3b101000.273
Muñoz 3b200000.242
Stott 2b300001.177
Vierling cf301000.241
Totals3218107
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss400000.254
Yepez rf300001.255
Nootbaar rf111100.173
Goldschmidt 1b400003.335
Gorman 2b400002.242
Carlson cf413000.260
Pujols dh411001.216
Dickerson lf322301.196
Sosa 3b311101.183
Knizner c301100.181
Totals3369609
Philadelphia100000000180
St. Louis00003021x690

LOB – Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3. 2B – Sosa (3), Pujols (6). HR – Hoskins (18), off Mikolas; Dickerson (3), off Nola; Nootbaar (3), off Kelly. RBIs – Hoskins (43), Dickerson 3 (14), Sosa (6), Knizner (13), Nootbaar (10).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto); St. Louis 0. RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 1; St. Louis 4 for 4.

Runners moved up – Pujols. GIDP – Castellanos, Schwarber.

DP – St. Louis 2 (Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt; Sosa, Edman, Goldschmidt).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, L, 5-77⅔75507983.35
Kelly1⅔21102193.00
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, W, 6-77⅓61105992.62
Cabrera1⅔00001222.16
Fernández20001130.00

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Will Little; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Bacon.

T – 2:41. A – 34,399 (45,494).

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf321022.269
Lindor ss503000.245
Alonso 1b511202.272
1-Inciarte pr-lf000000.125
Canha lf301021.273
Do.Smith 1b000000.210
Escobar 3b501001.216
Guillorme 2b312210.309
Davis dh400001.241
Jankowski rf200010.200
Nido c400001.210
Totals3449468
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf401001.274
Swanson ss400001.299
Olson 1b400004.251
Riley 3b411102.282
Ozuna dh401002.228
Rosario lf300001.114
d'Arnaud c300002.262
Harris II cf300000.294
Canó 2b302000.169
Totals32151013
New York002000011490
Atlanta000000100150

1-ran for Alonso in the 9th.

LOB – New York 10, Atlanta 4. 2B – Guillorme (8), Nimmo (16), Alonso (14), Ozuna (12), Acuña Jr. (10). HR – Guillorme (2), off O'Day; Riley (24), off Scherzer. RBIs – Alonso 2 (72), Guillorme 2 (9), Riley (57).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Nido, Davis, Alonso); Atlanta 3 (Rosario, Swanson 2). RISP – New York 2 for 10; Atlanta 0 for 2.

GIDP – Davis, Alonso.

DP – Atlanta 2 (Riley, Canó, Swanson, Canó; Swanson, Canó, Olson).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, W, 6-17⅔31109932.15
Ottavino, H, 121⅔20001202.67
Díaz, S, 19-221⅔00003111.73
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fried, L, 9-35⅔52255992.56
Lee2⅔20001241.35
O'Day1⅔11100174.15
Stephens1⅔11112253.14

HBP – Fried (Jankowski).

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 3:03. A – 42,925 (41,084).

Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf511102.277
Vázquez c511002.290
Martinez dh412200.313
Bogaerts ss312110.315
Verdugo lf402100.265
Story 2b400001.222
Cordero 1b400004.240
Refsnyder rf311010.338
Dalbec 3b300011.205
Totals35595310
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b333300.307
Choi 1b221111.283
a-Ramírez 1b212200.330
Arozarena dh401011.255
Aranda 2b402101.500
Chang 2b101100.167
Lowe rf501202.187
Mejía c402000.236
L.Raley lf310011.083
Walls ss320000.161
Phillips cf411001.148
Totals3510141037
Boston012110000591
Tampa Bay23000203x10140

a-singled for Vázquez in the 6th.

E – Dalbec (4). LOB – Boston 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B – Bogaerts (22), Vázquez (18), Martinez 2 (29), Díaz 2 (18), Mejía (10). RBIs – Verdugo (47), Martinez 2 (38), Duran (7), Bogaerts (36), Lowe 2 (11), Díaz 3 (23), Choi (39), Aranda (2), Ramírez 2 (34), Chang (3). SB – Verdugo (1), Bogaerts (4), Duran (6). CS – Duran (1), Ramírez (4). SF – Díaz.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 4 (Vázquez, Cordero 2, Story); Tampa Bay 3 (Phillips, Lowe 2). RISP – Boston 4 for 9; Tampa Bay 7 for 14.

Runners moved up – Dalbec. GIDP – Arozarena, Mejía.

DP – Boston 2 (Cordero, Bogaerts; Bogaerts, Story, Cordero).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello4⅔755358210.12
Davis1⅔10002122.48
Diekman, L, 4-112200113.48
Valdez2⅔43000454.70
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wisler1⅔00001172.52
Fleming3⅔64423676.84
Bard, W, 1-03⅔31112531.00
Poche, H, 101⅔00001121.95
Adam1⅔00003171.27

HBP – Bello (Díaz), Diekman (Walls). PB – Mejía (5).

Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 3:31. A – 10,629 (25,000).

Kansas City 7, Detroit 3
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grossman lf513001.210
Báez ss511100.211
Cabrera dh401101.290
Haase c302011.243
Schoop 2b401000.213
W.Castro cf412000.260
Torkelson 1b400000.192
Candelario 3b401102.191
Reyes rf400001.295
Totals37311316
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez c321110.217
Witt Jr. ss514300.252
Pasquantino dh302021.213
Dozier 1b500001.261
O'Hearn rf401202.182
Olivares lf301010.308
Benintendi lf000000.313
Isbel cf400001.203
Rivera 3b321010.235
Lopez 2b322000.237
Totals33712655
Detroit1001100003110
Kansas City13100002x7121

E – Rivera (4). LOB – Detroit 8, Kansas City 9. 2B – Báez (15), W.Castro (10), Cabrera (8), Witt Jr. (18), Rivera (6). RBIs – Báez (34), Candelario (23), Cabrera (32), Witt Jr. 3 (45), O'Hearn 2 (9), Melendez (25). SB – Witt Jr. (16). SF – Melendez. S – Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (Cabrera, Schoop 2, Candelario); Kansas City 6 (Isbel 4, Dozier 2). RISP – Detroit 2 for 13; Kansas City 5 for 14.

Runners moved up – Cabrera, Torkelson 2, Melendez. LIDP – Reyes. GIDP – Schoop, Dozier.

DP – Detroit 1 (Schoop, Báez, Torkelson); Kansas City 2 (Dozier; Witt Jr., Lopez, Dozier).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Faedo, L, 1-5144442605.53
Alexander3⅓51100404.30
Foley1⅔1000063.48
Jiménez1⅔00002162.97
Lange1⅔22211182.38
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch4⅔63213724.92
Cuas1⅔20000122.65
Zerpa, W, 1-02⅔10000270.00
Coleman, H, 61⅔20001213.22
Barlow1⅔00002132.21

Inherited runners-scored – Alexander 3-2, Cuas 1-1. WP – Faedo, Lange, Zerpa.

Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 3:00. A – 16,202 (37,903).

San Diego 6, Colorado 5
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cronenworth 2b-1b423111.241
Machado 3b512101.310
Mazara rf502001.309
Voit dh400102.224
Hosmer 1b300020.273
Kim ss000000.235
Alfaro c411000.263
Grisham cf210021.190
Abrams ss-2b412300.234
Azocar lf400000.233
Totals35610656
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe lf511101.267
Blackmon dh422110.268
Cron 1b400103.292
Rodgers 2b401002.254
Iglesias ss401102.296
McMahon 3b300010.235
Grichuk rf422100.244
Díaz c402000.214
Hampson cf401001.228
Totals36510529
San Diego1010001306100
Colorado0001001125100

LOB – San Diego 8, Colorado 7. 2B – Mazara (6), Díaz (7), Iglesias (19), Joe (15), Blackmon (16). 3B – Blackmon (3). HR – Cronenworth (8), off Ureña; Machado (15), off Gilbreath; Abrams (2), off Bird; Grichuk (9), off Manaea. RBIs – Voit (36), Cronenworth (45), Machado (51), Abrams 3 (11), Cron (67), Grichuk (37), Iglesias (24), Joe (21), Blackmon (47). SB – McMahon (4). SF – Voit, Cron.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Alfaro 2, Hosmer); Colorado 5 (McMahon, Cron, Joe 2, Grichuk). RISP – San Diego 1 for 7; Colorado 1 for 7.

GIDP – Azocar.

DP – Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea, W, 4-46⅓52215914.09
Crismatt, H, 2121113291.98
Rogers, S, 24-291⅔32201254.04
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ureña, L, 0-16⅔72233902.66
Gilbreath1⅔11103263.76
Bird23320273.97
Estévez1⅓00000114.60

Inherited runners-scored – Estévez 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ed Hickox.

T – 3:01. A – 27,592 (50,445).

