Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, July 16

Giants 2, Milwaukee 1
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf400001.248
Adames ss402002.216
Tellez 1b400001.227
McCutchen rf401001.257
Wong 2b400001.226
Peterson 3b301000.251
Renfroe dh311001.243
Narvaez c200100.241
Davis cf200010.232
Totals3015117
GiantsABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf401000.295
Flores dh411001.253
Ruf 1b411100.227
Longoria 3b300001.237
Mercedes lf300001.258
Yastrzemski rf100001.235
Estrada ss301000.259
Villar 2b000030.222
Gonzalez rf-lf300000.282
Bart c300002.183
Totals2824136
Milwaukee000000010150
Giants00000101x242

E—Yastrzemski (2), Leone (2). LOB—Milwaukee 4, Giants 6. 2B—Renfroe (11), Estrada (15). HR—Ruf (9), off Lauer. RBIs—Narvaez (17), Ruf (32). SB—Davis (6). CS—Davis (1). SF—Narvaez.

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer7211341083.64
Suter, L, 1-321101154.58
Gustave0000193.63
GiantsIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb7⅓41005994.09
Brebbia, W, 5-100011152.45
Leone, S, 2-4110001113.31

Inherited runners-scored—Gustave 2-1. HBP—Gustave (Longoria). Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Gabe Morales. T—2:49. A—41,279 (41,915).

Houston 5, Oakland 0
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Machín 3b400000.231
Laureano rf401002.235
Murphy c402002.241
Brown lf400003.215
Andrus ss401002.224
Bolt cf301011.225
Neuse dh300002.233
a-Kemp ph100001.206
D.Garcia 1b301002.400
Allen 2b301001.196
Totals33070116
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve dh401001.276
Peña ss400001.260
Bregman 3b400001.240
Tucker rf400000.249
Díaz 2b310011.233
Gurriel 1b312000.235
Meyers cf311000.258
McCormick lf211110.228
Maldonado c311400.169
Totals3056524
Oakland000000000070
Houston04010000x560

a-struck out for Neuse in the 9th.

LOB – Oakland 7, Houston 3. 2B – Laureano (13). HR – Maldonado (9), off Koenig. RBIs – Maldonado 4 (26), McCormick (21). SB – Andrus (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 5 (Murphy, Kemp, D.Garcia, Neuse, Laureano); Houston 1 (Altuve). RISP – Oakland 0 for 8; Houston 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Machín. GIDP – Machín.

DP – Houston 1 (Peña, Gurriel).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Koenig, L, 1-37⅔65523866.39
Snead1⅔00001136.30
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, W, 12-36⅔6000101061.89
Maton1⅔00002123.55
Neris1⅔00001143.55
Abreu1⅔10013223.00

WP – Verlander.

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T – 2:35. A – 39,125 (41,168).

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman 2b400001.256
Gamel lf402001.249
Hayes 3b401000.252
Vogelbach dh100030.227
Cruz ss401001.204
Tsutsugo 1b400000.177
Marisnick cf300002.232
b-VanMeter ph100001.185
Mitchell rf200001.193
a-Castillo ph-rf100000.207
Heineman c302000.197
Totals3106037
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe rf410001.264
Daza cf000000.296
Bryant lf303110.311
Blackmon dh401101.277
Cron 1b401001.295
Rodgers 2b401000.257
McMahon 3b401001.244
Iglesias ss401002.301
Hilliard cf-rf300012.179
Serven c210010.241
Totals3228238
Pittsburgh000000000061
Colorado00001010x280

a-grounded out for Mitchell in the 7th. b-struck out for Marisnick in the 9th.

E – Cruz (3). LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 9. 2B – Gamel (11), McMahon (15). RBIs – Bryant (12), Blackmon (53). SB – McMahon (5), Cruz (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Tsutsugo, VanMeter, Marisnick, Cruz, Hayes); Colorado 3 (Cron, Iglesias, Serven). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 7; Colorado 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Tsutsugo. GIDP – Newman, Rodgers.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Cruz, Newman, Tsutsugo); Colorado 1 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 3-76⅔51026954.55
De Los Santos1⅔21111223.00
De Jong1⅔10001142.06
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ureña, W, 1-16⅔50024942.05
Gilbreath, H, 61⅔1000193.45
Colomé, H, 61⅔00001112.86
Bard, S, 20-221⅔00011152.02

Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Ben May; Third, Scott Barry.

T – 2:40. A – 34,169 (50,445).

St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 3
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b311111.231
Drury dh401100.278
K.Farmer ss300000.260
Reynolds ss100001.252
Votto 1b401002.216
Stephenson c400001.319
Solano 3b301010.288
Naquin rf300010.240
Senzel cf110010.260
b-Schrock ph100000.154
Fairchild lf310001.105
Totals3034246
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b-ss532011.259
Carlson cf611102.257
Goldschmidt dh512302.330
a-Romine ph-dh100000.105
Pujols 1b421010.215
O'Neill lf301010.239
Donovan 3b311110.287
Sosa ss201210.188
Gorman 2b111000.241
Nootbaar rf421312.200
Knizner c401002.207
Totals3811121069
Cincinnati100000020342
St. Louis23200013x11122

a-grounded out for Goldschmidt in the 8th. b-popped out for Senzel in the 9th.

E – Votto (1), Reynolds (4), Knizner (3), Donovan (5). LOB – Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 13. 3B – Carlson (3). HR – India (4), off Mikolas; Goldschmidt (20), off Lodolo; Nootbaar (4), off Strickland. RBIs – India (15), Drury (52), Donovan (30), Sosa 2 (8), Goldschmidt 3 (70), Carlson (26), Nootbaar 3 (14). SB – Edman (20), Sosa (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (Schrock, Votto 2); St. Louis 8 (Knizner, O'Neill 2, Nootbaar 4, Romine). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 5; St. Louis 4 for 16.

Runners moved up – Edman, Carlson. GIDP – Fairchild, Stephenson.

DP – St. Louis 2 (Edman, Pujols; Donovan, Edman, Pujols).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lodolo, L, 2-32⅔55535675.81
Hoffman1⅔22211273.92
Hendrix2⅔00012235.06
Sanmartin1⅔10000137.88
Díaz11010122.16
B.Farmer1⅔0000185.51
Strickland1⅔33300185.40
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, W, 7-77⅔31114952.54
McFarland02020146.91
Oviedo110012273.09

Díaz pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – B.Farmer 3-0, Oviedo 3-2. HBP – Lodolo 3 (Sosa,O'Neill,Donovan), Strickland (Knizner). WP – Lodolo, Oviedo.

Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 3:20. A – 41,014 (45,494).

N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago Cubs 1 (11) (Game 1)
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf400012.271
Guillorme 2b510002.294
Lindor ss311022.245
Alonso dh401201.268
McNeil lf501001.308
Escobar 3b400003.217
Do.Smith 1b400002.194
2-Davis pr-1b000000.240
Jankowski rf300012.167
Mazeika c301000.190
1-Canha pr000000.273
Nido c100001.210
Totals36242416
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ortega cf400013.242
Contreras c500003.254
Happ lf500001.276
Suzuki rf401002.261
Hoerner ss310000.305
Schwindel 1b302110.242
3-Velazquez pr000000.224
Rivas 1b000000.236
Wisdom dh400002.221
Higgins 3b301012.268
Morel 2b401000.264
Totals35151313
New York00010000001240
Chicago00010000000152

1-ran for Mazeika in the 8th. 2-ran for Do.Smith in the 10th. 3-ran for Schwindel in the 10th.

E – Higgins (3), Suzuki (3). LOB – New York 8, Chicago 7. 2B – Alonso (15), Higgins (5). RBIs – Alonso 2 (76), Schwindel (34). SB – Hoerner (9), Velazquez (2), Morel (8). CS – Lindor (3). SF – Alonso.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Do.Smith, McNeil, Alonso, Guillorme); Chicago 3 (Morel, Contreras, Happ). RISP – New York 1 for 9; Chicago 1 for 11.

GIDP – Ortega, Schwindel, Morel.

DP – New York 3 (Guillorme, Lindor, Do.Smith; Lindor, Guillorme, Do.Smith; Escobar, Guillorme, Do.Smith).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker6⅔41125952.55
Lugo1⅔10011243.86
Dr.Smith1⅔00002112.97
Ottavino, W, 4-22⅔00003242.52
Díaz, S, 20-231⅔00002101.69
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman4⅓11126834.69
Hughes110004333.65
Wick110012284.81
Effross0000043.00
Robertson2⅔00013261.98
Givens, L, 5-11⅔11001142.97

Inherited runners-scored – Wick 1-0, Effross 2-0. HBP – Ottavino (Hoerner).

Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brennan Miller.

T – 3:46. A – 39,219 (41,649).

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 3 (10) (Game 2)
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf521001.270
Marte rf401011.292
Lindor ss411112.245
Alonso 1b400101.265
Canha lf400011.268
Jankowski lf000000.167
Davis dh300012.235
a-Guillorme ph-dh000010.294
Escobar 3b513101.223
McNeil 2b300000.304
Nido c401000.211
Totals3647359
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ortega cf-lf200010.240
Velazquez lf200001.217
Happ lf200001.274
Morel cf301101.265
Suzuki rf503001.271
Hoerner ss400012.300
Schwindel dh511002.242
Wisdom 3b411002.222
Rivas 1b401002.236
Gomes c302210.213
Bote 2b411002.303
Totals383103314
New York0011000002470
Chicago01010000013102

a-walked for Davis in the 10th.

E – Ortega (1), Norris (1). LOB – New York 10, Chicago 9. 2B – Escobar (18), Schwindel (11), Gomes (7), Wisdom (18). HR – Escobar (11), off Smyly. RBIs – Lindor (66), Escobar (40), Alonso (77), Gomes 2 (12), Morel (26). SB – Marte (11), Suzuki (5). CS – Ortega (5).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 6 (Nido 3, Escobar 2, Canha); Chicago 2 (Ortega 2). RISP – New York 1 for 9; Chicago 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Lindor, Canha. GIDP – Canha, Alonso, Schwindel.

DP – New York 1 (Escobar, Alonso); Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Bote, Rivas; Gomes, Rivas).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer6⅓8221111022.22
Holderman100001142.04
López, W, 1-02⅔21022383.12
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly4⅓52114834.22
Espinoza210022422.79
Effross1⅔00003152.92
Brault1⅔0000070.00
Givens, L, 5-212010102.92
Norris00010116.90

Inherited runners-scored – Holderman 1-0, Espinoza 1-0, Norris 2-1. IBB – off Givens (Lindor), off López (Hoerner). HBP – Smyly (McNeil), Givens (Alonso).

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 3:33. A – 34,366 (41,649).

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss511001.311
Moncada 3b423000.209
Vaughn dh402201.295
Abreu 1b201120.303
Sheets rf400001.228
Pollock lf400001.227
Harrison 2b400001.228
Zavala c400002.288
Engel cf402000.245
Totals3539327
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran p-p000000---
Arraez 1b411101.342
Correa ss412200.282
Buxton dh-cf411003.218
Kepler rf411001.248
Polanco 2b412301.246
Kirilloff lf401001.267
Gordon cf200001.262
a-Garlick ph100001.276
Celestino cf-lf100000.270
Urshela 3b301011.261
Sánchez c311011.219
Totals346106211
Chicago000102000390
Minnesota10500000x6100

a-struck out for Gordon in the 6th.

LOB – Chicago 7, Minnesota 6. 2B – Vaughn (16), Moncada (6), Urshela (16). HR – Arraez (5), off Lynn; Correa (11), off Lynn; Polanco (14), off Lynn. RBIs – Abreu (46), Vaughn 2 (45), Arraez (30), Correa 2 (33), Polanco 3 (48).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Anderson, Pollock 2, Sheets); Minnesota 2 (Arraez 2). RISP – Chicago 2 for 9; Minnesota 1 for 2.

Runners moved up – Abreu. GIDP – Pollock.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Urshela, Polanco, Arraez).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn, L, 1-35⅔76606917.50
Banks20001173.05
Foster00010104.71
Ruiz1⅔10002163.72
Lambert1⅔00012252.66
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bundy, W, 6-45⅓53313884.71
Megill, H, 100010122.25
Jax, H, 91⅔10001183.20
Duran, S, 6-62⅔30003402.36

Inherited runners-scored – Foster 2-0, Megill 1-0. WP – Duran. PB – Sánchez (4).

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 3:12. A – 28,514 (38,544).

Toronto 6, Kansas City 5 (10)
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Lopez 3b501001.240
Witt Jr. ss502101.257
Pasquantino dh512201.206
Olivares lf411012.305
Rivero c000000.000
O'Hearn rf411100.184
Eaton cf200111.111
Pratto 1b400001.182
Massey 2b402000.400
Fermin c410002.000
2-Hicklen pr-lf010000.000
Totals3759529
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf511202.250
Guerrero Jr. 1b413110.268
Kirk dh402101.316
1-Zimmer pr-dh000000.113
a-Tapia ph111100.275
Bichette ss501001.259
Hernández rf501101.269
Gurriel Jr. lf312010.307
Chapman 3b400003.223
Espinal 2b411001.271
Jansen c210021.250
Totals376126410
Kansas City0012000002590
Toronto00120000036120

No outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Zimmer in the 10th.

1-ran for Kirk in the 7th. 2-ran for Fermin in the 10th.

LOB – Kansas City 6, Toronto 9. 2B – Guerrero Jr. (15). 3B – O'Hearn (1). HR – Pasquantino (3), off Romano. RBIs – Witt Jr. (47), O'Hearn (10), Eaton (2), Pasquantino 2 (5), Kirk (35), Springer 2 (42), Guerrero Jr. (57), Tapia (25), Hernández (43). CS – Gurriel Jr. (2). SF – Eaton.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 1 (Massey); Toronto 3 (Kirk 2, Bichette). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 6; Toronto 5 for 7.

Runners moved up – Lopez 2. GIDP – Pasquantino.

DP – Toronto 1 (Chapman, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch363325765.05
Cuas1⅓10011272.84
Mills1⅔00002113.77
Clarke1⅔10001163.79
Staumont1⅔00010163.67
Barlow1⅔00001112.06
Payamps, L, 2-3, BS, 0-243200133.41
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo3⅔53301533.38
Richards1⅔10001155.30
Mayza1⅔10001162.70
Phelps1⅔00021182.70
Cimber1⅔10001123.15
García2⅔00003242.90
Romano, W, 3-21⅔12101142.73

Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-0, Richards 1-1.

Umpires – Home, John Bacon; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T – 3:29. A – 40,135 (53,506).

Philadelphia 10, Miami 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf511102.211
Hoskins 1b411101.246
a-Camargo ph-1b-2b101000.236
Castellanos rf311011.251
b-Herrera ph-rf101000.244
Hall dh-1b522001.262
Realmuto c422201.251
c-Stubbs ph-c100001.262
Stott 2b-ss512101.188
Bohm 3b411110.273
Gregorius ss412400.240
Romero p000000---
Vierling cf401000.231
Totals4110151028
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas ss400001.239
Cooper dh400002.287
Aguilar 1b302000.252
Fortes 1b100000.265
Soler lf300002.212
Sánchez rf100001.203
García rf300002.228
Hamilton cf000000.143
Anderson 3b301000.262
De La Cruz cf-lf300000.207
Williams 2b301001.276
Stallings c301000.184
Totals3105009
Philadelphia00020305010150
Miami000000000050

a-singled for Hoskins in the 8th. b-singled for Castellanos in the 8th. c-struck out for Realmuto in the 9th.

LOB – Philadelphia 6, Miami 4. 2B – Castellanos (20), Stott 2 (6), Realmuto (13), Hall (5), Williams (3). HR – Realmuto (8), off Meyer; Hoskins (19), off Meyer; Gregorius (1), off Poteet; Schwarber (29), off Poteet. RBIs – Realmuto 2 (38), Hoskins (44), Gregorius 4 (17), Stott (26), Bohm (34), Schwarber (58). CS – Vierling (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Vierling 2, Hall 2, Bohm); Miami 1 (Stallings). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 9; Miami 0 for 1.

Runners moved up – Realmuto. GIDP – De La Cruz.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Hoskins).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez, W, 7-55⅔40004644.07
Bellatti1⅔10003213.52
Brogdon1⅔0000071.93
Nelson1⅔00001124.09
Romero1⅔00001120.00
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Meyer, L, 0-15⅓75515798.44
Bleier10011154.15
Poteet2⅔75501483.86
Pop1⅔00001112.57

Inherited runners-scored – Bleier 2-2. IBB – off Bleier (Bohm).

Umpires – Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T – 2:52. A – 13,497 (36,742).

Cleveland 10, Detroit 0
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf401003.252
Báez ss300000.213
W.Castro ss100000.254
Cabrera dh301000.287
Barnhart 3b100000.207
H.Castro 3b-p301011.281
Haase c302011.242
Schoop 2b400002.212
Grossman rf200010.205
Torkelson 1b300002.197
Baddoo lf300001.138
Totals30050310
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf411001.279
Call lf100000.000
Rosario ss522200.291
Ramírez 3b422501.288
Miller 2b101000.251
Naylor 1b512101.274
Giménez 2b210001.296
Clement 2b-3b100000.211
F.Reyes dh401001.216
Jones rf412100.333
Maile c211010.182
Straw cf411100.212
Totals3710131015
Detroit000000000050
Cleveland35020000x10130

LOB – Detroit 6, Cleveland 6. 2B – Haase (7), Straw (15), Rosario (16). HR – Ramírez 2 (19), off Pineda; Naylor (13), off De Jesus. RBIs – Ramírez 5 (75), Straw (14), Rosario 2 (29), Naylor (47), Jones (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Schoop 3); Cleveland 3 (Straw 2, Kwan). RISP – Detroit 0 for 2; Cleveland 5 for 9.

GIDP – Schoop.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pineda, L, 2-52⅔98801475.22
De Jesus132210384.91
Vest1⅓00002173.41
Jiménez1⅔00002173.38
Foley1⅔0000093.24
H.Castro1⅔10000100.00
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill, W, 6-56⅔400251003.75
Sandlin1⅔00002103.04
Karinchak1⅔00002114.50
Tully1⅔10011166.00

Inherited runners-scored – Vest 3-0. HBP – De Jesus 2 (Giménez,Maile). WP – De Jesus.

Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ryan Additon; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T – 2:46. A – 26,789 (34,788).

Seattle 3, Texas 2 (10)
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf400011.272
France 1b513001.306
1-D.Moore pr-1b000000.188
Winker lf401010.233
C.Santana dh511200.222
2-Haggerty pr-dh010000.265
Suárez 3b400011.238
Crawford ss502100.268
Raleigh c301021.205
Frazier rf502000.236
Toro 2b400001.176
Totals39310355
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Smith 3b400001.234
Semien 2b400001.236
Seager ss402000.249
García rf301011.237
Lowe 1b411001.273
Taveras cf411001.341
Heim c401102.262
Calhoun lf400003.224
Hernandez dh401102.300
Totals35272112
Seattle00200000013100
Texas0100001000270

1-ran for France in the 9th. 2-ran for C.Santana in the 10th.

LOB – Seattle 12, Texas 5. 2B – Frazier (14), Crawford (17), France (18), Lowe (13), Taveras (8). 3B – Seager (1). HR – C.Santana (8), off Howard. RBIs – C.Santana 2 (29), Crawford (25), Heim (33), Hernandez (1). SB – Haggerty (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 6 (France 2, Crawford 2, C.Santana, Rodríguez); Texas 2 (Hernandez, García). RISP – Seattle 2 for 14; Texas 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Taveras. LIDP – Lowe. GIDP – Frazier.

DP – Seattle 1 (D.Moore); Texas 1 (Lowe, Seager).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert5⅔41104852.76
Muñoz, H, 111⅔10002152.92
Swanson, BS, 1-21⅔21101141.04
Sewald1⅔00001112.52
Castillo, W, 7-11⅔00011143.82
Festa, S, 1-11⅔00003133.80
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Howard5⅔52253916.97
Bush1⅔00000123.41
Hernández1⅔10001150.00
M.Moore1⅔10000151.73
Martin, L, 0-52⅔31001252.61

Inherited runners-scored – Bush 2-0. IBB – off Howard (Rodríguez).

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 3:22. A – 35,761 (40,300).

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4 (11)
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf410011.260
Mancini dh500002.281
Mountcastle 1b501200.270
Santander lf411000.238
McKenna lf000000.253
Hays rf410002.267
Urías 2b-3b412100.255
Nevin 3b201100.191
a-Rutschman ph-c111200.215
Chirinos c200001.162
b-Odor ph-2b200001.198
Mateo ss412001.204
Totals3768618
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz dh400000.294
B.Lowe 2b432011.221
Ramírez rf301000.329
Phillips cf000000.144
Choi 1b501101.278
Arozarena lf412110.251
J.Lowe cf-rf401012.197
Paredes 3b401011.231
Walls ss502001.176
Bethancourt c400002.244
c-L.Raley ph100000.059
Totals38410248
Baltimore01001001012680
Tampa Bay102000000104100

a-homered for Nevin in the 8th. b-flied out for Chirinos in the 8th. c-flied out for Bethancourt in the 11th.

LOB – Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 10. 2B – Santander (11), Urías 2 (12), J.Lowe (10), Walls (11). 3B – Mateo (4). HR – Rutschman (5), off Adam; Arozarena (11), off Kremer. RBIs – Urías (30), Nevin (15), Rutschman 2 (15), Mountcastle 2 (46), Arozarena (41), Choi (41). SB – Arozarena (19), Mullins (19). CS – Mateo (4), Arozarena (8), Odor (1). SF – Rutschman. S – Phillips.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 1 (Chirinos); Tampa Bay 6 (L.Raley, Arozarena, Paredes 2, J.Lowe, Bethancourt). RISP – Baltimore 3 for 8; Tampa Bay 2 for 15.

Runners moved up – Hays, Urías, Choi, Ramírez. GIDP – Chirinos, Choi, Arozarena, Díaz.

DP – Baltimore 3 (Nevin, Urías, Mountcastle; Urías, Mateo, Mountcastle; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle); Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, B.Lowe, Choi).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer4⅔83302792.59
Voth2⅓10012413.42
Akin1⅔0000092.26
Tate00020172.51
López, W, 4-52⅔11003231.62
Pérez, H, 1400011171.45
Krehbiel, S, 1-10000052.25
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Yarbrough5⅓52204655.49
Wisler, H, 7100000162.36
Adam, BS, 3-41⅔11101141.45
Thompson1⅔0000294.26
Poche1⅔01001112.35
Bard, L, 1-11⅔22210252.70

Inherited runners-scored – Krehbiel 2-0. HBP – Kremer (Ramírez), Thompson (Santander), López (Díaz). WP – Kremer(2).

Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 3:51. A – 19,886 (25,000).

Atlanta 6, Washington 3
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Swanson ss521100.291
Olson 1b511302.255
Riley 3b512100.284
d'Arnaud c401101.261
Rosario lf400002.134
Duvall rf301001.213
Ozuna dh400000.221
Canó 2b411002.170
Arcia 2b000000.256
Harris II cf312010.284
Totals3769618
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas lf400000.222
Hernández 2b411000.244
Soto rf412000.250
Bell 1b413200.311
Ruiz dh400100.251
Franco 3b301001.235
Escobar ss300001.218
Barrera c300001.083
Robles cf300001.231
Totals3237304
Atlanta004000200690
Washington000201000371

E – Bell (6). LOB – Atlanta 6, Washington 2. 2B – Riley (22), Canó (1), Swanson (20), Harris II (9). 3B – Bell (3). HR – Olson (17), off Espino; Riley (27), off Espino. RBIs – Olson 3 (59), Riley (61), Swanson (53), d'Arnaud (38), Bell 2 (50), Ruiz (20). SB – Harris II 3 (10).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Riley, Swanson 2, d'Arnaud); Washington 0. RISP – Atlanta 3 for 12; Washington 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Harris II, Ruiz. GIDP – Ruiz.

DP – Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Canó, Olson; Swanson, Canó, Olson).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fried, W, 10-37⅔73304942.64
Chavez, H, 71⅔00000142.90
Jansen, S, 22-261⅔00000103.53
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Espino, L, 0-35⅓64305873.57
Cishek00001104.23
Harvey1⅔22212283.18
Weems1⅔0000094.97
Machado1⅔10000133.93

Inherited runners-scored – Cishek 1-0. HBP – Espino (Duvall).

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 2:47. A – 37,880 (41,339).

N.Y. Yankees 14, Boston 1
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran rf400000.262
Devers 3b311100.327
Dalbec 3b100000.207
Bogaerts ss301000.318
Plawecki c101000.160
Martinez dh400000.304
Verdugo lf300000.262
Wong 2b000000.143
Vázquez c-1b300001.276
Refsnyder lf000000.333
Cordero 1b-lf-1b300003.229
Bradley Jr. cf200011.201
Downs 2b-ss300001.136
Totals3013116
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 2b311010.272
a-Gonzalez ph-2b200001.236
Judge cf333310.281
Locastro cf200001.200
Rizzo 1b332011.226
Stanton dh331021.237
Donaldson 3b511103.224
Carpenter rf432711.360
Hicks lf300121.231
Kiner-Falefa ss401200.272
Trevino c501000.251
Totals3714121489
Boston100000000131
New York40004204x14120

a-flied out for LeMahieu in the 7th.

E – Dalbec (5). LOB – Boston 3, New York 9. 2B – Plawecki (3), Rizzo (15), Stanton (6). HR – Devers (22), off Taillon; Carpenter (12), off Pivetta; Judge (32), off Pivetta; Carpenter (13), off Hernandez; Judge (33), off Ort. RBIs – Devers (55), Donaldson (35), Carpenter 7 (31), Judge 3 (69), Hicks (27), Kiner-Falefa 2 (26).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 1 (Martinez); New York 4 (Gonzalez, Rizzo, Locastro 2). RISP – Boston 0 for 1; New York 5 for 13.

Runners moved up – Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa.

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta, L, 8-74⅓77734894.50
Hernandez11101185.40
Ort1⅔12222274.91
Sawamura1⅔00010132.62
Davis34421413.44
Diekman00001103.58
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon, W, 10-26⅔21105793.86
Weber, S, 1-13⅔10011341.17

Inherited runners-scored – Hernandez 2-2, Diekman 3-0. HBP – Hernandez (Kiner-Falefa), Davis (Rizzo).

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 3:09. A – 47,997 (47,309).

San Diego 4, Arizona 3
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
C.Kelly c512201.189
Rojas 3b401012.271
Marte dh400010.272
Walker 1b301011.207
Luplow lf311000.182
a-Peralta ph-lf100000.235
McCarthy rf401000.242
Kennedy 2b402101.235
Thomas cf401000.249
Perdomo ss311010.202
Totals35310345
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf401000.241
Cronenworth 1b411000.241
Machado 3b311010.306
Alfaro c401001.274
Voit dh411300.219
Kim ss401000.243
Grisham cf411001.192
Ruiz rf300001.278
Batten 2b201101.250
Totals3248414
Arizona0001200003100
San Diego00001300x481

a-lined out for Luplow in the 7th.

E – Machado (4). LOB – Arizona 9, San Diego 6. 2B – McCarthy (6), Rojas (13), Luplow (5), C.Kelly (6), Batten (1), Cronenworth (23), Alfaro (12). 3B – Kennedy (2). HR – C.Kelly (4), off Manaea; Voit (11), off Ramirez. RBIs – Kennedy (12), C.Kelly 2 (14), Batten (1), Voit 3 (39). SB – Kim (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 6 (Thomas, Marte 2, Peralta 2, Kennedy); San Diego 3 (Grisham, Profar, Ruiz). RISP – Arizona 1 for 9; San Diego 1 for 8.

GIDP – Luplow, Perdomo.

DP – San Diego 2 (Kim, Batten, Cronenworth; Kim, Cronenworth).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert5⅔53311815.34
Ramirez, L, 2-3, BS, 0-321101105.06
Mantiply0000292.27
Nelson00000141.82
Middleton1⅔10000131.74
Smith0000024.81
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea, W, 5-46⅔73323944.11
Crismatt, H, 310010202.72
García, H, 150001073.57
Hill, H, 61⅔20000114.15
Rogers, S, 26-311⅔00002153.82

Inherited runners-scored – Ramirez 2-2, Mantiply 1-0, Middleton 1-0, Smith 1-0, García 2-0. HBP – Nelson (Batten).

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 3:02. A – 42,384 (40,209).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette