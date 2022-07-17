Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, July 16
Giants 2, Milwaukee 1
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|McCutchen rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Renfroe dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Narvaez c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Davis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|1
|7
|Giants
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Flores dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Ruf 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Mercedes lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Yastrzemski rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Estrada ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Villar 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.222
|Gonzalez rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|1
|3
|6
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Giants
|000
|001
|01x
|—
|2
|4
|2
E—Yastrzemski (2), Leone (2). LOB—Milwaukee 4, Giants 6. 2B—Renfroe (11), Estrada (15). HR—Ruf (9), off Lauer. RBIs—Narvaez (17), Ruf (32). SB—Davis (6). CS—Davis (1). SF—Narvaez.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer
|7
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|108
|3.64
|Suter, L, 1-3
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|4.58
|Gustave
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.63
|Giants
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|7⅓
|4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|99
|4.09
|Brebbia, W, 5-1
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.45
|Leone, S, 2-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.31
Inherited runners-scored—Gustave 2-1. HBP—Gustave (Longoria). Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Gabe Morales. T—2:49. A—41,279 (41,915).
Houston 5, Oakland 0
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Bolt cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Neuse dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|a-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|D.Garcia 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|Allen 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|1
|16
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Díaz 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Meyers cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|McCormick lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.169
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|2
|4
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|0
|7
|0
|Houston
|040
|100
|00x
|5
|6
|0
a-struck out for Neuse in the 9th.
LOB – Oakland 7, Houston 3. 2B – Laureano (13). HR – Maldonado (9), off Koenig. RBIs – Maldonado 4 (26), McCormick (21). SB – Andrus (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 5 (Murphy, Kemp, D.Garcia, Neuse, Laureano); Houston 1 (Altuve). RISP – Oakland 0 for 8; Houston 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Machín. GIDP – Machín.
DP – Houston 1 (Peña, Gurriel).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Koenig, L, 1-3
|7⅔
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|86
|6.39
|Snead
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.30
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 12-3
|6⅔
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
|106
|1.89
|Maton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.55
|Neris
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.55
|Abreu
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|3.00
WP – Verlander.
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T – 2:35. A – 39,125 (41,168).
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Vogelbach dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.227
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Tsutsugo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|b-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Mitchell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|a-Castillo ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|3
|7
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Daza cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Bryant lf
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.311
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Hilliard cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.179
|Serven c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|3
|8
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|1
|Colorado
|000
|010
|10x
|2
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Mitchell in the 7th. b-struck out for Marisnick in the 9th.
E – Cruz (3). LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 9. 2B – Gamel (11), McMahon (15). RBIs – Bryant (12), Blackmon (53). SB – McMahon (5), Cruz (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Tsutsugo, VanMeter, Marisnick, Cruz, Hayes); Colorado 3 (Cron, Iglesias, Serven). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 7; Colorado 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Tsutsugo. GIDP – Newman, Rodgers.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Cruz, Newman, Tsutsugo); Colorado 1 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 3-7
|6⅔
|5
|1
|0
|2
|6
|95
|4.55
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|3.00
|De Jong
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.06
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, W, 1-1
|6⅔
|5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|94
|2.05
|Gilbreath, H, 6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.45
|Colomé, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.86
|Bard, S, 20-22
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.02
Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Ben May; Third, Scott Barry.
T – 2:40. A – 34,169 (50,445).
St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 3
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|Drury dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|K.Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Reynolds ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Solano 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Senzel cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|b-Schrock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Fairchild lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|2
|4
|6
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b-ss
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Carlson cf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Goldschmidt dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.330
|a-Romine ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Pujols 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|O'Neill lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Donovan 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.287
|Sosa ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.188
|Gorman 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.200
|Knizner c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Totals
|38
|11
|12
|10
|6
|9
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|020
|3
|4
|2
|St. Louis
|232
|000
|13x
|11
|12
|2
a-grounded out for Goldschmidt in the 8th. b-popped out for Senzel in the 9th.
E – Votto (1), Reynolds (4), Knizner (3), Donovan (5). LOB – Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 13. 3B – Carlson (3). HR – India (4), off Mikolas; Goldschmidt (20), off Lodolo; Nootbaar (4), off Strickland. RBIs – India (15), Drury (52), Donovan (30), Sosa 2 (8), Goldschmidt 3 (70), Carlson (26), Nootbaar 3 (14). SB – Edman (20), Sosa (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (Schrock, Votto 2); St. Louis 8 (Knizner, O'Neill 2, Nootbaar 4, Romine). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 5; St. Louis 4 for 16.
Runners moved up – Edman, Carlson. GIDP – Fairchild, Stephenson.
DP – St. Louis 2 (Edman, Pujols; Donovan, Edman, Pujols).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lodolo, L, 2-3
|2⅔
|5
|5
|5
|3
|5
|67
|5.81
|Hoffman
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|27
|3.92
|Hendrix
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|5.06
|Sanmartin
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|7.88
|Díaz
|⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.16
|B.Farmer
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.51
|Strickland
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|18
|5.40
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, W, 7-7
|7⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|95
|2.54
|McFarland
|⅓
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|14
|6.91
|Oviedo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.09
Díaz pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – B.Farmer 3-0, Oviedo 3-2. HBP – Lodolo 3 (Sosa,O'Neill,Donovan), Strickland (Knizner). WP – Lodolo, Oviedo.
Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 3:20. A – 41,014 (45,494).
N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago Cubs 1 (11) (Game 1)
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Guillorme 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.245
|Alonso dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|McNeil lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|2-Davis pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Jankowski rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Mazeika c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|1-Canha pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Nido c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Totals
|36
|2
|4
|2
|4
|16
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.242
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Hoerner ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Schwindel 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|3-Velazquez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Rivas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Wisdom dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Higgins 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Morel 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Totals
|35
|1
|5
|1
|3
|13
|New York
|000
|100
|000
|01
|2
|4
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000
|00
|1
|5
|2
1-ran for Mazeika in the 8th. 2-ran for Do.Smith in the 10th. 3-ran for Schwindel in the 10th.
E – Higgins (3), Suzuki (3). LOB – New York 8, Chicago 7. 2B – Alonso (15), Higgins (5). RBIs – Alonso 2 (76), Schwindel (34). SB – Hoerner (9), Velazquez (2), Morel (8). CS – Lindor (3). SF – Alonso.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Do.Smith, McNeil, Alonso, Guillorme); Chicago 3 (Morel, Contreras, Happ). RISP – New York 1 for 9; Chicago 1 for 11.
GIDP – Ortega, Schwindel, Morel.
DP – New York 3 (Guillorme, Lindor, Do.Smith; Lindor, Guillorme, Do.Smith; Escobar, Guillorme, Do.Smith).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|95
|2.55
|Lugo
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.86
|Dr.Smith
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.97
|Ottavino, W, 4-2
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|2.52
|Díaz, S, 20-23
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.69
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|4⅓
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|83
|4.69
|Hughes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|33
|3.65
|Wick
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|4.81
|Effross
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Robertson
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|1.98
|Givens, L, 5-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.97
Inherited runners-scored – Wick 1-0, Effross 2-0. HBP – Ottavino (Hoerner).
Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brennan Miller.
T – 3:46. A – 39,219 (41,649).
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 3 (10) (Game 2)
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.245
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Jankowski lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|a-Guillorme ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Nido c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|36
|4
|7
|3
|5
|9
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Velazquez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Happ lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Morel cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Suzuki rf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.300
|Schwindel dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.213
|Bote 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Totals
|38
|3
|10
|3
|3
|14
|New York
|001
|100
|000
|2
|4
|7
|0
|Chicago
|010
|100
|000
|1
|3
|10
|2
a-walked for Davis in the 10th.
E – Ortega (1), Norris (1). LOB – New York 10, Chicago 9. 2B – Escobar (18), Schwindel (11), Gomes (7), Wisdom (18). HR – Escobar (11), off Smyly. RBIs – Lindor (66), Escobar (40), Alonso (77), Gomes 2 (12), Morel (26). SB – Marte (11), Suzuki (5). CS – Ortega (5).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 6 (Nido 3, Escobar 2, Canha); Chicago 2 (Ortega 2). RISP – New York 1 for 9; Chicago 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Lindor, Canha. GIDP – Canha, Alonso, Schwindel.
DP – New York 1 (Escobar, Alonso); Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Bote, Rivas; Gomes, Rivas).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|6⅓
|8
|2
|2
|1
|11
|102
|2.22
|Holderman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.04
|López, W, 1-0
|2⅔
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|38
|3.12
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|4⅓
|5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|83
|4.22
|Espinoza
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|42
|2.79
|Effross
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|2.92
|Brault
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Givens, L, 5-2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.92
|Norris
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|6.90
Inherited runners-scored – Holderman 1-0, Espinoza 1-0, Norris 2-1. IBB – off Givens (Lindor), off López (Hoerner). HBP – Smyly (McNeil), Givens (Alonso).
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T – 3:33. A – 34,366 (41,649).
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Moncada 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Vaughn dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.295
|Abreu 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.303
|Sheets rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Zavala c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|2
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Arraez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.342
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.282
|Buxton dh-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.218
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.246
|Kirilloff lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Gordon cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|a-Garlick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Celestino cf-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Sánchez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|2
|11
|Chicago
|000
|102
|000
|3
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|105
|000
|00x
|6
|10
|0
a-struck out for Gordon in the 6th.
LOB – Chicago 7, Minnesota 6. 2B – Vaughn (16), Moncada (6), Urshela (16). HR – Arraez (5), off Lynn; Correa (11), off Lynn; Polanco (14), off Lynn. RBIs – Abreu (46), Vaughn 2 (45), Arraez (30), Correa 2 (33), Polanco 3 (48).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Anderson, Pollock 2, Sheets); Minnesota 2 (Arraez 2). RISP – Chicago 2 for 9; Minnesota 1 for 2.
Runners moved up – Abreu. GIDP – Pollock.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Urshela, Polanco, Arraez).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 1-3
|5⅔
|7
|6
|6
|0
|6
|91
|7.50
|Banks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.05
|Foster
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|4.71
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.72
|Lambert
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|2.66
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, W, 6-4
|5⅓
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|88
|4.71
|Megill, H, 1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.25
|Jax, H, 9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.20
|Duran, S, 6-6
|2⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|40
|2.36
Inherited runners-scored – Foster 2-0, Megill 1-0. WP – Duran. PB – Sánchez (4).
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 3:12. A – 28,514 (38,544).
Toronto 6, Kansas City 5 (10)
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lopez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Pasquantino dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.206
|Olivares lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.305
|Rivero c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|O'Hearn rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.184
|Eaton cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.111
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Fermin c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|2-Hicklen pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|2
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|Kirk dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|1-Zimmer pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.113
|a-Tapia ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Hernández rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.223
|Espinal 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Jansen c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|4
|10
|Kansas City
|001
|200
|000
|2
|5
|9
|0
|Toronto
|001
|200
|000
|3
|6
|12
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Zimmer in the 10th.
1-ran for Kirk in the 7th. 2-ran for Fermin in the 10th.
LOB – Kansas City 6, Toronto 9. 2B – Guerrero Jr. (15). 3B – O'Hearn (1). HR – Pasquantino (3), off Romano. RBIs – Witt Jr. (47), O'Hearn (10), Eaton (2), Pasquantino 2 (5), Kirk (35), Springer 2 (42), Guerrero Jr. (57), Tapia (25), Hernández (43). CS – Gurriel Jr. (2). SF – Eaton.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 1 (Massey); Toronto 3 (Kirk 2, Bichette). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 6; Toronto 5 for 7.
Runners moved up – Lopez 2. GIDP – Pasquantino.
DP – Toronto 1 (Chapman, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch
|3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|76
|5.05
|Cuas
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|2.84
|Mills
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.77
|Clarke
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.79
|Staumont
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.67
|Barlow
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.06
|Payamps, L, 2-3, BS, 0-2
|⅔
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|13
|3.41
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|3⅔
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|53
|3.38
|Richards
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.30
|Mayza
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.70
|Phelps
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|2.70
|Cimber
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.15
|García
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|2.90
|Romano, W, 3-2
|1⅔
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.73
Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-0, Richards 1-1.
Umpires – Home, John Bacon; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T – 3:29. A – 40,135 (53,506).
Philadelphia 10, Miami 0
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|a-Camargo ph-1b-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|b-Herrera ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Hall dh-1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.251
|c-Stubbs ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Stott 2b-ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.240
|Romero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|41
|10
|15
|10
|2
|8
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Fortes 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Soler lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Sánchez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Hamilton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|De La Cruz cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Williams 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|0
|9
|Philadelphia
|000
|203
|050
|10
|15
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
a-singled for Hoskins in the 8th. b-singled for Castellanos in the 8th. c-struck out for Realmuto in the 9th.
LOB – Philadelphia 6, Miami 4. 2B – Castellanos (20), Stott 2 (6), Realmuto (13), Hall (5), Williams (3). HR – Realmuto (8), off Meyer; Hoskins (19), off Meyer; Gregorius (1), off Poteet; Schwarber (29), off Poteet. RBIs – Realmuto 2 (38), Hoskins (44), Gregorius 4 (17), Stott (26), Bohm (34), Schwarber (58). CS – Vierling (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Vierling 2, Hall 2, Bohm); Miami 1 (Stallings). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 9; Miami 0 for 1.
Runners moved up – Realmuto. GIDP – De La Cruz.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez, W, 7-5
|5⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|64
|4.07
|Bellatti
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|3.52
|Brogdon
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.93
|Nelson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.09
|Romero
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Meyer, L, 0-1
|5⅓
|7
|5
|5
|1
|5
|79
|8.44
|Bleier
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.15
|Poteet
|2⅔
|7
|5
|5
|0
|1
|48
|3.86
|Pop
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.57
Inherited runners-scored – Bleier 2-2. IBB – off Bleier (Bohm).
Umpires – Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T – 2:52. A – 13,497 (36,742).
Cleveland 10, Detroit 0
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|W.Castro ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Barnhart 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|H.Castro 3b-p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Haase c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Grossman rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|3
|10
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Call lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rosario ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.288
|Miller 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Naylor 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Giménez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Clement 2b-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|F.Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Jones rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Maile c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|37
|10
|13
|10
|1
|5
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|350
|200
|00x
|10
|13
|0
LOB – Detroit 6, Cleveland 6. 2B – Haase (7), Straw (15), Rosario (16). HR – Ramírez 2 (19), off Pineda; Naylor (13), off De Jesus. RBIs – Ramírez 5 (75), Straw (14), Rosario 2 (29), Naylor (47), Jones (9).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Schoop 3); Cleveland 3 (Straw 2, Kwan). RISP – Detroit 0 for 2; Cleveland 5 for 9.
GIDP – Schoop.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda, L, 2-5
|2⅔
|9
|8
|8
|0
|1
|47
|5.22
|De Jesus
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|38
|4.91
|Vest
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.41
|Jiménez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.38
|Foley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.24
|H.Castro
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 6-5
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|100
|3.75
|Sandlin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.04
|Karinchak
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.50
|Tully
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored – Vest 3-0. HBP – De Jesus 2 (Giménez,Maile). WP – De Jesus.
Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ryan Additon; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.
T – 2:46. A – 26,789 (34,788).
Seattle 3, Texas 2 (10)
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|France 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|1-D.Moore pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|C.Santana dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|2-Haggerty pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.205
|Frazier rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Totals
|39
|3
|10
|3
|5
|5
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|García rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Hernandez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.300
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|2
|1
|12
|Seattle
|002
|000
|000
|1
|3
|10
|0
|Texas
|010
|000
|100
|0
|2
|7
|0
1-ran for France in the 9th. 2-ran for C.Santana in the 10th.
LOB – Seattle 12, Texas 5. 2B – Frazier (14), Crawford (17), France (18), Lowe (13), Taveras (8). 3B – Seager (1). HR – C.Santana (8), off Howard. RBIs – C.Santana 2 (29), Crawford (25), Heim (33), Hernandez (1). SB – Haggerty (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 6 (France 2, Crawford 2, C.Santana, Rodríguez); Texas 2 (Hernandez, García). RISP – Seattle 2 for 14; Texas 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Taveras. LIDP – Lowe. GIDP – Frazier.
DP – Seattle 1 (D.Moore); Texas 1 (Lowe, Seager).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|85
|2.76
|Muñoz, H, 11
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.92
|Swanson, BS, 1-2
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|1.04
|Sewald
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.52
|Castillo, W, 7-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.82
|Festa, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.80
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Howard
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|5
|3
|91
|6.97
|Bush
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.41
|Hernández
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|M.Moore
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.73
|Martin, L, 0-5
|2⅔
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|2.61
Inherited runners-scored – Bush 2-0. IBB – off Howard (Rodríguez).
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Chris Segal.
T – 3:22. A – 35,761 (40,300).
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4 (11)
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Mancini dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Santander lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Urías 2b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Nevin 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.191
|a-Rutschman ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.215
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|b-Odor ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Totals
|37
|6
|8
|6
|1
|8
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Ramírez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Phillips cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.144
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|J.Lowe cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.197
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Walls ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|c-L.Raley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|Totals
|38
|4
|10
|2
|4
|8
|Baltimore
|010
|010
|010
|12
|6
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|102
|000
|000
|10
|4
|10
|0
a-homered for Nevin in the 8th. b-flied out for Chirinos in the 8th. c-flied out for Bethancourt in the 11th.
LOB – Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 10. 2B – Santander (11), Urías 2 (12), J.Lowe (10), Walls (11). 3B – Mateo (4). HR – Rutschman (5), off Adam; Arozarena (11), off Kremer. RBIs – Urías (30), Nevin (15), Rutschman 2 (15), Mountcastle 2 (46), Arozarena (41), Choi (41). SB – Arozarena (19), Mullins (19). CS – Mateo (4), Arozarena (8), Odor (1). SF – Rutschman. S – Phillips.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 1 (Chirinos); Tampa Bay 6 (L.Raley, Arozarena, Paredes 2, J.Lowe, Bethancourt). RISP – Baltimore 3 for 8; Tampa Bay 2 for 15.
Runners moved up – Hays, Urías, Choi, Ramírez. GIDP – Chirinos, Choi, Arozarena, Díaz.
DP – Baltimore 3 (Nevin, Urías, Mountcastle; Urías, Mateo, Mountcastle; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle); Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, B.Lowe, Choi).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|4⅔
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|79
|2.59
|Voth
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|41
|3.42
|Akin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.26
|Tate
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|2.51
|López, W, 4-5
|2⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|23
|1.62
|Pérez, H, 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.45
|Krehbiel, S, 1-1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.25
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough
|5⅓
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|65
|5.49
|Wisler, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.36
|Adam, BS, 3-4
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|1.45
|Thompson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.26
|Poche
|1⅔
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.35
|Bard, L, 1-1
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|25
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored – Krehbiel 2-0. HBP – Kremer (Ramírez), Thompson (Santander), López (Díaz). WP – Kremer(2).
Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 3:51. A – 19,886 (25,000).
Atlanta 6, Washington 3
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.255
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.134
|Duvall rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Canó 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Arcia 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|6
|1
|8
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.311
|Ruiz dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Barrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|0
|4
|Atlanta
|004
|000
|200
|6
|9
|0
|Washington
|000
|201
|000
|3
|7
|1
E – Bell (6). LOB – Atlanta 6, Washington 2. 2B – Riley (22), Canó (1), Swanson (20), Harris II (9). 3B – Bell (3). HR – Olson (17), off Espino; Riley (27), off Espino. RBIs – Olson 3 (59), Riley (61), Swanson (53), d'Arnaud (38), Bell 2 (50), Ruiz (20). SB – Harris II 3 (10).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Riley, Swanson 2, d'Arnaud); Washington 0. RISP – Atlanta 3 for 12; Washington 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Harris II, Ruiz. GIDP – Ruiz.
DP – Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Canó, Olson; Swanson, Canó, Olson).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 10-3
|7⅔
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|94
|2.64
|Chavez, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.90
|Jansen, S, 22-26
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.53
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino, L, 0-3
|5⅓
|6
|4
|3
|0
|5
|87
|3.57
|Cishek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.23
|Harvey
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|28
|3.18
|Weems
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.97
|Machado
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.93
Inherited runners-scored – Cishek 1-0. HBP – Espino (Duvall).
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 2:47. A – 37,880 (41,339).
N.Y. Yankees 14, Boston 1
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.327
|Dalbec 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Plawecki c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Wong 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Vázquez c-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Refsnyder lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Cordero 1b-lf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.201
|Downs 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|6
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|a-Gonzalez ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Judge cf
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.281
|Locastro cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Stanton dh
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.237
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.224
|Carpenter rf
|4
|3
|2
|7
|1
|1
|.360
|Hicks lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.231
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Trevino c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Totals
|37
|14
|12
|14
|8
|9
|Boston
|100
|000
|000
|1
|3
|1
|New York
|400
|042
|04x
|14
|12
|0
a-flied out for LeMahieu in the 7th.
E – Dalbec (5). LOB – Boston 3, New York 9. 2B – Plawecki (3), Rizzo (15), Stanton (6). HR – Devers (22), off Taillon; Carpenter (12), off Pivetta; Judge (32), off Pivetta; Carpenter (13), off Hernandez; Judge (33), off Ort. RBIs – Devers (55), Donaldson (35), Carpenter 7 (31), Judge 3 (69), Hicks (27), Kiner-Falefa 2 (26).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 1 (Martinez); New York 4 (Gonzalez, Rizzo, Locastro 2). RISP – Boston 0 for 1; New York 5 for 13.
Runners moved up – Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 8-7
|4⅓
|7
|7
|7
|3
|4
|89
|4.50
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|5.40
|Ort
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|27
|4.91
|Sawamura
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.62
|Davis
|⅓
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|41
|3.44
|Diekman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.58
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, W, 10-2
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|79
|3.86
|Weber, S, 1-1
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|1.17
Inherited runners-scored – Hernandez 2-2, Diekman 3-0. HBP – Hernandez (Kiner-Falefa), Davis (Rizzo).
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 3:09. A – 47,997 (47,309).
San Diego 4, Arizona 3
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|C.Kelly c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.189
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Marte dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Luplow lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|a-Peralta ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Kennedy 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Perdomo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|4
|5
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Voit dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.219
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Ruiz rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Batten 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|1
|4
|Arizona
|000
|120
|000
|3
|10
|0
|San Diego
|000
|013
|00x
|4
|8
|1
a-lined out for Luplow in the 7th.
E – Machado (4). LOB – Arizona 9, San Diego 6. 2B – McCarthy (6), Rojas (13), Luplow (5), C.Kelly (6), Batten (1), Cronenworth (23), Alfaro (12). 3B – Kennedy (2). HR – C.Kelly (4), off Manaea; Voit (11), off Ramirez. RBIs – Kennedy (12), C.Kelly 2 (14), Batten (1), Voit 3 (39). SB – Kim (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 6 (Thomas, Marte 2, Peralta 2, Kennedy); San Diego 3 (Grisham, Profar, Ruiz). RISP – Arizona 1 for 9; San Diego 1 for 8.
GIDP – Luplow, Perdomo.
DP – San Diego 2 (Kim, Batten, Cronenworth; Kim, Cronenworth).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|81
|5.34
|Ramirez, L, 2-3, BS, 0-3
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|5.06
|Mantiply
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.27
|Nelson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.82
|Middleton
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.74
|Smith
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.81
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 5-4
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|2
|3
|94
|4.11
|Crismatt, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2.72
|García, H, 15
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3.57
|Hill, H, 6
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.15
|Rogers, S, 26-31
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.82
Inherited runners-scored – Ramirez 2-2, Mantiply 1-0, Middleton 1-0, Smith 1-0, García 2-0. HBP – Nelson (Batten).
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Bill Miller.
T – 3:02. A – 42,384 (40,209).
