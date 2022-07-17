Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, July 16

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Newman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Gamel lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .249 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252 Vogelbach dh 1 0 0 0 3 0 .227 Cruz ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .204 Tsutsugo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .177 Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232 b-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Mitchell rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .193 a-Castillo ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Heineman c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .197 Totals 31 0 6 0 3 7

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Joe rf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .264 Daza cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Bryant lf 3 0 3 1 1 0 .311 Blackmon dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .277 Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .295 Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257 McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .301 Hilliard cf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .179 Serven c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .241 Totals 32 2 8 2 3 8

Pittsburgh 000 000 000 0 6 1 Colorado 000 010 10x 2 8 0

a-grounded out for Mitchell in the 7th. b-struck out for Marisnick in the 9th.

E – Cruz (3). LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 9. 2B – Gamel (11), McMahon (15). RBIs – Bryant (12), Blackmon (53). SB – McMahon (5), Cruz (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Tsutsugo, VanMeter, Marisnick, Cruz, Hayes); Colorado 3 (Cron, Iglesias, Serven). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 7; Colorado 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Tsutsugo. GIDP – Newman, Rodgers.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Cruz, Newman, Tsutsugo); Colorado 1 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 3-7 6⅔ 5 1 0 2 6 95 4.55 De Los Santos 1⅔ 2 1 1 1 1 22 3.00 De Jong 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.06

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ureña, W, 1-1 6⅔ 5 0 0 2 4 94 2.05 Gilbreath, H, 6 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 9 3.45 Colomé, H, 6 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.86 Bard, S, 20-22 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.02

Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Ben May; Third, Scott Barry.

T – 2:40. A – 34,169 (50,445).